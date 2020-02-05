Damage to car industry confirmed

Today’s figures show that over the last year to end January new diesel car sales in the UK collapsed, falling by 36%, as a result of the heavily negative attitudes towards diesels. Petrol car sales also fell, whilst battery and hybrid sales rose strongly from a small base. Fully electric vehicles are still only 2.7% of the market. In the month of January alone overall new car sales fell by 7.3%.
It comes as no pleasure to report my forecasts proved accurate when I warned that the higher tax rates, squeeze on loans, new regulations and general hostility to diesels would do damage to the new car industry.
2 Comments
Very sad but very predictable.
Consumers dislike predictability.
Now we have the second most expensive purchase decision after a home mired in uncertainty.
The automotive industry must be in a panic as first they are required to move from petrol to diesel powered vehicles now are told both these power sources will soon be banned by law.
Not just the challenges of achieving the technology required but deciding investment decisions.
There are huge potential problems with the switch to electric vehicles.
First we need to double electricity generation.
Second we need to create 400 charging points a week starting now.
Thirdly we need to decide how people in flats and houses where you park on the street charge their cars.
The danger is we will destroy on the altar of climate crisis a major industry which employs many millions and develops billions in tax revenues.
typo UN..predicability