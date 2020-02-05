Damage to car industry confirmed

By johnredwood | Published: February 5, 2020

Today’s figures show that over the last year to end January new diesel car sales in the UK collapsed, falling by 36%, as a result of the heavily negative attitudes towards diesels. Petrol car sales also fell, whilst battery and hybrid sales rose strongly from a small base. Fully electric vehicles are still only 2.7% of the market. In the month of January alone overall new car sales fell by 7.3%.

It comes as no pleasure to report my forecasts proved accurate when I warned that the higher tax rates, squeeze on loans, new regulations and general hostility to diesels would do damage to the new car industry.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

2 Comments

  1. Edward2
    Posted February 5, 2020 at 2:55 pm | Permalink

    Very sad but very predictable.
    Consumers dislike predictability.
    Now we have the second most expensive purchase decision after a home mired in uncertainty.
    The automotive industry must be in a panic as first they are required to move from petrol to diesel powered vehicles now are told both these power sources will soon be banned by law.
    Not just the challenges of achieving the technology required but deciding investment decisions.

    There are huge potential problems with the switch to electric vehicles.
    First we need to double electricity generation.
    Second we need to create 400 charging points a week starting now.
    Thirdly we need to decide how people in flats and houses where you park on the street charge their cars.
    The danger is we will destroy on the altar of climate crisis a major industry which employs many millions and develops billions in tax revenues.

    Reply
  2. Edward2
    Posted February 5, 2020 at 2:57 pm | Permalink

    typo UN..predicability

    Reply

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

  • About John Redwood


    John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, and graduated from Magdalen College Oxford. He is a Distinguished fellow of All Souls, Oxford. A businessman by background, he has set up an investment management business, was both executive and non executive chairman of a quoted industrial PLC, and chaired a manufacturing company with factories in Birmingham, Chicago, India and China. He is the MP for Wokingham, first elected in 1987.

  • John’s Books

  • Email Alerts

    You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.

    Enter your email address:

    Delivered by FeedBurner

    The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.

  • Map of Visitors

    Locations of visitors to this page