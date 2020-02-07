Average incomes and growth rates

I do find it extraordinary that people write in to complain about me citing World Bank figures for GDP and Incomes per head for the EU, UK and USA. They complain I am attacking the EU because it shows the EU with the lowest figures of the three. I am merely stating the facts as set out by an international body these correspondents are usually keen to praise. I have no reason to doubt their past statistics, though I do not always agree with their forecasts.
As we prepare for full departure from the EU it is most important we look at what works. What does the USA get right to promote prosperity, freedom and happiness for the greatest number, and what does the EU get right? What do we wish to change, because we are currently following the EU model, and what do we wish to keep because it is good?
One of the big differences which will be contentious with some is the different approach to energy. The USA is increasing its output of oil and gas from onshore deposits. The EU is against further exploitation of oil and gas deposits and shale reservoirs at home, but is wedded to importing more gas from Russia. It is busy constructing a new large pipeline to increase its dependency on Russian gas. If you wish to promote higher incomes and more jobs at home you need to accept more domestically produced gas and oil. If you wish to be greener you need to reduce reliance on Russian gas and find alternatives that meet your green requirements.
The USA has increased its oil output by more than fifty percent, taking it up to 13 million barrels a day this year. This big expansion in recent years has been an important boost to incomes and jobs. Meanwhile Germany imports 90million tonnes of oil a year, and burns its way through 66 million tonnes of coal a year to keep the wheels of its car factories and other industrial activity turning. Burning so much coal is not a good idea in the leading industrial economy in the EU which claims it is a world leader in removing fossil fuels. The EU is a large user of coal but is of course dwarfed by China which consumes 4 billion tonnes of coal a year. None of these industrial economies is yet able to rein in their use of fossil fuels in the way the Green movement would like.
The UK needs to move back to energy self sufficiency, without coal in the mix. This may well require more UK gas to replace imports as well as further renewable electrical power.
Absolutely – the surrender to the Green Mafia in killing fracking on the spurious grounds of tremors was deplorable. In my book a drilling rig in an area the size of a football field is far less environmentally damaging than thousands of wind turbines needing destruction of trees (13.9 million trees in Scotland alone for wind farms), killing birds and bats on an industrial scale, harming peatlands and inflating energy costs for business and homes alike.
Ian Wilson
And filling the ground with tonnes of concrete which is left behind when the turbines are no longer required, don’t forget!
And does concrete even rot down?
Research from the US found that wind turbines were responsible for around 0.1% of unnatural bird deaths. Which suggests your industrial scale claim is plain wrong. What evidence do you have beyond having read it from a bloke on Facebook?
What evidence do you have that he “read it from a bloke on Facebook”?
I have read that the RSPB is concerned about bird deaths caused by wind turbines. Are they making it up too?
Your US research from a hillbilly on the vast plains is more reliable? Unless you compare the local geography as to where birds live or migrate it is pointless condemning one or the other. Turbines offshore compared to others in green hillsides will likely offer quite different bird death results.
Not only that but digging up large ancient peat bogs in the process too. The water courses are altered and more rain ends up at lower levels causing flooding. It used to happen near us and wasn’t a great experience for those affected. Drinking water has also been affected in Scotland because of carelessness when erected wind turbines. The developers actually advertise for people to pick up the carcasses of bats and birds around the turbines on the large developments. There are plenty of these in Scotland..
There are chemicals used in the fracking process which are harmful to health. It is not just the tremors. There is solid evidence, sadly, and evidence-based research on this. I don’t want to look what people think is a gift-horse in a mouth. But it is not.
Good morning Sir John
You hit on an important point when referencing so called green credentials in consumer products. If they are manufactured and delivered to market in the most poluting way- why do we permit any claim of being ‘green’ ?
Why, if the government is so concerned about being green and saving energy why do they allow:-
Bonfires and bonfire night, fire work shows, bottled water to be shipped round the world, private jets, private helicopters, half empty aircraft flying around, first class seats on aircraft, electric fans heaters blowing hot air out of shop doors, huge cars like Rolls Royces, huge private yachts, wasteful outdoor lighting, outdoor patio heaters, wasteful outdoor lighting and light pollution, Prince Charles’s annual travel arrangements, fire baskets flames outside restaurants and hotels ……..
I heroically do my best to keep my family energy use to about 0.1% of Prince Charles but until they do they about I will assume the government do not believe a word of the climate alarmist claptrap they and the BBC come out with.
Tax increases of 2% on income tax discussed on the BBC to replace the green energy levy (tax). We already have the highest taxes for 40 years. Tax need to come down not go up. Boris and Javid seem to be yet more, tax borrow and piss down the drain merchants so far. I how I am wrong but it seems not.
Politicians, and policy analysts, need to pay much more attention to asset productivity.
The UK keeps investing in housing, schools and hospitals that do not enable higher levels of Asset Productivity (Return on Investment) or Labour productivity (Earnings per hour).
The claims that ‘immigrants contribute more in taxes than they claim in benefits’ may or may not be true. But what is certain is that they have diluted the UK’s investment in industry.
We used to have about £1m in public infrastructure per capita. It is now substantially less.
The squeeze on industry and commerce has been severe. Look at the modern tools and robots available to a Chinese worker, let alone a German or US worker. No wonder our productivity (value created per labour hour) is abysmal and getting worse.
We need to encourage the private sector to invest more. Whether through lower taxes on returns on capital and capital gains or direct grants and subsidies.
More importantly politicians need to appreciate, and communicate, the massive impact on productivity, and hence standard of living, of an increasing population. Look at the impact on dilution of asset per worker, not the simple comparison of taxes in benefits out
Putin has both hands firmly around the throat of the German economy. It is no exaggeration to say that if Putin wanted to he could bring Germany to its industrial knees by a simple turn of the spigot. If you’re looking for an explanation for the horrors we have witnessed since 2012 then look no further than Berlin and Washington. Trump’s a pussycat compared to the previous POTUS and the incumbent German President
It is not just the German economy being readied for an energy standstill, it is the majority of the EU output and possible complete lack of retaliation to Russian aggression.
It needs to be new green forms of energy. For instance shale gas production in the south where we rely on aquifers is crazy. There is only one plant in the entire usa capable of fully cleaning shale gas waste water. We need a mix of different and new types of energy such as using waste, as well as importing from Norway and possibly geo from Iceland. We cannot risk permanently ruining land to make a few people richer.
Frances We cannot risk permanently ruining land to make a few people richer.
This is exactly what has been done with the erection of wind farms involving thousands of acres of land to the detriment of many residents and certainly the wildlife.
Germany gets Russian gas at a preferential rate so of course it doesn’t want us producing our own because it would be cheaper.
Energy is the key, and while we try to avoid the subject nuclear is still the only viable option around.
The UK is hampered in this in that Gordon Brown sold off our capabilities and now we have to rely on the French and pay their government for the privilege.
Rather than the large expensive and vulnerable installations maybe we should look at the Rolls Royce proposal for a grid of mini generators
This should have been the first proposal from Government before the push to electric cars. As yet there are no plans and no way this UK Government can supply the power for its decreed plans of electric cars.
Yet again Goverment is putting out a cart before the horse proclamation just for a headline and be seen to be part of the ‘me-to’ cult.
Doesn’t the UK deserve a serious Government with joined up thinking? It is looking like we the electorate has been succered into the same-old same-old cult of look at me prima-dona government with washy idealism that takes us know where.
Might I suggest investing money in nuclear power research a better option than HS2? It’s no good having a fancy electric railway without the power to drive it.
It seems no one actually knows how much nuclear energy costs, because no one can build a reactor to budget. I think we should find out why, and UK based competence would be a good idea.
Based on Johnson’s ill-judged intention to destroy what is left of the UK car industry we should not look to his government for common sense on the matter. There was a revealing article on Conservative Home yesterday by one of the co- authors of the recent Conservative Manifesto with the headline “Achieving net zero will involve massive changes to our lives – when is anyone going to tell voters?”
Note the use of the word “tell”. We are not being asked, we are being told what we can and cannot do without so much as a by your leave. This will turn out to be jackboot politics, rammed through by a government with a big majority and feeble opposition. Some group on the Tory back benches needs to wise up fast before irreparable damage is caused by these foolish policies. It is time the ERG should rethink its name and it’s purpose. Otherwise it is time again for an extra parliamentary revolt to bring the Tory party back to its senses.
And there it is. All nations using more fossil fuels than ever before and yet the narrative of climate change Armageddon continues to accelerate. I wonder why the political class and their allies in the west embrace this most oppressive and manipulative narrative? Is it because it allows them even more reason to INTERVENE in our lives? Is it because this specious, corrosive and deeply flawed narrative affords them the pretext to dictate our behaviour?
We have a duty to protect our planet from harm and yes, we must do all we can to ensure environments and habitats are protected but those of us who care to see are aware that many of these issues are being deliberately politicised to assert control over our lives. The same strategy applies to physical differences between human beings. The western political paradigm is now one of control over human behaviour and what better way of doing that then invoking the potential destruction of the planet.
We are living through a period a western history that in time will be viewed with horror by libertarians and democrats. The left have embraced a most dangerous form of politics and western governments have also embraced a similar mindset. It won’t end well
Who controls your behaviour other than you?
What types of behaviour are you banned from that you’d like to do?
I’m genuinely interested because many of you lot think there is some huge malevolent force stopping you from doing stuff.
But you can never explain who or what it stops you from doing. So what do you want to do?
What about the unsustainable population on China, India, S.America and some other Asian countries? Plus the horror of digging up vast areas of the natural world and burning the fossil fuels plundered. Just the West being blamed? Really? What planet are you on (boom boom)?.
Most politicians probably don’t believe that Global Warming will destroy our planet. They are just stupid enough to think that the rest of us are stupid enough to believe it.
Perversely coal could work with the appropriate CO2 scrubber in place.
Not forgetting CO2 itself can be used to produce hydrogen, the effective power source for the electric cars.
I have heard that burning coal produces less CO2 than burning the wood pellets that are imported from half way across the world at great cost to the environment. If true, then why are we burning wood pellets instead of coal, which is basically fossilised wood. Maybe the ‘green’ agenda isn’t about ‘greenness’ at all?
Exactly burning gas or coal in the UK make far more sense than burning wood imported on diesel ships. If they (foolishly) want to save C02 then use the wood to build houses or bury it!
If we want to increase living standards then start to cull all the pointless and essentially parasitic jobs in government and in compliance with daft government laws and absurdly complex tax laws. Millions of these in HR, law, tax collection, health and safely, tv licensing, planning, green crap building control laws, the green lunacy in general …….
Shirley at it’s heart the green agenda has never been about being green but about money and some are making shed loads out of it. One in particular springs to mind. David Cameron’s father in law with his large wind farms on his land. We were surrounded by farmers who were clamouring to be approached to have wind turbines on their land. The sums involved are vast for the land owners but even larger for the developers most of whom are foreign and receive more money to switch off than to run the damn things.
We do not need the odourless, colourless C02 to be removed at all. It is costly and energy inefficient to do so. CO2 is largely harmless tree and plant food and on balance the evidence suggest a little more in the atmosphere has a net positive effect.
Certainly we should clean the nasty pollutants out of the post combustion gases where possible however. Coal is, after all, just old biofuel.
Ian
But we aren’t in the EU any longer so it doesn’t apply to us.
Yes Germany is something of a cotradiction. Their lobby for Russian gas and home grown coal must be stronger than the Green lobby. Can they control the noxious effect of these fuels or is the money speaking loudest.
The knee jerk future the UK is employing to energy production is far from logical. A dependency on European energy because we do not produce enough of our own. A proliferation of unreliable windmills because anyone with a few spare acres can earn a few bob. Unreliable when there is no wind. A very expensive French/Chinese nuclear plant of doubtful outcome and very expensive energy if it works. A fracking ban due to EU opposition and our bowing to the Nimby and protest culture , home grown. Going for imported Canadian wood pellets and home extracted or imported gas.
Iwould say on reflection that our energy policy is a shambles to none existent. Utterly bizarre when you combine it with the precipitate drive to electrify everything including transport, so doubling our requirement for electricity.
Government needs to get a grip now, ignoring dictats from the EU and protests from Nimbies. We need an interim energy policy that answers our needs until the Holy Grail of Fusion Energy is a reality. I would like to see some serious thought put into Hydrogen production as an alternative fuel for transport. A useful employment of electricity from wind. When you burn Hydrogen you end up with water and it works in the internal combustion engine.
The EU contains Nations which in my lifetime, were members of the Eastern Block . Poland, Czechoslovakia, Hungary and of course East Germany, whose unification was peacefully accepted by France only within the EU. Spain was ruled by Franco until 75..my my wouldnt` he have loved Brexit. The EU is a club not a country , there is no comparison to make
The point of this absurd discussion is to suggest that the low employment environmental high carbon poor services US model is economically more dynamic than the centrist EU model. That argument rather falls flat when we notice that Germany and Scandinavia are wealthier than the UK but its an argument at least .
This Singapore on Thames model, is , of course the one that Leave campaigners unanimously and repeatedly denied they wished to inflict on the UK outside the EU but is now openly part of the Brexit Sates`s aims … duh
I try not to call Brexit voters stupid but why on earth did they think the right wished to free of EU standards..to set higher ones ? Sorry but you are morons and if we cannot say so then we cannot tell the truth
It’s quite alarming that what we are getting so far from Boris Johnson is a whole lot of virtue signalling green crap – ban petrol vehicles with no idea of an alternative, spend £100bn on HS2 etc – but no coherent energy policy at all. in the absence of some magic new zero carbon source of energy the best thing would be a big expansion of small local nuclear power stations which, contrary to green propaganda, are quite safe, and of shale gas which has 1/2 the emissions of coal and slightly over 1/2 of oil. Otherwise it’s all just talk and humbug, as eg in Germany and China.
Exactly this government seems just as full of anti-scientific, virtue signalling green lunacy as Major, Bliar, Brown, Cameron and May (and indeed of tax increasing zeal). What damn fools they nearly all are. Then we have the foolish Claire Perry (Geography Oxon like May) telling them off for not being even more stupid and full of green lunacy than they already are.
German industrial production falling off a cliff. No wonder they’re desperate to keep the UK inside the EU’s cobweb. If we had a PM who wasn’t wedded to the idea EU alignment and EU loyalty and look westwards to the US that really would petrify Berlin
Why for example do we never see US cars on UK roads?
I have no doubt that Johnson will not open our borders to tariff-free US imports of cars and other consumables choosing instead to hammer US vehicles etc with high tariffs to protect German car exports to the UK. The UK doesn’t exist to provide a market for the German car industry.
Good morning
Thanks to hydrocarbons mankind is where it is today. If those who wish to save the planet would like to show us all how we can all live in s fossil fuel free world I’d be more inclined to listen to them.
The latest pronouncements from government as to how we shall all be living is of grave concern. It seems that we will all be moving over to electric and hoping that the wind keeps blowing. Sooner or later that ship of fools, parliament, is going to find that revolutions are not just some quaint European thing, they happen here too ! You can only push people do far and, as we are beginning to see with all the other drivel coming from our elected representatives, people are fighting back.
The UK needs to move back to energy self sufficiency…. Full Stop.
If we don’t then we will never achieve all the possibilities Brexit could give us because our factories will not be supplied with the required energy to do what they need, and home lights will go out.
Current energy planning will see us on a 3 day week as coal and gas are phased out.
Unless we suddenly find a natural energy source, we are unlikely to see incomes where they should be, because wind power and solar panels are just not up to the job.
The Green lobby is emulating Don Quixote, tilting at windmills. The government should have more sense.
We should stop all subsidies for renewable and energy market manipulations. Let them compete fairly if and when they are able to. All we need if far less government, far less tax, far less red tape and cheap on demand energy. But clearly Javid is planning even more tax increases from the absurdly overtax position we already have.
Clearly the housing minister is another socialist idiot. Why should some house buyers subsidise others in this idiotic way? Reported in the Telegraph today. Just relax planning and sort out some real competition in banking.
First-timers buyers to be given 30% off the cost of new house. First Homes scheme could help first-time owners purchase property in their local area, with possible discount of £94,000 FIRST-TIME buyers will be given a discount of 30 per cent on the price of some new-build homes under a scheme being announced by ministers today. The First Homes scheme could slash the cost of the average eligible new-build home by £94,000.
I’m surprised that the moderator cancelled my yesterday contribution!
It is really a matter of how one wants to look at statistics. Why should the UK be proud than its GDP per capita is higher than that of e.g. Bulgaria (= EU)?. I advise readers just to look in wikipedia (gpd per capita) and see for themselves.
Most importantly, the UK has some of the poorest regions in the northern part of the EU and should do something about that. More than ever, that is a national issue.
Peter
So what are you saying, after 47 years in the EU it did not work for the northern areas of the UK !
Perhaps that is one of the reasons they voted to leave in great numbers !
‘Most importantly, the UK has some of the poorest regions in the northern part of the EU ‘ often caused by the EU policies!
PvL:
True, but why when we were (and still are) a major contributor to the EU budget doesn’t some of that net contribution come back to those areas?
I am concerned about Boris.
Huawei
Now the green crap. Which is all sticks and not one carrot. What next ?
Yup , thats what you get when foolish people have put you in an impossibly weak position dealing with people you have spent years insulting
Good plan brains
JR
“What does the USA get right to promote prosperity, freedom and happiness for the greatest number, and what does the EU get right? What do we wish to change, because we are currently following the EU model, and what do we wish to keep because it is good?”
Strange then that these USA advantages don’t seem to filter down to the ‘man in the street’.
According to the United Nations “World Happiness Report” for 2019 five countries in the top 10 are EU countries with America coming in at only No 19 (we manage No 15).
Which tells me that overall the EU gets more right in that most important of all human needs, namely happiness and contentment as against the naked capitalism of the US.
We need to get fracking. Listening to the green brigade and talk of earthquakes is ridiculous. The tremors felt are no more dangerous than those that occur everyday in normal life. When emissions go down in the UK it is not down to renewables but to expanded use of gas. For goodness sake what is the point of relying on Russia for gas when we could be self sufficient and not have the worry of security of supply from a foreign country and one that is not particularly high on the friendship list? Lets get real in this country. It would help our economy and our manufacturing industry enormously.
I’m not interested in comparing our GDP with that of the EU : it’s irrelevant as it is dragged down by the 18 member states whose GDP combined is smaller than ours.
The real comparison should be between the UK, and the largest economies in Europe : Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands. The economies of these countries are much more relevant than that of the EU as a whole. Here our GDP per Capita is behind – particularly compared with Germany and the Netherlands : Figures from Wikipedia :
Netherlands $56,903
Germany : $53,276
France : $46,903
UK : $45,217
Italy : $37,232
Spain : $34,282
We are predicted to overtake France within a decade after the initial impact of leaving the EU, but we need to set our sights on re-shaping our economy to enable us to match the output of Germany.
Philip Hammond has been nominated by Boris for a peerage.
After his appalling behaviour in trying to subvert the referendum decision?
Don’t they have enough Remoaners in the Lords?
I would have thought that some re balancing would be in order.
Nigel Farage comes to mind, at least he might inject some fresh perspective into the moribund chamber.
Ed Balls was stunned into silence on his BBC trip to Euroland yesterday.
He kept very quiet about his last employment and Labour’s support of EU.
Southern EU has high unemployment and Beckham skimmed the surface of the major failing of the Euro.
France is more divided racially than Britain.
Slavini says the EU is a nightmare.
