The price of green policies

Yesterday I heard a short discussion on the media about the rising cost of renewables on the typical electricity bill. Some think it unfair that low income consumers have to pay the renewable surcharge alongside better off consumers. Others think it right as we are all users of power, and the cost has risen thanks to the renewable surcharge. Those who want to take the surcharge off lower income consumers either want the whole charge put onto general taxation as a subsidy to the power industry, or want means testing of the bills with reductions for low incomes.
This raises the bigger question of how much are people prepared to pay to go green. In Chile there were riots over higher charges that led to the last global climate change conference having to move to a different country to avoid the protests. In France the jilets jaune movement started as a protest over high fuel taxes imposed for green policy reasons. In the UK it was popular politics to suspend or cancel planned fuel tax increases.
As governments consider new tough targets for the next fifteen years they start to have more reality. They do mean according to their advocates the end of all diesel and petrol cars, the wholesale replacement of all conventional heating systems in people’s homes, the complete electrification of the railways and the total greening of the electricity generation system within a few years. Given the increasing reliance on electrical power it will also require a substantial increase in generating capacity.
I would be interested to hear views on how much of these big investment and spending programmes should be paid for by the users and consumers, and how much from higher taxes on those same consumers. The polling points to a tension between the numbers who think we should do all these things, and the numbers who think they should help pay for it. This also has a bearing on the pace of change people want.
You say:- “I would be interested to hear views on how much of these big investment and spending programmes should be paid for by the users and consumers, and how much from higher taxes on those same consumers.” This begs the question of should we be paying for this lunacy at all, exporting industries and jobs with little or no benefit even to world CO2 output.
Looked at properly all considered these policies are generally not actually green at all. We should not be doing most of them many are negative in impact. When these technologies work and are cost effective people with buy them. Discouraging real pollution is one think. CO2 is not pollution it is tree and plant food probably on balance a net positive. Most of the renewable electric car agenda does not even save any significant CO2 anyway.
Is Boris really going to elevate the two Benn Act traitors Philip Hammond and Ken Clarke to the Lords? They were dire tax borrow and piss down the drain, pro EU, Chancellors too.
What a truly appalling thing to do.
Or even to contemplate!
Good Morning,
Even an MP should know the answer to this; we simply don’t trust the government! When a government tells us ‘this or that special additional tax is for a good cause that we should all support..’ we don’t believe you. Look at the fuel tax, road fund licence, VAT on cars and fuel, does that all go to improve our road system? Fool me once…
Electricity production can be solved with current (sorry about that..) technology. What’s needed is STORAGE. Put the research grants/expenditure into finding low cost storage, for say capacity needed for 1,000 houses, and ‘pump’ those up from regional sources.
Last night’s panel on Any Questions were dire, this even by BBC political programme standards. Particularly on the green issue and the BBC licence, propaganda tax. Is Boris really a convert to this hugely damaging, job destroying, green lunacy, or has he just decided that it is good politically to pretend to be? Let us hope it is the latter. Trump, on this issue is right. Also I am sure there are more votes and jobs and economic growth in cheap reliable energy, practical cars and warm homes by far. A bit of hot air virtue signally and pretence is perhaps OK, but please cull all green crap subsidies and market manipulations please or just keep deferring this scientific lunacy.
Follow the real physics not the deluded St Greta, Prince Charles (quack medicine and religious enthusiast) line of blatant hypocrisy and stupidity.
At least the government had the sense to sack the dire, wrong on everything, LibDim Claire Perry I suppose.
Lord Debden was appalling wrong headed, ill informed and irrational on everything as usual. Needless to say he wanted people to be criminalised and jailed should they refuse to pay the tax for the BBC indoctrination “service”. One slightly encouraging thing was that Chris Mason (Geography, Christs) did seem to be a slightly brighter than the average liberal art BBC dope. The panel were so wrong headed that someone had to put other rational side to them I suppose (though Mason did it far to gently).
It was odd that most of the panel wanted to release terrorists who might well stab, shoot, behead or blow up aircraft killing hundreds. This as they argued that they will only be released a bit later anyway (so best get these murders out of the way early it seems). But then these same people seemed to want people non payment of the BBC licence/propaganda tax to remain a criminal offence. Plus one assumes for these evil people to be imprisoned!
I assumes as these panellists consider the climate alarmist, pro EU, big government propaganda (that the BBC endlessly inflict on the nation) is so vital so as to keep the crony, subsidy driven green industries and ever bigger government on the road.
Why bother discussing this ridiculous concept? It is impossible to achieve without destroying the UK, and other countries. We should wait until science and technology catches up.
Public transport is abysmal and the costs of motoring are unattainable for many. Likewise for home heating.
I am yet to be convinced that CO2 is a problem anyway, and even if it is, the CO2 generated in the UK hardly makes UK bankruptcy a worthwhile cost to supposedly save the ‘world’. There is something else (other than CO2) driving this agenda, but I doubt we proles will be informed.
We need to be as self sufficient in energy as possible. We need mixed energy sources nationally and in the home. We are going to have power cuts because of the storm. I have one open fire I can use for heating. Making people just have electricity is a terrible idea. It puts everyone at dangerous risk from weather or the hacking of the grid. We need smaller scale, more local, and mixed energy sources.
Surely much of the point of higher prices for energy is to discourage people from using it in all forms. This effect is reduced by offloading higher fuel and electricity onto taxation. Indeed we will need lower taxes to generate the economic activity to pay for all the higher priced fuel.
Taking us back to the stone age on the back of some pseudo science won,t end well. Bankruting the country to appease a handful of eco zealots is not the answer.
Hopefully Nigel will come back with a party that will abandon the most extreme ideas until technology has caught up. Beware.
With a big majority the Conservative have big opportunity to ignore the Left’s agenda.
Unfortunately the signs don’t look good:
ridiculous climate change targets, Angela Leadsom waffling about “glass ceilings”, HS2.
When people vote Conservative they expect:
Police to catch criminals , not Twitter users.
Controlled public spending.
Lower taxes
Policies the help businesses, not hinder them
The government has accepted the advice of the Climate Change Committee. They have written that the consumer will have to pay and industry will have to be subsidised. The total cost including insulating the housing stock and other buildings, tripling electricity generation with 100% backup for a two week wind lull, reforming plant for natural gas to hydrogen, gas and electricity grid renewal, smart meters that actually work, 15,000 wind turbines that need renewing every 20 years, biofuel crops and carbon capture to stick the gas under the North Sea and much more…. Will cost trillions, not billions. When it hits, Boris and Gummer with his academic crew will be long gone.
To run a one fuel electrical economy is strategically highly dangerous in terms of vulnerability.
Off topic again
https://news.sky.com/topic/migrant-crisis-5820
This is just getting beyond a joke now, this needs stamping out now, we cannot forget the Farage poster from the referendum campaign how true, it’s about time you did a blog on migration/illegals so people like myself can be put at ease knowing that something is being done about it and not brushed under a carpet
The smart meter fiasco shows that whatever our views are or the experts who said it wouldn’t work or the millions who at best only saved nothing/a few pounds because they were efficient anyway, no one will take any notice. I guess because my bill ‘only crept up’ I accepted it.
Your comments ignore, maybe deliberately, the capital cost to householders of replacing gas without thinking about where the extra generating capacity is coming from.
New radiators, house rewired, wall paper replaced, so redecoration/replacement in every room, replacement cooking job, £20/30k I reckon. Please Sir JR where is that coming from?
Plus of course the trades, where are all those electricians etc to do the work? same place as the electricity. Fairy land.
Ps. Note to Andrea Leadsom. We want the best people to govern our country measured by talent not gender.
What ever we do in the UK it will not compensate for the pollution generated by coal burnt in countries such as Poland, China el al. Australia has crazy pollution laws which is partly to blame for their ongoing fires.North America cannot control their fires. In South America and elsewhere their farmers burn away.
Your second from last paragraph read more like a Christmas present wish-list than a serious govt policy proposal, and all that by 2035, even 2050…
When will this ‘green’ madness stop, anyone else see parallels with the idiom of “The Emperor’s New Clothes”?..
Don’t introduce more means testing.
Much better to put the charge on everyone’s bills and increase the allowances on which the most deprived claimants depend.
The more transparency about the cost of going green the better. Don’t hide it in general taxation. Let people feel the pain that they vote for
What happened to conservation?
“Renewables” are currently in fashion with the Islington set. They are a fickle and fashion conscience lot….something else will take their fancy next decade.
I would like to see more effort put into finding ways of conserving energy and materials. Doing more with less. Cutting bills instead of adding to them.
We have the capability of producing lighter materials and more efficient ways of consuming power. Let’s be world leaders in that endeavour rather than championing wild schemes.
So the tax to death, socialist Javid is now considering a further attack on private pensions. Restricting tax relief (actually just tax deferral in the main anyway) to basic rate. This would, of course, be totally idiotic as there would be little point in putting cash it in (and getting only 20% back) only to pay 40% or 45% on it at draw down.
Please JR can you tell the very foolish socialist Javid that we already have the highest taxes for 40+ years (thanks to Osborne/Hammond) and we get dire public services and almost nothing of any real value for it?
Tell Boris and Javid to stop pissing money down the drain on lunacies like HS2. It is tax cuts and simplifications that are needed to grow the tax base not even more tax, borrow and waste!
Is Javid planning to double tax private pension savers, how does this a[ply to public sector pension savers and who pays for that us again? Just an undocumented wage increase for them, or does the individual have to actually pay folding money out of their nett?
It really is time this argument was had out in the open. Public sector pension receivers like Javid stabbing others in the back! What is the true actuarial benefit pot that public sector pensioners get at 60 and younger in some services?
Most of us have no idea how much these green measures actually cost us as individuals. How can we therefore make informed decisions about how to levy these charges (and the extent to which we agree with the policies behind them)?
There should be clear “labelling” on utility bills, tax demands, receipts for expenditure on fuel, transport etc etc so the we can all gauge how much this is costing us. After that we might be able to figure out if we feel content to pay for these measures, and suggest fair ways of paying for them.
I asked my local U3A current affairs group when they thought we should go carbon neutral, the concensus was 2030.
I then asked them how much they would be prepared to pay in increased energy costs. No one was prepared to pay anything.
I calculated the goverment advised cost by the population. It worked out roughly £400 per month per person.
The general population seems to believe that projects done by the Government are free!
Much of the general public do indeed think it is free, and for non net tax payers, (about 50%) it largely is. This view is much encouraged by socialist in the the parties and by the BBC. Endlessly saying the government must invest more in this, that and the other. Ignoring of course that they can only invest by taking money of others, who would nearly always have invested it far more widely.
You set a difficult question. My view is where ” big investment and spending programmes” will benefit the country as a whole, the burden should fall on taxpayers but upon users and consumers where the benefit is more narrow in scope (following the principle of “polluter pays” seen in industrial clean-up legislation). I acknowledge that one would soon run into problems of definition.
The Going Green initiatives would have to be shown as necessary, especially when taxpayer funded.
A schedule of change has been decided way ahead of the science and proof that the existing energy use of gas, petrol and diesel can be eliminated without disaster for users and the economy. No doubt research and production preparation is being ramped up, but strong arguments remain against the wisdom of using electricity to replace the other energy sources, when to enable sufficient electricity green policies have to be ignored!
There are significant savings of costs incurred in Aid programmes, as an example, which should be diverted to fund the transfer. That sort of contribution would ease the cost levied on the domestic consumer.
Neither option is acceptable when we are talking about a myth – We are already taxed beyond what is reasonable – To impose additional taxes simply shows how inadequate thinking is anyway, never mind that it will have no affect on the imaginary problem.
What happened to innovation Why do we still build throw away products? Council houses last maybe 60 years, Cars maybe 10 years. If the green lobby were really serious, they would have insisted that things that last a whole lot longer… but then that would mean less production and less tax… new cars are certainly a good way to raise tax – and this brings us to the hub of the matter…. THIS IS ALL ABOUT MONEY….!
We build throwaways so they can be jettisoned and new products bought.
This green scam is the ultimate throwaway.
We will be legally FORCED to buy new.
An old but fully working gas boiler can be condemned by the manufacturer who has serviced it happily for years ( falsely maintaining that it contains asbestos which was actually outlawed a year before its manufacture!). At the moment it is possible to find a reg gas man who will carry out a service but this will soon not be the case I imagine.
And then of course removal will be mandatory.
Over the years…coal is bad…get clean modern electricity…oh no…get oil ( whole housing estates piped up to a central tank)….whoooops no…we meant.. have GAS…puts you “in control”… sorreeeee gas is BAD…wood burners are eco friendly…no they are not….and now we are castigated for doing AS WE WERE TOLD!
“This also has a bearing on the pace of change people want.”
The brevity of the blog format allows for the presentation of no more than a summary, barebones argument on any topic. So here is my summary, barebones reply: I do not think the Conservative Government has presented a rational, unemotional case for making any change at all. It certainly has not justified the enforcement of draconian change on an unwilling public.
10 ex 10 for brevity and accuracy. I listened to Gove with Julia HB a few days ago plumbing new depths of oiliness and condescension, even for him, to cover up the fact that HMG didn’t have a clue on cost, delivery in fact anything that the CEO of a large business would want to know before making any pronouncements.
They rely on a supine public. We need the French or Chilean mentality without the rioting bit.
I fully agree with your summary, in my life time the UK has never been cleaner nor greener…so whats the problem, you cant continue the green adventure forever
Once people realise what these green policies are costing them and the effects they will have on their lives, they will react against them. Most people are concerned about real problems, not scare stories.
PMQs in the Commons this week witnessed two deluded politicians. Corbyn majored on something called “a climate emergency” and Johnson wittered on about “zero carbon emissions”. The questions abound and multiply.
Sane and reasonable people are justified in asking what is the emergency? What will happen if we do not reach a highly theoretical position of zero carbon? Where are any deaths recorded in the UK or elsewhere of anybody dying as a result of “climate change”? Which climate zone is changing if any? And on and on.
Real climate scientists must react with total disbelief and amazement that such futile discussions by those who are not scientists can be pursued with a level of dogmatic assertion that is simply unsustainable, bizarre and utterly unrelated to reality.
As an AGW theory “denier” along with millions of others we would like to know why the climate alarmists pursue their obsession when:
A. There is no evidence for their claims, and it remains therefore a non problem, and:
B. the theory means abandoning the basic scientific process used in every other field of enquiry, involving presenting a hypothesis, followed by repeated experiments, production of data, followed by evidence, theory prediction and explanation so that a truly reasoned conclusion can be reached.
All of that is missing in the current debate and therefore richly deserves the derision and opprobrium that ‘deniers’ heap upon it daily – it remains the biggest fraud since the theory of evolution.
Meanwhile the Chinese, as we know are building coal fired power stations on a massive scale week by week. So much for “zero emissions” globally!
John
We know that you know that the issue of climate change is a monstrous political scam with one aim, to assert State and political control over our lives.
This control is all around us. Freedom, speech, energy use, vehicle replacement, broadcasting propaganda by social objectives, media. Orwellian doesn’t even begin to describe the nature of the developments taking place
It is as though we now live in a hermetically sealed container under constant supervision by forces unknown
When a political class roll out a 16 year old child to front their climate change propaganda scam then you start to think to yourself ‘Am I being taken for a ride by these politicos’? And the answer is, Yes.
Even challenging the veracity of the climate change paradigm has become a heresy punishable by exclusion.
The west is damaged and it’s been deliberately by people with sinister intent.
The great politicians are the ones who reject the prevailing orthodoxy. Thatcher and now Trump. Both vilified
No one talks about nuclear. Why?
Slightly off topic.
There’s a lot of people worrying about the direction Boris heading. He’s got a brilliant majority in government and a lot of the country behind him.
There’s a lot of signs that he’s bowing to the left again. Apart from Brexit, it is not looking good.
5G – poor decision
HS2 – probably will be a poor decision
Canning gas boilers – poor decision
Electric car sales – ridiculous decision
Gentryfying Hammond and Clark – ridiculous decision.
Not looking like good start Boris.
People wanted change and we know that can mean pain- so stable and certain is the wrong rhetoric. People want a CONSERVATIVE government.
I can’t see the point in all this government meddling. The fact is wind and solar is expensive and intermittent, and so has to be supported by either nuclear or a fuel based system. And the point about cars is that inspite of all the effort there is little enthusiasm from the car buying public for a technology that requires hours to refuel and offers limited range. And is more expensive per mile when the subsidies are ignored and you look at the total cost.
And on top of that none of this meddling makes much difference to the problem we are told it is trying to fix.
Trump may have many faults, but he has taken the right stand against the climate change doom merchants.
The journey to work shows a nearly universal preference for motor vehicles over greener options like cycling, unabated over the years.
The general population has virtually no interest in green policies.
Sea Warrior, the report you were quoting yesterday (07/02 1:46pm) is likely to be
http://www.rolls-royce.com “Small Modular Reactors: Once in a Lifetime Opportunity for the UK”.
Can we really believe Government anyway? The sad fact of life is that the environmentalists have been wrong 100% of the time; any of their advice acted on by Government turns out to have been a mistake – remeber that diesel was a good thing, and now suddenly it is not. Now it turns out that the manufacture of an EV battery pack is equivalent to running a conventional car for 8 years, and it starts to deteriorate from first use. Windmill blades cannot be recycled and go straight to landfill; although the banning of plastic bags and straws should leave some space…..outstanding. As far as green taxation goes, it is very simple; tax the public heavily until they stop using coal/gas/petrol/diesel and then tax them heavily because they have stopped using coal/gas/petrol/diesel.
One green agenda I am in favour of is cleaner air (and less congestion which also helps with this) in cities. With current technology plug in hybrids, that can do about 30 miles on a small and thus cheap battery, is surely the best option for this for most people. So why ban these?
‘how much are people prepared to pay to go green.’ I think you’d find those with the biggest mouths pay in the least.
Some of biggest complainers about NHS funding I know work part-time and don’t contribute 1p, or one’s wife doesn’t work and so the NI doesn’t get a double dip for family cover off them, they get more out and pay less in.
Some people want to raise NI free allowances up to tax free allowances I don’t agree, it is the most valued public service we have. I actually wonder if we wouldn’t be better with a ring-fenced national insurance!
Industry is constantly looking for a win win solution ( ie the shareholders don’t lose out)to compliance with green legislation and it is probably true to say that out-complying a rival firm helps. Pollution clearing services that stick to the strictest guidelines get the most customers!
Probably most companies/industries have done all the cheapest and easiest compliances already and are desperately searching for more “low hanging” fruit. Higher fruits will prove more expensive and the cost will have to be met…by guess who?
The already mentioned reactions of France and Chile…and there are rumblings in the UK re petrol cars…will only increase as the race for green compliance hots up. Thereby can we measure the enthusiasm of the customer who ultimately will be legislated into unnecessary purchases.
ie. Pretty unenthusiastic if not hopping mad!
I’m still trying to get my head around how all these electric cars are going to benefit from “cheap” overnight charging. Not everyone is blessed with their own driveway and more flats/conversions are being built to maximise returns on small plots of land, most of which are occupied by car owners, whilst very few on-site parking spaces are provided. Their cars already spill out on to the streets, but electric cars would all need a “cheap” overnight charging point and the facility to park adjacent to it. On street parking spaces are at a premium, so having driven around for 30 minutes and half a mile from home, no-one is going to give up a precious space. Indeed, the search for a space will itself drain the battery and lead to many abandoned cars blocking the roads. Has anyone actually applied the governmental braincell and thought this thing through, or have they all been seduced by the siren calls of salivating Green agenda lobbyists?
I repeat my previous post that Mr Redwood’s lack of technical knowledge is showing. Ask Piers Corbyn, he has a first in astrophysics from IC and will explain reality.
I support green policies that in the longer term save money and the environment.
You don’t need plastic banding around tins, we never used to have plastic bottles of water I took a Tupperware beaker with a lid to school each day some of our green aware children are part of the problem! We had glass bottles for milk that used to be recycled these changes came about when we started importing lots of milk.
Our local public sector building leave lots of car park lights on all night long seven days a week empty, if this was my private business they’d be turned off and if I needed occasional movement responsive lights that’s what I’d have. Same with multi-story car parks. A lot of the big spending is out of our control and Government needs to make the changes first and bring the prices down through quantity orders to help the rest of us, but for goodness sakes source your suppliers efficiently instead of the typical £1000 for a plant trough ticked through to a friend’s company.
Green policies are expensive – this is why we need government help.
It will cost me £10k or more to install solar panels and batteries on my new house – but my electric bill will then more than halve. How about either interest free government loans or – at worst – interest rate government loans?
Government discounts off electric cars – perhaps achieved by cutting tax bills of manufacturers?
Grants for home insulation. Additional taxes on meat to discourage people from eating it. That sort of thing.
So, yes tackling man-made climate change is expensive. (So is Brexit but you seem to think that is worth it).
But the key point is that NOT tackling man-made climate change is even more expensive.
Swathes of our coastal communities will be flooded and will become uninhabitable. People will have to be moved. London will need to better protected as it will be below sea level – meaning it is prone to flooding. In an extreme scenario it might have to be abandoned.
100m or more climate change refugees world wide. Millions will come here. Extreme drought in place. Intense storms. Fires. It is not a pretty future.
And most of you don’t care because you won’t live to see the impact on your children and grandchildren.
“Government loans” is just other people’s taxes.
Sir John,
I agree with you that the link between green policies and funding for green policies seems not to exist in many people’s minds. Aspirations, political promises and random dates are being publicised in an irresponsible way. For instance, promising an end to petrol and diesel car sales in 15 years time when none of the present government ministers will be in office* is just grandstanding and does not address the issues you have rightly raised.
*(I predict Labour will continue to commit suicide and the Conservatives will retain power, but even Mrs Thatcher couldn’t last 15 years, these ministers who made the promise will be long gone)
Whether paid by consumers via a fuel levy or general expenditure, it is still tax.
First you need to tell us how much it is all going to cost. Of course with current technology you will need to introduce eye watering subsidies and price rises to achieve zero carbon by 2050. Not to mention more taxes to replace fuel duty.
Instead you need to help develop green technology so it costs no more than fossil fuel. Only at this stage should you introduce bans. Anything else does not fly with the public.
The route you should take is first develop green alternatives though R&D. Once proved, pump prime the market with subsidies until price parity is reached. Investments now in these areas will remove the need for tax rises when we get to 2050.
There is a vast range of potential technologies out there to achieve this – you just need to start investing in it.