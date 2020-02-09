Catching criminals

The new government is allocating more money to the police and recruiting more police personnel. At the same time figures have emerged showing a current low level of clear up of many reported crimes. I would be interested in your views on what the police priorities should be, as they set about deploying the additional police that become available to them.
Some say there is currently insufficient attention to burglary, breaking and entering and car theft. Others counter that social media hate crime can lead to crimes of violence, and that on line fraud is now a more serious source of theft than break ins. Given that the police cannot be everywhere and have to prioritise their energy and time, what would be a good balance?
How much attention should be given to traffic offences? How can the police prevent domestic violence without getting dragged into many family disputes that will not end in violence? Can we get better at spending the big sums the state as a whole spends on troubled families? Then there could be less need for police intervention as social services and welfare have found ways to get people through their problems that could otherwise spark anti social behaviour and worse.
Nationally there is considerable concern about knife crime, and a clear wish to see convicted terrorists kept away from harming the public more. There is also a strong wish to police our borders better once fully out of the EU so we do not admit additional criminals in the first place.
12 Comments
The police need fundamental reform, not just a revision of priorities.
They were founded in a simpler age without modern technology. Criminals stayed in a local area and crime was physical whether against persons or property. A geographical concept of policing was right at that time – the Bobby on the beat who was capable of dealing with every eventuality. They had all the necessary training in the law, knowledge and equipment required. Every Bobby had identical role and responsibility.
This is totally anachronistic and inappropriate now. Police Forces have developed some specialist units eg Fraud squad. This needs to go much further. Also Police in Australia have found it even better to organise by type of criminal rather than type of crime.
With specialist roles, individuals can receive much better training, without having to be prepared for a generalist role, leading to much higher productivity. And they do not need to be subject to ‘no striking’ rules and uniformed disciplines.
There is no right to not be offended. People should worry less about what people say about them online. We have laws against incitement to violence. We have laws of slander and libel: there should be easier access to the courts – perhaps more law firms offering no win, no fee services. But we don’t need police resources wasted on vulgar name-calling.
Online fraud is a problem. The technology exists to improve authentication significantly – so that people can be sure with whom they are interacting.
Online platforms are publishers and should bear some responsibility for the advertisements that they carry. For example, everywhere I go ads pop up saying that there are loads of people in that vicinity making millions from various scams. Obviously there are not. Can the law be changed so that I can take out a civil case against the publisher for misleading advertising? Or if that is already the case, can that be more widely publicised.
I still think the Government are going to let the police prioritise arresting people for sending so called offensive tweets before arresting anyone for burglary.
I might be wrong but so far Johnson is just Continuation Blair Part 3.
HS2
Hauwei
Banning Petrol cars by 2035
Mansion Tax
Forcing people to rip out gas boilers
Lords Hammond and Clarke
The Government is more interested in keeping a 17 year old Swedish Schoolgirl happy than it is in helping British voters.
Less than 2 months since the General Election and a very BIG disappointment.
Why vote Conservative again?
Exactly, yet another tax, borrow and waste PM and Chancellor. The economy is desperate for tax cuts and smaller government we have the highest taxes for 40 years and yet they just want to increase them further. I am grateful he kept a Corbyn/SNP government out but that last thing we need if yet more socialism.
On the police my impression is they do virtually nothing about crimes if they possible can get away with this. They avoid doing anything. They like to avoid even taking crime reports if they can do. They release provenly dangerous knife wielding mental health patients to the community within hours (not out problem mate social services).
We clearly need to deter crime and prevent is happening where possible. The best way to do this is to make people think A. that they will be caught and B. That the punishment is a real deterrent. They and the courts have completely failed or given up on this. I am with Peter Hitchens (on this issue) and his excellent book on Crime.
The police act as they are told to do by their management – it seems that statistics that can be presented as positive are more important than what is actually happening on the ground.
Why have police management closed so many major community police stations, for instance? Why are there no longer ‘bobbies on the beat’ who got to know their local communities and with whom one could have a quiet word about potential problems?
Of what possible use are Police Commissioners? I have yet to read of any benefits from yet another layer of expensive bureaucracy.
Indeed some police officers are indeed excellent people risking their lives every day who know what is needed and are doing their best. But they are being misled by management and politicians. Just listen to Cressida Dick whose main agenda seems to be having a diverse police force that reflects London’s diversity. This rather than one that actually works efficiently, saves lives and actually deters crime. Just listen to all her interviews she is totally the wrong person for the job.
They even announce that they have given up on things like shoplifting how does that deter crime.
I am not going to detail a reply. Thinking about your acceptance of crime makes me too angry. With that and suggested tax rises, {Sunday Telegraph) we might as well have elected the Socialists.
Get Brexit Done?
The real slogan should have been:
Vote Conservative, Get Labour.
Absolutely.Spot on.
We have indeed clearly elected tax borrow and waste, greencrap pushing socialists, just ones that are not as bad as Corbyn dog wagged by the National Socialist Party of Scotland or SNP.
I seems we might get some choice on the level of BBC access we have to pay for. Will we also be able to opt out of the endless indoctrination/propaganda on Climate Alarmism, everything PC, the drivel on gender pay and diversity, the huge benefits of the EU, the need for ever bigger government, their anti-white male agenda and similar?
I’ve lost trust in Parliament. Totally.
Once we leave the EU, I do NOT want to see foreign criminals given £thousands in Legal Aid to enable them to remain in this country. We have enough home grown criminals that ply their trade with impunity, mostly with the full knowledge of the police.
I will never forgive those who allowed the rape gangs to operate for so long (and probably are still ongoing). It appears some ‘minorities’ are allowed to break the law with impunity unless someone is brave enough to blow the whistle and inform the public thereby forcing action against these crimes.
This is all rather stable door and bolted horse.
If govts had not deliberately set out to ruin what we had we would not be living in an unsafe, crime-ridden country.
Ditto if law enforcement had ever worked…which since the first watchman with his staff and lantern it hasn’t!
We never did need “police”…just a properly structured society. But no..politicians have always dedicated their efforts to kicking away all the props that kept us safe.
To be honest I am so gutted by what the Tories are doing…I just don’t care any more.
I saw the term ‘Hate crime’ and winced. I give up with your party. Its MPs are an embarrassment
This two word term is an offence to all Tory voters and an attack of freedom of expression. May’s collaboration with Marxist Labour to force through this deeply abhorrent set of laws is a stain on your party
It is not an exaggeration to say that Orwellian State practice is now the order of the day. I even feel nervous posting messages on this website. That is what MPs have done to this nation