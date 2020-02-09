Visit to Arborfield Green

On Friday I visited new homes under construction by Crest at Arborfield Green, in order to accompany the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government. He was on a visit to launch the government’s new policy of promoting more affordable homes for purchase.

He used his visit to Wokingham to launch a new scheme which can offer a discount of up to 30% on the price of a new home for a first time buyer from the locality or a key worker like an NHS medial professional or teacher.

I also talked to the Crest staff about local issues connected to traffic, water management and pace of development.