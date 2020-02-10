Campaigning against carbon dioxide

The UK has many campaigners against carbon dioxide who worry about levels of man made gas being put into the atmosphere. I suggest today to them that the UK has been one of the most successful countries at getting its CO2 emissions down. They should now divert their energies to cutting CO 2 in places putting out much more and not cutting in the way the UK has.
They should start with China. China adds around around 30 times more CO2 to the atmosphere each year than the UK. It also puts out considerably more per head. At around 30% of world new CO2 output it is surely the place to start, as its output is still increasing.
If that is too difficult then surely they could turn their talents to changing the EU. After our departure they account for around 8 times our output with a higher output per head. They still mine and burn a lot of coal, which we have stopped doing,
Germany in particular needs attention. At more than double our CO2 output there could be quick wins. They might also like to campaign about the German motor industry which is still based around fossil fuels for most of its output.
Clearly it is much easier and cheaper to cut CO2 output in a country like China where there are quick wins and easy changes the UK has already made. It should also be welcome to the EU if we offer them advice on how we got to much lower levels per head than them, as their whole new economic and regulatory policy is based around CO2 reduction.
10 Comments
We don’t need to remove everybody’s gas boilers.
We don’t need to ban petrol cars.
There will be no protests against China because it is a totalitarian communist regime that the Extinction Regime would be far too scared of.
There will be no protests against India because that would surely be racist.
There will be no protests against Germany because, as Martin in Cardiff so often assures us, nothing bad ever happens in the EU, and therefore any excess CO2 emitted there is purely beneficial.
The real question is whether CO2 is a threat at all. In prehistory CO2 levels were 10 – 20 times those of today without untoward effect – no runaway warming and even ice ages at those concentrations.
Laboratory studies, confirmed by satellite observations, show the modest rise in the gas over recent years is boosting world food output by 14%. Isn’t this cause for celebration rather than to be fought against?
Yes. As noted by many Switzerland and Sweden already ‘import’ more emissions than they produce, there is little point in going zero domestically if this does not happen . EU has been talking a carbon border adjustment for some time, but hasn’t implemented and its own ETS has not been that good. A carbon tax with dividend and border adjustment is the way to start, but getting USA and China to not retaliate to border adjustments elsewhere will be tough.
Is CO2 the right target. Please apportion the cause of climate change between levels of CO2 and changes in Sun activity. Assuming the level of certainty among climate change worshipers there should be no problem in doing this.
There are much greater pollutants on land, in
the sea and in the atmosphere than plant food CO2. All of them a direct result of human activity and all of them controllable. Can we have an audit of the use of plastic in the UK and EU. USA, India and China, and it’s wonton disposal.
As with speeding, HS2, and now a bridge of very limited usefulness, are we being totally misled at great expense to distract us from the real ills that surround us, crime being just one, and the abysmal infrastructure on our doorstep.
Let’s see irrefutable evidence that CO2 is causing climate change. You need to convince everyone that reducing CO2 is going to make a beneficial difference before you bankrupt us all!
If there is irrefutable evidence, then let’s penalise those who cause the most, ie. those food producers who pump CO2 into their greenhouses (please also explain why that is necessary?). Those who fly here, there, and everywhere virtually every day of the week. Plant trees instead of ripping them up for wind farms. There are many changes that could reduce costs instead of bankrupting everyone with massive changes to every house and business in the country.
Well said.
My main beef is that at ground zero fumes from motor vehicles within built up areas are a health hazard.In particular vehicles which are parked with their engines running.
My other main beef is the disposal of waste. I live in a block of flats.The waste is not sorted before collection.I suspect it all goes to landfill.
MPs should try to focus instead on important and pressing matters.
These are the same campaigner mentality as CND. Only the west should disarm only in this case impoverish ourselves.
I note St. Greta of Thunberg isn’t in Tiananmen square shouting her mouth off.
The USA Solar Orbiter probe has been launched successfully and has left Earth’s immediate environment and is powering towards the sun. I watched it but a couple of hours ago.
I did not listen to one single broadcast by British media nor any MPs speech about anything on Earth or elsewhere for days. If I, no longer care a jot about British political talk, and I genuinely don’t, after decades of such a bad habit (with the exception of JR’s) then England is up to the neck in Seawater not caused by Alice in Wonderland Global Warming but it’s body politic suffering hallucinations. It is.