Interruptions to supply chains?

After years of being wrongly told UK supply chains will be disrupted when we leave the EU, today there is surprisingly little discussion of the impact of the corona virus on world output.
The Chinese had to extend their New Year holiday production shut downs this year. Yesterday there was some return to work, but there must still be many closed factories, and factories with reduced workforces. Some cities continue with restrictions on travel and activity, and some people in China are isolating themselves at home for 14 days after contact with someone who had the virus.
The South Korean car companies have announced periods of closure as they are short of Chinese components. It is highly likely other companies and countries face shortages which may entail closing their plants for a period.
Meanwhile the worries about the virus have led to a big decline in international travel, the loss of tourism business in China and other parts of Asia, some loss of luxury goods sales which accompany travel by the rich and other knock on effects from the epidemic.
The Chinese economy is the second largest in the world and was meant to grow at 6% this year, meaning it was forecast to provide the single largest boost to world growth of any economy. In the first quarter of 2020 it is very unlikely the Chinese economy will be able to achieve anything like this growth rate. The oil price is down 20% from its January peak as markets worry about lost Chinese consumption and orders.
All this implies the western economies need a bigger monetary and fiscal boost to offset these negative trends from China. It also acts as a reminder that dependence on components from far away can be an additional worry or weakness in manufacturing.
“After years of being wrongly told UK supply chains will be disrupted when we leave the EU” …. what an extraordinary thing to write! Michael Gove ONLY YESTERDAY explained that there will be full customs checks at our borders from January 2021, totally destroying all UK supply chains. Really, are you simply not paying attention?
Reply We have customs checks on all non EU imports today and that does not disrupt supply chains!
‘from far away’ is not of itself a significant factor. Shipments from China are no more likely to be disrupted than components from landlocked Austria.
How utterly ridiculous to allow China to outstrip the US.
How ludicrous for the UK with its industrial history to become reliant on China for cheap widgets, much haberdashery and stuff that was once English manufactured and freely available in paraffin-scented village shops.
Madness driven by greed.
It also means that we shouldn’t rely on one source for supplies…
A sensible production line uses components from 2 or more different suppliers, a) to avoid the problems with a single supplier being unable to deliver, b) to keep costs down – How many times does the world have to learn that lesson?
This virus has also affected the stock exchange badly – Just when we were starting to see real recovery of stocks in the UK
“It also acts as a reminder that dependence on components from far away can be an additional worry or weakness in manufacturing.”
It also confirms the logic in Trumps policy of encouraging the return of such supply-chains via ‘on-shoring’, a policy the UK govt should copy, especially when looking for a way to stop the so called “Red Wall” being rebuilt.
People are far more interesting in permanent secure jobs, not public infrastructure gimmicks offering short term jobs, which appears to be the rational behind such absurdities as HS2.
The UK has left the Treaties, but it has not yet left the arrangements which enormously facilitate the movement of goods and services between the the UK and its largest external market during the Transition Period.
You know this perfectly well, John.
It’s a pity that you continue to do all you can, apparently to sustain widespread public misconceptions about the European Union and about the process of leaving it.
Fiat announced they will have to close one of their European car plants because of lack of Chinese supply within the next four weeks.
How come? We were told that being in the EU was they way to ensure JIT supply chains were guaranteed in the car manufacturing industry.
You do not need a ? added to your headline. The interruptions have already occurred and will get worse. Furthermore a money boost will not and cannot compensate for an actual shortage of physical components. Output will go down or stop altogether. We see this happening now with a shortage of electric car batteries causing shutdowns or slowdowns of production by Jaguar, Mercedes and Tesla. These were not initially caused by the coronavirus outbreak but will be compounded by it as China is the primary source of lithium.
The advice about this virus spread is sketchy, we see the Chinese public all with face masks, yet we are told they won’t work, our now rudely named by the newspapers ‘super spreader’ didn’t even realise he was ill when he visited people after he’d contracted the virus. The British GP when they saw him had no protection? How can GPs protect themselves – masks (my dentist wears a mask for every patient during treatment) and hand washing for every patient for the next two weeks (I thought they already did this?). Should the tube have those washy-washy stations you get on cruise ships (mind you it didn’t stop over 60 people contracting it on that Japanese cruise).
One of my jobs is to scan comments in social media for trends. I have noticed Boris is using up his good will more rapidly than any other PM in my lifetime.
So HS2 gets the thumbs up – just like the EU originally demanded. BJ will be given them the nod and a wink, hinting that he will be ignoring the OUT vote and carrying on with the EU’s demands for our surrender to their control.
Sir John,
How do you know we were “wrongly told” the EU/UK supply chains would be disrupted post-Brexit? We are still in the transition period. I’d say that’s a brave call on your part, fancy a small wager? I note your colleague Michael Gove disagrees with you.
Yesterday Michael Gove spelled out to businesses large and small about the huge amount of extra Brexit bureaucracy they face. Forms to fill in and customs checks for all. So it turns out that all along what you called project fear was indeed fact. Brexiteers are not even pretending anymore that Brexit means almost the opposite of what they promised in 2016. They are just hoping nobody cares.
The corona virus is surely an excellent reason & excuse to cancel the absurd COP26 been feast in Glasgow. Save all those air miles and all that ill informed hot air and the pathetic virtue signalling and alarmist lies.
