The resignation of AKK

The recent resignation of the Leader of the CDU in Germany, AKK, received little attention in the UK media compared say to the daily stories about the Democrat opposition in the USA. We should consider why the lead party in the German governing coalition has just lost its new Leader, who was meant to be taking over from Mrs Merkel as Chancellor candidate or as Chancellor before the next election. Germany is an important country and economy, and her current troubles will have an impact on our economy just as US politics has an impact on it.
The tribulations of AKK got worse late last October with the Thuringia State election. We are told far more about the Democrat caucus in Iowa than such Lander elections in Germany. In that election Mrs Merkel’s CDU party fell to third place with just 21.7% of the vote, losing 13 of its 34 seats in the Parliament. The AFD came second with 23.4% of the vote, adding 11 seats to its existing 11. Its leader is a very contentious figure with views about Germany’s past that all mainstream parties find unacceptable. Mrs Merkel’s main coalition partner, the SPD (Social Democrats) sank to just 8.2% of the vote, losing 4 of their 12 seats. Die Linke, the left wing challenger party stayed top with 31% and 29 seats.
In this state election the combined forces of CDU and SPD (Traditional centre right and centre left dominant parties, Conservative and Labour in UK terms) polled just 29.9% of the vote. Two radical parties of left and right polled 54.4% between them. In the hung Parliament created in a recent vote CDU members helped the AFD throw out the Die Linke left radical Minister President and replace him with the Leader of the Free Democrats who got just 5% of the vote. This broke the Merkel rule that CDU members should not support the AFD, and led AKK to take the hit and resign, for the bad result and above all for the voting decision taken in the new Thuringia Parliament. Public protest soon led to the resignation of the new Minister President. The Parliament is currently unwilling to hold new elections which Mrs Merkel and some others want and has yet to appoint a new Minister President.
This tells us there is great unhappiness in Germany about current policy and the stance of the present government. It means there is a lack of leadership in the CDU who have been leading government for much of the time in recent years. Mrs Merkel clings to her pro EU green strategy, offering no support to her struggling car industry. The economy has plunged from good performance to little or no growth interspersed with the odd negative quarter. There is a big argument going on about how to spend the surplus on the budget within the coalition, with some CDU hawks still unhappy about the whole idea of fiscal reflation.
It is still not clear what will happen about who should govern Thuringia. Many Germans are alarmed at what has happened there.
Let us hope the FCO is getting better advice from its local embassy than it received in the case of the US elections.
As with a well-known Labour Party, does it really matter who next leads the ailing CDU? None of the leading four candidates is at all inspiring, although all are better than Mrs Kramp-Karrenbauer.
Ok so we have the mathmatics of the political movements but what do they actually believe in. Describing them as left,right etc does not mean very much. To make any sort of judgement we need to know what they believe in, and what has caused the German people to change the way they are thinking.
One of the other problems that AKK faces, is that she is still very much in Chancellor Mekels shadow. When UK PM’s resign they also resign the party leadership. This allow for a clean broom and fresh policies. With Chancellor Merkel still in power there is no chance for change and, hence the poor showing.
The Germans have had it pretty good right up until now. They have been able to dominate the EU and thereby other countries. This has resulted in policies that have had a negative effect on their economies which has now come back to bite them. Shaddenfrauder (sp) I think they call it.
I don’t know the answer, but I do wonder if their politicians are like many of ours, ie. dishonest, by promising one thing to get votes, and then doing the opposite. It is just a quick route to public distrust with the whole system and deliberately prevents democracy when the electorate are not given an honest choice.
I believe your thoughts and interpretations of the situation in Germany and in the same light the US are misguided
For further clarification also take into account the Republic of Ireland. Are people really voting for the IRA or are the voting against those that believe that they are the establishment?
Those that have set themselves up as the Elite appear to have been rumbled. They are not the People and for the most part they spin the notion of democracy to make themselves look legitimate.
Reflect back on the UK did we vote for the best Government or the least worst? This is the same the World over, what we end up with is corrupt systems mirroring each other’s pretensions.
Did the UK elect a Conservative Party? From the headlines we just have another set of interfering busy bodies that know better than the rest of us. They seem more content with overbearing extreme left wing ideology than creating the framework for people to thrive.
Honestly! The grand gesture of HS2, that maybe up and running in 30years time will have no impact on the wealth and wellbeing of the north by the next election.
Yes I tend to share your cynicism. I ask myself this. If we are the 5th largest economy in the World were is all the benefit going. Not on the infrastructure, nor rough sleepers, nor education, nor housing and a myriad other areas where we fail to match up to many of the other areas of the World I have visited. Are we being abysmally governed or simply conned for the benefit of a few.
Quite.
In 5 years time nothing will have changed in the North, except perhaps higher household bills (all the green gestures have a cost). The Midlands will start being scarred by HS2 construction sites, populated by an army of migrant workers (under 25s earning £18k, or trained construction workers earning £26k all allowed free entry under the proposed migration policy). The south outside of London will still have lousy roads and public transport. Great strategy to win votes.
Ripe pickings for any emergent“Alternative for England” party?
can block any initiative
James Forsyth, in a spectator podcast yesterday, suggest that Boris might well use HS2 as an excuse to cancel the new runway at Heathrow.
But the extension of Heathrow is sensible and has a good business case – HS2 is an economic basket case. Why can Boris and the government not see this? He should listen to Dominic Cummings.
What is actually needed is a five runway Heathwick Hub with a rapid shuttle link between Heathrow and Gatwick. This plus thousands of smaller improvements to the road and rail network all over the place. HS2 is an insane waste of money and a vanity project that will damage the economy hugely.
Germany, like Ireland – It doesn’t matter who they vote for, Brussels is in charge and will tell them what to do.
Yes, the main TV news channels spend far too much time covering US politics. They should give us a brief overview and spare us the rest, especially live coverage of events.
Neither will the stupid bridge. The English will pay for an Irish and Scottish connection when the trade goes the short way to Holyhead. The Denmark to Sweden bridge makes sense because it connects Scandinavia in the short direction. Boris has some psychological flaw about bridges. Having wasted millions on the daft garden bridge he should have learned by now. He needs therapy like a spendthrift bankrupt.
“Mrs Merkel clings to her pro EU green strategy, offering no support to her struggling car industry.”
You could say the same about the last May and new Johnson governments. Either they are clueless about the impact of their statements about their future intentions on current purchase decisions or they understand completely in their deliberate attempts to undermine and destroy the industry. That certainly is the Green agenda.
It is a measure of the utter incompetence (or double dealing) of government that some £6+ billion has, according to reports, already been spent on HS2 before it’s “approval” yesterday. Evidently the squander bug mentality is alive and well in the corridors of power.
Nice to hear someone in public life highlighting the media obsession with USA elections, a year ahead of the vote, contrasting with almost zero coverage of important elections within major EU nations. Given the 3 years of Remain hysteria at the prospect of “losing contact” with these nations, it is even more remarkable. Except of course that in general the news, economically and politically, from the EU (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Hungary etc), is all bad. If the reverse were the case, I’m sure the coverage would increase! Speaking of Hungary, it was worrying to see a Tory MP censured for visiting the country. Heaven forbid he should bring home some of their family friendly, or even conservative (shhh) policies. Best regards.
And so it continues. The UK has left the EU, but you remain obsessed with it. Impossible to break a habit of a lifetime, I suppose.
Reply Why are you so nervous about discussing German politics? I remain interested in Germany as I am interested in China and the USA. These larger economies have a world impact that we need to understand.
As a general point it is odd that the left-wing commentariat profess to dislike the USA but in reality are absolutely obsessed by it. And the exact opposite for the EU – they say they love it but they ignore it. One example you point out is the coverage of the USA elections compared with the German elections but there are lots of other examples. For example subsidised London theatres (eg. the National Theatre) are always putting on American plays and using American actors but hardly ever plays from France or Germany or Italy.
Philip Johnson in the Telegraph today – With HS2, Boris has rediscovered the can-do spirit of the Victorians. Judge huge infrastructure projects by how they transform the country, not by their monstrous cost.
What compete drivel, HS2 will do almost nothing positive the money could have produced over 1000 times the return by being spent sensibly rather than pissed down the drain on this lunacy. The Victorians were largely investing their own money not pissing tax payers money down the drain. What sensible private investor would ever put money into HS2?
Our host opinionates about politics in Germany whilst many here in the UK are discussing the political earthquake that has just hit Éire…
I entirely agree that the focus of media attention on the US is absurd. It is a great shame that greater efforts were not made to involve the UK in its European identity other than as a suitable mute to be blamed for everything.
It is also disheartening to see the rise of the German far right and Sinn Féin in Ireland mirroring the Brexit disaster in England and its squabbling Nationalist twin North of the border.
Those of us determined to hold to the centre must summon our determination and courage to oppose these dark forces and their smooth apologists. We must succeed.