Planning for a green future

Many of us want a green policy, but definitions of what constitutes a good green policy vary. To me a good green policy protects the beauty of the English landscape. It encourages fresh air and clean water, prevents litter and facilitates good recycling or disposal of waste. We should not prevent all new development, but should seek to preserve much of the natural environment and the farms we see around us. The single most important green policy we can follow is to limit migration, as a rising population of course requires us to build on more green fields.
Since 1945 government and Council led planning has become more and more intrusive, trying to limit the volume of development, and having a heavy influence over where it should go and what it should look like. Substituting the judgement of civil servants for that of private landowners, homeowners and investors has not produced a notable improvement in the beauty and utility of development over say the Georgian terraces of Bath or the Victorian villas of London, nor has it arrested the steady erosion of the countryside around every main town and city. It leaves the market short of homes, helping prices of them upwards to choke off some people’s reasonable ambition to own a home of their own.
It has managed both to create artificial scarcity of development land, and to encourage concentration of development. In my own county of Berkshire large acres of West Berkshire are protected from most development by being registered as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, whilst much of Maidenhead and Windsor constituencies are protected by Green belt designations. This leaves my own central Berkshire area prone to high levels of development as it does not benefit from any green space special protection.
We need to ask ourselves some basic questions about our current system of planning. How does it manage to let homebuyers and conservationists down at the same time? Why does it require high density of development and such large mortgages to buy? Why does so much development end up in London and the South East? I will explore further in future blogs.
Indeed. The planning system has done a lot of damage as has LEA over charging for using refuse facilities with dumping all over the place.
I too want fresh air, clean water, far less litter and illegal dumping, recycling where sensible and efficient disposal of waste. I for example would almost never buy water in bottles but billions are sold every year when it is free from the tap or public fountain. Though councils seem to have largely given up on these.
What we have now (led by idiotic and endless BBC propaganda) is a mad war against CO2 plant and tree food. They seem to think in relation to this that trains, bikes and buses are good and cars, van, trucks and planes are all bad. Renewables are good fossil fuels bad, nuclear bad. In reality it is rather more complex than this even if you do (idiotically) believe in the CO2 is a devil gas and the world thermostats religion.
There is certainly nothing remotely green about HS2 it is a disaster in environmental and CO2 terms (and economic terms). Even worse than Brown’s PFI lunacy.
I see that Boris wants automatic state sector job interviews for ex-service personnel. So he wants active discrimination against anyone who is not one. Then lots of pointless time wasting interviews of unsuitable candidates at taxpayer expense. Plus of course it will be indirect gender and race discrimination as these people will not reflect the population in general. Sounds a good plan!
For too long ministers have targeted the decoy target of climate while the real danger of population has sneaked under their radar. You are surely right to highlight lax immigration control. We might also ask, s it right to continue all the myriad child benefits for couples with, say 10 children? Perhaps it will take a brave politician to address such an issue but it should be debated.
I am glad our kind host is raising the issue of MASS IMMIGRATION and the effects of it.
I read somewhere that, in the 1980’s people’s mortgages were done three times that of their salaries. But today to buy a home you need to borrow some right times your salary. This has led to government intervention into the market with its home buyer schemes which, rather than help, make things worse. We also have developers offering offering part ownership of a property, this too is undesirable as it will lead to more complications and cost when selling on.
If one travels along the river Thames as I do, there are many high rise luxury apartments. Many of these are empty. They are bought by overseas investors as assets or, as ‘nth’ homes. Who out there on modest incomes can afford these ?
People are having to move further out in order to find somewhere to live. This I believe places great stress on families. Something that is not taken into account.
We need to slowly seen our economy off MASS IMMIGRATION and the pursuit of higher GDP. We need to refocus and look at our infrastructure which now struggling to cope. There seems little planning and no vision plus, the realisation that past and current policies are not working.
Here is a tip for you Sir John. Next time you are around Parliament Square and Downing Street, have a look round, especially the state of the roads. There you will find pot holes and people sleeping rough. All within a short walking distance.
If a government and Parliament cannot solve these problems on its own doorstep, then it has no right to govern or sit.
I’d like to see every Tory constituency forced by law to build many, many more social properties so that those arriving from abroad after being invited by our diversity obsessed political class can enjoy the fruits of their policy making. I am all in favour of mass immigration if that forces down wages and helps Labour into power in the next decade or so.
And then hopefully we may see more legislation to stamp out dissent from those who refuse to accept the new paradigm of leftist politics.
Northern England has enjoyed the uplifting effects of diverse communities all living side by side in mutual harmony.
New and fresh ways of living and exposure to new cultural values
But we do need more legislation to crush dissent or else how is the British political class going to encourage the British population to take up their new ideas on limitations of personal freedoms in many aspects of their public and private life?
Welcome to the new world of monitoring, control, oppression and demonisation and all because YOUR party has chosen to embrace identity politics and the activist left’s agenda on every single issue
Again, Con-Woman tells it as it is and hits the nail on the head. This nation and its indigenous peoples are being exposed to a form of London-based politics that is as disturbing as anything I have seen in many a year and all three parties are responsible
People will regret voting for Labour, Tory and LD.
This is one of my bugbears. Locally, we have lost an extraordinary amount of good arable land to new housing. Our small towns and villages are merging into one big housing estate. I note there are no extra schools or hospitals, or even medical practices. Our nearest A&E is over 12 miles away.
Still, although we will producing less food due to loss of arable land, we can always import more and more food to provide for the current population and even more immigration.
Allister Heath is sound today in the Telegraph:- The Tories are courting disaster by flirting with a tax raid on wealth.
It seems that discussions have been held at Nos 10 and 11 Downing Street about the possibility of a massive raid on pension contributions, a mansion tax-style wealth tax and a bevy of other levies. None of these reheated Corbynite and Milibandesque “ideas” was included in the manifesto.
I suspect the decision to mug and thus handicap and deter wealth creators even further has already been made. It is a huge mistake.
We already have the highest and most idiotic things taxes for 40 years. Government very frequently spend money in a way that delivers virtually no value or even negative value for the £billions they “invest” as we see with Brown’s the PFI racket, HS2, Hinkley C, the renewable subsidies and similar. Plus of course raising the tax in the first place (and the cost of doing this) does massive harm (even before they invariably waste the money). People and businesses change their behaviour to avoid taxes. For example choosing not to work and use child care as the tax levels mean it is simply not worth doing it, or fixing their own car or house up, or they just leave the country and invest or work elsewhere.
Raising taxes from the current level just drives people and investment overseas and strangles the wealth creating sector. Is this what Boris and the foolish socialist Javid really want? They are destroying confidence even by just discussing such plans.
Why does so much development end up in London and the South East?
Accounting policies not recognising externalised costs. With the result of businesses in London showing artificially high profits sustained by the burden on the public sector. London receives an excessive share of public sector capital investment, public sector operating expenditure, public sector purchasing, public sector employment and public sector support to the private sector.
In the short-term there should be no new public sector investment in London, and at least 75% of civil servants in Departments inLondon should be relocated north of Manchester.
By short-term I mean until the northern cities have similar infrastructure as London does, I’d guess about twenty years.
