It is not surprising the cost of homes is so high, given the large increases in demand from new household formation, and the attempts to ration or limit supply by the planning system and the actions of the main housebuilders. It is also the case that pumping money into the system at low interest rates makes higher mortgages affordable for more people, so home prices like bonds and shares have risen thanks to QE and low official interest rates.
To contain prices we need to cut demand and raise supply to better balance. Markets would do this for us but we have instead migration policies, housebuilding standards and planning policies that give government crucial roles. The government via Councils and Housing Associations is also a major developer itself.All the time interest rates remain low we should expect mortgages at higher multiples of earnings to be affordable.
In a managed system the government could reduce migration numbers as it has promised to do. It can continue with efforts to increase the number of homes built. It can also ask whether its standards and specifications are the right ones to encourage more building. A combination of UK government standards and wish to produce traditional looking buildings by the industry means a lot of work takes place on site. The UK has not taken up factory made sections and components on the same scale as in some other countries. It means the task of building is prone to delays for bad weather. It requires a lot of on site supervision to ensure decent quality, matters which would be partly taken care of by precision machinery in a factory prefabricating more of the home. The structure of the house building industry with its heavy regulation and high financing demands mean that most of the housing is supplied by a few large companies. They say they are constrained by a lack of skilled people and the need to maintain and supervise high standards from building more homes more quickly against all the planning permissions already granted.
Tomorrow I will look at the latest proposed government intervention into this government steered sector with their plan to use planning gains to offer discounts to some people on buying a new first home.
14 Comments
Just stop foreigners buying houses. Most of the apartments begin built in London are well out of the price range of most people.
As for the so called skill shortage, well you need to ask why ? There isn’t one Sir John ! Most of the apartments are prefabed in Poland and shipped in. They just want endless cheap labour so as to maintain their profits.
Leave the market alone. Leave interest rates alone. Cut the number of people coming in. All doable. The one Thing we do not want is more government. It just makes things worse !
Foreigners buying UK property at astronomical prices means bumper revenue for the Treasury in stamp duty. To them, it’s a welcome contribution to foreign investment.
I can think of no better reason why successive governments don’t restrict it. Rather, they want more of it.
Yesterday some touched on the subject of ‘land banks’. It has been known for sometime now that most developers have enough land under their control to fulfill the UK’S needs for the next 10 years.
This land is not built on unless the developer is assured a profit. Not unreasonable, but what is missed is this lands value comes from the taxes paid into the infrastructure by the taxpayer. Yet the developers pay no tax on it, logic therefore they are spongeing off the goodwill of others and profiting by the hard work of others. All housing is therefore subsidised by the taxpayer.
It is taxpayers subsidies that ultimately destort markets, leading to further subsidies to iron out the distortions. Then more subsidies and so on. There is no free lunch
It is government intervention with taxpayer money that is causing the problems we have to endure. That is why tax is so high, unequal and ultimately paid by so few – we are not all in it together. Achievement is punished, so why bother.
We do not need more houses, we need less people.
When all the farmland is gone, what will we eat?
Which people do we need ‘less’ of? I assume you don’t consider yourself part of the problem. So who is?
Exactly. Too many illegal men coming in too.
Estate agency still have lots of property for sale – so houses are available
Councils have lots of entry properties – but unable to fund repairs etc
Most people sleep under a roof…..just saying there is a housing supply problem doesn’t answer the question of cost and why in its so high in certain areas…increasing the supply in those areas will not decrease the costs.
The government has no intention of reducing immigration
You have been in power 10 years and we still have record numbers arriving.
No effort is being made to stop them crossing the channel.
We have no idea who they are.
Disgraceful.
and thats the crux of the problem…..an issue the government will not fix (not cant but wont fix)
Housing? This isn’t about housing. The real issue is about Immigration. Deliberate and politically inspired immigration. Oh and how Labour have enjoyed stellar electoral success since 1997 thanks in no small part to their tweaking of the chain migration rules. Labour benefit electorally and to hell with the negative (social, financial and cultural) consequences for everyone else
Politicians refuse to address this most pressing of issues. Why is this I wonder? Is it because Labour and the British Left use the issue for both political and electoral profit and therefore the Tories remain silent for fear of being taunted as racists and xenophobes?
It’s quite simple. The more immigration we have, the more likely we will have a future Marxist Labour government. Labour’s creation of a free lunch-welfare culture attracts people from abroad like bees to a honey pot. Labour know this. They nobble the system and then silence debate when we try to expose their nobbling of the system.
Johnson’s ‘people before passports’ speech to African leaders some weeks ago was completely irresponsible. This international level of virtue signalling defies belief.
What is it with Tories at present? They seem almost desperate to advertise their woke credentials. It’s a MASSIVE turnoff for normal people who live in the real world outside the gilded chambers of politics. Give it a rest, it’s nauseating
We need fewer people coming to the UK, not more.
Sir John
If this country can build modular section warships with aĺ the intricate components there within it surely cannot be out with the realms of common sense and ability to build modular homes. To take into account the services required they could be fired onto elevated bases to ease the connection and maintenance of such services and provide a margin of protection against flooding ensuring the long term durability of the structure. As politicians tend to subsidise new thinking as wit EVs maybe they could apply the same principles to the changeover to a new system and slowly change the whole of the existing thought process applied to modern new build properties.. properties will become more affordable and thre modular approach will not inhibit the size of the property that the clients want..
Congratulations on acknowledging that the building industry is outdated in construction methods, of dubious quality, and suffers antiquated regulation. Combine this with demand exceeding supply and a lack of imagination in the financial sector, not to mention uncontrolled population expansion and you have the situation we have today, fewer people being able to afford to buy their own homes. Fewer home owners means fewer people with a stake in the country which results in a more fluid political situation. Margaret Thatcher realised the importance of home ownership in shaping political thinking, why has her lesson been forgotten. I think that many politicians fear the sense of independent thought that comes with home ownership, and opt for the more controllable society they think it leads to. Yet another reason for the conservative party to revert to more Conservative thinking in it’s formulation of policy.
In a philosophical sense home owners are only short term custodians of the property they are in. Changes in financial situation, size of family, and job location often mean that the custodianship only lasts about eight years. You then upgrade or downgrade. Lets consider a new form of mortgage/government loan that allows larger capital sums over much extended time periods at rates that reflect what government pays for money, so enabling more people to afford home ownership. On all inputs it will be a long time before supply exceeds demand so it will continue as a longterm means of increasing personal capital, providing of course that government removes it’s sticky hands from the process of home ownership after initially providing the capital. You have many financial ideas, give it some thought.
If you want examples of how the planning system stifles supply then watch grand designs on all 4. Plenty of examples there of how long it takes, and the arbitrary decisions that get made.