We need change at the Treasury

Congratulations to Rishi Sunak. He is able and hard working, with a knowledge of the expenditure side of the Treasury from his role as Chief Secretary.
The immediate task is to challenge Treasury officials into completing the change from the Maastricht economics of austerity to a pro growth optimistic economics that chimes with the Prime Minister’s vision. Boris has been clear we want growth, opportunity and levelling up. The aim is prosperity, not austerity. The purpose is more people in better paid work, more owners, a better spread of wealth and income around the whole UK.
You do not achieve that by writing the Maastricht rules back into the fiscal framework, nor by hiking taxes or trying to tax the rich out of the country. I think The PM was right to want common working between the Chancellor’s team and his own. The leaks, briefings and rows about the forthcoming budget were not helpful. I expect Rishi to spend more time on persuading Treasury officials to complete their journey. They need to move on from pessimistic Hammond style economics which said the UK cannot be a success on her own and needs to beg to stay close to the EU, to an optimistic global UK approach. We need to grasp the future by investing in it. We need a bigger and more prosperous private sector, which requires lower tax rates and a holiday from yet more prescriptive regulation.
Lower tax, dear boy, lower tax.
Hear, hear!
Three cheers for this brilliant, and may I say even ‘otherworldly’ suggestion by this undoubtedly bloody good chap!
Hip! Hip!
Hurrah!
Hip! Hip!
Hurrah!
Hip! Hip!
HURRAH!!
Many past governments have been damaged by rows between the PM and Chancellor, Blair/Brown, May/Hammond, Thatcher/Howe, Major/Lamont – given this it is perfectly sensible to form a joint team reporting directly to the PM for the ultimate decision. Having said this, it is now up to Boris to deliver.
This country, and the whole world, needs a return to sound money not more money printing.
Boris has now made sure he is in control.
No one else to blame, hope he gets it right, so why am I still concerned.
I welcome forecasts that have a grain of truth, or am I wishing on a star?
Should we weep over teams of Spads getting shown the door?
Currently I would imagine a few in Boris’ ear ought to follow suit.
Is St.Greta being readied to become Environment Minister?
The Maastricht rules are a nonsense because they take no notice of interest rates.
The government needs very long term funding for infrastructure projects.
Individuals need sound, inflation proof, long-term savings opportunities.
The pension industry will buy any amount of inflation plus 2% bonds. Surely the Government won’t invest in projects that yield less.
We don’t need further attacks on the pension industry. We need more incentives for the average worker to make themselves self-sufficient in retirement
Yes, yes and yes. We need a Conservative party in again and some optimism.
An optimistic global approach so far involves losing the benefit of the EU’s great global free trade deals, and replacing them with diddly squat. Brexit weakens Britain a bit more every day that passes and claptrap like “We need to grasp the future by investing in it” only exposes the total hollowness at the heart of your Brexit.
The fact that the BBC are having a collective fit of the vapours over the Cabinet changes indicates that Boris must have done a good job, now lets hope he tackles the TV Licence Fee issue.
Yes, Congratulations to Rishi Sunak comes across as a smart cookie 🙂
I don’t know what his politics are, hopefully a gentle shift to the right…and small government…
‘persuading Treasury officials’. And therein lies the problem. It’s the Tory party and you can’t even see it. Do you believe the Marxist that is John McDonnell would have tried to ‘persuade’ Treasury officials? No, he would have brutally kicked them out of the way in the blink of an eye
You don’t indulge them by persuading them. It’s the same with the BBC. You sack them on the first day, then cancel their pensions and then demonise them.
Maybe the spineless Tory party that’s spent the last 30 years giving way to the entire leftist agenda across all issues should learn how to deal with internal opposition from all quarters rather than sneakily and covertly tweaking their policies thinking no one would notice
Well, understand one simple fact. Johnson is in No.10 for one simple reason, Corbyn. That is troubling
This is the consequence of decades of Tory appeasement of the EU, Labour and the left
We need complete reform of HMRC and our Tax Code. At 21000 pages and growing it is just too big, too complex and not fit for purpose. We should be looking at the best tax code in the world, which is Hong Kong’s, and only 276 pages long. If Rishi Sunak is the person for the job and willing to do this then I wish him all the best. Perhaps a rule of every new rule in, ten go out? Perhaps even start from a blank sheet of paper and take it from there. The only people who will miss out are tax lawyers and accountants, I can’t say I’ll be particularly sorry about that.
I was pleasantly surprised at this turn of events. Too many past Governments have been distracted by a tug of war between numbers 10 & 11.
Sir John Cowperthwaite.
Just try to emulate what he demonstrated works and you will go down as the most successful govt in two centuries.