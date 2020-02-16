Prosperity, not austerity, was my slogan for both the 2017 and 2019 elections. When it became clear Mrs May was going to keep Mr Hammond as Chancellor and allowed such a negative approach from the Treasury and her top officials, I joined with others to replace her so I could advance the cause of Prosperity.
The new Prime Minister made clear his economic policy is the promotion of Growth and Opportunity. He has from the start injected a welcome optimism into the country’s view of our future. When his chosen Chancellor fell for Treasury pessimism and tax rises, he asked him to work using shared advisers with No 10. I think the PM was right. The Chancellor was unwilling so had to resign. I think we will be better off now we have a new Chancellor who should understand what the PM is trying achieve.
One of the Chancellor’s jobs is to tell Treasury officials that we want realistic optimism about the UK’s economic prospects, with an expansion minded budget which will boost our growth and improve our outlook. It was not a case of the outgoing Chancellor valiantly defending a Treasury orthodoxy that is right against a PM who wants too much expansion. It was a Chancellor giving in to the excessive pessimism of the Treasury/Bank/OPBR that has fuelled so many bad and wrong forecasts from them since 2015. The new Chancellor needs to say that we have growth in our own hands, and that whatever the outcome of trade talks with the EU the UK can have a good economic future if we take the correct decisions now.
In future blogs I will be looking at the range of measures the government now needs to take to shake off the slow EU style growth rate we have sunk to, and to liberate damaged sectors that have been hit by too many taxes and wrong policies like housing, cars, general manufacturing and retail.
The Bank of England too needs to work with the government on promoting growth. Inflation is below target and looks set to remain weak for the time being, so the Bank should assist the drive for growth.
60 Comments
Some electric car “expert” on the BBC said the we all know “how cheap electric cars are to run” or similar. Looking at second hand electric ones for sale (even the cheapest models) the depreciation on them seems to average about £1 per mile. Buy for 30K drive 20k miles and then sell for £10K or less. Then you have the interest on the £30K, the electricity, the tyres, the charge point and maintenance, insurance. Perhaps working out at nearly £2 per mile.
Or you can keep an old conventional car (mine families three are now worth rather less than £1,000 each) and then it might cost about 15p and be a far more flexible and safer car too and far cheaper to insure. Interestingly HMRC (generously) only let you claim 45p per mile on the first 10,000 business miles and 25p per mile on anything over this. Then they wonder why car sales are down!
Don’t worry old chap. New petrol cars are being banned in 2035. Old ones you can keep for now. How old will you be in 2035? Probably not driving anymore I’d guess.
Andy
You’ll have a different tune to sing when it’s you who’s stuck somewhere waiting for your batteries to charge, and you’ll have something to moan about when fleeced by charging price cartel.
‘Experts’ will tell you something can be had for nothing. They’re lying, nature and the laws of physics say so.
Why ban them? Difficult to believe that electric cars (doing only perhaps 40,000 miles typically over the cars life) save any CO2 at all after all the energy used to build them and generate the electricity to charge them.
A hybrid that can just do the city bit on battery sounds far more sensible why are the government pushing them so?
I very much hope that Chancellor Sunak will take the line of the Treasury co-operating with the Government, rather than setting up its own fiefdom – and yes, that applies to whichever Party is in Government, and whatever one thinks of Government decisions.
According to some media accounts, Mr Javid had wanted his Dept to become the source of new ideas for running the country – what the Treasury should be doing, surely, is ensuring that the tax system is clear, honest and easy to understand, and that the spending taxpayers’ money is based on exactly the same principles.
You said Sunak. You meant Cummings.
Exactly, Andy.
@Andy; Lets hope so, someone who has not been moulded by the Civil Service into their ways of doing politics!
I suspect there might well be a few Civil Servants who are fearful of the future, jobs wise – unless they accept the new order, that the elected Government (and their SpAds, who in this instance we all knew about during the GE) govern and Civil Servants serve, the clue is in their names…
“The Papers” review programme on BBC last night turned into a “we love the BBC and the licence fee must stay love in” this from the presenter and both of the female reviewers. Not much balance or impartiality in this one sided discussion for sure.
Clearly the licence fee is grossly unfair competition and should go, but that is far from the main problem with the BBC. It is their idiotic, anti-scientific, wrong headed, lefty, woke, PC, climate alarmist bias and their dimmish art graduate “group think” that is the real issue.
They are a blatant left wing propaganda outfit. People do not want to be forced to pay them £150 especially just to have daft propaganda rammed down their throats. But most at the BBC cannot even see this? Did anyone listen to the pathetically woke Evan Davis interview of Harry Miller – absolutely typical of the anti-free speech BBC line. If it is not BBC PC think it must be a hate crime (especially if it is true and valid criticism).
Lifelogic
Another reason why I don’t fall for Boris’ baloney.
Where’s the decriminalising of the licence fee then ? Oh wait a moment he can’t do that because it would be a victory against PC, now we can’t be having that can we.
Boris Johnson will NOT go on the offensive against anything we elected him to abolish, He’s Dominic Cummings’ fist puppet so don’t expect him to think for himself.
I saw right though Johnson when he sneaked off to his cosy soiree with Varadkar.
@steve; “I saw right though Johnson when he sneaked off to his cosy soiree with Varadkar.”
Indeed, and 2+2=5…
What utter nonsense, that’s a bit like someone saying they saw right trough Mrs T when she sneaked off to her cosy soiree with Mikhail Gorbachev (in 1984 & 1987), or any other (at the time) less than palatable world leaders, it is what both UK Monarchs and Prime Minsters have to do, like it or not!
With interest rates remaining low the government should be borrowing long-term for infrastructure that will help industry, primarily transport.
Don’t just flood the banks with cash, there is no knowing where it will end up.
Be careful with funding annual expenditure with borrowing: interest rates will rise at some time.
Give more tax incentives, and grants, for commerce and industry to invest. The major reason UK productivity is declining is insufficient capital invested per worker in equipment, facilities and training.
We need sensible growth which will reconnect with roots we already have. The last 40 years have produced fly by night private initiatives , wasted money by those who don’t have respect for our Country , NHS or laws. Today on Facebook a GP posted a photo of a pile of medications left by a UK visitor which amounted to £2,000. A Nurses salary for a month.
General attitudes much change.We don’t want supermarkets full of plastic wrappings,we don’t want people tearing along our roads throwing out fag ends and take away wrappings out of their car windows. This sort of waste is a continuous downward spiral of ruinous habits which to correct have to be paid for . Instead of new build houses taking up more green space look at the foundations of houses where whole streets have been closed and windows blocked out and use those foundations to improve and renovate. I am not interested in the petty’ I am more important than you stance ‘ The results of a collaborative venture will help all. Freedom is not about the freedom to bring everyone down :this is bad spirit!
I have seen the post you mention on Facebook. It does not say the medication was ‘left by a UK visitor’. It says it was used by a ‘UK NHS patient who moved away’. The two are not the same thing. What your post here has now done has implied it is a foreigner – which stokes anger towards foreigners. In this case that anger may be completely unjustified.
The point is surely that this is what happens with free stuff.
@SJS; Andy makes a valid point, we simply do not know why the person “moved away”, nor why they did not simply take their medicines with them [1], and as for your comment about ‘Free Stuff’, if the person was a UK tax payer, most are, it was not Free Stuff, any more than a private prescription paid for by a health insurance policy is.
[1] they might well have moved into nursing care, perhaps closer to their children in another part of the country, if so their nursing home will now issue their medication at the required times.
“‘Deliberate’ use of the NHS—use by those who come here specifically to receive free treatment or who come for other reasons but take advantage of the system when they’re here—is hard to quantify. It’s thought to be very roughly between £110 million and £280 million a year.
‘Normal’ use of the NHS—by foreign visitors who’ve ended up being treated while in England—is estimated to cost about £1.8 billion a year.”
Very little gets recovered thanks to lack of effort and traceability.
c 2 billion spent by the NHS on non uk residents is a crime.
Absolutely agree.
The NHS ( whatever “they” say) is effectively and without a doubt, an insurance plan.
Although the socialist agenda was probably always to roll it out to all comers, “they” kept very quiet about it.
There are now people who paid in all their lives and can not get to see a doctor or dentist.
The original document made it quite clear….if you don’t pay …you don’t get treatment.
That is why everyone should pay at the time other than the few that really cannot. Visitors should have to insure.
Andy, stupid pedantry is displayed by your comment which attempts to take the argument on to a different topic . Your offensive lack of insight into the problem before use never ceases to amaze me . Your implication is what is in your mind.
us i.e.
Good morning.
That sounds like a veiled threat to me.
The BoE should be independent of government and should maintain sound money. If the government wants to splash the cash, then so be it, let it be on the governments head. Let government take responsibility for the consequences, that is why we voted to Leave the EU, to put you in charge and hold you responsible when things go wrong.
The last thing we need to do is lower interest rates just to stimulate the economy. Interest rates are at an all time low and dropping them just for the sake of political convenience is not good governance. Governments needs to reduce its insane borrowing and spending plans. Cut back on its social programs and reduce taxes. More money in peoples hands over the long term will stimulate growth.
Reply I am not asking for a rate cut. We need a Funding for lending scheme again.
Sort out some real competition in banking 0.2 % on deposits and 40% on overdraft is a total racket. Actually encouraged by the dopes at FCA it seems.
I would like to know what Sir John thinks about this officially sanctioned racket.
78% at one bank!
@LL; 0.2% interest and 40% overdraft rates is the current economics of the free market, your capitalist instinct should know that, but then of course your capitalist instincts always appear to weaken when you come face to face with the cold hard facts of the “market”.
Don’t like 40% interest on your (unapproved) overdraft then don’t go overdrawn, manage you money supply better, just as you have expected govts to do for the last few decades, only spend what you can afford, balance your incoming and outgoings…!
I would like an optomistic positive approach, but I await the budget. We will then know if the plan is radical enough to achieve it. The creation of a working group to drastically simplify the tax system would be a good start because it is main battle plan to achieve what we desire. The removal of all the EU impositions would be a good first step. Watching Ed Balls travel around the EU has been revealing on the level of unrest that exists there. It all comes down to the failure of their financial management. He seemed shocked at how bad it was.
I will judge matters on the reality of the rhetoric and the direction of intended travel.
Very funny. The Office of Tax Simplification is an independent office of HM Treasury, part of the Government of the United Kingdom. The office was created on 20 July 2010 to identify areas where complexities in the tax system for both businesses and individual taxpayers can be reduced, and then to publish their findings for the Chancellor to consider ahead of his budget.
Since then tax complexity and compliance costs has surely doubled at least.
Doubtless the staff at the “Office for Tax Simplification” all got good bonuses for this great achievement?
How can the OTS be independant and at the same time an office of the treasury and government. Independant is a small group of people who have expeienced our tax system, who are not overtly political, but understand the elements necessary to enhance individual, corporate, and national wealth, and understand the implications of such freedom. It would to a great extent reverse the current trend of ever increasing control.
How can the OTS be independant and at the same time an office of the treasury and government. Independant is a small group of people who have expeienced our tax system, who are not overtly political, but understand the elements necessary to enhance individual, corporate, and national wealth, and understand the implications of such freedom. It would to a great extent reverse the current trend of ever increasing control…..
So Boris has changed his mind on the mansion tax it seems. All he needs to do now is change his mind about HS2, the climate alarmism agenda, entrepreneurs relief, the planned pension raid, the daft subsidies for renewables and any other planned tax or red tape increases. We already have we have the highest taxes for over 40 years.
The last thing we need is more tax increases or more tax complexity. We actually need massive tax cuts and cuts in the size of the largely hopeless over paid and pensioned state sector. Just undo all the damage that Brown, Darling, Osborne and Hammond did as a good first stage.
It seems that in government ministers can be fired with a standard pay off and with no tribunal claims etc. Please can we have that everywhere, it would give a massive increase in productivity and efficiency if we can get rid of people not needed or wanted. In the state sector and the private sector. It would also release so many employment lawyers and the likes to get a productive job instead.
When seeking the leadership of the Conservative party last summer, the PM deployed his bird metaphor. One beating wing, he said, supported public services the other wing an enterprise economy that provided the wealth that enabled those public services to be funded. So far his government appears to be flying on one wing with all the emphasis on spending. The forthcoming budget offers him his prime opportunity to reveal how the other wing will beat, how it will create the wealth that “levelling up” demands.
His regime will not be helped by his obsession with “zero carbon” emissions or a transport minister who thinks the UK is already well served by its charging network.
There are many critical reforms needed for an enterprise economy to flourish, not least concerning taxes and regulation. If these are reformed then the much talked of trade deals will pale into insignificance by comparison.
You say that – In future blogs I will be looking at the range of measures the government now needs to take to shake off the slow EU style growth rate we have sunk to, and to liberate damaged sectors that have been hit by too many taxes and wrong policies like housing, cars, general manufacturing and retail.
Good. We also have a bonkers energy policy, endless attacks on the self employed, restrictive and damaging employment laws. The last few governments seem to have had, as their main objective an agenda of creating endless parasitic not jobs for lawyers, accountants, tax specialists, bureaucrats, compliance officials and the likes. Roll this all back. Start with May’s idiotic gender pay reporting lunacy, the attacks on the self employed and the idiotic the work place pensions.
Interestingly, economists have analysed their growth forecasts – to see how well (or badly) they forecast the impact of your Brexit.
They mostly forecast that the economy would continue to grow – which it has. They also mostly predicted that it would grow more slowly – which it also has.
The OBR’s predictions were wrong. They were actually too optimistic about post-Brexit Britain – saying it would grow by 5.3% in the years after the referendum. It actually grew by 4.9%. The average forecast was 4.4%. So, actually – many of the forecasts were pretty accurate.
But, hey, I know it makes you feel better to pretend that they were all wrong when, actually, it turns out that you are.
Reply The official forecast for the first two years after the vote predicted recession and massive job losses which was entirely wrong
Reply to reply
So how many job losses have there been so far?
Good to read how economists eventually got it right about the economy. Maybe if they had been more accurate pre referendum then more than the 52% wise enough to disregard their prophecies would have voted to leave. Good Heavens, even Mark Carney is pronouncing the good news about UK’s future post EU, following the accuracy of his previous that could concern me !!!!!
The Treasury was always the beating heart of Project Fear. I hope the new Chancellor is the required stake.
A bit more reasoned today, although the evidence for you or significant other numbers of Tory MPs trying to extract May and Hammond over 3 wasted years is scant. As the electorate we had Hobson’s choice in 2017-Tory MPs didn’t however-you as a group could have saved us those wasted years by putting somebody in place who would have transposed July 2019 back to July 2016.
Now perhaps we have a team which finally delivers. Sunak seems a bright and reasonable man. So long as he remains his own man rather than the Treasury’s I suspect we’ll see the best budget since that first Thatcher budget given by Howe, which set the stall for the 80s.
Any fool can prop up the economy with spending, what counts is investment. But in what, that is the big question and the EU and everyone else has the same problem. From that it follows that any good business idea we come up with the EU and everyone else will copy it in a trice, and slap on a tariff.
Then we might try to attract international companies here. The snag is we have a sclerotic planning system and an aversion to anything other than property development. A drag on our economy to start with, then of course the EU will be doing its best to lure those self-same international companies – without a tariff.
We already have hints that HMG has belatedly discovered that there are few or no new benefits in whizzy new trade deals outside the EU. But any fool could have seen that years ago. Now we must assume that Sir John and friends are not fools and therefore must ask what they had in mind pushing Brexit so hard.
As things stand Boris is doing a good job blowing smoke, but can he (and the Treasury) keep up the performance past December 2020. If not he will be remembered as Bankrupt Boris.
Exactly Jim ..
“One of the Chancellor’s jobs is to tell Treasury officials that we want realistic optimism about the UK’s economic prospects, with an expansion minded budget which will boost our growth and improve our outlook.”
But HMT and BoE both work within the prevailing political climate of the day, anyone who doubts that should have paid more attention back in 1979, 1997, and again in 2010 (even with nominal BoE’s independence)…
So what is our host suggesting, that the political climate (within the Conservative party) has done an about turn, from the mantra of the last 40 years which brought us near constant govt spending cuts under Tory governments to one that expands spending to promote Growth and Opportunity.
If so, whilst there might not be tax rises but there might not be tax cuts either, and of course a lot can be done with the Brexit dividend once fully out of the transition period & EU budgetary contributions.
OT; I hope the absurd idea of the PRC state railway being involved in building HS2 will not grow feet, never mind legs.
Makes me wonder if this was the last Chancellor’s idea to keep costs down, perhaps someone in Downing Street has finally seen sense and put their foot down, but will we see any back tracking from Government regarding HS2 and 5G decisions, given that two of our most important post Brexit (RotW) alliances have shown much disquiet about the latter especially.
Mr Rishi Sunak, Brexiteer, is MP for Richmondn glorious Yorkshire so that’s one good mark in his favour. But he is a Hampshireman, specifically a Southamptonian which can only be a neutral feather in his cap from up here in Yorkshire at best. I suppose he’ll do. Will have to.
Yorkie,
Apart from the psychopathic total power behaviour from the PM, stabbing the Lancashire born ex-Chancellor (in the side) can be interpreted in other narratives. One that I think is unarguable is the typical Tory habit of playing off the Midlands against the North – dump an experienced Midland Chancellor, replace him with an inexperienced Northern Chancellor. Another narrative is the dump the self-made man, replace with the privileged privately educated one. A frightening narrative, which I guess people are scared to acknowledge, is the cultural heritage swap. What the PM has done cannot and should not be read positively, whatever policies are followed.
Dr Redwood need not be concerned with what the “new Chancellor needs to say” he will be instructed by the PM what he is to say – discussion, debate, feedback is gone. The PM’s position should be rationally strong enough to be tested against the Chancellor’s position, it shoild not be groupthink developed, but chosen on its merits.
Still, in return the new Chancellor will not tax his mansion.
Reply I do not have a mansion.
@Yorkie, The new Chancellor, being from Southampton, who’s grandparents emigrated to the UK in the 1960s, and by way of his own marriage, he is (or should be) fully aware of the important of non EU trade and business ties. Not to sure what benefits being an MP for North Yorkshire brings to the job, other than perhaps some quite thinking time back in the constituency?! 😀
One thing he needs to look at for the budget is VAT, it is a blunt axe, being far to regressive, complex and often puts businesses off from expansion that would result in enforced VAT registration with all that involves in back-office time and expense.
John.
I see it is being reported that the Chinese are perhaps in talks with the Government about the construction of HS2, with a suggested time scale of 5 years instead of 25 or more for completion, and at a less expensive cost.
Any truth in these reports, or is it all speculation and window dressing.
An massively improved time scale and lower cost would certainly be optimistic, given the decision has now been taken to continue with this project.
It’s China’s “Belt and Road Initiative”.
It was originally called the “Belt and Road Strategy”, but they decided to change it for some reason.
Just viewed Marr.
I see our Minister has accepted it will take a long time to build HS2 as it is a big project, and all big projects take a long time to build, he is going to instigate a long study to find out why !
With this sort of thinking we have no hope of any improvement or change.
Yet another study which will take years and years to report back instead of driving for improvement now !.
Pathetic.
The Chinese’s can build a 1000 bed hospital in 10 days, it takes us nearer to 10 years, and no lessons to be learnt, simply amazing.
The govt won’t take it anyway, even if it wasn’t the Chinese. If the thing was to get done in 5 years, it would simply expose the true lack of value within the lifetime of the govt, assuming it got another term, which it undoubtedly will with the poor offer for an opposition. They would like to light the blue touch paper and be safely retired before the public realise they have been shafted yet again.
The only thing government can do to encourage real growth is less. Less tax, less regulation and less stupid white elephant projects like HS2. Of course if they actually did that there is the danger that people might realise what a counter productive thing government really is.
You mention the Funding for Lending scheme again on this page today. After this scheme was launched in August 2012, it was claimed that it had an immediate and devastating impact on the savings market by allowing banks to ignore the latter, borrowing cheaply from the BoE instead. In other words, as I understand it, it meant that the banks could obtain “created money” from the BoE instead of paying a market rate for savers’ hard-earned nest eggs. Can the Conservative Party comment on these claims?
Prosperity, not austerity. Great – can I have some my way please?
Income tax at 20%, employee’s NI at 12%, employer’s NI at 13.8%, then VAT at 20% doesn’t look like prosperity to me, it’s more like austerity.
Prosperity for the individual is a good idea. Austerity for the government is also a good idea, but not practised for two decades with spending outstripping tax receipts.
John,
The mantra coming out of this new Government is that they want to see a levelling up of funding across ‘the country’. Does this mean funding within England or does it mean England’s funding will be levelled up to that of the rest of the UK? Despite being the only net contributor to the UK coffers, as you know, England receives much less of it’s own money per head than the rest of the UK via the skewed Barnett Formula so does this levelling up mean you and your colleagues with English seats will be demanding the latter or will we see a continuation of them all staying stum as they do now when it comes to a fair deal for England?
The lives of plebs such as me are affected by local government as much as they are by central government. Sometimes more so.
What help and guidance does the Treasury provide to Local Authorities. Also, what “control” does the Treasury have, after all, Local Councillors have the power to tax, borrow and spend.
To be honest Sir John, they don’t need to drive growth, they just need to stop stopping it. That would be a turnaround!
Sir John, I welcome your optimism. Just for clarity how much (either in real terms or as a percentage of GDP) is an acceptable amount to be borrowing?
What is your priority if we have to choose, investment in infrastructure or investment in tax cuts?
Reply We can do both and need to do both. Borrowing levels depend on the volume of good projects to be financed and the possible returns.
Did you read the article on lf driving cars. Apparently the technology will never replace the human brain.
Now they’re concentrating on pilotless planes as the next big hoax.
I suggest a major simplification of the tax system. Despite 10 yrs of – sort of – Conservative govt, the tax code has increased inexorably and the tax take at 38% of GDP is as high as it’s been since Thatchers reforms started to take effect. A good new ‘golden rule’ for Richi Sunak could be to re-introduce Nigel Lawson’s objective of abolishing a tax with each budget.
I accept we’re going to have to spend some more money – that promise is the price of not having had the Corbyn- McDonnell economic armageddon. But let’s as far as possible make sure it isn’t wasted. HS2 does not sound promising but let’s see. The focus must be relentless on making the UK the most attractive destination in Europe for investment and entrepreneurship. We are a long way from that now. Boris has one shot. We need demonstrable success by 2024. Some things can still be work in progress of course at that point, 2028/29 will be the real test date, but let’s not blow it.
Not content with actively encouraging the selling of major companies of ours, often with brand names and products going back many decades, as well as fixed assets, to foreign buyers, government is now actively encouraging an unfriendly regime to think it can build a major railway system here. Does this get approval because it is ‘prosperity’ I wonder? I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again that this is tantamount to prostituting the nation. Our leaders have no concept of national pride, integrity and self reliance. Making a big deal of drinking English sparkling wine at a ‘bash’ is not enough.
Sadly they are not listening – they just do not believe there is a problem.