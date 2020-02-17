The Bank of England’s options.

Inflation is at 1.6% compared to the target of 2.0%. Thanks to the world slowdown and the Chinese epidemic oil prices have fallen by one fifth this year, with freight rates and other commodities also well down. The pound is rising against the Euro and yen. All this points to no inflationary surge ahead. Indeed if there is an inflation problem it is it will be too far below target, as the target is meant to be symmetrical.
The Bank of England should recognise that its tightening of credit conditions through two rate rises, FPC advice against car loans and consumer credit, and tough rules on mortgages has greatly reduced money growth. Tight credit has helped slow the UK economy down to almost a standstill. There is nothing wrong with some increase in credit to people in jobs to buy homes and cars, or to businesses needing more stock and equipment because their revenue is growing. The Bank has to work with the commercial banks to assist low inflation growth.
I do not think a 0.25% cut in the low official rate will do much. I would prefer a new round of Funding for Lending, a scheme which makes cheaper money available to UK banks prepared to undertake sensible new lending to the UK economy. This worked well before and would ease pressures in various areas.
The second is to do what the Fed is doing and make clear to markets that the Bank will make cash available by buying Treasury Bills if needed to preserve liquidity and enforce the current low rate structure in money markets. Commercial banks need to know the Central Bank is not about to squeeze them or damage them as the Bank of England did in 2008-9 by leaving markets short of cash.
The Treasury will continue to follow EU rules until someone is powerful enough to stop them. They are incapable of thinking for themselves after 40years being led from Brussels.
They suffer from wrong headed “group think’ just like nearly everyone at the BBC and indeed at the Bank of England. The new BoE chap hardly inspires confidence, after all the lunacy we got and still get from the FCA.
The PM’s office, the Treasury, and the BoE need to have a common plan as to what we are trying to achieve and how we are going to get there. A plan with resolution is infinitely better than three key departments pulling in different directions. I await the budget to get a hint of such a plan.
@agricola; Indeed, and it rather makes a mockery of the BoEs nominal independence, we all know that Downing Street steers BoE policy, otherwise why would the BoE Governor have to write to the Chancellor explaining why targets were missed, if BoE monetary policy is truly independent surely the Governor would be writing that letter to himself in such circumstances!
Indeed the important thing is to make money available for sensible investments in and by the private sector and smaller businesses. The government can, it seems, afford to piss £100+ billion down the drain on the pointless HS2 and further billions on their absurd, expensive, unreliable, job exporting energy policy subsidies after all.
Let’s get some lending to people who will invest it in some sensible things with sensible real returns. The bank slotting rules, the fiscal and lending attack on professional landlords and property developers had killed many perfectly sensible developments and investments. The bank are very expensive and very slow to act. Deals I used to be able to do with £X of my money and some bank borrowing now often need £2X of my money to fund a similar deal. So I can only do half of the deals.
Banks used to lend at about base plus 1% now it tend to be base +3% minimum (this even to very solid and very low risk lending) and with high fees too. Loans often restricted to 5 year terms only too – with new fees and hassle then due at renewal. Plus they often demand endless expensive and often pointless valuations regularly to meet their capital slotting rules.
They often pay just 0.2% to (unsecured) depositors and charge perhaps nearly 20 times this on very well secured loans to solid customers plus fees on top. This is not a sign of real competition in banking what other industry gets margins of 2000%? Cut out the rip of middle man if you can do. Plus we have the FCA driven absurdity of 40% and 78% overdraft rates (anti-competitive one size fits all lunacy).
Plus of course we need a bonfire of red tape, easy hire and fire, a much smaller state sector and cheap on demand energy.
Too Keynesian. Too woke. Too interventionist. All macro and no micro. Three individuals set up Apple to become one of the largest companies in the world. Yes, three people. I let that sink in. Don’t you get it?
Business growth is not about politics and woke interference but about the real world application of the imagination. This takes time, sometimes years
Reply The Fed is putting $60bn a month into markets to help companies like Apple. Do you always have to be so aggressively negative?
So the Met Office has a new £billion super computer. I assume this will enable them to get their (invariably wrong in one direction) alarmist climate predictions out far more quickly. Rubbish in rubbish out is the rule with computing. Best to stick with predications for 100 years then we will all be dead and these predictions forgotten before they are shown to be wrong.
You cannot accurately predict chaotic climate systems, especially when you do not even have all the inputs known. When they can predict accurately the climate for say this March, May or July perhaps let them move on to next year. Is anyone employed by the Met office not a climate alarmist believer? Non that you see on TV sound like sensible, rational, honest physicists or mathematicians.
You confuse weather and climate. They are now very good at forecasting the weather for the week ahead. Weather is what happens today, tomorrow and for the rest of this week. They are still not able to forecast the weather with any uncertainty beyond the short term.
But climate is not weather. And it turns out they are very good at forecasting climate too. The predictions of what will happen with man made climate change are coming true.
A scientist friend of mine once described forecasting climate change like heating a saucepan of water on a hob. You know it is getting hotter but what you can’t tell is when and where in the pan the first bubbles will appear.
In any case you and most of the elderly climate sceptics on this blog are an irrelevance in this debate. We are fixing our planet – and you cannot stop us.
Give it a break, will you Andy!
The ‘elderly’ bit is getting very tiresome.
So where is the rapid rise in temperature for post 2000 that your super computers predicted?
With CO2 still rising why has the rate of increase fallen?
Is that why warmists have had to move to claiming every colder, wetter, hotter, dryer event on the planet is now proof.
When it suits you its climate, when it doesn’t it is just weather.
Now that the predictions of extinction for Polar bears has not happened I notice they have quietly given up and moved onto Penguins as their new poster boy.
Fix the planet, what a joke.
Most of you lot couldn’t even keep your rooms tidy.
Lifelogic
This will make the met office wrong,
but with more precision.
Let’s stop giving handouts to banks. Let’s stop giving handouts to rich pensioners. Let’s stop giving tax breaks to billionaires. Let’s get our economy moving by giving money to real people who need it and who will spend it.
£5000 to each working household which earns below median income. We can get the money by clamping down on the billionaire Tory donor tax avoiders and by scrapping pensions and old age perks.
That’ll fix the economy.
Agree in helping but not by a handout. Ease income tax deduction for the low paid and other social issues will reduce, workers will have more pride and perform better without handouts. Increase basic allowance and steadily raise 40% threshold.
£5,000 to below median households – are you mad? One of the main ways of government to maintain the value of the pound is to make it very difficult for ordinary people to get money, yet requiring them to pay their taxes using it.
Distributing it virtually freely to the banks is OK though.
Those less well off families already get big Government subsidies.
Minimal income tax
Child Benefits
Tax credits
Housing benefits.
And your hated top earners pay nearly a third of all income tax.
“Let’s get our economy moving by giving money to real people who need it…” Andy
Agreed. Abolish the entire overseas aid budget and give the proceeds to permanent UK residents aged 60 and above!
Lifelogic: “I assume this will enable them to get their (invariably wrong in one direction) alarmist climate predictions ”
Scaremongering. That’s how they justified the budget for a new machine, only fifteen years after they bought their last machine.
@APL; In high end computing 15 years is prehistoric, heck 15 years is akin to the iron age when talking about home computers, are you really still using Win98 (or the Mac equivalent) with that era hardware?!
The Bank would want to unwind its Treasury Bill position prior to or at the same time as hiking base rate.Since the hike is years off it’s not relevant
Is 1.6% the actual rate…up from 1.3%? Or is 1.6% a projection?
I can only find figures for January and I note that the BoE website is very much baby talk with few figures.
If it has gone up by a small amount that’s good I suppose?
Might stave off the expected rate cut. ( Winners and losers as ever!)
We are all still paying for salami slicing and QE?
(And flooded places paying for EU anti dredging directives and overdevelopment).