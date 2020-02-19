Greenwash is not the answer

Like some other media driven campaigns, the anti global warming movement is being damaged by its share of hypocrites. Some grandstand on the issue yet live their own lives ignoring the imperatives they set for others.
It is most important that those who lecture the rest of us to change our lifestyles to lower our carbon footprint show us by example how to do it. It is true that Miss Thunberg’s supporters and funders have been very keen to show she will use trains and sail boats , though it has led to questions about how realistic it is to sail across the Atlantic and how green it is to need so many people to support one traveller’s journey.
Others in government and the business world seem to think the rules should not apply to them. Attending important environmental or business conferences apparently justifies international jet travel and chauffered cars whilst telling others they should not take a plane for a holiday and should leave the car at home. Nor should we regard diesel trains or even electric trains fed by the general grid with fossil fuel power as necessarily the answer. Trains with few passengers may be a high carbon way of travelling. The idea that carbon dioxide emissions should be the prerogative of those able and willing to pay premium prices for their comforts is not a good way to promote the cause. Many of the green answers are higher taxes on normal behaviours for personal transport and domestic heating, which the rich can afford.
There is also the position of some countries that talk the talk on cutting carbon dioxide but do not cut their output in the way the UK has done. China for example buys into the problem yet keeps on increasing its own carbon dioxide output. It has been able to use the argument that as an emerging economy it needs leeway to increase its use of fossil fuels. Now it is better off and more successful surely it should ask itself if its conduct conforms with its concerns. It opens new coal mines and is very reliant on fossil fuels for its industrial activity. It is the largest source of manmade CO2 in the world. Germany closer to home and much richer than China also is a heavy user of coal and gas to generate electricity, and a big user of fossil fuels in homes and factories for heating and power.
There is also a question of whether it works well enough to sell pardons in the form of offsets . There is now a market in various assets and activities thought to provide some offset to more carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere, which again allows those with the money to continue with fossil fuel comforts whilst paying for an offset.
John’s piece uses a shallow, fallacious definition of hypocrisy, which is a common resort of the unprincipled, and is easily accepted by the intellectually and morally uncritical.
It is not hypocrisy, for those campaigning for new global agreements and laws, and which will change the behaviour of billions, to be constrained by the necessity to use the practical systems which exist by dint of the laws and agreements which are in force today.
I think that John knows this, and it is ignoble of him to pretend otherwise.
A similar tired, worn argument is used against those who campaign for far better, wider, absolute standards in education, and who, in the absence of that, send their loved ones to private schools where they might afford to do so.
You were literally m just elected on a manifesto to cut carbon emissions to net zero by 2050. It was a guarantee signed by your party leader.
I doubt few people need convincing that the climate is changing. It has been changing for all of time. We need to be convinced that CO2 is the problem before all life on the earth is destroyed, and so far, I have not been convinced.
On the plus side, reducing CO2 until all plant and animal life is unsustainable is one way of fixing the human overpopulation, but why should all life on this planet suffer because of it?
Environmentalism is just the latest way for the authoritarians to exercise control over the rest of us.
Totalitarians are totalitarians whatever front they choose and their “do as I say, not as I do” hypocrisy knows no bounds as with other dictating (populist) doctrines before them.
There are widely differing opinions on so called man made climate change but we have only one side of the argument shoved down our throats by nearly all the media.
Is it not time for Government to ensure that ALL arguments are heard. Science that is ‘settled’ is not science.
In his Greenwich speech, Boris Johnson said that Britain was the first major economy in the world to impose upon itself the legal obligation of being carbon neutral by 2050, which he admits will put “huge strains on our system”. He also said, however, that he would not demand, as the price of free trade, that the EU adopt the same policies as he wants for our country. How is that consistent with calling this “perhaps the greatest issue facing humanity” (emphasis added)?
If the Environmentalists were being true they wouldn’t go visiting around the world they would be encouraging investment in secure video conferencing and having their meetings virtually.