Yesterday the government released more details of the new Immigration system it plans to come into effect on 1 January 2021 when we are finally out of the EU Implementation period.
The aim is to reduce numbers coming to the UK by preventing people coming to the UK to look for a low paid job, or coming to the UK to take up a pre arranged UK job at a low salary. This should make quite a difference to numbers which in turn will take some of the pressure off social housing and public service provision.
The points system will require an individual to have 70 points. 50 points are awarded for someone who can speak English, has a job offer and some skills. The additional 20 points come from appraisal of skills, qualifications, salaries and professional training. Speaking English will be a requirement for all to meet.
There will be clear routes for new NHS staff to be recruited and granted an NHS Visa, for students to come to Universities on a Student Visa and for top talent in science and maths to get easy access.
Anyone under the general scheme must have a job paying more than £25,600 a year unless they have a job offer in a field identified as a shortage area where special temporary factors may apply.
This looks like a good improvement on open borders under the EU scheme. Employers will have to pay a bit more to attract local talent. They need to spend more on raising productivity to justify better pay. This can be done through better training and or through investment in computer and machine power to raise output per employee.
When this plan was announced, there was an outcry from the usual suspects ie: the Media etc.
This seems like a flexible scheme that will cater for the skills we need. If people think it is difficult to get into the UK, they should try getting into some other Countries. Many years ago, my late Husband’s company applied for a visa for him. It took two years to get it. His Company had to prove he was going to do a job, that they could not find an American to do. It was very specialised. I’m sure some other countries apply the same rules.
There are some people in the UK, who are determined that immigration should not be reduced in any way.
Ref CG last sentence. We await a load of statistics, dubious references and expert opinion from our resident trolls. It is always interesting to see the level of thinking out there.
Indeed the lefties on the BBC suggesting the term “unskilled” or the earnings cap is a huge insult to about half the population. The main thing is that the UK has regained control and can adjust the points system as is needed to balance the needs of the people and of the economy.
Forcing everyone to speak English is not all that sensible. Many jobs do not need much English and people will learn what they need to once here. Such a local language rule would prevent me moving to any country other an English speaking one. I doubt if my rusty French and restaurant Italian would be sufficient.
There is also a lower salary limit of only just over £20K that can apply. Someone earning £20k or even £25K will not be paying much in tax and NI. They will need housing, roads, police, healthcare, schools possibly they are quite likely to still be a net liability on the state.
This might be OK for a young person likely to earn more later but rather less acceptable for an older person.
We should also consider the capital these people have, their age, their dependents and health. Furthermore we should retain the right to remove them later should problems arise.
How will this effect contract staff, specifically those companies importing IT staff via offshore contracts?
Well it is very easy to export IT work anyway. I suspect they will continue to be under cut one way or another. I had a friend who ran an IT business with about 3 people in London and about 30 in India doing most of the work at about 20% of the UK cost.
It will not affect contract staff much at all I suspect.
Could you give us an estimate of how much can now be saved from spending on the benefits system? Obviously the release of millions of jobs previously done by low wage immigrants means those jobs can and must be filled by Brits, and so we have to make deep cuts on benefits so that such people have incentives to take on work rather than stay at home. I am pleased Mr Tebbit’s plan to get people on their bikes is finally taking shape!
Alas I see no evidence of a Tebbit plan what so ever yet! You have to make work pay relative to not working for all who are able to work. The difference needs to be quite significant as there are quite significant costs of getting to and from work, childcare perhaps too, plus you have far less time to shop efficiently or do other things for yourself.
I would also question the special exemptions for the NHS only. The funding of the NHS already kills nearly all real competition. Any NHS exemptions for medical staff should apply universally.
UK’s post-Brexit immigration plan includes points for PhDs. There are PhDs and PhDs. Almost anyone who can afford the fees and has a little time can obtain a PhD from many universities. There are many bright people with no degrees or just a first degree and many daft people with long lists of PhDs, MBA, MA and similar. An intelligence test like the UKCAT/BMAT ones might be a far better and fairer more egalitarian method of judging potential.
Even Gordon Brown (History, Edinburgh) and Vince Cable (Economics, Glasgow) and Caroline Lucas (English, Exeter) manage to obtain PhDs and these were from fairly respectable universities. Freeman Dyson did not. I rest my case.
Of course if John and his colleagues abolished their discriminatory tuition fees against England’s Medical students providing they work for the NHS for a minimum number of years, we wouldn’t have to poach Doctors from third world countries and elsewhere.
“Ofsted fears poorly managed schools will ‘squander’ extra cash. Chief inspector makes warning over waste ahead of £14bn boost for education in next month’s Budget.”
Reported in the Telegraph today. Probably true, but one could say this of almost every government department certainly defence, the police, the NHS, transport, women and equality, energy and climate change (in spades), DEFRA, local authorities, the treasury, overseas aid, the office of tax simplification ……
This is why tax cuts are a much better plan. Alas it seems that although the mansion tax has gone other tax raid on pensions and elsewhere are still on the cards. This from the current absurdly over taxed position already.
More spending on social indoctrination now masquerading as education. Another Tory capitulation to Labour’s client state. Governments and politicians abusing the taxpayer to signal virtue is utterly abhorrent
The good news is that the leaks to the DM (Home Secretary making unreasonable demands) and the DT (Cummings and a ‘Network of spies’ in fact no more than a project performance based approach) show that at last the Cabinet are being expected to do what has been the norm in the private sector for umpteen years.
Obviously the snow flake blob is feeling the pressure. If they don’t like it they can p*** off, see what the real world is like and we can get new people in with both the right attitude and talent.
It’s about time to we had a proper system to regulate who comes here, I’m getting abit fed up of all the negativity coming from the lab/libs that the construction/ health/agriculture sector are going to suffer if we don’t have a open border for a free for all, we seem to have managed perfectly well pre 2004 with work visas before Blair open the floodgates, the only difference is that employers weren’t training people up and the bone idle were allowed to refuse employment, so that’s what Boris should do is get the employers to start intensive training which in my view should have started post the 2016 referendum and force the bone idle back into work
The point made by commenter Lifeogic at 5.50am about it not being necessary to s;pea English for some jobs is correct as far as it goes.
But immigration is not just about the economy.
An inability to speak English keeps someone out of English-speaking society, confined to their own minority language community within the UK.
There is nothing good about that, not for the immigrant nor for UK society.
Some employers will not have to offer more. Their present non-migrant staff may very well take the opportunity of any offered overtime, due to staff shortages. One hour extra per day is a quite a percentage in wages. Not easy to employ a migrant for just 5 hours per week.
It will all be a waste of time until you stop the cross channel ferry service for illegals
That’s not going to happen.
Good morning
I find today’s post disingenuous. The UK could always control the bulk of MASS MIGRATION as is was non-EU immigrants that were making up most of the numbers. We don’t even have to wait to Leave the EU to implement this.
The salary threshold is set far too low. And what about access to public services such as the NHS ?
I fear this is just a sham. The Tories, much like Labour have never been serious about cutting MASS IMMIGRATION and I do not believe that this will in any way remedy the situation.
In the hospitality industry, having worked in it, low staff levels increases overtime, being at work, not having to heat ones home, light it, and inevitably not have time to spend ones money on TV movies, external entertainment, the odd chocolate bar bought on a whim, newspaper. It mounts up. Great savings in working more. Also one learns more skills as the extra time can be on reception, bar work, cellar work and a whole host of other duties . Less boring too.
Incidentally, I wonder if Spain will now kick out all the retired British ex-pats who don’t speak Spanish?
I wonder also who will care for all the elderly Brexit voters? I can assure you it mostly won’t be young remainers / rejoiners.
Wouldn’t it be ironic if you all ended up with nobody to look after you all in your dotage? By ironic I mean funny.
In hotels, pubs with meals, staff contrive to eat more cheaply because to an owner or landlord given the wholesale price of food it is something which often he or she provides for staff . There is tremendous waste in preparing food anyway which is not sold on time. It gets thrown away by the bin load. Yes, everyone is shocked. Fried fish for example cannot be saved. Good food! Working more hours gets more tips across the board too. Less migrants or competing staff does not make everyone unhappy. Leads to a stable number of staff. Customers like to see ‘family’ when they go to the pub. Someone to talk to who they know.
Many a barman knows a customer’s life history and exactly why he divorced. A shoulder to cry on.
This seems a good basic plan. No doubt it will have weaknesses to be found in practice and will therefore need to be modified. I recognise you have to start somewhere. I have assumed that seasonal workers in the farming industry will be covered by short term visas.
To date I have heard nothing on the subject of all the illegals already in situ in the UK, convicted criminals of none UK origin on completion of sentence, or those who circumvent our immigration rules.
Asylum seekers should do so by contacting the UK embassy in the first safe country they enter. If wanted we should bring them to the UK by any safe means. If not they can always apply to the country they find themselves in, as is the convention.
A welcome step in the right direction. Naturally the Left and the media whinge and moan. Businessmen and women whine that they won’t have enough (cheap) labour.
I believe we have around one million unemployed in the (dis)UK. Time to ‘encourage’ them into the workplace.
To my mind, the propositions don’t go far enough. We should have a system where we accept 1,000 people from any particular country, provided they accept 1,000 British. No problem with migration from the US, Canada, Australia or New Zealand, as many British people look to those countries as a destination. We still need a system on top which people coming here have to comply with, so they need a valid reason for coming to the UK and their outlook is compatible with our society (not criminals, and don’t look down on women as chattels).
No xenophobia, just fair exchange.
Oh, possibly not fully appreciated by some… Tories, the worker in hospitality industries has a much better boss when staffing is short. And, the boss has a much more stable employee. Ask any publican. Staff do not stay for very long and the boss cannot increase overtime for everyone if he has too many staff. The boss would argue he needs too many.
To many, or probably just the MsM is making to much of how we control the amount of incomers.
People arriving to a pre arrange job cant be that bad. However, those that force themselves on the country, that used to be called illegal’s, should not be made welcome.
The primary reason for saying that is that they are que jumpers. They are steeling places from those with a genuine need to seek asylum via legitimate routes.
We are told the EU is a safe place so escaping from it to force yourselves on others is surely a criminal offence.
Will the lower paid (or unemployed) immigrants who pass immigration criteria be able to claim benefits and free NHS, schooling, etc? The wage threshold is fairly low, especially if they have dependent families. Will we still be paying child benefit for children not in the UK?
Reply Benefit entitlement is not automatic. They will gain it if and when they get the right to reside here permanently, usually after 5 years.
The biggest concern arising from this ill judged move is in the care sector where many thousands of care workers are from overseas and most will not qualify for 70 points. Please can you explain how output per care worker will be raised by investing in computers and machines?
Reply That is how productivity is raised. You can now tell the hoover to hoover the carpet without having to push it and control its every move for example. You can have much better patient records on an electronic system which will automatically alert that drugs should be administered and will deliver the right pills at the right time to the nurse. Etc etc
In tandem with this, will we double down on illegal immigration?
For example, anyone who’s entered here illegally cannot themselves make an application at some later date to gain migrant status under our new scheme, and cannot rely on family members who have gained, or gain, legal access to get entry for themselves at any future date.
And more investment in rooting out rogue employers who hire illegals.
There have been the usual complaints from business (and the worthy) about filling low skilled, low paid jobs.
If these jobs don’t pay enough for someone already in the country to want to do then how is it good for the economy to import someone to do it?
These imported workers then need to be supported by benefits in order to survive. How does that raise everyone’s standard of living.
I sympathise with business requiring staff but the disabled have an employment rate of around 50%. That is 1,000,000 potential employees who would like to work if simple adjustments are made. Their standard of living should increase if they work so the disability payments can be protected. To encourage business we could pay a therapeutic wage and bump up the take home with disability benefits to make sure disabled workers are better off in work.
The benefits system should also be revised at the same time we are reducing immigration. It must not pay more to stay at home than to work and getting back on to benefits needs to be easier. I understand that is the aim of the (generous) universal credit system but this has proved overly complex to roll out so immediate tweaks to tax credits can achieve the same thing.
In the past employers took far more responsibility for their workers. Often wages were made up “in kind” with the provision of housing, fuel, food and medical care.
These benefits were dropped as the leftist welfare state took over.
What was forgotten however, was that as housing became more and more expensive (aided by employers selling off tied homes), low wages would become problematic. So cutting cabbages was no longer even possible because the wages earned could not cover the private rental/mortgage.
And council houses were sold off as votebait.
Naturally enough young or desperate people were prepared to rough it in dire accommodation for wages in a currency worth 5 x that of their home country.
And farmers had little problem in providing mobile homes for their new workers.
If employers want low wage workers they must be made responsible for them…like they used to be before the explosion in Welfare!
It appears Priti is meeting resistance from within the Home Office. As a private sector I would strong advise she needs a couple of independent HR lawyers to start going through due process of having civil servants sacked.
It has often occurred to me that the root of incompetence in the civil service is not that staff can be sacked but that HR and legal are advising civil servants against ministers and do not act independently.
If Dom Cummings wishes to get a grasp of the civil service he needs to start by restructuring HR and legal to work for the ministers as if they are directors and not for the senior civil servants who are staff.
“for top talent in science and maths to get easy access.”
This could be helpful if their job is to teach in UK schools. If not, on the face of it, it looks like an opportunity to ignore possible deficiencies in our own education system by importing from countries that have the political and moral will to ensure that their children are taught to a higher standard.
There is no reason why we should need to continue to import staff for the NHS.
What is needed is supply side reform within the UK. Access to medical and nursing training is severely constricted in the UK and this is what creates the shortage of medical staff. There is absolutely no shortage of suitable applicants for these courses but most are simply turned away. The government/NHS controls the number of these places unlike in other vital occupations such as engineering where supply can simply adapt to demand.
Reform is needed.