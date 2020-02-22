The continuing collapse of the car industry

Car sales in China fell 92% in the latest figures reflecting the closures and stay at home advice in that epidemic torn country. Meanwhile EU plans to accelerate the shift to electric cars is hitting diesel and petrol sales in Europe.
Countries are falling over each other to cut demand for petrol and diesel vehicles with steep car purchase taxes geared to output of CO2. French sales fell sharply in January by 13% on the back of new higher taxes. UK diesel car sales are well down over the last year thanks to higher VED and threats of more taxes and regulations to come. Germany is imposing bans on older diesels from entering various cities. The new EU Commission intends to make a frontal assault on CO2 the centrepiece of its economic and industrial strategy.
Even in the USA where the government does not share EU fervour against CO2 car sales fell last year. The industry is wrestling with the shift to electric, the more draconian environmental regulations, higher taxes and a strike by many buyers not persuaded by the new ideas.
On top of this a new generation of urban dwellers doubts they need to own a car, whilst some look forward to a future when many more will hire a car when they need it, slashing the number of cars required to sit in the garage or in on street parking for most of their lives.
It is unusual for governments to set out to damage a big industry like this in quite such a concerted way. It is even more unusual for the industry to accept it and to collaborate as freely with the demise of its existing products and method of working. I find it odd the industry in the UK lobbied so hard against Brexit which was not designed to damage it, yet does not lobby against the many EU policies determined to close all factories making diesel and petrol cars as quickly as possible. It means writing off huge amounts of sunk capital and firing many workers. It is also possible the winners in the electric car wars will be new companies.
Ministers and industrialists need to do their homework on whether CO2 is really the threat so often assumed instead of listening to noisy pressure groups and a schoolgirl – how can it be such a demon when over much of pre-history CO2 levels were more than 10 times those of today with no ill-effect?
It was depressing to hear BP’s new CEO joining the lemming-like rush to ‘zero carbon’. Relevant industries need to proclaim loud and clear “there is no cliamte emergency, we do not need to curtail CO2 and indeed the rise in the gas is beneficial in stimulating food output.”
Sensible scientists already know that a little more CO2 is, on balance, probably a net good. But this does not fit the agenda of governments. They want an excuse for even more government, more regulations and more taxation.
The norm over geologic time has been CO2 levels not just a little higher than at present, but many times higher. We are in CO2 famine now and CO2 is at a ridiculously low level. That is why it has to be measured in parts per million. It is the only way people can be frightened by it. One over two thousand five hundredth part of the atmosphere. If that isn’t an extremely rare trace gas I’ll eat my hat. We need much more.
JR
“….the many EU policies determined to close all factories making diesel and petrol cars as quickly as possible.”
Forgive me for seeming ill-informed JR, but are you suggesting the government’s banning of petrol and diesel engines is an EU directive ?
A reply from you would be most appreciated. A simple yes or no would be fine.
It seems to be an EU objective anyway!
Perhaps you could consider the simplest explanation. It is that they are incapable of thinking for themselves and just copy other governments’ policies regardless of how unsound and suicidal they are. Surely it is abundantly clear now that the one thing are not prepared to do is listen to reason.
Exactly right.
You say:- It is unusual for governments to set out to damage a big industry like this in quite such a concerted way. Well we also have the current government currently actively trying to kill the private property letting industry. This with restrictive bank lending rules, absurdly high stamp duty and the taxation of “profits” that are not even being made. Why one earth are they doing this?
The push to electric cars is being made too early. Current electric cars are absurdly expensive, depreciate rapidly, have very limited range and take far too long to recharge. When you take into account the energy used to build them and the production of energy to charge them then they probably produce more CO2 than keeping you old car running. So why on earth are government pushing them? The one advantage they have is that they take pollution out of the city but a plug in hybrid that can do say 30 miles on a battery (or other clean solutions) is a far better solution given current technology.
As I said before an electric car might only use about £1000 of electrical energy during its life (electric cars tend to be low mileage cars) yet building it and delivering it might use more than five times this (in fossil fuel energy). So how exactly is green or even saving CO2? Not that CO2 is really a problem anyway.
The biggest threat to the private letting sector is the re introduction of security of tenure by removing section 21, as in the Queens speech. Many small landlords are now selling before they find it impossible to get their investment back. The government is planning a huge CGT grab so that it will possible to waste it on white elephant projects. Possibly, there will be a house price crash and eventually more private owners able to pay the low interest rates on mortgages.
@Stred
These are the kind of policies you would expect from Jeremy Corbyn.
Indeed that seems to be their totally idiotic agenda. Lots more work for parasitic lawyers I suppose.
Good morning
Whilst I believe that current policies towards the motor industry and drivers is bonkers, you have to stop and think where this is all going ?
Fossil fuels are not going to last forever. So both the industry and consumers are going to have to adapt. We are you g to have to accept that mankind never always had the means for fast, efficient and regular modes of transport. Whether it be car, train or plane it has only been available to the masses in the last 100 years, with private ownership even less than that !
As the rest of the world, and especially China and India become more affluent, the populace will too place great demand on private transport. This may increase demand there but, the rising cost of fuel in Western countries will drive out most owners. We will then be back to the point of where we were at the beginning of the last century, where only the wealthy can afford to own and run private transport. The rest of us will be forced off and will have to either go without or use public transport.
I would imagine the car industry grudgingly accepts this. Lower volume sales but higher prices.
Your point is well made, I’d go further, our host wonders why the industry hasn’t made much fuss. Well, we can deduce that they are both aware of the plans and agree with them. Most of the big manufacturers already have electrification in their model lines, with more to come, even Aston-Martin! Further, they expect a purchasing bonanza when the rules do force us to replace; and greater automation.
The problem lies with supply of electricity, but maybe the government knows of an imminent breakthrough of supply and storage too…. Interesting times.
Possibly Fusion Energy is more advanced than we realise, but is a single source of energy and effectively one switch in the hands of government the wisest democratic path forward. Who can you trust in government to be in control of your life support. There are many who contribute here whose hand I would not want in control of my ICU.
Peter Wood
“Well, we can deduce that they are both aware of the plans and agree with them.”
The industry is participating in the con. Cheap to make (otherwise they wouldn’t be doing it), great control over product lifespan. generally a piece of soul-less crap, and of course the added advantage of dumping millions of tons of highly toxic spent heavy metallic elements on some poor third world country.
And then there’s the charge retailers. What a lovely opportunity to form a massive cartel – pulling off the grid at dirt cheap prices and selling on to consumers at mega profit. No one should believe this will not happen, because it will.
Well we have plenty of fossil fuels for many years to come (especially coal) by which time we will perhaps have better nuclear power or even have sorted nuclear fusion. Also we will by then have better batteries and be able to synthesise new replacements for fossil fuels economically using nuclear energy.
Technology and the market will solve the problems just fine.
Coal and indeed plenty of natural gas too.
It is a UK government decision, isn’t it? I do not recall the EU forcing Boris to declare the UK will be carbon neutral by 2035, or whenever. We can all thank the Climate Activists, which appears to include UK politicians of all colours, for destroying the UK. The next generations in the UK can look forward to a cold and mean existence … probably leading to a spell in Room 101 for ‘not believing’.
Quite possibly. But surely they can still be made to see sense and tear up all this deluded green crap region. Cleaner air and water and sensible frugal use of energy yes. The war on CO2 plant food no.
Politics gone mad. Where are those in Parliament who are willing to stand up in the house to condemn such precipitate policy. Who is going to marshal this 80 majority and do good things before the numbers diminish and we sink back into the grey.
The enlightened should study the achievments of Sir Stanford Raffles and Lee Quan Yu in turning Singapore into what it is today. A multicultural, Malay, Chinese,Tamil society, clean, crime free, and a highly successful commercial nation state. Their reliance on the car is slowly diminishing because the transport infrastructure is comprehensive, modern and seen to be working. It is years ahead of anything the UK has in mind.
Yes it is a bit authoritarian , but infinitely better than the talking shop shambles of a UK. A UK to quote Sir Francis Urquart, ” that needs a bit of stick”. The result is that they have one of the highest incomes per capita in the World, and enjoy a quality of life second to none.
Thinking about Boris’s estuary airport, Singapore would reclaim the estuary and create it with fast rail contact to the city. Infinitely better than further congestion around LHR. But the UK is the nation of the demo and the home of the yellow spotted green toad so there will be much hand wringing and no action. I hope Boris reads this blog and gives us a bit of Urquart stick before negativity kills us further.
About twice as rich in GDP -PPP terms too – this from being half as rich as the UK not that long ago. Tax there is about 13% of GDP so rather less than 1/3 of our absurdly high levels.
@ agricola – Here’s to hoping that Sir John replies to you with <i"You may think that: I could not possibly say".
I think if we follow the money we will find out who is behind all this nonsense.
There isn’t enough material to turn the world all electric.
This is being driven by the UN and is designed to impoverish the west.
No need to follow the money. Just read the UN agendas and the big green money follows, knowing that governments will quietly obey. That’s what civil servants of the highest authority do. The public have to be educated and managed because the leaders know best.
Even in the USA where the government (rightly) does not share EU fervour against CO2 …..
The sensible thing to do for the average consumer is to keep their old car until the technology gets better and so that is what most are, very sensibly, doing.
Sir Bob Kirslake on Newsnight says the Civil Servants need to be able to tell truth to power. Well the truth is that we need far lower taxes, far less government and fewer daft vanity projects. Also that civil servants are totally hopeless as spending money efficiently or delivering anything of much real value. Not many civil servants say this truth I find.
I see that David Dimbleby has thrown his toys out of the pram over Boris and Cumming’s desire to get fair competition in broadcasting (Mail today). The response of the BBC seems to be to get more and more bias every day. It is full of lefty, pro EU, PC, anti Patel, pro BBC unfair competition poll tax and pro climate alarmism propaganda every single day.
Can we have fair competition, freedom and choice in health care and education too please.
LL
“The sensible thing to do for the average consumer is to keep their old car until the technology gets better and so that is what most are, very sensibly, doing.”
It won’t work, as governments would simply ban old cars from the road all together if they felt people were not in compliance quick enough, or if government’s Bilderberg masters told them to effect an immediate total ban.
I foresee a great deal of law breaking.
LL, not just DD but John Humprys in the DM says that all sane people accept global warming. So that means the rest of us are insane, including a large number of respected scientists! According to JH.
Civil servants ought to do as they are damn well told.
EVs will mainly be made in the Far East. Partly because of costs but also because the Chinese have a strangle-hold over the rare elements and minerals required for mass production of batteries.
Quite why western manufacturers and governments are falling over themselves to promote this is a very good question.
I think the answer lies in understanding the behaviour of crowds and how they are manipulated. IT, AI and the internet could have been working for the good of all, but now they have been co-opted into use for control of populations and the undermining of meaningful democracy.
Its ironic that in the UK this becomes apparent just as the ‘first skin’ of control is ripped off with brexit. Increasingly people will realise that the skins of control are multitudinous. Almost all ‘EU’ standards and conditions are actually global ones produced in organisations affiliated to the UN , like UNECE. The UK has little ability to change or ignore the global standards.
In the same way , the present government is following UN edicts on climate etc. It requires a very powerful and obstinate person or group of people to ignore those adicts. The Tory party and Johnson do not fall into that category.
People in the UK along with the majority of the western world are being led down a path of reduced living standards which is quite deliberate. Some of the elite will gain wealth and power through disruptive investments, the rest will just be gradually impoverished.
On the other hand, the government encourages extortionate fares on the railway – above inflation annual increases, £180 tickets from London to Manchester etc. The service will continue to be disjointed and unreliable. Countrywide access will be limited, despite huge investment in pointless projects like HS2.
This will help to boost demand for alternative means of personal transport.
All sticks, no carrots.
We’ve made a HUGE mistake voting in this PM.
This proposed shift from the practical motor car to something which is more of a belief than a reality, will undoubtedly put a blight on petrol and diesel technology, which means it is unlikely to be improved. Even though our motor vehicles are cleaner and more efficient than ever before, by blighting them in this way the governments are pretty well guaranteeing they won’t get any better.
That is their intention.
Listening to conversation in the hairdresser yesterday between three people. Not one of them were going to buy an electric vehicle in the foreseeable future.
That, I thought, about sums it up.
Ian Wragg
Spot on the money as usual Ian
Yeah we just need an ordinary style Lada vehicle to get us around- electric of course