Changing people’s lives

People’s lives are changing a lot. Some of us welcome change when it is for the better, as much of it is. There is plenty of change which is driven by us as consumers. We willingly buy the product or service when it is better than the old or when it allows us to enjoy new experiences.
It is consumers who choose to watch downloaded films rather than BBC programmes, or who use a mobile phone to shop or pay a bill. It is people who choose to spend more of their lives on line and to learn and be informed from the web.
There is another kind of change which is more contentious. That is top down change driven by governments. Governments sometimes presume to know better than we do. They seek to stop us buying some goods and service with higher taxes, regulations or outright bans. They want us to buy or use other goods and services so they subsidise them ,give us tax breaks or supply them free at the point of use.
Some people think this is becoming excessive. They see too many attacks on their traditional way of life or their pleasures. The fire in the grate is to be changed. The roast beef meal may have too large a carbon footprint. The tried and tested diesel car is evil. Offering cash for a transaction is old fashioned. Their electricity meter has to be ripped out and replaced by a meter too smart for users to understand what it is really up to.
The quest to change public services does not always lead to improvements in them. The GP no longer does home visits. A telephone or on line surgery booking service does not always allow a same day appointment.Many public libraries are only open when working people are at work in the week and not open on Sundays. Governments want people to leave the car at home so they make it more and more difficult to use it, whilst many people regard it as the only way to get to work and to get the children to school.
Government needs reforming to get closer to how people lead their lives, and be more understanding of people’s aspirations.
47 Comments
Indeed as you say:- “Government needs reforming to get closer to how people lead their lives, and be more understanding of people’s aspirations.”
Well they just need to get out of the way in the main, leave the money with the public with far lower & simpler taxation and let them have freedom and choice as to how they spend it. This as opposed to taxing and regulating them to death.
But then what is good for bureaucrat parasitic job creating is ever higher taxes, ever more red tape and “free” at the point of use invariably dire state run monopolies in say health care, education and elsewhere. So that is what we get. Climate alarmism is a gift to them as a ruse for this objective as was the EU.
The government cannot even be bothered to investigate more crimes at all yet they want to criminalise someone have a log fire.
We surely want people at the coal face making decisions (this as they know what is going on what works, is cost effective and what does not work. This rather than perhaps a PPE graduate (politician or bureaucrat) who has never even seen a mine. Or indeed any science, engineering or logic. Plus they have probably been got at by vested interests and paid “consultants”.
Bottom up or top down big government knows best despite all the vast evidence to the contrary.
Our fear of crime is also a gift to them.
Another way to manipulate our behaviour.
So we have no police!
Two good pieces in the Sunday Telegraph today:-
If the EU continues to negotiate in this deceitful manner, Britain has no choice but to ditch the talks – Daniel Hannan
It’s time taxpayers stopped footing the obscene bills for Left-wing quangos – James Roberts
Also time to stop unfairly funding the left wing, PC, alarmist, EUphile, propaganda from the BBC. Having said that Chris Mason (Any questions and this week any answers) does at least seem rather brighter and slightly less BBC think than the lefty, PC, touchy-feely people he has replaced or covered for. He can, unlike many others who have done the job, think in real time. Needless to say the guest are still about 80% lefty, PC, climate alarmists. Even Simon Heffer attacking Boris and pushing alarmism.
How is this going to change, when Parliament (and the ‘establishment’) is full of ‘liberals’ eager to remove every last vestige of freedom for it’s citizens? They appear to have caught the ‘control freak’ bug from the EU.
We can’t even speak the truth as we know it, without having our jobs and future threatened. Those who don’t believe the climate change and gender change ideologies, and those who think Halal/Kosher slaughter is cruel, etc. are just labelled as idiots, homophobes, racists, islamaphobes, or condemn it as hate speech, etc. if they dare to speak their opinions.
The government could change this … but we know they won’t!
Lady on Question Time spoke out at this country being over crowded and has subsequently been vilified on social media by the likes of Ian Dale, Owen Jones etc, apparently to say the country is over crowded is racist.
You draw attention to the ever growing gap between what the people want and what government wants. Whichever side wins it is the people that have to live with it. Government generally isolate themselves from anything that does not suit them. One example, MPs can say whatever they like in Parliament whereas the people are increasingly prevented from expressing their thoughts in public. Freedom of speach has become a crime persued by a PC police force who prefer it to dealing with shop lifting. Even your invitatation to comment on this blog is restricted unles of course you wish us to see the comment just to prove that there are still idiots around.
There is a tried and tested solution, hated by government and those around it. Ask the people. The referendum, a word to make most in government shudder, as has been proven over the last four years. Proven because most in positions of power, the establishment, do not with exceptions, like to be told that they are wrong.
Assuming the British people were well informed, which generally they are not, what do you think their answer would be if asked whether they would prefer to live like Singaporeans or continue in the inadequate chaotic way they are led to believe is normal for the supposed fifth strongest economy in the World. Dare you in power face the answer.
Agricola,
You have not lived in Singapore, or you would never suggest we could or should be more like them. IF ever there were a ‘socialist utopia’, it is Singapore. Make of that what you wish. (If I said that IN Singapore I’d probably get arrested)
@Agricola
You views may (sometimes) be moderated by our host but you evidently feel no fear of expressing them in this forum and to our host. For that you should be thankful.
Referenda are definitely the way to go. The Swiss model, perhaps.
I agree with you on this one Sir John.
Labour reached its sell by date some time ago.
A now it seems the Tories have as well.
If Farage could put his reform party into gear , you would be toast and deservedly so.
Your party as decided without ant real research to make people like me live in the cold.
MISTAKE
Their are millions of us and we just lent you our vote.
NO MORE.
Indeed – far from the needed bonfire of red tape we are still getting more and more every day. Yet more damaging controls on landlords, more enforced pay laws on employers and now laws to control even the sale and burning of wood and coal. Yet the police cannot even take any action against shop lifters, bike thieves or most theft, muggings & burglary in the main.
But sure we will be able to fine an old lady who burns a bit of contraband wood to keep warm in winter.
How much more per week are the logs they want you to buy than the logs you already use?
People voted for what they thought was the least worst option. Clearly, when voting Tory, they did not know what they were voting for. Perhaps we should have another GE 😉
Well…put it this way.
If a new political party emerged that understood the anguish of what has been done to us.
And it was not mercilessly destroyed by the incumbent rulers.
Then landslide victory would just not come into it.
Successive governments have given away and squandered our lives, our liberty and our livelihoods.
Present one is only in place because the alternative was worse!
“Present one is only in place because the alternative was worse!”
Those are my thoughts too, but Parliament will ensure that this situation continues ad infinitum. We will never get a real choice of government, only a ‘managed’ choice.
Too close to the truth Everhopeful
@Everhopeful; But there was a new political party, two in fact, both claimed to understand “the anguish of what has been done to us”, yet the electorate in free and fair elections thought otherwise, deciding they understood nothing other than their own very narrow rhetoric. It wasn’t the “incumbent rulers” who destroyed UKIP and TBP, it was the electorate, just as the electorate also destroyed ‘Corbynism’ on the other opposite swing of the political pendulum.
Tory govt allowed Ed Miliband to be elected in 2019 when there was a majority of Brexit and Tory party combined over Labour in his constituency! The same person who they labelled as Red Ed and warned us he would combine with Sturgeon to run the country! The same Red Ed who May stated she would not only follow but build on his policies! His policies continue to be implemented in the Tory govt to date.
Show me I am wrong JR.
Not televising Parliament any more and stopping PM Question Time and far less politics, domestic, in the news,
I’m very interested in politics. I wish I never had been. Get Brexit over please and then give our country a break from internal politics. Peace!
Let us buy a newspaper for it/them .
No more politicians and daft Movements for this and that getting air time. Give it a rest.Let us all have a rest. The last three years the Remainers have made it hell on earth for everyone. We, I believe, have had enough politics to last us for a generation. Not the SNP variety of a generation but a real one. Enough, with the greatest respect to you JR. Enough! We wish our England back. Peace. Green fields with our dogs running….
I wrote a poem. Never mind.
I whole heartily agree with the sentiment of your message….there’s a lot of smoke & mirrors at No10 at the moment
Changes happen only because of government.
Governments channel and manipulate people into accepting change ( “ Embracing Change”management Newspeak.) by omission ( eg withdrawal of law and order, which has brought many changes to our lives) or by commission ( ie there is no choice).
And when the changes go wrong because those in charge have not the faintest knowledge of what they are dabbling in…they just shrug their shoulders! Thought you had a job for life, a pension, that the endowment would pay off the mortgage, that thalidomide and ranitidine were safe, that you fought a war to be free?
Well…silly you!
Good morning JR
You write as a man of my own heart today.
Re School run – well there you go, if so many local Schools had not been closed and demolished. We warned, we were ignored.
the first issue is – catchment no longer rules…. siblings should only operate if address is within 1 mile – – therefore walkable.
I agree with all you have written here, John – but of course such dirigiste behaviour isn’t restricted to Government, although that is the most powerful example of those who wish to change or restrict our behaviour.
Large organisations, whether commercial or charitable, also impose ‘improvements’ without consulting customers/users/donors, or even more importantly, considering knock-on effects. It all seems to be about what looks or sounds good TODAY, without thought for tomorrow and next year.
Yesterday……freezing the fuel escalator has cost the Treasury billions. No it hasn’t, it already takes 75%of the price of fuel in tax.
If you intend increasing what is already an historic high tax take then you are crazy.
Look to France.
Sir John
Nail on head. The direction of travel of the Johnson Government is utterly confused. Swallowing whole the net zero carbon diktat is leading to profoundly unConservative policies across a whole swathe of areas, as you illustrate. If we’d wanted top-down, socialist, bureaucratic solutions imposed upon us we’d have voted Lab/Green/Lib Dem last December.
There is some overlap with yesterday’s post in that both are concerned with government forcing us what to do and buy.
Analysing responses yesterday on electric cars and associated energy/climate policies, two seemed supportive of government policy (but even so rather ambiguously) while 37 were against. I have excluded second or more posts from one person and those treating other matters.
Allowing for the tiny proportion of the population likely to know about this diary let alone bother to write in, this implies a massive body of opposition to government energy and climate policy, probably far larger than membership of Extinction Rebellion and other pressure groups with whom ministers consort. The one comfort for government is that other parties have equally infantile policies. I agree with two respondents above who long for a new party.
I could not agree with you more Sir John.
Government needs changing for one that is conservative and governs for the people.
Sir JR
Very good note.
thank you
Apologies for swearing in previous post.
We are taken for granted and the Country gets worse every day.
Thanks to all the ‘clever’ people in Govt
Excellent article from the Tax Payers Alliance about the massive sums your ministers sign off to fund left wing lobby groups nakedly opposed to government policy.
Reduce their influence and we might get a lot less of the detritus you mention in your blog.
Less is more.
This Prime Minister could be the greatest reformer in history simply by revoking Acts of Parliament left, right and centre.
Please put GDPR near the top of the list. Such a waste of resources …
Simple, repeal the Climate Change Act.
Amen.
May I posit that governmental acceptance of global warming theory and environmental controls is at least in part due to the excuses it gives to control the population.
Another worrying development is the reluctance of govt and big tech to address the alarming dangers of 5G and it’s potentially lethal capabilities.
Apart from you Sir John and a few others, most MPs and their manifestos gave a good impression of listening and understanding the public mood….that understanding and trust went straight out the window post election.
Nowhere in the debate pre election did the government described a country that would; ban cars, promote remainers to lords, allow china to build 5g, confirm HS2, appoint a 16yrs girl advisor, allow illegal immigrates to cross channel and increasing the national debt
I can predict the next budget will increase taxation & fuel duty and that we will capitulate and appease the EU over fishing and elements of ECJ
The government is ‘changing people’s lives’ by eroding trust
When it comes to the traffic on the road, cars at the school pick-up, car occupation at the in-town supermarket v bicycles, I see no evidence of the green movement working to change people’s habits, yet they busy themselves lobbying government, for government to impose unpopular policies on the people the green movement aren’t prepared to bring to the people themselves.
If you want people to stop using their cars, stand beside the main road with a placard saying “For the sake of the planet leave your car at home.” but no one does.
Authoritarians seize any bandwagon to force their views on the many through additional legislation and indoctrination.
Extinction Rebellion is just a great grandchild of Mussolini – maybe they can get the trains to run on time.
It seems that “one nation” Conservatism is similarly authoritarian.
We are overtaxed and overgoverned. This is tongue in the cheek, but how about a general election campaign lasting 5 years and let the country run itself. We would be better off. Belgium was without a government for 18 months and no catastrophe resulted. Oh, and what about Northern Ireland.
I am sure that one of the reasons that the Conservatives won the recent election so convincingly was that people assumed that they understood all this. It is rapidly becoming clear that this was a total misconception. Having heard him speak at a Vote Leave rally, I thought George Eustice was a safe pair of hands for the environment; how wrong can you be?
All of this could be summed up in Jacob Rees-Mogg’s observation: “Politics should not be about making people’s lives difficult.” If we may move in turn in light hearted fashion to Blackadder, when looking at the introduction of a new tax, ban or regulation that no one has asked for, “the explanation that you are about to give had better be phenomenally good.”
The politics of greed and envy is the baseline of the moment; frequently displayed in the comments on this site; definitely not into re-distribution by taxation or public spending; truly austere libertarianism. Basically summed up as “Neoliberalism”. Alas we are stuck with it for some time to come while democracy remains based on closed political parties.
Sir John
On the ‘button’ there this morning.
It is Government that needs to change not The People. Government is in danger of losing its relevance, it doesn’t know better, it performers poorly and waste resources.
Government should simply create a simple framework to permit the people reach their potential. I would ‘Trust’ the people before any government. People are naturally more inspirational. The general population is better at responding to local needs and fulfilling objectives.
Governments at times seem to suggest they are growing to respond to needs. When it is the complete opposite, government growth is causing most of the ills that hold back society.
Governments time and time again confuse power and control over people as government – went it is the opposite that is true.
Hello John I absolutely agree with all you say The government needs to be closely it touch with peoples lives and how they wish to proceed. Generally people are reasonable and don’t need to be told what they want. I hope you can knock some sense into government minds .
Good luck you are on the right track!
Doctors do not make home visits anymore because they have been starved of funding.
Libraries are closed most of the time because they have been starved of funding.
Your party has been in power for a decade. This is your fault.
As for changing lives, nobody wants government pointlessly interfering.
But there need to be rules to make sure your actions do not harm others.
You just want the right to drive your diesel car and burn your wood fire.
My family want the right not be poisoned by your filth. On this occasion society wins.
One area where the government needs to get out of our face is drugs.
All drugs should be legalised, regulated and taxed.
Unlike a number of senior members of the current government I have never taken any illegal drugs – let alone class ones. But it should be my choice, not the governments.
Why are we criminalising kids from poor backgrounds for doing what kids from rich backgrounds do as well. The difference is that the police don’t target the Eton elite.
I have long thought that all our Governments of whatever political view are deliberately
provoking the people with the intention of starting a revolt…………….
That is what they are going to get if things don’t change very soon.