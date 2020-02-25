The Home Office and Immigration

In the 1980s and 1990s Ministers and officials in the Home Office administered a relatively successful Immigration Policy. It typically ran at 50,000 net migrants joining the UK population each year. It was never above 100,000, and was at 48,000 in 1997 when the Conservatives were replaced by Labour in government. This level enabled us to be generous over refugees, and to meet the business requirements for special skills or seasonal workers.
The new Labour government wanted policy change to boost numbers. The civil service and the EU were very helpful. It soon rose substantially. Between 2004 and 2007 it ran above 250,000 in each of the four years, some five times higher than the previous government’s preferred level.
The newly elected Coalition government in 2010 appointed a Conservative Home Secretary who made clear her wish to bring numbers down from over 250,000 to below 100,000. Home Office officials were asked to work on various ways to help achieve this. After an early fall to 176,000 in 2012 it accelerated away again to well over 250,000 in each of the years 2015 to 2017.
In the 2017 election the former Home Secretary had her chance to review this policy and targets as Prime Minister. She reconfirmed them, stating in the Manifesto that “our objective (is) to reduce immigration to sustainable levels, by which we mean annual net migration in the tens of thousands rather than the hundreds of thousands we have seen over the last two decades”. She also made clear she wished to control EU as well as non EU migration, thus ending freedom of movement.
We need to ask why was it that the Home Office did not implement policies that met these Manifesto pledges? They had shown how it was possible to run such a policy in the 1980s and 1990s. They could have been in no doubt about the wishes of their Home Secretary, nor of the new Prime Minister in 2017. This failure raises interesting questions about the relative responsibilities of senior officials and elected politicians. Whilst I of course defend the constitutional principle that the Home Secretary has to take the public blame for failing to implement her own policy, we do also need to ask about the wider departmental failure.
Today we read of problems for the current Home Secretary to get her policies implemented in a timely and helpful way. I would urge officials in the Home Office to see that they had had years to get ready to cut migrant numbers, and soon will have full powers over EU migrants as well as from the rest of the world. Surely they can draw on their experiences in recent years, and on the new powers they can create, to succeed this time round? If not the Prime Minister would be right to allow new senior officials who can.
3 Comments
Sir John,
You’ve made a couple of posts indicating the need for reform of the civil service; perhaps a post of how to remove and replace a permanent secretary would be helpful? Can this be achieved in a new and better way?
We read much about the arguments in the EU over their budget for the next 7 years, ex-UK. It is indicative of the institutionalised dishonesty of the EU’s national political members and senior bureaucrats. There is only one reality: without the UK, Germany will, most probably, be responsible for over 50% of the net contributions to the EU budget. It doesn’t matter what treaties, agreements and understandings say, if Germany is the effective paymaster, then Germany rules the EU. All the rest is just hot air and posturing (Mssr. Macron!) Congratulations Germany, third time lucky!
Good morning.
Oh that is easy to answer. Because those pledges were never intended to be honoured. You see, what politicians say in an election to get elected is one thing, but what they do once elected is another. This we, once again, are finding out.
It amazes me that policies that no one voted for (eg plastic bag tax or same sex marriage) can sail their merry way into law, but as soon as you come across something that the people actually want; “Nah ! You can’t have that !” We have been reduced to little more than voting fodder and to give a thin veneer to our so called democracy. This thin veneer is used by our so called betters to preach to others and give them a sense of superiority. That is until, post BREXIT when, as President Putin said after our referendum;
“We will see how they all put democratic principles into practice.”
I need not add any more 😉
Following Common Purpose guidelines and UN directives, the Home Office Office doesn’t work for the government of the day.
These people are enthralled with the EU because it is a self feeding monster.
Unless there is a complete clearout things will never change.
I bet at the end of this Parliament immigration will be higher than now.
We are being purposely displaced.