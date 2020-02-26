Fighting recession

Much of the world is in recession fighting mode. They need to be so, because the advent of the corona virus and the severe responses to it by governments makes recession more likely without action.
The virus has hit international travel and tourism hard, has disrupted Chinese output, slashed the demand for oil and other raw materials, brought freight rates well down and is now disrupting supply chains around the world. It has damaged confidence, and led to investments and orders being put off. Japan had a sharp fall in GDP last quarter thanks to a tax rise, whilst Germany is struggling to grow at all thanks to the anti car policies being followed.
This week the Stock markets of the world have suddenly woken up to the threat that comes from these events. For the first month of serious virus news gold, oil and bonds signalled trouble ahead, and share markets decided it would be short lived and they could look through it. Now they are not so sure.
What can governments and Central Banks do? They can take offsetting action to promote more economic activity, and provide more money to offset cash shortfalls by businesses hit by interruptions to their production and sales.
Taiwan has announced a stimulatory package. China has produced some tax cuts and bank lending at low rates. The Fed, the Peoples Bank of China, the ECB and the Bank of Japan have all put money into markets in various ways to increase liquidity and available funds. China has started to cut interest rates. So far the UK has taken no action to help.
These moves will ease some of the worst features of a slowdown brought on by the virus, but do not deal with the root cause. The best way out is to turn the tide in the battle against the virus by a combination of treatments, vaccinations and reducing the spread. That is not easy and we all wish them well in doing so.
As China is discovering, if you go in for lock down and isolation of whole cities after cases have been found you do not stop the spread as some people will already have carried it out of the area, but you do considerable damage to output and activity.
11 Comments
The green blob must be wetting themselves as all this economic activity comes to a halt.
After all thats what they want.
Perhaps after some significant loss of life they may have a rethink.
If the virus is as bad as they say…who cares about output and activity?
Survival will be the only thing exercising minds.
And if isolation is so ineffective then no one, anywhere, not in palaces or places of government will be safe.
How they will wish that we still had a health service!
How on earth will they carry out the soviet-style “checks” of undisclosed )and probably unknown) nature as threatened in the news? And close the schools??
Remember we have to wait for 3 weeks to even see a GP re ONE complaint…and thanks to govts virtually all women up to and beyond 70 are working!
Who will look after the children?
Oh…everywhere will be closed….Dr’s surgeries…hospitals…..???
Govt should tell GMC to stop with the “red tape” and get retired Drs back ( who prob would not be retired were it not for crazy govt policies)to help.
Mortality rates appear to be highest in older people and Government has said that it will not provide PPE for GPs. Why risk your life for nothing?
Getting the blame in early for the Brexit economic carnage! It can’t possibly the Tories fault – it must be the EU, or the BBC, or the Coronavirus. Except we all know who is really to blame.
The British people took us out of the EU, not the Tory party, who I would argue spent most of their time working hard to prevent our exit
Oh by the way, Corbyn and McDonnell are both vehement EUROSCEPTICS, just like Farage and Redwood
Oh…where were you in 2008?
Brexit wasn’t even a twinkle in NF’s eye at that point!
The authorities shouldn’t need a reason or pretext to seek out methods of encouraging greater output and productivity. Yes, tax cuts. Yes, less regulation. No, to more taxpayer funded spending on financially profligate, self-interested, State owned entities
In the case of China. Well, the authorities don’t need much of a reason to impose control over their population. I am suspicious of this government’s actions. This isn’t a democratically elected entity, this is an authoritarian State with a brutal reputation.
I see no purpose in your party adopting Keynesian economic policy under duress as it bends to the pressure imposed by the left’s austerity narrative. The BBC’s political promotion of the idea that poverty is widespread goes unchallenged. Today’s blog plays into the hands of the Left’s (the Left being Labour, the BBC, CH4 and their parasitic allies that feed off and derive their power from ever greater levels of taxpayer spending) agenda to promote higher levels of State spending that underpins their power base
If the Tories have embraced Labour spending programs then say so, otherwise have the courage of your convictions and slash tax rates and expose Labour’s network of allies plan to create a culture and narrative of impoverishment with the aim of indoctrinating people into believing we live in some Dickensian environment. The levels of propaganda and lies is disturbing
Managed and careful State expenditure coupled with reform. is the way forward, not throwing handfuls of cash at this and that.
Perhaps the Conservatives have defaulted to the Blairite model that Mr. Cameron was so keen on?
Obviously the party needs to differentiate itself from Labour, but it might be a return to centrist politics where Conservative and Labour alternate on a bugging turn basis. Labour still has much work to do to have any hope of forming a government though.
Dear Sir John,
I do hope your views on isolation of areas and people to prevent the continued spread of the virus are not the Government’s view, but it does seem like it. Economic growth at any price including the lives of people.
We now have our own potential risk at the Holt School in Wokingham. Let us hope and pray that this does not put your view to the test.
Reply I have no wish to risk people’s lives where risk can be reduced or prevented. I do not understand what you think my view is.