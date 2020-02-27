UK state debt levels are fine

Some people tell me UK state debt is too high and we need to take tougher and more urgent action to bring it down. I disagree.
According to the ONS at the end of the last financial year UK state borrowing was £1821bn or 84% of GDP. This is well below Japan, Italy, Belgium and some other advanced countries and not very different from the USA and France.
It is not, however, a very meaningful figure. The Bank of England has bought up £435bn of the debt. As the UK state owns the Bank of England and receives dividends from its interest receipts we should deduct this part of the state debt from the total. That brings it down to £1387bn or 64% of GDP actually owed to people and institutions outside the state. This is a perfectly manageable figure.
Today the UK government can borrow at 0.5% for 10 year money and at below 1% for 30 year money. These are very low rates, showing markets think there is little risk in lending to the UK state. In the 1970s when the Labour government was spending and borrowing too much they had to pay more than 15% to borrow. They ignored these warnings and ended up at the IMF begging for a loan. The IMF demanded spending cuts and a lower deficit.
Today’s problem worldwide in advanced countries is fighting deflation and economic slowdown. Markets are telling governments, companies and individuals they can borrow more for decent projects. There is too much saving and not enough investment going on.
It would be quite wrong as the rest of the world fights recession and the economic impact of the virus for the UK to tighten fiscal policy hastening a bigger downturn. Yesterday we learned that Hong Kong is offering helicopter money. Every adult citizen will be given HK$10,000 to spend, to try to fight recession. That is how bad it is in Asia.
5 Comments
I agree. Helecopter money to individuals makes rather more sense that money just given to banks who still then over charge customers hugely with 40% overdraft rates and the likes. We need real competition and fewer restrictions in banking that reduces margins and fees and gets them lending sensibly, but far more freely.
What is certainly far, far too high however is government spending (which is very largely just waste) and taxation. The conservatives have delivered the highest (and most absurd and absurdly complex) taxes for 50 years.
Javid in his resignation speech claimed to be a “low tax Conservative” and wanted to speak truth to power. Yet he was in favour of the absurd HS2 project. To cut taxes and grow the wealth creating sector the government need to stop pissing money down the drain and show some smaller state vision. Clearly Javid does not really get this. I am dry pleased he has gone. He is also very tedious and boring, almost up to Theresa May levels of tedium.
Sir John,
Jets look at this a different way. Why not get the BoE to print another £1,387bn of new money to purchase all remaining Gilts, so that the Government is debt free and has no interest payment cost to pay from tax?
If this is not a good idea, why not?
Reply That is creating too much money. These things are matters of judgement
You say:- Today the UK government can borrow at 0.5% for 10 year money and at below 1% for 30 year money. These are very low rates, showing markets think there is little risk in lending to the UK state.
Indeed but what is needed is cheaper and easier borrowing for private businesses. The banks are very uncompetitive, slow, incompetent and very over regulated. Government restrictions on lending, idiotic red tape and the moronic double taxation of interest on landlord “profits” they have not even made is hugely damaging. Let us hope the new Chancellor will address this in two weeks time.
Good morning
Clearly out host does not understand what he is being told. We are borrowing money to spend on rubbish. Rubbish that will cost us more to maintain and will only benefit a few including those corporates whose share price will be inflated.
When one borrows to improve ones house we do so in the belief that it will be of some benefit. The benefit on either having say, a nice new kitchen or, an extention that will add value further down the line.
Debt is not bad. What is bad is borrowing and not being able to pay back the loan due to excess. This can happen when governments become rather cavalier with other people’s money.
We require a reduction in both personal and company taxation coupled with less regulation.
But it seems the One Nation Tory Party has adopted the MMT has its economic and fiscal guru. Free stuff for all it seems.
Reply I am arguing for tax cuts.I am against wasteful spending like HS2
The BoE is stage managing a recession together with the government.
Wonton destruction of the motor industry and 40% interest on overdrafts does nothing to boost the economy.
We now have the Treasury kite flying a mansion tax and fuel escalator, is there any wonder why people won’t spend. This from a so called Tory government.