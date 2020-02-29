Coronavirus

This blog raises some questions and seeks your thoughts. Contrary to the assertions of a couple of my recent correspondents I do not have a view of what is the right course of action for the UK authorities to take, and this piece does not offer a solution to the problems posed.
Let’s begin with the way the government is proposing to handle this. Chris Whitty, England’s Chief Medical Officer is an epidemiologist who has studied contagious diseases. He will lead for the government in keeping us informed of how many cases there are, what the current state of knowledge is concerning the virus and its transmission, and progress with diagnosis, testing and a possible vaccination in due course. He will also give advice on how government and private sector should respond to contain and defeat the virus.
Most of us who are not medical experts will listen carefully to him. I have also taken advice from two doctors so far on this issue, and have talked to my local NHS General Hospital about their response.
To yesterday Chris Whitty has reported 19 cases in the UK, all thought to have been caught outside the UK. The latest four come from Italy, Tenerife and Iran, showing the spread of the disease worldwide.
The Secretary of State will announce governmental decisions based on the advice, and will be responsible for informing Parliament, passing any necessary legislation and ensuring the NHS has the resources needed for its role. The Chief Executives of the NHS in England and the devolved Administrations will be responsible for planning for contingencies, providing sufficient capacity for patients, and balancing resources should numbers escalate substantially.
Whilst the politicians will lean heavily on the professional advice, they ultimately will have to make crucial and difficult judgements. As Chris Whitty has said recently, a policy like closing all schools or cancelling lots of sporting events and entertainments might be needed, but they do not yet know they would be a good idea. As the CMO said “We do not know yet. We need to find that out. … How likely are they to work? What’s the evidence? What’s the cost?”
The problem for both the experts and the politicians is that they do not know enough about the virus. Will higher temperatures kill it off as they do many flu strains? How long does it rest in someone without symptoms, and how catching is it from that person? Is it true it little affects young people? Can we believe the Chinese numbers implying they are gradually getting in control of it in Wuhan at the centre of its genesis? Is the death rate the same or lower than conventional flu, or is it worse?
Current advice is to self isolate and to ring 111. It is also to wash hands thoroughly and frequently as a likely route for infection. Are there additional measures which could usefully be taken to try to prevent further transmission?
How far should a free society go in banning flights from affected locations or requiring people who may have been in contact to be isolated for 14 days?
Current policy also hinges on tracking contacts of anyone confirmed as having the virus. What happens when someone with it has been on the tube or attended a football match?
All this shows that the response is a matter of judgement. Currently governments and experts seem to be relying to a considerable degree on the World Health Organisation, who are spreading information and helping co-ordinate work on this infection. I wish them all well in researching it more thoroughly so we do know exactly how it is transmitted, and can produce a vaccination to ward it off.
Meanwhile the government will also need to weigh the practical consequences of any advice or regulations they bring in. Closing all schools means many parents having to stay at home to look after children. Imposing more movement restrictions and flight cancellations has an economic cost. If safety clearly requires it then it should be done, but Chris Whitty’s questions about efficacy and cost need answering before any such decision. There is also the issue of fairness related to efficacy. Is banning a play or sporting event fair if we are not banning conferences or demonstrations? Parliament itself could be a good way to spread the virus but presumably we wish to keep it meeting.
I think that everyone – and that means EVERYONE – has a duty not to spread panic about this serious situation. All too many individuals love drama, and all too many media outlets follow suit and will be seeking to place blame anywhere and everywhere.
Perhaps all of us should remember the saying: hope for the best but prepare for the worst.
Good morning
I read somewhere, and someone else pointed this out, that current government advice if are coming from abroad and think you have the virus, is to self isolate. As that person pointed out, that means the government’s best advice to stop the spread of the virys is, after you have boarded a plane, entered the country and travelled on public transport, is to stay at home. Whoever thought that up must really be proud of themselves.
And they say every cloud has a silver lining 🙂
Seriously. The first thing we should have done is to stop air travel from infected countries. It is not the Black Death but just over one hundred years ago we suffered the Spanish Flu, and that killed millions ! So no need for complacency.
I lack expertise on this, but my feeling is government’s actions are sensible. I also have wondered if higher ambient temperatures will help and in this respects Southern Hemisphere statistics should soon answer the question.
At all costs I feel we need to avoid over-reaction in instantly closing schools and workplaces,or worse still locking people on a ship or hotel, as economic damage will soon become crippling. Is the virus really worse than a bad ‘flu outbreak? I read on a scientific site 16,000 deaths (I think US statistics) have occurred since September from ‘flu.
Surely there is little that can now be done as the virus is well established and essentially out of control. People will either catch it and survive, catch it and die or not catch it at all.
We should however certainly use it as an excuse to cancel some expensive and anyway idiotic things like COP26, HS2 and all the duff, expensive and pointless university degrees and other pointless government activity (at least 50% surely is).
You ask “Can we believe the Chinese numbers implying they are gradually getting in control of it in Wuhan?” Well obviously not. Jeremy Hunt does seems too. He pointed out that China have got on top of it with less than 5% getting it. He also said. “If I was going to choose a country in the world to be in when there is a pandemic, I would choose the UK because the NHS is very, very good at preparing for these situations.” Surprising that he knows so little about the NHS and other health care systems after being Health Secretary for several years.
What is needed is to find a way of giving those badly infected medical treatment that gives them the best chance of survival. This without them not infecting medical staff or others. Since this might need perhaps ten times the number of beds we have in the NHS it could be rather a challenge. Measures to delay the spread of the virus will give the NHS a little more time to prepare. But how far do you go trains, buses, tubes, flights, large offices, canteens, cafes, concerts, schools, universities almost anywhere people go ………are all likely to be places the virus will spread well.
We see from the chap who returned from Singapore via the French alps to Brighton that it spreads very easily even before you know you have it. Two people who caught it were apparently health workers.
Thinking that the warmer weather on the way will save us seems rather wishful thinking. We have problems in places like Tenerife and Palermo after all.
Self isolation by those most vulnerable to the virus those with other health conditions and the elderly seem to be one on the few things we could usefully do.
Sir John,
The existing worldwide restrictions on travel and trade to curtail transmission of the virus are, in theory, understandable. However, it is quite evident that the battle is being lost. In other words, pandemic delayed, not prevented.
Round One score: Corona Virus 1, Humankind 0.
As these restrictions are having the most devastating effect on world trade and stock market confidence, it is, perhaps, worth considering whether the potential harm to mankind is worth financial catastrophe. It is early days, but it appears that Corvid 19 is not another bubonic plague and is possibly not even as harmful as Spanish or Asian flu when similar restrictions were not imposed. Until an effective vaccine is available, some deaths are inevitable, but, I ask whether the draconian measures imposed, now likely only to delay the inevitable, could well be more harmful overall than simply allowing ‘nature’ to take its course.
It appears that those most likely to succumb – the elderly or those already weakened by a medical condition will, indeed, succumb sooner or later. Even for these, the projected death rate for those infected is not frighteningly significant and is minimal for the young and otherwise healthy. The effect, therefore, of loosening restrictions is likely, overall, to be beneficial to continuing world trade and will, no doubt provide great comfort to the Andys of this world who see the elderly as simply a financial drain on the younger generation.
Covid spreads by by cleaving the a protein called furin, like hiv, ebola, dengue fever, it’s useful to see if there are any flavonoids (foods) which slow this down.
You can search the online medline website for “ furin flavonoid” to find which food will slow down the virus replicating in the body. There are a few that have been found, including luteolin, kaempferol and quercetin found in onions onions. Which all sound very fancy but really just refer to vegetables.
However you have to eat these as a preventive because overall it slows down the virus from maturing and multiplying. That might give your body time to respond. Which explains why a healthy diet helps.
Luteolin can be found in celery, broccoli, green pepper, parsley, thyme, dandelion, perilla, chamomile tea, carrots, olive oil, peppermint, rosemary, navel oranges, and oregano
Kaempferol can be found in green veg including kale, beans, tea, spinach and broccoli,
Quercetin in onions.
Being no better informed than yourself the best I can suggest is awareness and being prepared to react as necessary. To date based on press reports I am not overly impressed with our response to the situation on the cuise ship in Japan or the hotel in Teneriffe. A more proactive response would have encouraged more confidence that we were up to speed.