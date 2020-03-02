Meeting with Scottish and Southern Electricity

I met representatives of the company.

I urged them to ensure we had sufficient capacity at a time of increasing demands for more power.

I also raised with them how they could help with our local roads problems. They need to put in new larger capacity cables to deal with extra demand per house, especially for those wishing to charge electric vehicles, and to deal with new homes and businesses. When they do so it would be good to route them other than under the middle of our main roads, as that creates so much disruption everytime they need to maintain, amend or upgrade.

We also discussed national capacity and price.