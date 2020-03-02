Relations with the civil service

The theory is straightforward. Ministers decide on policies they wish to see implemented, or identify problems that need government solutions. Civil servants advise on the best ways of implementing a policy or solving a problem. Ministers decide between these options and civil servants get on, implement and administer the policy.
Civil servants can refuse to implement only if the Minister is wanting to do something illegal or contrary to the agreed view of the government. They are not meant to let their own personal preferences and political views get in the way of carrying out a governing party Manifesto or the agreed wishes of the Cabinet or of a Minister with devolved power.
It is further agreed that only Ministers speak to the public and Parliament to explain and defend the policies and actions of the government, with the exceptions that civil servants may be employed as spokesmen and women to put across the agreed government policy in off the record briefings or occasionally as nominated experts on the record. Ministers do not reveal what advice they were given and civil servants do not brief out their views on the advice and on how the Minister took the decision.
This system sometimes breaks down. Ministers can let fly about civil servants and civil servants can brief against Ministers. Throughout our period in the EU our membership of the EU has created a substantial tension between Ministers wanting to govern the country and a civil service keen to maximise the constraints the EU imposes on self government.
The civil service as a whole admires the EU and likes the behind closed doors approach to legislating in the Council. Ministers are often told they cannot carry out their promises or meet the wishes of many UK voters because to do so would violate some EU Directive or regulation or Treaty requirement. When I was a Minister and since then the civil service preferred method of dealing with the EU is to find out what it wants to do next and tell Ministers they should welcome it or go along with it.
The current rows between Ministers and officials are related to the wish of the majority of the public to “take back control”. The paradox is the civil service does not wish to do this, but has used every opportunity in the last three and half years to try to recreate many features of current EU governance once we have “left”. Instead of preparing us for the opportunities of exit they have run a Remain based Project Fear machine. We have seen the results in some published statements and reviews, and in leaks. Much of it is shoddy and alarmist, unrelated to the reality of what is likely to happen.
So we have the Home Office trying to dilute the borders policy to recreate free movement of people. We have the Treasury trying to bake Maastricht debt controls, the austerity policy, back into a domestic version. We have some in the Environment Department trying to perpetuate EU fishing and farming policies. We have some Defence and Foreign office officials wanting to bind the UK into common defence procurement and more common operations with EU forces to make a European army more feasible. We have Trade and FCO officials not wanting a US trade deal for fear of it annoying the EU. There are of course many able and good individual civil servants and some who do like Brexit, but overall the civil service wants to take no risks by the UK doing something the EU may not approve.
It is this culture of EU best and EU first that some good Ministers are trying to change. Expect more sparks to fly. I know which side I am on.
9 Comments
Then get rid of them. The PM has the power to hire and fire.
The country is sick of these traitorous gits.
Ian Wragg
Using the word traitors in this context is totally out of context
Another day, another load of old twaddle about the EU. The EU’s “behind closed doors approach to legislating”? That would be why the European Parliament has open debates and every single vote in public would it? Honestly, we left the EU weeks ago, would you stop obsessing about it? You live in the past
Reply The Council of Ministers is a main part of the legislature and meets in secret
Sir JR
Henry Jailer has a point move on.
And yes the Council of Ministers meet in secret but they do represent the majority of the electorate from their home-base and they should in the council of ministers.
Imagine if, during WW2, one of the chiefs of staff, regularly ‘bullied’ (using the modern terminology) by Winston Churchill, had given an interview on the wireless saying he was resigning as Mr Churchill shouts at people, makes unreasonable demands, makes people work in the middle of the night, might be a threat to the health and safety of civil servants and service personnel etc. Can we imagine any of that great generation behaving like that and do we think the public would have had any sympathy?
If you are a servant of the crown and rise up so far as to get an automatic knighthood then you need to serve the elected government not do your very best to undermine it by seeking to embarrass ministers.
Perhaps govt departments need outside boards of directors whose job it is to review how successfully civil servants are implementing govt policy. If the answer is badly then, as with a board in a business, they need to be able to change management.
The people elect the govt, the ministers say what govt policy is. The civil servants implement it and if the people don’t like the results they get to kick the govt out at the next election.
The case coming up and the way it has been communicated is a shameful disgrace to the civil service and to the concept of service to the crown.
Good morning Sir John
A very good summation of why the country is taking so long in returning to some form of democracy.
From the outside looking in with the civil service on board the UK will become a great country. If the current management in the civil service dont see that, then as with all organisations they need to move on or be made to move on.
The UK is a business with lots of investors, our ability to flourish is hampered those that let’s face it are working for the competition
Airing these differences in public will not improve the situation I feel.
The civil service is now likely to double down, they can not all be replaced. This should be sorted behind closed doors by the cabinet office. An enforcer at the top could make all the difference.
How can this culture be changed? What disciplinary procedures can be used to adjust attitudes?
Sir JR
The presentation of a total enemy in the civil service, which is only there to serve the EU and its interests, is of course a wild exaggeration and is not much better than the so-called fear campaign you keep talking about.
I know of a lot of very competent civil servants who try their best to serve the sitting government and the best interests of the country.
Some more differentiation in the presentation would have served you better