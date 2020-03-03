Should civil servants be accountable for delivering policies and services?

It has been fashionable for many years to set up so called independent state financed bodies to carry out functions of government away from direct Ministerial supervision. Thus transport Ministers created a Highways Agency to run the main roads, the Environment Department an Environmental Agency to run water, anti flooding and a range of other environmental policies, and the Treasury set up the Office of Budget Responsibility and a so called Independent Central Bank to limit Ministerial control over economic policy.
Some MPs seem to want to transfer more and more things to such bodies. The ultimate of course was the mass transfer of powers to the EU. The public often say this trust the experts approach is a good idea, until the policy miscarries or mistakes are made. Then they expect Ministers to intervene, sort it out and take the blame.
The problem is independent civil service activity often does go wrong. I have chronicled the bad mistakes of the Bank of England in recent years which helped create the ERM recession, the banking crash and the recent economic slowdown. The Environment Agency policy of discontinuing pumping and dredging led to bad floods in Somerset and the need for Ministerial intervention. The EU invented the Common Fishery Policy which did so much damage to UK fish stocks and to our fishing industry.
Well paid senior civil servants in or out of quangos are set targets and asked to run particular programmes or services. There is nothing political about ensuring high quality and efficiency in most cases. Should these targets be used to influence promotion? Is there a level of performance so bad that it warrants loss of job? Should senior civil servants stay put in a role for bit longer than the current average, with named responsibility for what they are meant to be managing?
In a democracy there can be no independent branch of government. The public through their Parliament or Congress can demand that anything changes or gets better. Ministers cannot go on saying a branch of government is independent of them when it is doing harm or failing to perform.They will be forced into changing the structure and or the personnel, in order to get the change of policy people want.
7 Comments
Indeed, you make exactly the right points. You say:- “The problem is independent civil service activity often does go wrong.” It almost invariably goes wrong it is not their money nor they who get the value. So they care not what they spend nor what value they get. They are probably more interested in their power base, career, salary and gold plated pensions.
The civil servants do not even have to face elections every five years so there is no real democratic control over them what so ever. As we see it is even very hard to fire them however incompetent they have been.
A lot of arms of the state think they are above the law. In many regards they are, not because the law gives them any exemptions, but because they are part of the system which decides priorities of what to investigate and prosecute, and can spend large sums on lawyers smashing any ordinary person in court with sheer volume of resources.
There is a lot of transparency demanded by law, freedom of information, subject access requests, data protection, “gives you all the relevant information” from “Article 6 right to a fair trial” of human rights act, and so on. A lot of arms of the state blatantly break these laws.
The arms of the state charged with enforcing justice rarely decide to take on other arms of the state, even when outrageous behaviour and law breaking is obvious.
So, its not just to ministers that the civil service avoids accountability, but also to individual citizens and the law itself.
If we had had more referendums (for example on the following) we would almost certainly have made far, far better decisions than the politicians made.
For example:- Entering the EU under Ted Heath, the Millenium Dome, the Iraq War, Cameron’s Bombing of Libya, HS2, Huawei, we would have a sensible, cheap and on demand energy policy, we would have far, far lower taxes, we would not subsidies the Arts so much they would be funded by people actually buying tickets, we would not have the BBC licence poll tax, we would not have the state sector with pensions about 4 times those in the private sector, we would not subsidise so many duff degrees, we would have police who tackle real crimes rather than hate and thought crimes, the Lords would have been reformed ………. The people are generally far wiser and do not suffer from state sector group think, they know what they want and what they do not want.
A common problem with a lot of these “so called independent state financed bodies” is that there are no real impartiality rules in place or enforced. A lot of “knowledge is power” games are played where organisations hold onto and actively hide information that should be owned by the individual citizen or made publicly available. And where complaints processes exist, for ordinary members of the public to use, they are almost universally not really independent in anything but name.
Hi John, I thought I should let you know about the effect of removing entrepreneurs tax legislation…
My wife has run her own small business for 10 years, flexing in and out of work whenever a contract came up. She was offered a permanent role a year ago, but kept her business open as a future plan B. She instructed her accountant to close it down last week, saving over £10,000.
Once again the evidence shows our government is doing the right things regarding Brexit, but is certainly not a fiscally conservative government…
The ultimate non unaccountable bodies are Quangos. Cameron was going to have a bonfire but like much of government promises it didn’t happen.
All are run by left wing activists at odds with government policies.
We need a Donald.
The rise of political activism across the State sector and other areas of public concern threatens democracy itself. The capture of State bodies by a political cabal with the sole intent of imposing their world view onto others using various methods of influencing legislation to promote their poison, propaganda and other forms of political activity to influence central government Ministers and their Depts of State
OFCOM is a classic example. The CPS is another. Both bodies now under the control of a certain mindset loyal to the progressive left and determined to minimise any issue that is inconvenient to its goal
The EC (Electoral Commission) is another that’s become infected. The Peterborough by-election and the abuses we see revealed the biased nature of the EC, when they refused to intervene to correct this most appalling abuse of our electoral system by the left
The BBC is now another organisation now under the direct control of the progressive left and determined to impose their social engineering and woke fascism down our throats and they will succeed as another spineless, useless Tory PM takes power and wimps out of the fight to save this nation from the indoctrination of leftist propaganda
When people vote Tory they’re not getting Tory policies but progressive policies. We want reform of Labour’s progressive, leftist, activist client state. Unfortunately, we will see betrayal once again starting with the BBC being allowed to pump out its poison and propaganda without reform
What is the point of voting Conservative when you implement social engineering and progressive policy madness on our nation?