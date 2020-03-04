Boost the economy now

Other countries have been doing what I have advised the UK authorities to do. We are now witnessing a rash of policy announcements by Central Banks and governments around the world to boost their economies . They want to arrest the global slowdown and prevent a global recession. The UK as the world’s fifth largest economy needs to help them.
Australia, the USA, China, Turkey, Russia, Brazil and others have cut interest rates recently.
The USA, China, Japan and Euro area Central Banks have all put more money into markets. The Fed has bought T Bills, the ECB government bonds, the Japanese both bonds and shares.
China has relaxed lending restrictions and offered cheap finance for distressed companies losing revenues from the virus effects. Hong Kong has given HK$10,000 to every adult.
We can argue about the wisdom of individual measures, but they are right to be trying to generate more activity and see business through a difficult time. In this environment boosting demand and ensuring liquidity is probably better than cutting rates.
So what should the UK do?
The Treasury should lift its tax attack on small business contractors, by cancelling IR35
It should abolish VAT on green products and domestic fuel to cut the costs of living
It should cut Stamp duties and VED to promote more home and car sales
It should offer all small businesses a 3 month holiday from Business rates as some will suffer cashflow problems from virus disruption.
Cut Income tax to give all employees a pay boost.
The Bank of England should ensure a plentiful supply of liquidity to markets. It should facilitate lending to companies with temporary liquidity problems brought on by virus disruptions to sales or supplies who have a decent future business model.
3 Comments
Plenty of excellent ideas here to alleviate threats of a drop in activity. We also need to allow the construction industry to start digging instead of having colossal investment in machinery and personnel idle due to legal challenges based on the ludicrous Climate Change Act.
Now it’s not only Heathrow which is stalled (while China & India plan 320 more airports,) roads & even HS2 are being blocked. This economically suicidal act needs repealing, but probably not a chance while Boris (or is it Carrie?) is in charge.
The government should aim to get rid of all property taxes, including stamp duty, council tax and inheritance tax by the end of this parliament.
I think we have been saying this for some time now. Lets see what the theme of the budget is and then make a judgement. It would seem that the biggest threat at the moment comes from the Worlds collective reaction to corona virus. We now have the tools in place, but as yet do not know the extent to which they will have to be used. To a great extent we are collectively in other peoples hands as they are forced to react economically to the virus threat they face. You can create all the financial freedom you wish but in a production lock down for physical survival the required widgets will not get made.