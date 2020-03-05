The government has committed itself to levelling up. It wants to adopt policies that spread wealth and income more widely around the country, given the big gaps between London and the rest.
It is right to talk positively of levelling up, and not to talk negatively about taxing the rich out of London to bring London’s figures down to nearer the national average. It’s no help to the other cities of the UK if London is poorer. Indeed, levelling London down might also entail some loss of income and wealth for the rest of the country as well.
There are various differences between London and the rest of the country. London’s productivity is higher. The capital has many more small and competing companies per 1000 residents than the rest of the nation. There is much more private sector wealth and income per person than elsewhere.
One of the curious features of the imbalance is it is much dearer to live, work and set up a business in London than elsewhere, yet more people choose to do it. They do so because they seek access to the better paid jobs, or access to the better off customers that London provides. There are many competing London restaurants, often with high meal prices, yet many of them make a good living. There are so many people in London wanting to buy a meal with the income to pay for them. With more companies and more highly paid people there is more need of lawyers, accountants, business consultants, personal advisers and the rest. In turn these service sector professionals are well paid and create more demand.
In some other cities and towns around the country there is a shortage of spending power and free enterprise. Oxford and Cambridge are demonstrating that it is possible for smaller provincial cities to attract a cluster of new investors and businesses around themes or strengths of that place. It requires ensuring there is suitable housing for those with the money to develop a business or to supply the high level talent the businesses need. As the cluster of new activities grows so the city attracts the supporting trades and services that can work with the new wealth creators.
Manchester in its prosperous past was King Cotton. Liverpool developed from a great port with many merchant traders. Birmingham was always a big manufacturing and engineering centre. Modern versions of these concentrations of talent and investment will drive wealthier and more productive cities and towns around the country. The levelling up agenda needs to make it easier for them to attract the talent and investment it takes to build a much bigger private sector. The policies needed include lower taxes, more supportive government interventions and fewer penal regulations, and a belief at all levels of government that free enterprise is a big part of the answer, not part of the problem.
Just get the largely parasitic government off the backs of the productive. On lawyers, HR consultants, accountants and the likes we have far too many of these. This as the absurd increasing complexity of the tax system, red tape, employment laws and the likes creates more and more of these largely unproductive and parasitic jobs. Yet another huge burden on the wealth creators & productive.
Above all Boris need to abandon his idiotic expensive energy agenda and his deluded alarmist lunacy, to cancel his wasteful vanity projects and cut the size of the state by about 50%.
Alas it seems Boris is yet another tax, borrow and waste socialist and a climate alarmist believer who is pretending to be a Conservative. Let us hope I am wrong. We will find out in the budget next week.
The Corona virus is a far,far greater and more immediate threat than some possible and very uncertain climate change in 100 years, he should concentrate on preparations for the pandemic and the thousand of patient that will need help in a few days or weeks time.
Don’t think you are , there will be no levelling up with Boris’s climate lunacy. There is an estimated £3 trillion cost to this infatuation with St Greta, and that is a conservative estimate, so we will be all levelling down to the dark ages. If they whinged about austerity from the recession they ain’t seen nothing when the climate change austerity gets imposed on us. Meanwhile there are 600 coal fired power stations being built around the world in 25 countries.
@lifelogic
Between yourself and our host you have identified the obstacles to spreading productivity around the country. I can only hope that the govt ministers that spout on about levelling up will read this blog before they do any more damage.
The government and health secretary advised us that the NHS was exceptionally well prepared for the corona virus. But so far it seems this just means they have a 111 phone line and a 111 web site telling you (if you think you have it) not to go to the GP, A&E or the pharmacist and to stay at home (to infect the rest of you family instead) and they might come and test you (or they might not bother). Also to wash you hands while singing songs. Is this what “being well prepared” means to this government?
The washing of your hands while singing songs is rather like having a torch, life jacket and whistle under you seat just before a catastrophic air crash. This as the virus is clearly going to be transferred by air born tiny water droplets, on public transport, on phones, laptops, handles, seats and tables on the tube, trains, cafes, restaurants and buses, door and fridge handles and many thousand of other objects and tools that we touch or use every single day.
How exactly are the NHS going to treat the many thousands of people who will clearly (and very soon indeed) become very ill and the many who will die? How too will they deal with the existing demands on the NHS while doing this? How will they protect medical workers from infection? The silence is rather deafening.
Where are the new treatments, treatment centres and all the equipment that might help some more survive without infecting other vulnerable patients and staff. They are surely under reacting massively. This both on measures to delay the spread of the virus and on measures to prepare for the many patients that are virtually inevitable within just a few days or weeks.
Do you feel better now?
Don’t swap a London metropolitan elite for a Manchester metropolitan elite.
There is rather more to the country than that.
They’re not ”elite”.
Go on just about any holiday anywhere. Northerners with money.
The average Londoner lives in squalid housing and conditions. They may be rich on paper but their costs and debt is horrendous. Hence programs called Escape to the Country.
“The average Londoner lives in squalid housing and conditions. ”
Don’t be silly.
Levelling incomes is not remotely a good plan anyway it destroy the incentives to be prudent and provide for yourself. It means taking money off people who invest and use it well and giving it to people who often waste it and spend or invest it badly. How would this do anything but damage the economy? If you made everyone equally wealth one day then a few days later they would not be. Some would have injected it, drunk it or put it on a lame horse within hours.
So long as people have the basics or shelter, food and health care that is all they need, if they want more they need to get a job or become self employed.
London is populated by mega rich or people on benefits.
The ordinary citizens can’t afford to live there.
This makes for an abundance of cheap labour because there are no housing costs.
The last paragraph needs expanding. King Cotton is long gone to cheaper overseas manufacturers. Birmingham’s light engineering has been decimated. Air travel and other port options have hit Liverpool.
Coal and steel no longer keep South Wales busy.
The key question is how to generate business and employment to replace what used to be in these places. Lower taxes will not do the trick. So you need to explain what ‘government interventions’ you have in mind.
Dear Sir John, It is no coincidence that Oxford, Cambridge are doing as well as London. It is down to their world-class scholarship and research. This is as important part of infrastructure as high-class road, rail and air transport and is as much affected by centripetal forces as anything else in the economy. If every provincial university worthy of the name was encouraged to compete for really big research grants in broad areas crucial for government policy – and almost every Department of State has at least one – we could build international centres of excellence around the country that attract more of the new businesses and jobs that now gravitate to the magic triangle.
Relocating government department or institutions doesn’t work eg BBC media city Salford
Private businesses need to be encouraged to start new projects north of the M25
I would suggest that local government funding needs to be dramatically increased and local (emphasis on local) transport infrastructure projects developed as a priority i.e local commuter trains, repair of roads etc
Remove business rates outside of M25 and fund free parking in city centres