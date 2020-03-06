Why I am not worried about UK state debt levels

The UK government bas put in a new control on UK state debt. It is a sensible one. The interest on the debt should not be more than 6% of total public spending. This appears to be quite a tough target, as very year bar one from 1945 to 2000 saw interest higher than 6% of spending.
Today debt interest is around 4% of public spending, or under 2% of GDP. It is down at this level mainly because UK interest rates are so low and look likely to stay low. UK rates remain higher than the Euro area and Japan though below the US.
State debt at the end of last financial year was £1.82bn or a quite high 85% of National Income. This was a gross figure. The Bank of England, 100% owned by the state on behalf of taxpayers, owned £435 bn of that. If you deduct that, state debt was a more realistic £1.39tn or 67% of GDP, a low figure by contemporary standards.
Refinancing UK state net debt today at rates under 1% for up to 30 year borrowing would leave the state with an net interest bill to pay of under £13.9bn or under 2% of state spending. There is every reason to get on with funding the debt longer and refinancing . It is clearly affordable. It is, however, as some will rightly point out, no reason to waste money. Tax cuts are a particularly good idea.
Correction £1.82tn not bn.
It is indeed no reason to waste money, something all recent governments have rather specialised in. I too am in favour of tax cuts this as people invest and spend their money so much more wisely than government do in general. After all it is their hard earned money and they who will get the benefit. This unlike government and bureaucrats, plus you have the costs and damage done in the collections and distribution process. Also further damage done by the costly actions taken by people to avoid excessive taxation. From the current highest and absurdly complex taxation huge reductions and simplification is the only sensible way to go.
As Milton Friedman rightly puts it:-
I am favor of cutting taxes under any circumstances and for any excuse, for any reason, whenever it’s possible.
So how many emergency, suitably isolated intensive care beds, breathing equipment and the likes have been planned for or put in place so far? We might well need them to provided for about 2 million rather sick patients over the next few months. To cope we might therefore eneed as many as 200,000 beds at the peak. So where are they going to be and when Matt Hancock?
Stop all the absurd renewable, climate alarmist spending and waste (to deal with a non problem in 100 years), cancel HS2, cancel COP26 and prepare to deal with this very, very real and rather immediate problem, the best we can, now please. Matt Hancock did not seem impressive at all on QT last night . He read PPE and was an economic advisor to the “tax to death” socialist Chancellor George Osborne which does not bode well. Unless Osborne did the complete opposite of whatever Hancock advised that is.
How are you going to pay for the carbon zero lunacy which the government is so enthralled with.
Impoverishing the masses to appease St Greta of Thunberg will create a massive backlash from the public.
It would seem collective madness has taken over in Parliament.
You are better qualified to be content with our situation than I am. Like the weather there are too many variables to be cast iron sure. Coronavirus is one such extreme example. Life will find others over the next thirty years.
What I don’t like is that while government benefit from our low interest rates the citizenry do not. They get nothing for the money that commercial banks borrow from them but suffer usuary rates when they borrow from banks. It is a criminality the government seem content with as they continue to do nothing about it.
With money so cheap for the government there is no excuse for not lifting the infrastructure of the UK to a level one would expect in the fifth largest economy in the World. There are smaller economies showing the way. In terms of quality of life we are lower down the list in many respects.on the positive side, under present circumstances, our beloved NHS puts us way above fifth at second apparently. We need to remember this when CV is an unhappy memory and reward those in it.
Good morning Sir john
As you rightly say this money as is the debt is the taxpayers and theirs alone. From my perspective the concern is Government likes to spend but very rarely shows a direct quantifiable investment return..
You get the feeling that because Government has access to our pockets, they spend here there and everywhere just to look good. As a result the return can equated to pouring money down the drain.
It could be reasoned the only reason to borrow is because all previous loans failed to achieve a result. This when coupled to the never ending call on the taxpayer for more funds, demonstrates how inept governments are at management.
More money needs to be left with those that create it as they have a better understanding of value, how to achieve it and how it is used to improve societies wellbeing.
Government is to concerned with getting the taxpayer to fund their next election
