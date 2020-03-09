Museum farming

When Owen Paterson set out how we can use our new freedoms out of the EU to have a better environment and a stronger farming industry, he majored his remarks on the need for innovation.
He characterised the Common Agricultural Policy as one based on protectionism to keep us in a museum of out of date farming practices. He drew attention to how the ban on neo nics had led to a fall in rape seed production in the EU, making us more dependent on imports from the Ukraine which uses neo nics. He made the case for selective gene editing , and argued that gm progress is necessary. It is after all a version of selective breeding which has characterised past agricultural progress inside the EU, done with more precision, understanding and speed.
He reminded us of the damage done to our landscape by EU inspired policies of abandoning pumps and refusing to dredge ditches and water courses, leading to extensive flooding. Owen himself made an effective case when in government to revert to proven water management techniques with modern high capacity pumps and dredgers to free the Somerset levels of excessive water. He studied how the Fens were still well drained and usually kept out of flooding despite being very low lying, and how the EU/Environmental Agency system abandoned this approach elsewhere to the detriment of residents and farmers.
Agriculture offers great scope for improvement as we leave the EU. We have a huge food deficit running at more than £20bn a year. We are made to put high tariffs on important food items from outside the EU. Setting our own policy should produce more home grown food and lower overall prices for consumers. we will impose lower tariffs than the EU but will impose them on the whole world once we have left.
4 Comments
Notably one area which has been little affected by flooding this year was the Somerset Levels, where Owen Paterson did such a superb job resolving the problem, only to be sacked by David Cameron, perhaps abetted by the Prime Minister’s Greenpeace activist wife.
Why hasn’t Mr Paterson been called back to a senior position to resolve the flooding issues this year? His continued exclusion from Cabinet (and yours) diminishes my already low respect for the Conservative Party. Time for a knighthood for Owen Paterson? He would be a far more worthy recipient than Ed Davey.
What tosh. Pumps, dredging – nothing whatsoever to do with the EU. If that is what Paterson has been telling you, he doesn’t know the first thing about it.
You only need to look at the past milk and butter mountains and wine lakes to see how successfully farming has been managed. Now the EU pays farmers not to farm (in order to prevent new mountains) while we import food. All under the guise of ‘greenness’ of course.
Farmers, like all businesses, will concentrate on what produces the best profit for the least effort and cost. If doing nothing pays, then they will do nothing.
Meanwhile, good arable land (not poor quality grazing) is being covered in new housing. That type of ‘greenness’ can obviously be sacrificed on the altar of immigration, but it won’t help food production in the UK at all.
Where is the logic to all this?
Well you have us all looking up neo nics, no doubt better than old kecs. That apart, you are fundamentally right, the CAP is a protectionist racket.
The Somerset Levels, presumably due to a rapid reversion to tried drainage practice have not been a news item this year whereas other areas have been devastated. It is what happens when you return to good science and engineering practice and stop listening to the great unwashed led by pubescent schoolgirls.
I cannot follow your arguement for imposing lower tariffs on imported food which our climate is unsuited to producing. We should apply zero tariffs to cane sugar and all tropical fruit for instance. We can already apply new techniques to extending the seasons of crops we can grow, strawberries and mange toute peas for instance, therebye reducing the need to import.
It never ceases to surprise me that government has a capacity for ignoring the talent of people like Owen Paterson. It is not as if they are over endowed with alternatives.