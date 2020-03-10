The message from the markets

Yesterday saw a further big sell off in world stock markets. The decision of Saudi Arabia to pump more oil and slash oil prices, after a failure to agree production cutbacks with Russia, was the new development demanding a fall. Most share markets fell around 8%. Oil companies accounted for much of the decline. The big lock down in Italy, still chasing the Covid19 virus, led to additional weakness in Italy as people contemplated the economic damage clamp downs on travel and events will do. The Italian share market fell 11% on the day.
Brent crude oil was down 21% on the day and down 40% from the February peak. Whilst this means less inflation and more spending power for other items it also means lean times for the oil, oil service and oil financing sectors if the oil price stays down and the price war continues.
More extraordinary was the new low in interest rates on government borrowing. In the UK the ten year borrowing rate slumped to 0.08% at one point, and the 50 year ended the day at just 0.39%. Germany can borrow for ten years at minus 0.85%.
The UK authorities need to respond with a good package of measures to see business and individuals through the difficult times created by the virus. Companies need tax holidays to ease cashflow pressures, and access to credit to enable them to pay wages and other bills whilst turnover is impaired.
Cutting interest rates is not a lot of use from here, as the 50 basis point Fed cut showed. The Bank of England needs to cancel its increase in capital buffers for a bit, make more money available through a Funding for lending scheme, and work with commercial banks to get businesses with a decent business model for the future through temporary interruptions to revenues. It needs to change its restrictive guidance to commercial banks. I was critical of the way the Bank of England slowed the U.K. economy too much by these tightening policies. The further impact of the virus on output makes cancelling these measures essential.
Individuals need a tax cut to boost their spending power.
Markets are rattled by three unexpected events this is the fear factor effect, but remember most markets were at nose-bleed levels of valuation, so its not a bad as it seems.
I read Mr. Frost and Mr Gove are to table the UK’s FTA before the next meeting with the EU. What a pleasant change! At last, our government are taking the initiative and, seem to be, carrying out our wishes and there promises. Good work!
It is indeed a fear factor but however, unlike Climate Alarmism, it is not an irrational fear and it is only days off not 100 years.
The Italians are showing real existentialism, as have the Chinese, and reports are that the virus is basically under control in China – we will have to see though.
The Italians are extending people’s loan repayment periods by statute, for instance.
However, where, in the UK, is the public authority with the resources and staff to do what is needed here? There simply isn’t one is there?
We’re not even checking people arriving on planes from Italy.
That’s what you get when everything, by doctrine, is left to private fragmented, disparate, for-profit-only entities, run by bean-counters. There is no contingency nor resilience.
Yes very uncertain times. I do not think businesses or individuals will be inclined to spend on anything but essentials. Were credit to be made more available for survival projects let it be at rates currently only enjoyed by government. Even if we in the UK get CV under control it is the rest of the World that impacts on our economy.
I think you are wrong. Monetary policy alone won’t save you from the virus. Decreasing capital buffers will not find you a cure.
It’s beyond central bankers’ remit to solve, let alone in a single country.
What could restaure confidence is a global and coordinated effort that include a large dollop of fiscal stimulus.
The corona virus knows no borders. Neither should its response.
Of course, a ore-existing political and legal construct would help coordinate such a response across the Continent. What is it called again ?
I am reading the tweets from doctors in Italy first hand.
This is much worse than we are being led to believe.
We need much more drastic decisions and immediately.
Boris is being badly advised.
John, read similar tweets, get educated.
Meanwhile, the government is pressing on with IR35 and will make many small businesses unviable. These are the ones that the NHS hopes to be persuaded to work from home but now they will have to work full time for big business or manage without sick pay.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8092023/Britain-produce-draft-EU-free-trade-deal-post-Brexit-talks-Brussels-nine-days.html
They don’t like it up them do they Mr Mannering , the Eu know we have the upper hand now thank god it isn’t Mrs May or Mr Cameron as PM now or any of the other looser parties leader , as for the reduced price of oil I bet it’s not reflected at the pumps very soon
The virus should make Brexit easier. It removes any leverage that Barnier thought he had.
Under no circumstances should it be used as an excuse to delay.
No Sir John. The Tories have a new idea. Let’s invent a 2.5% tax for the over forty’s to pay for “social care” even better, let’s extend the tax to pensioners at the same time allowing local councils to fleece home owners for a social care levy. If we are going to discriminate on age. Can I have a refund as I don’t use the schools, i don’t want to pay for other people’s kids. I don’t want to contribute to child benefit. Or child care. Where is my discount. In the words of St Greta of Thumberg, how very dare you ask pensioners who have paid all their lives to pay again, from ridiculous pensions whilst giving money away in foreign aid and anyone who jumps of s truck at Dover
Good morning.
Whilst I am all for tax cuts and reductions in reflations (Climate Change Act !) I suggested recently that giving people ‘time limited’ spending vouchers would also be better. I mention it again as I am sure people would use this more than just simply have a few extra pounds in their pockets. I recently conducted an online survey. My reward was a link to a code that I could use to redeem a voucher from any number of retailers. I chose M&S as I wanted to buy something from them.
Companies can also use vouchers as a tax free way to reward employees.
What about having no tax on the first £5,0000 for SME’s ? They could then build up small cash reserves that would see them through hard times like these.
The average age of death is over 80 in Italy where the average age is 47. The economy is stopping to save the lives of people who are older than the average longetivty.
Very few productive workers will die. There will be a recession and a huge drop in taxes which will impact the country for the next decade.
Is it worth it?
17,000 people on average die each year in the UK from the flu. If we all isolate it will be lower than in an average year.
I have been following this story since it first broke (back in December) long before most people heard of it. My curiosity has been replaced by pragmatism. Which is where most people will be in 2 months.
I think people over 70 need to stay in doors and we all need to support older people. But that is it. Worst case we would have triple the flu deaths of people who would die anyway Over the next few years it would average out.
The question is why are the media blowing this up and will we be getting this panic every year.
“Individuals need a tax cut to boost their spending power. “
The easiest, and fairest, way of doing that is a cut in VAT, a 5% (or what ever) cut in income related taxes to someone not paying such taxes is a zero % cut and leaves their spending power no better off.
The next best tax to cut would be fuel duty, whilst it might not lower check-out prices in the shops it will help manufactures and distributes directly and via greater spending power to the consumer.
How to pay for these temporary reductions, well a start might be cancelling HS2 and its £100bn plus price tag…
OT; That news conference No.10 held yesterday regarding the Covid-19 update was an utter omni-shambles of mixed messages, we should not be worried, large events can carry on for now, but expect large increases in confirmed cases in the weeks to come -what a surprise!
Then when, rather than if, the nation goes to the next phase those (households?) who show even the mildest of symptoms -that could simply be a common cold or the Covid-19 virus- should self-isolate for 7 or more days, but people should not be stockpiling household supplies to tied them over for such a period, so how many will go shopping on what should have been day-one of their isolation.
Anyone know which cupboard joined-up thinking was placed in back in May 2015…
Are we going to play the flu game every year now?
All this talk of “isolation” sits strangely on the shoulders of a regime that has encouraged kids to take their antibiotics into school ( rather than being tucked up in bed) and held draconian, you-will-lose-your-job “back to work interviews”.
It is said that flights from locked down Italy and wherever else are still landing and that anarchists and the like are cheering on the stock market fall. And hoping for worse!!
So who is pressing the “Panic Now” button in a country that is steeped in seasonal flu experience?
And why? And as ever… who benefits?
All this has a very familiar feel to me…like the three years of parliamentary chaos for example!
How could this market fall happen? .
We left the EU. Those of you who blamed Europe for all of our economic woes are now in sole charge.
It’s taken you just 38 days since Brexit Day to crash the markets.
No doubt you will blame somebody else.
Except that is not how it work. Brexiteers are in charge. This is your fault.
Sir John,
I agree that helping SMEs with short term liquidity will be the most pressing concern. We deal with an Italian supplier of a key raw material and they are not answering the phone at the moment. We expect to be unable to produce anything in about 4 weeks with devastating potential consequences. I would also like to see short term stimulus from putting more money into people’s pockets but this needs to be aimed at the poorest in society with the highest propensity to consume – increased tax credits and other benefits for example
“make more money available through a Funding for lending scheme”
I disagree with this suggestion. As I commented recently, after this scheme was launched in August 2012, it was claimed that it had an immediate and devastating impact on the savings market by allowing banks to ignore the latter, borrowing cheaply from the BoE instead. In other words, as I understand it, it meant that the banks could obtain “created money” from the BoE instead of paying a market rate for savers’ hard-earned nest eggs.
You wrote recently, “We can argue about the wisdom of individual measures”.
Please do that.
Talking about tax. I see my council tax has risen by 4.2 %. However the council element is 3.99%. Without the add ons. I wonder why I am I paying more to the police when they have closed my police station and we have lost our local bobbies. And why am I paying more to the fire authorities who failed to provide the figures to Sir John. It is the same as going into a cafe, asking for a bacon sandwich however leave the bacon out and charge me double.
I’m afraid we may as well have voted for Corbyn. A wise man can not advise a fool and I’m afraid you are the wise man ….
South Korean friends flew into Heathrow yesterday, from South Kotea. No checks. Why were the flights even allowed?
Italian neighbours flew in yesterday, no checks. Why were the flights even allowed?
Most of those sick in Leeds caught the virus from someone flying from iran on a flight that shouldve been cancelled. No checks on landing.
Singapore and Australia have banned all flights from affected areas and despite being very close commercially and geographically to China have stabilised infection numbers. The US despite its size and population have relatively few infected due to gov enforced flight restrictions.
Now the gov is telling the British people to be prepared to ‘do the right thing’ and self isolate etc. I work for a ftse 100; Weve had internal and external travel bans, like most of our peers, for 2 weeks. John, we are a bloody island! Why cant the gov do the right thing and protect its people?
You say “Individuals need a tax cut to boost their spending power”. Indeed they do but equally important is to simplify taxes and cut the endless red tape that binds and inconveniences the productive ever more tightly. The vastly increase in the burden of compliance costs and time wasted (on unproductive activity) is huge. I must spend as long on this as I do on productive activity – I could probably be twice as productive without this. Many of my staff would be far more productive too.
I quite like Lisa Nandy (well compared to the rest of the dire Labour MPs). But why does she want to lead the Labour Party? Watching her trying to defend men being allowed to self identify as women and compete at sport/weight lifting/(chess even perhaps?), with Piers Morgan just now, made her look totally ridiculous. Absolutely hilarious to watch.
What planet are the Labour Party now on? They are surely done for whatever leader they come up with.
Watched the Boris press conference on corona virus yesterday .
The two scientists were excellent ,putting facts in perspective and counselling against panic moves .
Boris was serious and supportive .
What a refreshing change from ‘discussion ‘ on the Climate Crisis where science has been sidelined and superstition is accepted as fact .
If only we could have a healthy public debate on Climate facts we would see how little has changed and that for the better.
If they can get away with it in the markets I suggest the issue of some massive 50 or even 100 year bonds, partly to push out the maturity of current debt and perhaps also to take the cost of projects like HS2 and other major infrastructure, so those are covered.
I have had the BBC on for half an hour so far. It is nothing but coronavirus – wall-to-wall.
If this is not going to stoke panic in life and in markets then I don’t know what is. The tabloids have done nothing but show us pictures of people bunging toilet rolls in trollies for the past few weeks – then have the nerve to write editorials telling us not to stockpile.
I’m not panicking about the coronovirus, but I’m starting to panic about the panic !
“Is there anything you can do to stop panic ?” Sally Nugent just now.
Yes.
Stop talking about it 24/7
PS Can a boy get a job as a news presenter or sports reporter ever again ? All I hear and see is women reporters.
A tax cut to boost my spending power. Actually to hand over to the local authority to pay for yet another above inflation increase including the all cost/no value Police Commissioner.
Or above inflation rail increases or allegedly an increase in fuel duty.
Very clever. Pass down costs/reduce budgets and then you can blame someone else.
When you start to reduce the overall tax take, your comments in this subject will start to have some credulity as will the government.
I find it disturbing that we are allowing people back in from a virus hot spot and lock-down without even basic checks and without putting people into isolation.
– Huawei (American officials now openly talking as though we are already no longer members of Five Eyes)
– failing to visit a flood crisis
Now this.
We could be witnessing the worst Prime Minister in British history and that takes some doing.
All you have to do John is perhaps pay the Statutory Sick Pay bill for those affected by the Virus as a one-off claim from businesses that complete the claim form.
A couple of ideas:
– Suspend business rates.
– Restore the employers right to deduct statutory sick pay from their NICs payments.
The markets’ messages are not necessarily coherent: futures today apparently imply a thousand point rise in the Dow on opening because Trump proposed a payroll tax break.
The markets nonetheless message swiftly and decisively. It is the pity of the world that our Government has passed by so many opportunities to do so in ways that will adequately educate and hence properly prepare the public.
The only thing that was stable yesterday was the petrol pump prices at forecourts…they didn’t fall
Another note on tax. Why when the population has grown by 10000 in Wokingham with astronomical development has my council tax gone up at all. The council must be raking it in from every house that is built with the only outlay is to empty the bins. Of course garden waste has become an “add on” now. Soon so will pot hole filling. Yes I am angry.
The Evening Standard is reporting the opinion of the expert on epidemics, a Mr Balloux, that the UK will be in a similar situation to Italy in about three weeks time. The chief medical officer said during the press conference with Boris that there was little point in stopping large meetings like football matches because one person carrying the disease could only infect s small number of people, whereas one person in a small group could infect most of them. This seems to be illogical as the proportion of the infected people going to the large meeting is likely to be the same as the small meeting and many infectious people would attend and pass the disease to many more. Perhaps it is the scientists who are advising Boris who deserve the name of the aforementioned expert.
With borrowing rates so low why does the treasury not raise loans to buy out the “Brown” Hospital PPI contracts. This would save the NHS millions.
If we are still paying higher rates on other loans buy them out as well.