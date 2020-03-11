We should not barter away our defence forces

Bernard Jenkin spoke to the Conference about the need to distance ourselves from the European army which lies behind the Common defence and Security policy of the EU.
He reminded us that out of NATO’s total annual spend of $£912 billion, the current EU only accounts for around $165bn, with the UK contributing $61bn. The EU is keen to keep us locked into their defence ambitions, given the relative scale of our contribution.
The EU Negotiating mandate has gone beyond the Political declaration of the Withdrawal Agreement, and asks for a EU/UK Security Partnership. The UK Negotiating Mandate includes no such item. Defence is not mentioned separately, but is covered by the general provisions about “standard third country participation in certain Union programmes”.
The UK does not wish to be part of PESCO, permanent structured co-operation. The UK may be willing to join EU led task forces or missions as an ally, or may invite EU forces to join in missions we are planning. The main thrust of UK military activity will continue to be through NATO. We rely on NATO support for our defence against potential major global aggressors, and work closely with our NATO allies and the UN on peace keeping and peace making missions around the world.
There are some in the official government of the UK keen to bind us into European common defence procurement, as a first step to making us more interdependent with the smaller and less versatile forces of the continental countries outside France. The present UK government has set out a mandate to move us more in the direction of independent forces collaborating closely through NATO.
When we were in the EU we had a veto over a European army. Now we do not. But if one is created, of course we will be hugely affected by its choices, because the EU army will, with the US army, be one of the two most powerful elements in NATO. Yet another example of how Brexit weakens Britain.
I agree fully.
“There are some in the official government of the UK keen to bind us into European common defence procurement”
So who are these people?
The EU can be taken seriously on defence when they meet their existing commitments, which they don’t. I have more trust in NATO than anything the EU controls, but overall we must take control of our own defence and not be at the beck and call of the EU, or NATO.
Good morning Sir John
We are all guessing as to what is on the EU’s mind as history shows they speak with forked tounge.
From the rumour mill and guessing that there maybe something to some of it. The constant moving of goal posts is in reality to extend how long the UK stays under the EU’s control and keep sending them taxpayer money.
All the level playing field suggestions are anything but, if the UK has to spend more, contribute more and be controlled more – that is then a level playing field.
Although after yesterday’s government decision on Huawei you have to question how serious this government is about keeping this country independent and secure
Meanwhile in Italy the latest figures suggest that just over 50% of those infected will need hospitalisation and about 10% need intensive care. In the worse region the mortality rate is as high as 8%. The only thing the government should currently be concentrating on is how on earth the NHS are going to cope with the extra ICU and hospital demand. Perhaps as many as five million patients with one million needing ICU beds over the next few months and how to delay this and spread it out.
The deputy health officer and others going still going on about it being a quite mild disease is complaisant and deluded to say the least.
It’s tragic for our country that you people are incapable of learning anything from history(in fact I don’t think you know any history). Britain stood aloof from the EU in the 1950s, so the EU developed with no British influence so when finally Britain felt the need to join, lots of things (eg the CAP) were shaped in a way unhelpful to Britain. And here we go again, Britain has given up its voice at the EU table, then you whine about what happens in the EU. And eventually we’ll rejoin, and the young people who will ensure that we rejoin will curse you pensioners who surrendered Britain’s influence through your head in the sand scaredy-cat Brexit
We are not whining about what happens in the EU that is up to them. I think the chance of the UK rejoining is very low indeed. Certainly we will not if the voters learn anything from history. The younger generation will age and hopefully get wiser and learn to appreciate that the leave voters kindly restored their democracy to them and put them back in control. Prof Robert Tombs and David Starkey both have a sensible take on the history.
We (the people) never at anytime have had a voice or any influence in the EU. The EU doesn’t permit it’s own citizens that privilege
“or may invite EU forces to join in missions we are planning”- so what missions are we planning? Do you not think we have been sticking out nose into other peoples business for too long now and it’s time to give it a rest.