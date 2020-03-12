Advice on the virus

The Health Secretary has answered some common questions people ask. These answers may be of interest to constituents.
- Why aren’t more people tested for the virus? Apparently the tests are not accurate until someone has visible symptoms.
- Why aren’t the schools closed? Young people are the least likely to develop bad symptoms from the epidemic. To keep the NHS and other essential services functioning well it is important parents can go to work.
- Why are people allowed into the country from places abroad with the infection? Many of the travellers are UK citizens returning home. It is difficult to stop people coming to the UK, given the large number of different ways and routes they can use, short of a complete ban on all travel which would be very disruptive.