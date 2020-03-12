I will post my speech in Parliament yesterday on the budget this morning.
It is good to see the Bank and the Treasury working together to provide a package to tackle the problems that will flow should the epidemic spread widely in the UK. They also need to work together on the growth strategy for post the epidemic, and on measures to improve productivity and therefore real wages.
The budget judgement produced £18bn of fiscal easing, or under 1% of GDP. The measures for a single year to tackle the virus are additional and would not be repeated.
We will need more tax cuts to promote growth and enterprise in the Autumn budget. The Chancellor had very little time to produce his budget, so it is not surprising he did not open up the issue of cutting tax rates to increase revenues and growth. Levelling up around the country is an important task. It needs more enterprise and private sector investment and company formation around the UK.
Theresa May actually, for once, said something sensible yesterday:- I merely say, as I have said, that prudent management of the public finances is one of the USPs—unique selling points— of the Conservative party, and it is essential that any Conservative Government maintain that prudent management, because there are two things that we, as Conservatives, know that the Labour party and others never accept. The first is that the Government do not have any money of their own; they are spending other people’s money, and we owe it to them to take only as much as we need and to spend it wisely. The second point is that it is not about the amount of money we spend; it is about how we spend the money available to us.
Except of course that the Conservatives have not been prudent at all, certainly not since John Major become Chancellor and idiotically took us into the ERM. They are just a bit less imprudent than the appalling Labour agenda. They pretend to be prudent before elections.
Such a shame May did the exact opposite while she was PM wasting billions in EU fees and costs on delaying and preventing Brexit, putting up taxes all over the place, botching an expensive election, failing to cancel HS2 or Hinckley C, ratted on the IHT £1 million each promise, wasted billions on renewable lunacies even forcing businesses to waste time on reporting pay levels by gender.
but apart from that how do you rate her as PM?
“..they are spending other peoples money…” Really ?
One thing about all this is, the big lie at the heart of it all is being gradually exposed. Money is not earned it is issued. It is created by the banking system from nothing and then we are expected to pay interest on it. When a bank lends money, that money is not subtracted from its assets in the same way it would be for anyone else.
Sunak (and May) both idiotically, supported Carbon Capture which is hugely wasteful in energy terms, totally pointless and results in expensive job destroying energy prices. They clearly do not understand the science, energy engineering, CO2, or indeed the drivers of climate. Oxford PPE and Geography so one would not expect them to understand very much. Please get Peter Lilley, Matt Ridley, Richard Lindzen or similar to educate them a little.
Tax, borrow, over regulate and piss down the drain continues.
Are you a machine with the repeat button pressed?
Less is more, isn’t it !
I never thought that More would = Less though.
Perhaps, but it is a machine that is telling the truth.
He was the pub bore, but he’s been banned from The Pig & Whistle so he comes here.
It’s a comment which deserves repeating. CCS with the bill paid by ‘a consumer levy’ is a tax on the old, the poor and the sick.
JF
Burying CO2 is indeed literally just pouring money down a hole.
Very much a something but nothing budget in my opinion, with what could be a massive tax hike all but buried within, how many picked on on the prospect that construction costs could see a hike if the sector is not exempted from the attack on the legitimate use of Red Diesel. Some commentators and pundits are suggesting the govt has gone “Keynesian”, I’m not so sure, more like still worshipping the alter of the Green blob, throwing good money after bad.
Certainly a huge tax hike on red diesel for the construction industry and one on people selling their businesses. Also the extra borrowing (which will largely be wasted on lunacy like HS2 and a bonkers energy/climate policy) is just more deferred taxation too.
A very impressive response to the virus problem and looked like the Treasury was in concert with the rest of the government. A welcome and I hope, permanent change.
Really good stuff on the environment as well. No doubt the CO2 ranters are dialling up,their bile. Poor on the minimum wage, give money back in the form of business rates/duty etc and increase their biggest fixed cost without the justification of an increase in output. It is politically motivated and is in reality a tax increase because the cost will be passed on to the consumer, us.
Good point about the Autumn statement. In truth you are kicking the can down the road. This is a budget Gordon Brown would have been happy with, as are the labour front bench and nothing will change. I fear low tax Tories like yourself are history.
“A very impressive response to the virus problem” – Well not really we need more than words and promises we need action. I will be impressed when they have circa 5,000 more critical care beds and staff in place. They will be needed in just a few weeks to meet the expected demand as we see in Italy. Otherwise many people will die due to the shortage.
Also they are not taking sufficient action yet to delay the spread until the NHS is geared up to cope.
@LL; If this virus becomes so wide spread that we need “circa 5,000 more critical care beds and staff in place.” every single ward could become an isolation, critical care, ward with every member of staff and bed within. The last time I had to visit a hospital ward each bed had the full set of oxygen and monitoring equipment etc needed, this on nothing more than an observational ward. Non critical or less serious cases that are not Covid-19 will be treated outside of hospitals or care simply postponed.
Hopefully somebody is working on a plan to get the right people and equipment in place. We have companies here making this kit, and somebody in government should be placing POs for it right now. Also training existing NHS staff to work it. Recruitment probably isn’t an issue in the short term as elective treatments like fertility treatment staff can be trained and moved across. If the NHS doesn’t cope with this it really should be killed off.
Please use the word I instead of trying to justify your view with the word ‘we’
The consensus is that this was an excellent, indeed world leading, contribution, to managing this problem but obviously only the beginning.
Good morning
Firstly let me thank Chancellor Sunak for the chuckle at John McDonald MP expense. Very good. 🙂
It was certainly a give away budget. Free cash for all. But the devil in the detail will come after. Most people think the Budget is all said and done on the day, it is not. They all get their feel good headline grabbers out the way first before clawing it all back later.
I watched the Budget speech in full, and I thought the Chancellor did an amazing job, at very short notice.
His remarks about the Corona Virus were calm and reassuring. It cant have been easy to put it all together in such a short time, although I know, he had help.
Labour, as usual, rubbished many things. They just cant seem to help it, but I think the Chancellor made a very good start, in a job which will be far from easy.
This is 1997. A pure bred Keynesian fanatic in No.10. A pure bred Thatcherite in No.11 now acting like a Keynesian.
The message is simple. We’re going to abuse (more taxes) the private sector to expand the unreformed State and the public sector (Labour’s source of political power).
Why do the Tories protect Labour from political harm? Do they fear upsetting the status quo in Parliament? What would the UK look like if Labour did not now exist?
“The Chancellor had very little time to produce his budget, so it is not surprising he did not open up the issue of cutting tax rates to increase revenues and growth.”
Why does that take time ? Just announce a cut. Can’t see the problem. The real explanation is probably that he didn’t announce a tax cut because he doesn’t support one.
Glad to see some of the EU’s nonsensical VAT taxes removed from some items (sanitary products, books etc.). There is surely further to go on rationalising VAT rates.
The measures to counter the potential impacts of Covid-19 sound sensible precautions to help smaller businesses. In other respects it was lopsided – lots of spending (and no doubt of waste) and very little on taxes and tax reform. At least the Chancellor sounded confident which matters in these uncertain times. The autumn budget assumes great significance because by then there should be a clearer view of the impact of the epidemic, of the arrangements that will govern trade with the EU and the Chancellor will have had time to develop a more sensible, practical tax regime
The cancellation of business rates applies to those with rateable values below £50k. How many in the south and London will qualify? Many will go bust in a lock down. The latest rate of increase in bat virus was five times per week, not doubling as predicted. The effect is also not as mild as the NHS chief officers predicted with many younger people suffering severe respiratory problems and needing ventilators, which are not available. The delay in isolation has resulted in a likely disastrous situation similar to that in Italy within weeks.
Presumably the Treasury has calculated that there will be a large increase in inheritance tax and will be paying for the other wasteful projects, such as the Stonehenge tunnel, by fleecing investors in private rented property as they are forced to sell.
Good to see the removal of the EU imposed tampon tax. Something you have advocated for several years.
A pity the EU imposed VAT on household energy didn’t go with it.
All the usual suspects are calling for Brexit to be delayed due to the virus.
This would be a very stupid move on Johnsons part as it would really show the nation that the Tories can’t be trusted.
What about VAT relief on domestic fuel.
5% off tampons from next year. But still 20% on loo rolls, shaving equipment and nearly everything else.
Germany is in the EU.
It scrapped the tampon tax.
The EU itself is scrapping it from 2022.
How much money will it save you?
but come December the govt can remove VAT on any items or altogether…once we are out of the EU…..Unless the level playing field kicks in
Rory Stewart (on LBC just now) has it right on the Corona Virus, the government is hugely under reacting. I am no fan of the EUphile man but he would clearly be a better Mayor than any of the others. Especially Khan with his absurd “the tube is very safe” claims and his endless “to the Mayor of London every journey matters” adverts (a complete abuse of public money). Also much more action is called for by the editor of the Lancet I see. Let us hope we finally get some from the government today. I hope it is not too late.
“to the Mayor of London every journey matters” adverts, I suppose that line is correct as for every journey he has money cascading into his pocket.
@LL
I do find your increasingly plaintive cries for intervention over Covid 19 more amusing each day.
You are either a free marketeer or you are not.
All sacrificed to the God of freedom of movement I’m afraid.
Do you see a risk in confining people at home for too long? The Italians are already showing signs of cabin fever. HMG has to keep the public on side as we are not China. No-one wants the mass quarantine breaking down at the most dangerous moment.
Lifelogic, just what do you expect the government to do with public transport – close it all down? Public sector office-based organisations are asking people to work from home and rota time at the office.
People could have been asked to wear masks and gloves but WHO told us it was unnecessary and didn’t work. Washy-washy stations on cruise boats don’t work! Plus I can’t see Nadine Dorries not washing her hands well and regularly so I don’t see that this is an efficient barrier to this disease.
The extra information I would like is how many people in Italy in Intensive Care are under 40 with no pre-existing conditions?
Why didn’t we check people returning from Italy when the scale of their outbreak was becoming clear – we did with China?
It seems you were correct @Nig1
Well one obvious effect of Trump banning movements from Continental Europe for 30 days will be that those at risk move through or stay in the UK for 14 days to escape the ban, prejudicing our exposure. We need to respond to this by doing a parallel ban from Europe to avoid this occurrence, excepting US citizens passing through our airports having been tested within 4 days.
Hardly anything for the low paid- rejoice over £85 pa saved on NI!
What an appalling socialist budget of expanding government influence and intervention. Not a word about tax cuts as a guiding principle. No tax simplification and no taxes abolished (the “digital reading tax” being part of VAT, and not a tax in its own right.) One new tax (plastic packaging tax). Spending on public services to grow twice as fast as the economy over the spending review period. A betrayal of what the Conservatives stand for.
I agree with your assessment.
No matter how much money is pumped into the economy, the Wuhan coronavirus plague is going to kill many, many people in the UK. The latest data from Italy indicates that the virus has now mutated and is currently killing about 150 people a day, it seems that about 70% of those who die are male and not all are elderly with underlying health issues.
This Chinese virus is unbelievably contagious. It is clearly now far too late to close our borders as Trump has done. We will now be “locked down” with all that means for our domestic economy – the stock market crash is reflecting a major recession.
How I wish that the government had closed our borders, airports etc when we had the chance
Inheritance tax is now robbing the masses whilst the rich have measures in place to avoid paying it.
The rich included Tony Benn.
We are all Keynesian now?
Worse, Breaking News. Italy is forbidding British goods being sold in all shops and stores. It has actually instructed its shop keepers to lock the doors of its shops selling British goods.If an Italian wishes a Yorkshire Pudding he should be sold a Yorkshire pudding. Not to mention Scottish whisky, Cornish pasties, and carrot cake. An outrage!
Add this to the Shopping List when Benn and Cooper protest in no uncertain terms to the EU. There are laws. This is a matter for the European Court and indeed the WTO.
I do have concerns over the proposal to cover sick pay for absenteeism to self isolate …. far too many will abuse that open offer.
And dart boards
This is a joke for HM The Queen. I hope She is not offended. Please forgive me
Spoil a joke for comprehension sake. HM The Queen had to mention the selling of dart boards to South America ( a specific country was named) as an export triumph for the UK. She mentioned it very formally as is Her custom with a completely straight face and not even a slight undertone of humour.
#I do hope HM OUR Queen is kept well away from possible infection by the Virus for She will do her duty come what may
The Coronavirus notwithstanding, this was a fiscally irresponsible budget. Are ministers making an effort to make their departments more efficient? If so, I haven’t heard.
For a decade the Tories have failed to fund the NHS properly.
They have failed to sort out social care.
Because of Tory Brexit EU nurses have quit in their thousands.
All of this leaves the NHS woefully unprepared for a pandemic.
A pandemic which, ironically, appears far worse for the age group that largely votes Tory.
How does Mr Lifelogic get 6 posts out of 9 through by mid morning, including a duplicate, mostly repetitive ramblings, whereas the rest of us sometimes have to wait more than a day for sporadic entries that are not always long and trying to be different?. He must have a pass by for the ‘moderator’. Surely if he was moderated the duplicate at least could not happen?
JR – off topic – Why is Parliament debating two E-petitions (250178 and 241848) “Suspending Brexit for a public inquiry” (scheduled for 23 March), when the petition to debate “Leave the EU with No Deal in October 2019” (254329) was recently refused by the petitions Committee? And why were two petitions on the same topic (suspending Brexit) accepted in the first place? And why are they being debated at all, given the government claims we have left the EU? This is bias, and it stinks.
Here on Lifelogic’s Diary courtesy of John Redwood MP, the Conservative government is now being accused of spending and taxing like a Keynesian socialist. Alas, we have to wait and see if the right wing of the party can stomach it.
Rishi talked the talk, cumulative budget deficits for the next five years look like adding £300 billion plus to net debt. Which brings it back to pre-2010 (Osborne austerity plus) historical norm rate of 2.7%. Mind you, with the virus and Brexit the forecast for the rate of GDP increase looks a bit fanciful to say the least. Reducing Debt to GDP as a fiscal target needs to be quickly forgotten about, it doesn’t bother the Japanese or The Donald.
The BoE has resurrected the TFS as the four year TFSME (Term Funding for Small and Medium Enterprises) which will simply improve Bank’s profit margins like last time.
A £1 billion 1 year respite on business rates, but only for retail, leisure and hospitality businesses with rateable value up to £51k. No help to businesses that don’t meet that narrow criteria then? Not even a reduction of the multipliers?
One fourteenth of the annual overseas aid handout. tsk
Sir John.
Slightly off topic but relevent
As borrowing and debt now appears will be the discussion point for all the opposition parties over the next four years it might well be prudent for you and your like minded colleagues to lay to rest once and for all the myths about CO2 and Climate Change. For all your twitter users please read the entry regarding the 29 bullet points about the influence of the sun which rather destroys the knee jerk hysteria that many of your colleagues within the two houses of Westminster would appeaar to revel in. The money the country could save by not throwing money at a problem we have no control over despite all the rantings of a teenager
I have to say – 10 posts so far with 5 by the same person!!
Thursday 12/03 14:33. Out of the UK population of about 67 million people, 459 of Covid-19 have been detected, 8 deaths have detected, 18 have recovered. The 459 represent a percentage of 0.00069%. Is it worth to have four BScs from Cambridge U to tell us day in day out of your fears: kind of snowflaky, isn’t it. Your statistics needs improvement, does it not.
Hefner who has recently travelled to South of France through a 3/4 empty Gatwick airport and half empty plane, it was really nice not be encumbered by the usual Brit retirees to their places in the French wiinter sun., 25C yesterday.
I thought it would be a good time to remind pensioner sagging Andy that it will be the older generation looking after the schoolkids when schools close
They come in handy sometimes.
The Chancellor has hit on a sure fire winner by promising min wage rising to £10.50/hr by 2024, and, by freezing the personal allowance, the Treasury will pick up a share of the booty.
This is a great way to buy votes and more tax at the expenses of employers.
A stealth tax on steroids!
I see savers have, once again, been given a good kicking by your Government.
With the prospect of mass self isolation and temporary workplace shutdowns, surely encouragement for people to have a rainy day fund would be prudent.
Also, as many people rely upon interest from savings to supplement meagre incomes, this reduction is likely to have further impact on High Street spending.
£ currently @ $1.25 doesn’t bode well.