The ECB response to corona virus

The main points in the ECB response yesterday made sense and were similar to the Bank of England’s approach the day before. The ECB announced a major increase to its version of the Funding for lending scheme, the LTRO facilities advanced to Euro area banks. It announced that Euro area banks can borrow from the ECB with the ECB paying them 0.75% a year for the money, so they can lend it on to businesses and individuals.
They also announced an expansion of Quantitative easing, adding another Euro 120bn this year. They reduced the required capital commercial banks need to hold for any given amount of lending, and allowed a wider range of assets to be used against the lending. They did not cut their main interest rates, which are at zero or negative already.
The ECB has two problems the Bank of England does not share. The ECB thinks a fiscal stimulus is needed at the same time, as the UK authorities arranged. The ECB cannot be sure this will happen. The Treaty rules make it unlikely, unless they find a way of authorising temporary extraordinary measures.The ECB wants governments to make banks lending to distressed businesses more likely by offering loan guarantees financed by taxpayers. Again, it cannot guarantee this will happen.
The ECB has gone some way in weakening its prudential regulation of the commercial banks. It will allow them delay in implementing requirements imposed on them by Regulatory Inspection, and it will put off the next set of stress tests they need to meet. It is relaxing the type of capital they need to hold and it will allow them to go under the Pillar 2 Capital requirements anyway in order to keep lending going. It needs to be careful this does not build more future problems into the commercial banking sector.
The ECB has done a better job at keeping money growth at a sensible level than the Bank of England over the last couple of years, offering more support for the Euro economy. It now needs to be careful it does not dilute its regulatory standards too far and allow banks to build loan problems for themselves on a scale out of proportion with their capacity to absorb the subsequent losses when some of the loans go bad.
The Euro continues on life support. It’s time it was laid to rest.
Of course the biggest economic story of the Coronavirus outbreak is the car crash intervention of President Trump. The most expensive speech in US history as he crashed the markets with his ill-times and incoherent intervention.
Still – one plus of Coronavirus. Trump is toast in November and the worst presidency in American history will soon be over.
Sir JR,
he so-called fiscal regulations has not had any effect on the responses made by the Danish, Swedish, German, Dutch, Austrian and French governments who have not only given support to businesses but also lightened the purse strings in fiscal terms to asssit their economies
Start local production of ventilators, face masks, hand gel, more oxygen bottles and get them to the hospitals. Saving people will be constrained by how many of these we have.
Stop the silly NHS doing blood tests in one place for everyone in town, too much cross infection risk.
Our supposed medical advisors not saying this stuff shows they don’t get it, and are constrained by NHS group think.
Most central banks have been ‘stimulating’ now for years. Flogging the proverbial dead horse. It’s simply a reflection of how utterly desperate and clueless they are with their refusal to confront the real truth, that the fundamental laws of economics and finance have been usurped and replace by a political code that affords the political class to construct policies that benefit the political State and their various vested interests
It is my belief that the embrace of idiotic Keynesian policy levers and the rejection of fiscal discipline will lead to catastrophe as governments chase their own tails to maintain the veneer of stability. This week’s budget was the living embodiment of this. Dangerous politicians playing with monopoly money and failing to forget that someone, anyone must be presented with a bill to pay at some point
This government as have others, and not only in this country, have abused the taxpayer and done this with a contemptuous arrogance for one simple reason, total political control of all things
OT – I see the BOE is considering abolishing paper money and replacing it with ‘programmable money’. This is the first step to authoritarian control of our personal finances and indeed our being
Much truth in this. We largely have government by the state sector for the state sector. Tax borrow and piss down the drain almost everywhere you care to look in government.
This when public services are poor and declining. The main problems are tax levels and red tape are both far too high and complex, we have an expensive and intermittent religious energy policy, a lack of much freedom and choice in health care and education, banks that are not remotely competitive and a state sector that does little of value and is far too large.
A business with no money coming in is bust and banks will be making bad loans. If the government is trying to engineer the infection of the population in order to create herd immunity more quickly than every other country then it needs to accept bankruptcies. These ‘smart’ policies aren’t.
Good morning.
The ECB did not need to do something now, it needed to do something when it mattered. Now that German economy seems to be heading south there seems to be some action form the ECB and, this virus is the perfect cover. Whilst they have been telling everyone to tighten their belts for the sake of the EU, now it is their turn it is time to do something.
QE is not needed. Inflating asset prices to keep the rich, rich, is a surefire way to depression. Things are only worth something when there are enough people out there prepared to pay the asking price. As soon as they are gone the market pops !