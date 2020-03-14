The Republic of Ireland and Scotland have closed their schools. The rest of the UK has not. I invite views on this.
I do not have a strong view myself as I am not an expert on the virus and do not have access to much of the medical and statistical information about it.
The latest medical view I heard from the government is that the virus either does not attach to so many children, or if it does many remain without visible symptoms. If many children do or will experience a mild or invisible form of the illness it may be impossible to know whether tested or not whether they have had the virus. The test apparently works better on people with symptoms. Medical opinion seems agreed children are the least likely to get a bad version of it and extremely unlikely to die from it.
The one plus from shutting schools is it prevents circulation of the virus between pupils and teachers in school. If the pupils off school continue to socialise with each other and with other adults a lot of this benefit is lost. Only if they go home and stay at home would there be a major and lasting reduction in their number of contacts and therefore in their vulnerability to picking up the virus. If they already have the virus spending all their time at home might increase the chances of other family members contracting it.
There are several negatives in closing schools. Many more adults will have to give up work and mind their children at home. These will include many nurses, doctors and other health workers needed to work in the hospitals and surgeries to tackle the health emergency. Those who make a living out of supplying and providing contract work for schools will lose their income. Education, exams and training will be interrupted, disrupting the life chances of those facing early public examinations that matter.
I am happy with the government’s decision so far not to close the schools. It is difficult to believe closing the schools would slow the spread much or protect many more people. Limiting access to care homes and places where vulnerable elderly live might achieve more in limiting infections of those most at risk.
Do not act too quickly. Teach in more open areas in schools like halls to keep,distances between teachers and pupils. Keep a balanced measured approach. Urge supermarkets to do more click and collect, and deliveries to doorsteps not in houses to keep shop workers safe and shops open.
It is being reported that gatherings of 500 people will soon be banned. A school of 1,000 people is a mass gathering on a daily basis. Students and staff are physically close at all times. Students sit close together, work and play in groups close together, use the same toilets, eat in close proximity in canteens. At the start of every Autumn when students return to school there is always a surge in colds amongst students and staff. All it will take is one infected person with Coronavirus in a school for everyone to be exposed within a day. They will then go home and infect parents and grandparents. The government is behind the curve on this. Close the schools now.
No matter how far apart you keep the pupils being taught – they are all going in and out of the same door. And they will all group together at mealtime.
I think you need to work harder to get your/this message on the front pages.
I, too, have no expert knowledge on this but I feel the government’s actions are sensible precisely because they have sought and acted upon the best available scientific advice.
At the risk of digressing from a serious matter, by contrast ministers seem hell-bent on wrecking our economy over climate and zero carbon because they ignore professional advice from genuine climate scientists such as the Climate Intelligence Foundation (it’s hard to find their details on the internet as it appears unscrupulous interests have corrupted their website). Instead they listen to noisy pressure groups chanting pseudo-science, school-children, and the IPCC which is filled with political appointees and contains few scientists and even fewer specialising in climate. We must hope when coronavirus is on the wane ministers will learn this lesson and take more care over which scientists they heed.
1) They are creating a mess based on what they think people want them to do.
2) Said mess will be for others to clear up eg Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya and the last economic crisis.
3) Many of these groups are funded are appointed by government to tell government what they want to hear. That way they have an excuse to do whatever they want by creating a fake emergency that needs them to take measures. eg New taxes.
It is hardly worth commenting on bigotry such as your comment, especially as it falls at the first statement … if the government did what the loudest people wanted then schools would be closed immediately. Instead they have acted courageously upon the best scientific advice they can get .. they know they will be held to account, but still take the best informed course .. that’s called being a responsible government thinking of the country not their party.
Government policy in the face of Corona virus appears to be acceptance of the law of survival of the fittest. That seems rational to me (and I speak as someone about to turn 87). If this morning’s newspaper reports are to be believed treatment will be reserved for those with the best chance of recovery. This seems sensible. Some in the medical profession think everyone is over reacting to the virus. If they are right schools should stay open.
I think Government policy is to allow the young and fit to get it, recover from it and provide herd immunity from it whilst us older types stay indoors out of harms way for a few weeks to emerge blinking into the sunlight when the worst is over.
My favourite alternative would be for every country to work as one and shut down completely, eventually starving the virus of new hosts to infect, but that won’t happen.
Unfortunately, there are very many ‘armchair experts’ airing their views. I refer to Question Time audience this week, and also the Media, who are happy to harangue the Government for its current advice.
I understand that this is a very fast moving situation, and careful watching is necessary in order to know when to take immediate action. In my opinion, the Government is taking reasonable steps to try and deal with the situation, without causing mass panic. I believe they are being well advised by those who are experts in their field. I don’t envy them trying to cope with this, and I feel for everyone who is worried about the health of themselves, their families, and the wider community.
I am glad that you do not have a strong view on this.
The media is full of Self Proclaimed World Authorities on Coronavirus, even though most of them would not even have known what a coronavirus was a the start of the year.
Good morning.
For me this is driven more by fear than reason. Whatever happened to the, “Keep calm and carry on” of the past ? We use to be such a sensible nation, taking everything in our stride.
Coronovirus in nothing like the Black Death or Spanish Flu. The death rates have been low and compared to the number of people injured and killed on our roads every week, tiny ! What has exposed us to is the fact that the government is headed by someone who really is not fit for that position. They are not inept or stupid, far from it. But they lack the vision and decisiveness that is so much a trademark of a good leader of government.
I was shopping yesterday for a few basics. The shelves were nearly empty with people seemingly panic buying. Restaurants were nearly empty and there were fewer people on public transport. And things here are nowhere near as bad as Italy where, as I found out from others sources, people and society are slowly breaking down.
So close your schools, stop your sporting events, wash your hands and, if we are lucky, shut down government. Much like those plagues and pestilences of ye old past, there is nothing we can do to stop what has happened before. Somethings never change. 😉
Statistically it depends on how you look at this. If you look at outcomes as deaths versus recovery numbers in Italy, they are almost equal in numbers right now.
Ref schools, it is just too early to know what should be done with certainty. Easter holidays are upon us in 2 weeks, so there’s an argument for hanging on to normal practice for now.
For purely social events where the only loss is a one off financial one, and most attendees are 65 plus , it makes sense to postpone or cancel them.
It’s a case by case decision where people attending or running them should have the opportunity to make their own decisions without fear or favour.
@Mark B; “Coronovirus in nothing like the Black Death or Spanish Flu.”
But Covid-19 does appear to parallel the H3N2 “Hong Kong Flu” pandemic of 1968-9, were it has been unchecked there might even be parallels with the H2N2 “Asian Flu” of 1956.
“The shelves were nearly empty with people seemingly panic buying.”
Well yes people will
panic buy… sorry, stock-up when told by the Govt/CMO they might well wake up tomorrow morning and find they (and their families) have to self isolate for at least 7 days, a LOT of people do not use on-line shopping so NEED to stock up, otherwise they’ll need to break the self isolation request/rule!
Jerry, but how many toilet rolls do people need for a week? I’ve seen people going out with dozens of rolls. One of my neighbours came out with two packs of 9. Really? for one week. People are now selling these at a ridiculous price on the internet as they know there is a shortage. Disgusting behaviour.
If schools are closed wouldn’t many working parents then rely on grandparents to mind the children thus increasing the risk of infecting elderly people?
The timing seems right, according to scientific research, and the press and BBC aren’t really helping by asking the wrong people about their ‘advice’. We don’t need to listen to what other countries are doing too much, we have a perfectly experienced scientific team here!
Looking at the supposed ‘peak’, this will occur during the school holidays (in Kent anyway), in three weeks time.
The decision to keep schools open is the ‘best’ solution out of a lot of other possibly imperfect ideas!
Children will play with children whether the schools are closed or not. Try telling your young boy not to play with that bad little lad down the road and he’ll make him his best friend.
Keep the schools open. If Scottish parents wish their children educated we should allow them to be bused into England. Their good teachers too. Perhaps our churches, mosques etc can find rooms, can suffer the little children to come unto them .
Children should not have to suffer for the pranks of the SNP
@Brit; “Try telling your young boy not to play with that bad little lad down the road and he’ll make him his best friend.”
Children play with those they are allowed to play with, it’s called parental supervisions!…
“Children should not have to suffer for the pranks of the SNP”
But nor should children suffer from political rants either.
Jerry, My children played with whoever they wanted to play with . . .
@NickC; That follows, thanks for making my point for me, judging from the style of comments you post, unless you are being affected/inconvenienced you really don’t seem to care about anyone else…
That said, I very much doubt you actually did allowed your children to play or go with who ever they chose!
When we saw Mrs Sturgeon grandstanding straight after the COBRA meeting, it seemed she was childishly trying to upstage the PM, get in first, and differentiate Scotland from England. It didn’t look as if she knew something the PM didn’t.
It sounds from people who do know, as if children, though they may not display adult symptoms, are not thought to be superspreaders.
Of course if Mrs Sturgeon unnecessarily damages the Scottish economy, she know who will come to her rescue.
Rose,, Sturgeon is always trying to be different from the rest of the UK. It gives her a sense of superiority and takes away the glare of failure over many other aspects of Scottish life like education.
I tend to think the government have servers under reacted and reacted too late. I think they will regret this in a couple of weeks time. Any delay, so as to allow the NHS to get better prepared (and to learn more on best treatment) for the deluge of patients that will surely hit them soon was surely worthwhile, regardless of the economic cost.
Mortality rates in Italy are as high as 7% of positive tests. This is largely due to lack of property medical care as the hospitals simply could not cope. I do not imaging the NHS will cope either but the longer they have to get organised and get equipment the better.
The approach of trying to bring the virus forwards to develop “herd immunity” early giving the NHS less time is a big mistake in my opinion. It might for example (in say six weeks time) be discovered that some anti-viral or other drug is very effective and reducing the death rate. So why bring the infection rates forwards just for economic reasons? We surely need far more ventilators, artificial lung machines and staff who can use them. How many do we have? How many more could be have if we had another 4 weeks for the NHS to get them?
Special arrangement for the children of medical workers could clearly be arranged so that is not reason to keep schools open.
We will see very soon will the UK death rate be under 1% or will it be the appalling rate of 7% as in Italy.
During this extra time (that the UK could have had, had they reacted more aggressively) then we might find some other important ways of reducing the mortality.
Why for example does it hit diabetics far worse. Is this just due to higher blood glucose levels? Might lowering everyone’s glucose levels with metformin or something assist everyone? Similarly for high blood pressure and drugs to control that.
Is there some way of stimulating the activity of older immune systems so as to make them more like young ones for a short period. Is there some gas mixture that could safely be breathed in to the lungs to help reduce that lung infection and give the immune system more time to defeat the virus? All sorts of things might be known rather better had we delayed it more (as could have easily have been done in the UK).
Delay would have saved many lives I suspect, even a few weeks of delay would have been valuable.
Should people all start jogging or exercising more so as to improve their lung capacity and fitness before they might become infected, might this help a little to reduce mortality rates? Are people better of slightly over weight before the infection or slightly under weight?
Surely the more delay we have the more we will know, the more geared up the NHS can be and the closer to an effective inoculation we will be too. I can see no reason for intentionally speeding up the infection, but the government seems to have other ideas. What is their logic can they tell us? Just economic I suspect, what price are they putting on a life in these calculations?
There is a large difference between a mortality rate of 0.5% or one of 7%+ perhaps as many as 300,000 deaths prevented.
Actually here you’re correct.
The problem is that the UK is delaying but we’re not being given information on how the USSR-based NHS is preparing. As an NHS “customer” I need to know:
1 -How many ventilators and which other equipment is on order and when will they arrive?
2 -How many NHS staff are being redeployed and trained into CV treatment and when will they be ready?
3 -Where is the space for treating them being reserved? How much of it is ready and when will the remainder be ready?
4 – What are the triggers for me to dial 111, get my close ones to hospital and where the hell should they go?
5 – What preventive steps are the NHS taking to protect their staff from cross contamination and therefore prejudicing the treatment of patients?
We need some sort of private citizen audit group to answer these questions and others NOW, before we hear of all the delays, cock-ups and so on in the NHS.
LL – you keep spouting your obviously uninformed opinions without apparently listening to what anyone else is saying. You have a completely ignorant faith in ‘lung machines’, ignoring the fact that they can introduce other fatal infections and can cause great physical distress to the patient. You want to improve your elderly immune system? Try exercise and zinc and Vit D and B supplements, it’s not rocket science.
Unfair. Many questions about how to minimise this outbreak remain unanswered by the scientists, government and NHS. I pose some of these questions above, as does LL. Is it worth taking Zn and Vit D supplements for example, or are they a waste of time?
SM. A strict very low carb diet also results in weight loss and a reduction in glucose levels in the blood stream. Within a month people would see good results.
It seems clear form medical experts in Italy that the lack of critical care facilities in Italy resulted in much of the higher death rate there of 7% rather than under 1% in many other places. I do not want this to happen in the UK.
LL-
Interesting @LL that you are a large government interventionist at heart.
Maybe you should relocate to the EU (;
To date I think our government has reacted as well as it could. But only time will tell
We need to hastily stop the deluge of rubbish in the newspapers and other media who seem to be hell bent on scaremongering panic. I have serious worries about what is going to happen in our country (and others). Shut every event down, tell everybody with a little sniffle to stay at home not even to poke ones head out of the door, bare supermarket shelves etc. Life will soon not be worth living, and I hate to say this the suicide rate will sky rocket as many won’t see a need to live. And of course many businesses large and small will fail as there is not enough money from our government to possibly compensate them all (and nobody left in the civil service to administer it).
@davews; I do not see a “deluge of rubbish in the newspapers”, I see them reporting more or less what the Govt has said and obviously wants reporting, or perhaps it is the criticism of the Govt that you object to, such as those interventions from Mr Hunt and Mr Stewart?
“Life will soon not be worth living, and I hate to say this the suicide rate will sky rocket as many won’t see a need to live.”
Yet YOU accuse the newspapers of being hell bent on scaremongering panic… Get a grip, just because you can’t go and watch the Footy or what ever!
Jerry, I think you miss Davews’s point. He was criticising the over-reaction, not advocating it.
@NickC; If you thionk the Government has “over-reacted” I would hate to think what you consider an under reaction might be.
I would wager that pictures of empty supermarket shelves begets empty supermarket shelves.
It seems impossible today to purchase any long life goods from my local sainsbury’s.
I was off work on Thursday and went to Teaco to buy some lunch. The car park was filled to capacity which I have never seen at a weekend. Staggering
Well said, davews. It has been worrying to see the mass insanity that seems to have infected our nation. The professor who is a Labour activist on Question Time on Thursday was completely hysterical and the BBC introduced him as if he was an independent Public Health expert. Everyone needs to calm down and reflect on on the very small numbers affected and the potentially catastrophic effect on both economic well being and mental health if we continue to react disproportionately. Besides, what are we going to do when a genuinely deadly virus arrives in a few years? The public will remember the hysteria in 2020 and fail to act. We must keep the schools open and grow a pair as a nation
The rest of the world is closing their schools, universities etc. because they believe that it will reduce the spread of the Wuhan plague. Singapore, Taiwan and Hong Kong – having had experience of the SARS virus – have done do. By implementing such social distancing measures, closing their borders and aggressive testing and quarantining very early on they appear to have got on top of this virus.
I do not accept that the “herd immunity” strategy is going to be effective, when 60% of the nurses/doctors get the virus they will be off work anyway. People will find child care – grandparents etc. I’m more worried about how the nation is going to deal with the millions of fatalities this strategy will produce
The British public is not as stupid as the government seems to believe. The FA ignored the advice and cancelled football matches anyway. We need to take this epidemic much more seriously. Can’t we bring in experienced specialists from HK or Singapore to give us proper some help?
Read what you have just put, people will find childcare, grandparents etc., which group is at greatest risk here, it’s not children, it is the elderly, the grandparents, and you are breezily saying get the elderly to look after the children because they are too germy to be in school infecting each other, give me strength.
If the kids are off school, the grandparents will not be at risk!
South Korea has got their situation well under control. The free Hong Kong paper “South China Morning Post” has a lot on childcare. This link from today’s Asia edition has an excellent story on how South Korea has got on top of it:-
https://www.scmp.com/week-asia/health-environment/article/3075164/south-koreas-coronavirus-response-opposite-china-and
When these countries that have shut down open up again the infection rates will soar.
This virus is out of the box so unless the whole world stays at home for 3 weeks it will continue to circulate.
Our newly interventionist @LL might suggest that the whole world shuts for 3 weeks but I don’t think it is going to happen.
Sorry “severely” under reacted
This government is acting reasonably in my view. The figures so far suggest that this virus is not particularly dangerous when compared to others and a wholesale shutdown of the economy could well be much worse than the disease.
7% of those who have tested positive in Italy have died. This as insufficient critical care available so many were left to die – just how dangerous would you like it to be before acting to delay it?
They keep saying “stopping mass gathering does not have a huge impact” – but any delay will save lives. If the politicians say yet again that 80% will suffer only minor symptom I will scream – 20% is a lot of people.
It would be sad if this government is remembered for spending hundred of £billions on lunacy like HS2, Hinkley C, the war on plant food, tunnels past Stonehenge, renewables and the likes. Yet then they let thousands die because they have failed to provide totally decent critical care and other medical care for a few weeks to thousands in need. Or have failed to delay the infection to get time to gear up! What do ventilators and artificial lungs cost and how quickly can they be made?
How long does it take to train someone to operate them?
@lifelogic
Deaths from C19 will be mostly pensioners.
The spin off effects for that will be:
1. Reduction in state pension liabilities
2. Reduction in social and medical costs for the elderly
3. Boost to IHT revenue
4. Boost to housing availability
Where is govts incentive to provide better care for the elderly?
Are we relying on their humanity? Good luck with that.
As I said yesterday, my colleague’s wife is a district nurse and has been told not to wear surgical masks during home visits, as it may impair communications with the patients. Enough said.
A shortage of medical supplies and hospital beds in Italy is forcing doctors to choose which corona virus patients to save — and they’re said to be choosing the young.
I do believe that the Government is acting on the basis of well informed medical and scientific evidence and advice. They have some appalling decisions to make – and I’m very glad it’s not me making them.
This virus is not like others, in that it can easily spread – often undetected – and for many will have not have serious outcomes. However, for many older and infirm people it will most certainly have very deadly outcomes. The sooner that most of the (younger) population gain some level of immunity, the better it will be for the older community who cannot risk the same exposure.
The best solution seems to be to cocoon ‘at-risk’ people but encourage normal life for those who may barely notice the virus or who (worst case) will spend a week in bed.
IanT
Not that sensible as you cannot really cannot really cocoon the vulnerable effectively furthermore the sooner more people catch it the sooner the NHS will be overwhelmed with people needing ICU best and will be unable to cope. Delay as long as we can and get the NHS ready so as to reduce the mortality rate as far as possible.
Schools should remain open for the moment, although parents should be allowed to make their own decisions as whether to withdraw they children, as I do have problems with much of the Govts current advise given at Thursdays No10 press briefing.
Yes children seems to be less affected but, as many point out, they can be super-carriers perhaps showing no symptoms at any stage of the infection, thus parents of those children who perhaps live in a household that includes someone within a high risk group could well feel they need to withdraw their child(ren) from school, they should be supported in that.
Two related issues;
Regarding schools and the possibility of children being withdrawn from school, either because parents wish to do that or the school shuts, has the Govt talked to the BBC and others such as the OU about making and broadcasting educational programming that would allow education to continue at least on some level. Yes I know the internet is a better tool for this but the internet is not universal.
More widely there should be a ban on non essential outside gathering, as has been widely reported overnight, the norm seems to be greater than 500 outdoors and greater than 100 people gathering indoors and here I’m thinking in terms of hobby exhibitions and most conferences. Those numbers should be for total expected attendance, not attendance at any one time, as Covid-19 appears to be able to live outside of a host for up to four days, thus it may well be possible for someone to spread their infection on day one but someone else become infected on day three of the event!
Jerry. Surely the area of a room must be taken into account when accessing if public events go ahead. 100 people in a very large room or arena would not be the same as 100 in a village hall. Mind you, if many people already have the virus but don’t know it then we are probably exposed to it alot more often than we think we are just going out and about doing our daily business.
@fedupsoutherner; Not at all, unlike an open space in an exhibition people tend to crowd around the exhibits, you could have a 10,000 sq ft hall, 100 people but only two or three exhibition stands, and you’ll get the same contagion as the same event being held in a 100 sq ft marque.
There are hobby discussion forums on the internet were exhibition organisers are minded to cancel but economically they feel unable to do so unless the Govts advice is to cancel or there is a ban, because that is the only way their event insurance will trigger. Until then all they can do is provide what ever hand sanitiser they can in the hope that a/. people will use it and b/. no one turns up knowingly or not whilst being a carrier.
I agree with Jerry, parents may have a good reason to remove their children from school for two weeks before the Easter fortnight close down, for example, the child may have diabetes or a reduced immune system, the parent might or main childcare provider, a lower number of children self-isolating could have project work and revision set for them. I have a feeling schools will all close on Friday though through panic and pressure to do something.
This is where the BBC could come into its own by providing lessons for each year group throughout the day. If the BBC can’t react that quickly perhaps Amazon Prime TV could.
Decades ago I feel I read some book which said there may be a possibility that words ( or bits of them with some meanings) can be transferred..somehow…via DNA.
Of course I do not know. Sometimes yet it feels it could be true , for words have started springing to my mind automatically that fit too well for it to be Chance alone.
Look at what Richard Horton editor of the Lancet has been saying on twitter. Far more realistic than those employed by the NHS religion.
@Iain Gill; Thank you for that, also being reported by the FT via Twitter too, Richard Horton (@richardhorton1) has confirmed what I thought whilst watching Thursdays No10 briefing, playing roulette indeed…
I was far to angry yesterday to post here, I have an at risk parent, some of my customers are in at risk groups, it is quite possible (due to past occupational hazardous, leaving me open to COPD) that I might even be someone ‘at risk’ – but the govts idea is that 60% of people should simply be exposed to this virus, and the quicker the better, seemingly to protect the economy.
Just because someone is employed by the Govt or the NHS, or even at Dstl, does not make them auto-magically “experts”, like climate science, theoretical modelling can be very wrong. Often simply common sense is the best expert.
I agree with Horton. Delay the spread as much as possible, prepare the NHS and other services as much as possible in anyway we can in the little time available. Find out what treatments can increase survival rates – as quickly as possible and get provision in place.
Sir John,
The science says ( absolutely ) that there is no way of prevent anyone from contracting
covid-19. Everybody will get it, no ifs and no but’s. I am amazed that the media do not seem to understand this basic fact and propagate the idea that we can avoid infection. It is not possible.
HMG is trying to move the peak so that the NHS will not be overwhelmed and critical care will not be so swamped that people will needlessly die. That is the only mitigation that HMG can offer. Doing anything unnecessary will simply damage the economy and harm people. Closing large meetings is unnecessary and will cause economic damage.
Taking the precautions advised by the Chief Medical Office, washing your hands frequently and self-isolation for 7 days if you develop symptoms will effectively slow the progression of covid-19.
Knee jerk reaction as proposed by many in the media and the public at large will simply increase the damage we will all suffer
@ikh; “Everybody will get it, no ifs and no but’s.”
If you’re not exposed to a virus you will not catch it – FACT!
There is a difference between mass immunisation, such as by the MMR vaccine, and allowing a live virus to create so called herd immunity.
Not everyone will get it. Delay is still useful if it gives the NHS more time to gear up and spreads the demand.
According to several reports in the later editions of last night’s papers a British baby was born with the virus. I can’t find any updates on this story. What happened and was it true?
MH. Yes, I saw this too but not sure if he was infected after birth or born with it. Is it possible for a baby to contract a virus while still in the womb?
Parents who want to withdraw children from school should be allowed to do so.
As another contributor pointed out, individual circumstances vary. I’ve recently had a serious respiratory problem so will be in the “underlying health problem/high risk” category for at least a month. If my children were school age I’d be very concerned about the infection risk.
Another issue: is there a government website with up to date information on current policy and advice? I can’t find one. There is a lot of conflicting and confusing information out there. If we’re to keep calm and not panic, then provide us with a reliable and unsensational source of information. The BBC is certainly not fulfilling that function, focussing rather on taking a dig at the government today over supposed U turns on Coronavirus policy.
Reply Yes the website attached to the 111 service gives updates
The people who are being affected are firstly those who travel, then those who meet with people who travel. So to keep safe, avoid both sets of people and don’t travel yourself.
Rather than close down schools, shut down the airports and ports (to passengers not freight) and public transport. An infected person will leave the infection on surfaces he touches (handrails, door handles) ready for others to pick up. If you really have to travel, then when you see the message “hold on to the handrail”, don’t!
I’m in Spain and I’ll explain what’s happened here. The virus is mainly in the Madrid area. They closed all their schools. Families have travelled to the Spanish holiday resorts to escape it thereby spreading the infection. Now in the whole of Spain all schools, bars, restaurants have been closed. There is panic buying as people in the hotels have nowhere to eat. Consider the consequences of closing schools. Don’t bother coming to Spain or following their course of action.
Good post, the idea that children will hibernate in the house is for the birds, they will be out in the shopping precinct infecting the elderly.
Madrid should have been quarantined.
Failure to anticipate consequences of actions.
@Oldsalt. In that case perhaps London should be too.
AFAIK, the concept of herd immunity is well established in virology.
Given the absence of a vaccine, and the need to maximise health care resources for the vulnerable, it seems to me HMGs approach so far makes sense.
The biggest impact has not yet been really picked up in the MSM (other than reporting the various stock market indices) – the global economic shock.
Yes. I suppose the real debate is whether UK should (or even could) operate a total lockdown strategy like South Korea to stop the virus spread this time with the risk that there has been no vaccine produced in time to control the next wave which is likely this winter and so a total lockdown would be again required, or whether to attempt to manage it via herd immunity this time so future waves are ineffective. I am not in a position to judge this, though it seems lots of media commentators and journalists apparently are.
So far the thing has been a MSM feeding frenzy with dramatic headlines and few real facts. But, of course, we don’t have a MSM which actually does investigative journalism.
Nowadays the thalidomide scandal would have gone uninvestigated, unreported and buried under climate change hysteria. The BBC website has an article about child rape gangs and how the police and social services failed; no mention of failure, indeed collusion to suppress the truth, by the Fourth Estate.
Pure hypocrisy coming from an organisation that itself worked actively to suppress the truth. We haven’t forgotten.
The government policy appears to be based upon medical science, with a management plan that is progressively flexible, if people want to make their own decision about keeping themselves at home, and not to circulate, then that is as it should be, their own choice.
Many of the public appear to expect the Government to solve the crisis when there appears to be no medication available at the moment, that will actually treat the virus.
There seems to be a reluctance to explain this to the people complaining.
Those in intensive care appear only to be given help with oxygen.
I think the presentations given by Boris and his medical science professionals have been well put together and seem to make sense, just because other Countries are doing something different, is not a reason in itself to change policy.
I think there is medication which can in some case assist with the more severe cases who have to be hosptalised, I am not an expert (I’m not even on Twitter !) but I have seen some papers from South Korea for example discussing treatments. No doubt as part of future steps in their plan HMG are already in contact with the relevant overseas experts.
Sir John,
I agree. With so many expert epidemiologists like Nigel Farage voicing against the government and people like Lifelogic completely failing to understand the government’s plan, it must be very hard not to yield to populist opinion. For once I see Boris exercising some proper leadership. There is a strategy, it makes sense, the peak of curve will be pushed out and be flatter. I never thought I would say it but I am pleased with the government’s calm, well informed tactics. Many will die, it is unavoidable (and Farage will say he told us so), but I think when we look back we will see that Britain’s unique approach was the right one
“Damned if you do and damned if you don’t ” prevails.
Whatever this is a great opportunity to facilitate the use of online teaching which ” the Blob” have been resisting for years and would help improve standards bringing them into the 21century. You never hear this from the SNP and others – All you hear about is cuts etc so depressing given that Britain has led innovations in this area like the £25 raspberry pi designed for teaching children and improving education with sales of 30million in the last 8 years!
I forgot to say “mostly worldwide sales” because third world countries can’t get enough of them.
Many solutions are literally under our nose but we overlook them!
It is strange how some European countries have closed their borders. Doesn’t Schengen free movement apply now?
The problem is that most of the kids will go to grandparents.
I’m sorry to offer a link here but it’s worth everyone’s attention. As to why saving business is about saving lives and the need to manage this virus (as the government is trying to do) rather than trying to stop it.
Let’s carry on as normally as possible and keep gramps (and other vulnerable people) as isolated as possible for a while.
It might be better to close down minor surgeries rather than schools.
Matt. Our surgery is already saying that in the near future they will be carrying out appointments on a video phone if we agree. I have said yes. The less I have to go into a doctors surgery the better.
The government is doing a good job and it would look and appear even better if it was not for the media scrambling for readers and viewers. The editors are all doing a rotten job as they try to build up fear and panic buying. However it is fair to say that if they didn’t do this they would be fired by their bosses and shareholders.
It appears very few children are going down with the virus and if and when they do it seems to be mild so the schools should remain open as this will help to keep many key workers in the NHS doing their vital job.
Right at the beginning we were told that measures would be rolled out as the virus spread. Also as we will not get a vaccine for several months we have been told that it would be an advantage if 50 to 60% caught the virus as it would help build our immunity for the future.
We have a team of very bright people working on this crisis and they should be allowed to continue to flatten and move the peak towards the warmer weather and we don’t need clowns like Ed Davey trying to score political points
You ask us to make a judgement that few of us are qualified to make and which you admit to being open minded about.
If as most of us have read , children are less susceptible to the serious effects of the disease that is a good thing, but are they less likely to be carriers who can infect others. Confining children to home would be a very difficult one even if it freed up our roads at school commuting times. It would place an insuperable burden on parents who continued to work. Children up to the age of 16 cannot be left to their own devices without serious risk. At school collective discipline can be applied to limit the spread, at home it can go out of the window.
I think everyone needs to understand that we are dealing with an almost unknown. Time may reveal all. Decisions have to be made based on what we do know and even if those decisions are imperfect with hindsight , they are better carried through with resolution. If one good can come of this it is that politicians learn to live with the science and do not get carried away with political expediency. We might then get a sensible response to global warming.
As you imply, it appears most children, who may only get a very mild infection, do not sero-convert, so testing will give unreliable results.
I think the decision not to close schools is exactly right, as long as we realize there is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ policy. It would be wise to allow some children who are frail or immunologically to stay at home, and for the parents to home-school them for a few months. Such parents probably already cater for such eventualities.
Sorry, should read ‘immunologically compromised’.
The Govt and its advisers have been abundantly clear about the reasons for the strategy, that the outcomes will be bad, but their remain many unknowns. It is time that those politicians with an axe to grind or advantage to take (I won’t name them but we know who they are), the media that keeps publishing unhelpful and distracting rubbish, and interviewers who do not ask the questions to clarify exactly what and how we should act but throw blame, mistrust and confusion – all these people need to realise that they will be making the strategy harder to implement. Bluntly their behaviour will be adding further to the death count, if they carry on the Govt strategy will break the axe grinders will say celebrate their victory, but what will happen will be worse than it otherwise would be. (The strength of the PM, CMO and CSA under the media and political onslaught whilst dealing with this crisis is remarkable. I hope they don’t throw up their hands and walk away).
On schools the CSA has been clear on the balance, has clearly contrasted the role of schools in cases of flu epidemics compared with the current coronavirus. It is also obvious when (if) we reach the stage of families self-isolating that will include specific children away from school. The Govt has also been clear that at sometime it may be appropriate to close, but the timing is important.
Perhaps there might be some more guidance given to shools, if not already, on teachers and children who.fall into vulnerable categories.
And finally…
I am glad there are psychologists on the Govt advice team on this. I think some of the axe grinders are falling into some common risk based cognitive biases
When a school finds one or more of its attendees has corona virus, what then? Closure with a recommendation to self-isolate for a period or remain open to allow everyone the privilege of acquiring herd immunity? Will that be enough to stave off law suits for negligence etc.? So are we only a week or so away from mass school closure anyway?
As for herd immunity, I would urgently like to hear from the chief medical advisor about the prospects for second wave infections being more virulent (as happened with the Spanish Influenza pandemic) amongst those previously infected.
(The medical explanation (iirc) is that if the virus mutates (as often happens) the structure of the changes in the body that create immunity upon the first infection then act no longer as blockers but pathways to the virus in mutated form when infected a second time.)
Politicians love a crisis. They embrace them like a mother would a lost then found child. We’ve been living through a period in British politics in which procuring pretexts for oppressive legislation has become quite normal. Hate Crime legislation is a prime example of pure Reichstag politics.
The C-19 virus is a gift to those who yearn to see the powers of the State to assert control is ramped up. Once those powers are in place, they’ll never be revoked. Power begets power.
Schools should be closed when it will help stop the spread of the virus. With so few cases currently (10,000 in the entire country estimated) that isn’t now. I assume individual schools will close as and when staff or children at the school show symptoms, and later all schools will close when the virus is more widespread. The downside of closing schools:
1) Key workers who are parents – including the obvious ones but also those in food distribution and so on, will be absent from work
2) Workers will arrange other childcare options, using available (high-risk) grandparents to look after multiple children is the obvious way
3) Children will socialise with each other outside school and in the general community anyway
So, I am OK with the current strategy. Other European countries strategies are not notably performing better than UK at this point – Ireland closing schools for only two weeks seems particularly odd, surely if you believe it is effective you should close them for months ? Why not ?
As people aren’t being tested now in the U.K. unless they’re serious enough to get taken to hospital, could we just have the number of people in hospital with this virus and where in the Country so we can see in advance the spread and make our own informed decisions.
While not recent (2012), a very interesting paper in Intensive Care Medicine Journal, 38, 1647-1653 ‘The variability of critical care bed numbers in Europe’ by A.Rhodes et al. (www.link.springer.com).
Reading this it becomes clear why for now the UK Government prefers a ‘collective immunity’ policy. In 2012 Germany had 29.2 ICU beds per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Luxembourg, Austria, … in 10th position Italy with 12.5, France (12th position with 11.6), … the UK (24th position with 6.6 ICU beds per 100,000 inhabitants). At the time, the average of the EU28 was 11.5.
Thanks Hefner. That’s really made my day.
I’m struck and dismayed, but not surprised, that the MSM are taking the line that other countries are doing the right thing and our government is wrong. The presumption as usual is that we as a people and as a nation must always follow others; they have even asked directly why are we not following Ireland’s lead. There are reports that the strict quarantines are having a beneficial effect in places but my guess is when these are lifted the virus will get going again.
I fear that Boris is going to weaken under the pressure.
And no, we should not close the schools.
Yesterday I linked a most interesting hypothesis which appeared in the British Medical Journal relating to ACE inhibitors as a potential risk factor for fatal Covid-19.
https://www.bmj.com/content/368/bmj.m810/rr-2
The Daily Mail has published an article in lay terms which might make the subject easier to understand……
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8108735/Medicines-high-blood-pressure-diabetes-worsen-coronavirus-symptoms.html
”Medicines taken by 6.6million people with high blood pressure and diabetes could raise the risk of deadly coronavirus symptoms, scientists claim
ACE inhibitors and angiotensin receptor blockers may lead to worse illness
Patients should not stop taking their medication unless their doctor says so
The pills increase amounts of an enzyme the coronavirus uses to infect the body
Experts said patients with high blood pressure or diabetes should be monitored
Coronavirus symptoms: what are they and should you see a doctor? ”
Polly
JR, Without a vaccine Covid-19 is going to circulate whatever the government does. What people have actually decided to do (in most cases) is to stock up on food (and supplements like vitamin C and zinc), and avoiding unnecessary or optional gatherings.
It is the classic scenario – “Minister, we must be seen to be doing something. Closing schools is something. Therefore we should do it.” Closing schools will not prevent the spread of the virus. So the government would have to be very adept at deflecting the ensuing political criticism.
The Johnson-Cummings government has lost control of the situation. Shoppers are panic buying. Large events are being cancelled by the organisers. Companies have sent workers home. Head teachers are shutting their schools.
The economic hit will be massive. There will clearly be a global recession- and we in the U.K. have the double blow of the self-induced Tory no deal Brexit coming soon to fatally undermine already damaged businesses.
There is also a deep irony that Tories who have spent decades deriding and insulting experts – be it on climate change or Brexit – now tell us to listen to experts.
Coronavirus will kill thousands in this country. Maybe tens of thousands. Maybe more.
The Tories have not spent decades insulting experts what are you talking about?
Michael Gove did certainly say we had had enough of experts who have been proven so wrong in the past. And on the issue he was talking about at the time – the likely consequences of a vote for brexit – Mr Gove has been proven absolutely right, and the ‘experts’ he was referring to have been proven wrong.
On most subjects – global warming doomsday forecasts for example – there are experts on both sides of the argument.
But you don’t like experts you don’t agree with. Read prof mody’s book on the euro as I told you to do – there’s an expert you won’t like, but who’s likely to be right.
I’m a Lollipop lady, I would say 20% of children are brought to school by their grandparents. If schools are shut these grandparents will take on child minding duties. We will be putting the most at risk cohort at risk if we shut schools so I’m totally against it until someone can persuade me differently.
As I have said before, what HMG is saying, advised by distinguished and internationally experienced doctors and scientists, makes sense and gives confidence. They are explaining what they know, as they find it out, clearly. Unfortunately, there are legions of Lord Haw Haws sowing confusion and chaos, mainly through the broadcasters but also through the press and internet. I just hope discipline does not break down altogether.
I have been impressed by the way that the Government’s reaction has been based on scientific advice and not the jerk of every knee. I wonder what evidence is the basis for Ms Sturgeon’s divergent policy?
Regarding school closures, it is hard to see that these would lead to children being kept apart from each other for very long, and as I saw pointed out in a newspaper yesterday, it would be very likely that if kept at home they would be looked after by their grandparents, by definition probably of a vulnerable age.
The government has missed the window of opportunity for containment
Whilst the Germans order 10, 000 more ventilators we do very little
Being led by the data means you are always behind the curve
No common sense has been exercised by the government
As at present there have been 148,051 confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide of which there have been 5543 deaths.
A recent statement (February 2020) by Public Health England about seasonal flu said:
“The average number of deaths in England for the last five seasons, 2014/15 to 2018/19, was 17,000 deaths annually.
“This ranged from 1,692 deaths last season, 2018/19, to 28,330 deaths in 2014/15.”
It seems to me that the Government has concluded that the effects of the coronavirus are unlikely to be worse overall than seasonal flu. In these circumstances it makes sense to take extra measures to try and limit infections among vulnerable groups, while letting the rest of the population look after itself.
The Government may not yet be ready to admit to this conclusion – as a hostage to fortune – but they may want to assuage public anxiety by closures and other similar measures, at least for a few weeks until public sentiment has become accustomed to the presence of coronavirus in our midst and there is perhaps less anxiety about it. This would make sense.
I can remember the days when at school you had to show clean hands before lunch, could we re-educate students to show clean hands before every lession and test every student daily for high temp etc make part of daily routine
Don’t close schools…next it will be all to easy to close trains, motorways etc
Was NHS collected blood checked for the Virus? If so , how?
I think that schools should remain open. If they close who is going to look after the children? Probably grandparents – the generation most at risk. Surely the best approach is that all of working age and below who have no respiratory problems should carry on life as normal. Anyone who is elderly or who has a respiratory problem should seclude themselves for the duration.
It is a given fact that the vast majority of those who died from Corona virus are aged. Many over 80 years. I have not read of any deaths amongst school age children.
This is good reason not to shut down our schools. Furthermore, closing their schools the pupils will be free to meet with their friends and adults all day long or do the naysayers really believe the kids will self-isolate themselves?
Until it is proven otherwise the Government should allow schools to remain open for business BUT tighten up on the screening at Care homes.
What a mixture of ignorant comments and sensible ones. Just like being in the pub…
“Only if they go home and stay at home would there be a major and lasting reduction in their number of contacts and therefore in their vulnerability to picking up the virus”
Therein lies the problem .Keeping children at home unable to meet with friends for two to three months is challenging maybe impossible .
That is a lesson Italy learned as groups of children were to be seen gathering on streets and parks ,confident that as young people they were in no danger
They then returned to homes where grandparents were often standing in for working parents carrying the virus
Keep,them in school at least you know who,their contacts are !
Dr John Campbell gives regular updates on CoVid 19 on YouTube. Yesterday, he pointed out that while children get very minor symptoms (which is good) they are highly infectious to others prior to the onset of symptoms and for 7+ days thereafter. Many children use public transport to get to school. If the intention is to prevent the spread of CoVid 19 to minimise deaths amongst the older community, then schools need to be closed and lessons need to be put on line.
See:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BYTFk34nhoI&t=1289s
As well as public transport, children also go into shops and fast food establishments on their way home, as well as socialising through the weekend . . .
I think I’ve reached the point where I am beginning to switch off. Maybe I’m not alone. I believe the Government is correct in not having closed schools yet. The Media output is at saturation point & Government bashing by the usual suspects continues. Cue more of the disparaging library photos… Add to that all the ‘experts’ on line, down the pub, at the bus stop …. Individuals listening to all of this complain they are confused which is but not wholly, understandable. The Government is accused of all sorts & not being in control. It in itself cannot control & has, to my simple mind, been handled as well as it can be. I too saw the appalling spectacle on this week’s QT and the panel member expressing his ire. Over the last week or more there have been many others from medical / professional bodies in support of measures to date
We all have our part to play and need to allow those able to guide us to do so but adapt & change according to what is needed in & considered to be in the best interests of this country and yes, making U-Turns if necessary ( DT today – B.J’s U-Turn ! …) Mutual support is called for at all levels.