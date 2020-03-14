IR35

By johnredwood | Published: March 14, 2020

On Friday I attended a presentation at a business breakfast about the problems created by the new enforcement mechanisms for IR35. The Wokingham Positive Difference networking group met in the Town Hall to hear how companies the Inland Revenue would in future assess whether someone was a sole contractor or in effect an employee working for their client company.

I explained I was against the change of approach by the Revenue. I have written and spoken about the issue. I have lobbied two Chancellors, the Minister concerned and the Prime Minister. I further promised to work with other like minded MPs should  a new Parliamentary opportunity present to relaunch the issue in the Commons. Meanwhile implementation goes ahead.

One Comment

  1. XXXX
    Posted March 14, 2020 at 6:00 pm | Permalink

    Yep, just as everyone predicted, the government is going to screw people.
    I’ve moved out of IR35. I’ve moved to a US company. So far this year, 5 of us earned 50 million dollars. You’re going to get my PAYE, but you’ve lost all the taxes on those profits. You will get zero.

  • About John Redwood


    John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, and graduated from Magdalen College Oxford. He is a Distinguished fellow of All Souls, Oxford. A businessman by background, he has set up an investment management business, was both executive and non executive chairman of a quoted industrial PLC, and chaired a manufacturing company with factories in Birmingham, Chicago, India and China. He is the MP for Wokingham, first elected in 1987.

