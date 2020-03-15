Experts, politicians and the media

Beware the tyranny of experts.
Whilst like the next person if I fell ill I would turn to a good doctor to help me, that does not mean experts are always right or should make all the decisions.
It has been fashionable for some years to say experts should be in charge of more of our public policy decisions and politicians fewer. This resulted in some famous policy disasters chronicled here . It has also led to greatly contrasting styles of interview on the UK media, especially by the BBC and Channel 4.
If an “expert” is interviewed they are introduced positively, they are rarely interrupted, they are asked questions designed to let them explain their knowledge and viewpoint. The interviewer is often on their side and usually concludes with a short summary of their main points to reinforce them.
In contrast a politician interviewed on the same subject is often introduced with some critical or derogatory reference or characterisation, interrupted often, asked questions which make allegations or allege views to the interviewee which he or she does not hold, seeks to set the interviewer against the politician with a superior moral position and ends with a put down or critical comment.
I have a bigger complaint about the way the so called expert is interviewed than the politician. I of course think interviewers should be challenging and put alternative views where necessary. When interviewing an expert we should be told
Who they represent
Who pays them
Their political affiliations where they have them
What their main qualification is
The interview should consider covering professional competence where relevant. For example, if interviewing an economist about the current crash, did they forecast it or the last one and what did they say about previous disasters? If they earn money from a related interest the interview should also refer to or ask about that. If the expert is a known supporter of a particular political party or movement that too might need to be questioned.
No politician should be given an easy interview, but they should be allowed to state their case before it is probed and questioned. I sometimes am frustrated by interviews of Labour people because the interviewer talks over them to the point where we cannot hear what Labour does actually think or recommend about a crucial topical issue. I will look in a future post at the ploys interviewers use to ensure politicians come over badly.
13 Comments
The main problem politicians have is that there are so many question that they do not want to answer, so they just obfuscate and refuse to answer. This as they know that giving an honest answer in one direction will make them unpopular with one side or the other. Where do you stand on abortion, the right to choose to die, the EU, drug legalisation, climate alarmism, men competing in women’s sports ….
So they tend to stick to stating things that are so obviously true as to be not worth saying or fairly obvious blatant lies.
Lies like “if we come out of the ERM interest rates will have to go up further” or the “NHS is very well prepared for this pandemic” or “we are repaying the nation debt”. “or we are cutting taxes” or Kahn saying “the Tube is very safe as they are using hospital grade cleaning solutions” Or Cast Iron claiming to a low tax at heart Conservative and EUsceptic. Or the new Chancellor saying the NHS will get “whatever it needs” to deal with the coronavirus – where are the many thousands of ventilators and heart and lung machines needed in two weeks then?
It can indeed be very dangerous for politician (or other figure) to say things that are clearly true. For example on subjects like allowing men to compete in women’s sport, suggesting that the gender pay gap is due to choice rather than discrimination, even suggesting that not many women choose to study Physics or Engineering at higher levels.
James Damore was fired by Google for stating the truth or Tim Hunt English biochemist saying sometime women in laboratories ‘fall in love with you and when you criticise them, they cry’.
Or Gove saying “I think the people in this country have had enough of experts with organisations from acronyms saying that they know what is best and getting it consistently wrong” This constantly being reduced to “we have had enough of experts”.
One can be fairly sure that almost any expert on the BBC (or channel 4) will have typical “BBC think” views (as indeed does almost everyone who works for the BBC. They will almost certainly be left wing, climate alarmist, politically correct, pro the EU, pro ever more government, government regulation and control of everything, pro a virtual monopoly (free at the point of rationing, the envy of the World) NHS and in favour of identity politics. Against freedom of choice for individuals and for more enforced by government ”equality”
In short they will be wrong headed on almost every issue.
Interviews (and the MSM) today are intent upon ‘educating’ the electorate into groupthink, and less about factual reporting and presentation of the news.
It’s getting worse. There was very little questioning about Project Fear, and the abysmal record of those promoting it. They still get a free pass even though they have been proved wrong time and time again whereas those who questioned it or tried to refute it generally rarely get a chance to appear, let alone speak without interruption.
What can be done about it? Getting rid of the BBC licence would be a good start.
I ask a solicitor’s advice and make my own decision. A surgeon does not cut me open without my consent – I may decide that no treatment is the best course.
It is my decision based on advice. Sometimes I seek more than one expert opinion. I have received bad advice many times from experts.
Lawyers often have an incentive to give you very bad advice indeed. Oh yes Mrs X and you are entitled to far more than that in the divorce settlement. Certainly Mr X you should not have to pay anything like as much as that to your ex wife.
Let just spend near all your joint assets on legal fees and lengthy legal actions instead. Similar in most other litigation. They tell you that you have an excellent 90% case but by the time it get to court it is down to 50/50.
Judges too have an incentive to give judgements than encourage more and more litigation to keep the show on the road – so they do.
I see that Sunak not only failed to cut stamp duty rates he even put another 2% on it for overseas buyers taking it up to the totally absurd 17% top rate. Not at all that long ago the highest rate was 1%. Turnover taxes are always a bad idea at 17% they are absurdly damaging to mobility and efficiency. He also increase the climate change levy on gas. One can only conclude that Sunak is yet another green crap pushing, tax to death, big state socialist.
Theresa May just now on BBC news at some (Women in Politics thing) says “we have different views in politics, but we should respect each other’s views”. Why? Respect has to be earned and deserved dear. How can one respect views of people like Corbyn, Mc Donnall or Miliband who wanted to steal people’s property off them and try to use this to buy votes and turn the country into a new Venezuela.
Or indeed people like the disingenuous Theresa May who was the worst PM in living memory – even worse than ERM John Major, boom and bust Brown, counterproductive war on a blatant lie Tony Blair and Ted Heath. Only a deluded fool could respect these people or their views.
I’m pleased you retain faith in the medical profession, the reason is perhaps that you are not qualified to discuss the detail of the problem you have. Fortunatly a good doctor will explain matters in terms you can understand. It is probably fair to assume you also respect the talent of those who fly you or drive your train. In all cases the professionalism is accepted, without the need to describe them as experts.
Expert is an over used term. You really need to look at qualifications combined with what they have achieved with those qualifications. The BBC interviewer pays homage to experts because he or she lacks the expertise to argue with them. They also seem free to choose the experts whose opinions they wish to hear. Having done that why interupt them. Politicians are treated as people with opinions based on political criteria, mostly not the political criteria that drives the interviewer. Each side fights for space and ignorance prevails. Neither side is given credit for knowing anything. The real problem comes with such as the BBC because it has been allowed to become a political force, even worse one without responsibility. The ultimate insult is that we are taxed to pay for it whereas we only contribute to a political party voluntarily.
Reverting to politicians in the HoC, I maintain there are too many lawyers. It would benefit as a governing body from having many more scientists, engineers and academics from all the disciplines. Do you have any meteorologists or geologists who can talk with any authority on our changing climate. Those that do pronounce on the subject only talk about the environment, possibly because rubbish is mostly a visible entity. They choose to ignore the Sun and its involvement in climate. It is not a benign entity, but without it there would be nothing to discuss and no one to discuss it.
One of the main problems with the media is that nearly all the interviewers and staff are art graduates who simply do not understand very much maths, physics, engineering or logic at all. The “experts” come on (but are rarely honest or genuinely independent). The art graduate interviewer is invariably just not capable of questioning their views properly.
Melvin Bragg (History, Wadham) for example presented many science discussions programmes on radio 4. His guest science experts would often explain some concept very clearly to him and Bragg would say “so what you are saying is …………..” and I would shout at the radio no you silly dope that is not what he was saying at all!
And Bragg is rather better than most BBC presenters.
What we have here is panicky politicians. The experts’ approach would make a reasonable compromise between deaths and expenditure and economic damage. But armchair pundits, journalists, professional whiners and political point scorers are declaring that their approach would be better.
Politicians want to be seen doing something, anything will do. Let us hand over the management of Corona Virus to mountebanks, projectors, politicians who lied about their degree and failed journalists. Let us keep under wraps directorships, lobby group funding and free jollies to far flung places.
Realistically whether we end up with 100 deaths or 1000 or 10,000 is unknowable at this stage. Only experts can make a decent guess. Equally realistically non of these numbers is an existential problem, embarrassing to have over 1000 but politically survivable. Keep a cool head Sir John, watch out for political opportunists and keep the experts on-side, you need them more than they need you.
You can solve this problem cheaply, credibly or quickly – choose two.
Ensure the NHS drivers accept cash rather than card payments.
What a set of nutrient deficit sugar and salt diminished dumplings the government are.
Do not expect the internet to hold up forthcoming and phone communications nor the mail
BORIS JOHNSON is putting British industry on a war footing to help deliver the equipment that the NHS needs to respond to the coronavirus pandemic reported today.
Well I would have though this would have been done many weeks ago, rather late now!
We were assured that the NHS was “very well prepared and would get everything it needed” by Hancock and Sunak. Clearly if they were well prepared they would already have had stock such equipment or at least local suppliers who can assemble such emergency equipment very quickly so did they? It is not that difficult to manufacture ventilators etc. and we have had many such warnings with SARS and all the other threats.
But government far preferred spending hundred of £billions dealing with the non real/vastly exaggerated threat in 100 years with their idiotic war on CO2 plant food. Gove types even taking advice from Greta Thunberg and Cameron hugging huskies. Even Sunak. in his budget last week still pushing carbon neutral economic lunacy and pissing £billions down the drain on it. Perhaps Grata can advise Hancock on virus!
It’s not just the media that treat alleged experts with such tenderness The government listens to and provides experts for many things. Many court cases, especially those involving negligence have to include an ‘expert’ – and sometimes these experts have failed us all miserably, using their prejudices instead of their experiences.
It’s an over-used term that suggests ‘beyond reproach’ and it is a fallacy.
WE should stop using these practices. We should by all means refer and listen to people with experience, but with a large pinch of salt, knowing that such people may have a very narrow view of life…. Stop putting these people on a pedestal – Bring back common sense ….!
We don’t need “experts” most people just want/need the facts…