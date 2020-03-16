Cushioning the economic impact of the virus measures

It s time to take stronger economic action to offset the impact government measures against the virus around the world, along with consumer behaviour is now having on jobs and business.
It is clear that as the virus spreads so people cancel travel plans, hotels, restaurants and pubs lose clients, cultural and sporting events are stopped, business and academic conferences abandoned and discretionary shopping and tourism fall substantially.
Let us take a bad case of what could happen. Let us suppose that the 20% of our economy most exposed to these activities that lose out from closures and loss of customers are in trouble for four months. Let us guess that they lose a large 50% of their revenue on average. They are likely to lose more turnover than businesses do in a typical recession, as in some cases what they do is simply banned and in other cases consumers walk away from them in big numbers.
This would mean a fall of 3.3% in annual GDP just from the impact on the most vulnerable 20% of the economy. There would then be second round effects. These businesses would shed labour quickly as they try to stem their cash losses. Some will go bust with every employee losing their job. This then means lower incomes for people to spend on other things, and a further loss of consumer and investment confidence.
What could be done to reduce this bad outcome? The government could step in with temporary help for employees working for basically sound businesses that have experienced a big loss of turnover thanks only to the special circumstances of the virus. It could be like the German temporary reduced working scheme which has got through state aid tests.
The terms might be that the government will pay a specified quite high percentage of the wage bill for a company that was profitable up to the end of January, but has faced a fall of more than say 15% of turnover since thanks either to the virus putting off customers or from bans and closures required by law. This would be a grant, available for a limited period related to the progress of the virus. It would be conditional on the business not taking on any extra employees during that period, and not making anyone redundant. The business would otherwise be loss making.
It is most important that say a good hotel in a town or city can keep its core staff together during a period of much reduced bookings to be available again for the recovery once we have an all clear from the virus. Putting more businesses through bankruptcy is not a good idea if they are sound businesses for the future damaged by this one off extraordinary event. Bankruptcy puts the costs of the employees onto the state anyway when they lose their jobs, and makes recovery for them and for business more difficult afterwards.
The new facilities to lend to business, and the capacity of the Treasury to delay tax payments are both very helpful to many businesses hit by the virus slowdown. They will not be sufficient for the businesses at the sharp edge of the problems, as their revenues fall too much to survive just on more loans and deferred tax.
Indeed and the banks are still very unhelpful (I contacted three last week) also very slow indeed to approve any lending. Plus now that the banks charge 40% to 78% or 200+ times base rate on overdrafts thanks to the idiots at the FCA, we cannot even use those facilities. What has the new FCA/BoE chap got to say about this lunacy the silence is deafening.
Many Businesses will need long term loans to tide them over this period, then they might come out with the same business but with this large debt to slowly repay when they finally get up and running again. But many will liquidate and default on the debt. Many tenant will be unable to pay rents, landlords already being mugged by the government new tax regime will be unable to pay loans.
One huge problem is the rather evil credit reference agencies who report on every loan payment. Missing one loan payment (due to these temporary cash flow difficulties) can debar you from credit even though you have plenty of net assets and are perfectly credit worthy. Computer says no mate and no ones sensible looks at the full picture.
I don’t know about the banks being unhelpful ,but government certainly is .
I am now downsizing and have a buyer , the lawyers are at work and in normal times we would expect to move out at the end of April .
Being comfortably over the 70 limit we are now faced with a four month delay .
And who knows if it will end there.
Our estate agent who has done a good job will have their commission delayed . The lawyer ditto . Viewings of a new property will be delayed too .
And our costs will not fall .
What a mess !
It feels as though the Government is buying time at my expense to get extra ventilators which they had assured us were all in place . ‘ The NHS is ready ‘
This is displacement activity.
It would be better to concentrate on getting volunteers and all other available effort to convert those commandeered hotels into hospitals.
I’m up for it.
Are you?
MPs receive £82,000 a year plus expenses, tax exemptions, for a part time unqualified job that has no productive value for our country whatsoever. Yet the self employed, entrepreneurs, strivers and savers will suffer greatly.
Those who betrayed the taxpaying public like Letwin and co suffered no consequence for their treacherous behavior to our country but a gold plated taxpayers funded RPI pension denied to everyone else.
Your Govt want to waste billions on foreign aid waste hundreds of billions to HS2 , an EU project, Haewei etc.
We read yeasterday in Con Home that the Permanent Secretary to Transport knew three weeks before speaking to the select committee that the govt target of spending £52 billion was 83 percent higher than that figure given to the select committee! She should be sacked. No golden goodbye, sacked. The accurate figure should have been given, no purpose having a select committee otherwise, no scrutiny can take place. Deliberate lie, incompetent mistake or whatever she should be sacked. Same for Rutman and figures for Windrush given to Rudd- two civil servants moved on- no they should be sacked. Civil service needs purging it is not doing its job and creates mistrust from the public.
who do I recommend you get an MBE to?
JR, why stop traveling now when most of us wanted bans to travel to and from China two months ago? We wanted bans on hotspots or at least testing. A bit like the horse bolted and shutting the door too late! You told us last week under point three it would not stop it coming here, but the govt strategy was to slow it down!
It is clear the Govt wanted us to catch it accepting some will die.
Look after and isolate those most vulnerable and carry on as normal is the way forward, otherwise there will not be enough people to cope and everyone will become tribal with chaos and civil disobedience to follow.
Suggest mass immigration is stopped forthwith. It has already overwhelmed our NHS before this crisis.
I am pleased to see your proposals as large-scale business failures and redundancies could themselves trigger stress related illness and deaths including a possible surge in suicides. It would be tragic if draconian action to combat the Covid 19, which still kills a fraction of ‘flu deaths, caused more deaths than it saves.
I don’t think that the population are as gullible as politicians think.
Went out on a birthday bash last night and restaurant was packed.
Everyone asking for Corona beer.
Most seem to think that it’s being hyped out of all proportions.
Who’s gaining from the hysteria.
Yes that is my experience too – where I live in London the pubs and restaurants are definitely much busier than usual especially early in the evening – my guess is that lots of people “working” from home are taking the opportunity to go out socialising.
@Ian Wragg; “Went out on a birthday bash last night and restaurant was packed. Everyone asking for Corona beer.”
Well yes there are always those optimistic (or foolhardy) soles who think it won’t happen to me, after all some back in 1939 not only though it would be all over by Christmas but didn’t take ARP etc seriously at all.
Cui bono from the money printing…..
zorro
Cui bono indeed. Follow the money. This will be used to impose OWG but some will refuse to play.
You are both very wrong there really is a wolf at the door as Matt Ridley put it. If the numbers go up even at just 50% per day then 1.5^21 is about x 5000. So 20 deaths today so far today gives 200,000 deaths in three weeks!
The hospitals will be unable to cope which could mean the mortality rate goes up to 8% or so from perhaps 1/2%.
So 7.5% of the deaths could in that scenario have been avoided.
A thought experiment:
What is we nearly all hibernated or went went to ground for a few months, all interest payments, HP, lease, mortgage, rent payment were suspended for this time then we all wake up when we have the vaccine and resume where we left off. Everyone and every business would be in roughly the same position as when they went to sleep! True they might need a tiny bit of food, water and heat but not much else and it is getting warmer now.
Obviously the people developing the vaccine/cures would work through it all and the medical workers to take care of those that are already infected.
Many people could do with losing a stone or so too.
Covid-19 is beginning to look like the biggest threat we have had to face since Hitler. It would be helpful if the government assisted in the production of a vaccine by removing any bureaucratic red tape surrounding the approvals procedure.
The clinical tests of any vaccine need to be adequate to ensure that every member of the population is not vaccinated with something that might cause another major clinical problem
Indeed. Perhaps spend the many hundreds of £billions they piss down the drain on HS2 and the climate alarmist lunacy on trying to get a vaccine or other treatments much more quickly and on getting some ventilators, masks etc into hospitals now.
I was thinking the same thing. Our business isn’t affected right now, and we are continuing as normal except for a travel and visitor ban.
The government will have a tax receipt hole, but they could offset that in part by suspending foreign aid and rationing public sector pensions.
Sir JR
You are absolutely right we need massive government support for businesses to survive at this stage or we will end up having a major employment problem on our hands shortly
Who in the government is leaking utter garbage to the papers about 8 million people being in the hospital? We know why they are doing it John, to scare us. Because that is what the government has been upto, most of them around the world and it has to stop.
Ed2,
This is a clear worse case scenario that is simple to calculate and may well result as people do not follow the Govt’s advice. The media already disrupted the clarity of last Thursday’s message and presumably have no intention to change.
They are telling you it because it’s true.
As a worst case scenario one in eight will end up in hospital. Not all at the same time of course. But as a worst case scenario one in eight of us ends up very sick. Just think about that for a moment.
You should be scared. Somebody you know will die. Somebody I know will die. It may be me. It may be you.
The biggest risk we face is complacency. And those of you who dismiss this are a threat to the rest of us.
I am not scared Andy and we all die in the end (and the fearful do not get into heaven), the book of Revelation says!
Yes Andy and you want to see Western civilisation crash.
Or at least you think you do!
They are even telling us now “Coronavirus to last to spring 2021”, how they know that? Its barely started yet. There are lots of bugs going about. Is that written into the script?
Boris should alas have said:- I have to level with you, many of you will lose loved ones before their time. Many of these could clearly have been kept alive but for the fact that the NHS has about 1/40 of the number of ventilators it may need, it will also be short of drugs, oxygen, staff, protective clothing and masks. When ministered said the NHS was very well prepared and it would “get everything it needs” and Kahn said the tube was safe – they were clearly lying. Through this governments abject failure to take serious measures early enough, to slow down the spread of this infection (and to make good these shortages in the NHS using this extra time as best we could) we have made this situation far, far worse than it needed to be.
Still we will lock down as far as we can do immediately – and make the best of it. After it is all over we will look at the old Pandemic Plans that the government and NHS had and wonder why to was totally inadequate and calculate how many people died due to the lack of NHS capacity, lack of equipment and total failure to react quickly enough to control the spread.
So now you want the government to tax, borrow and spend in the public sector? Exactly the opposite position to the one you usually rant about on here. Funny how a crisis close to home can change your world view in a heartbeat.
All the world’s globalist leaders are falling ill and calling for more global cooperation hmmmm, thats not suspicious then lol?
Justin got there first… what do you feel about this in your bones?
zorro
All the usual players involved in staged events are being used. The MSM are putting out the hoax code.
John thinks the economy is just about to go down the plug hole. So millions die from the effects of poverty, not the virus, due to the media hysteria?
Good morning
I wonder what the government of 1939-45 did when business were bombed out of existence and people stopped buying because they had to take shelter or live by their ration card ? But back then they kept calm and just carried on.
It is just the flu with a death rate lower than those killed on our roads. By comparison 100 years ago Spanish Flu was killing people by the millions.
Stop using this minor drama to waste more money.
Back then, vast numbers of people were mobilised for the war effort: in the armed services, civil defence, munitions factories, the “land army” etc. In this way they continued to receive salaries. So I think our host’s suggestion of supporting salaries is a sensible one to plan for, and quickly.
Yes but we are not at war.
We used to live in a civilised country that could take care of its sick and injured.
Now it is a hotbed of trickery, subterfuge and hidden agendas.
Fewer than 2000 killed on the roads PA in the UK. This virus might well kill 400,000 and even more if the NHS do not get their ventilators and equipment in place as mortality might go up 8% or so!
The only good news is that it is not killing many people under 60 only about 3% in Italy we under 60 unlike the Spanish flu. One question to ask is why can we use this knowledge in some way to save more lives can the immune systems of the elderly be stimulated in some way or something.
Apparently the virus is more likely to attack cells which have been altered by Ace inhibitors mostly used ( I believe) for heart disease and diabetes and mostly taken by older people. Increased risk therefore.
Pneumonia jabs might not be a bad idea ( although that may not be correct) and anyway I believe we are out of vaccine??
Also apparently some research suggests that overuse of aspirin, then not fully understood, in 1918 pandemic led to many deaths.
Let us not forget that still ( advice on daily dose) aspirin still causes more than 3,000 deaths a year in the UK and all NHS errors cause around 22,000.
Paneconomicdemic.
You’re going soft! Jeremy Corbyn would be proud of such a policy.
I thought Conservatives liked a dog eat dog world.
If you lose your job – tough. Get on your bike, as Tebbitt said, find another one.
Go and claim Universal Credit instead.
Seriously, though. This will be the biggest economic crisis in history. Entire sectors could collapse. Much more radical action is needed. Nothing short of guaranteeing all businesses and all wages until the crisis is over.
We are all Keynesian socialists now. I am surprised how quickly the capitalists have run to the government with the begging bowl.
All of a sudden the neoliberals have stopped demanding an end to big government tax spend and piss down the drain; get government out of the way; leave it to the private sector wealth creators.
Now they demand big government intervention and open access to the magic money tree. How come the private sector has so little resilience to cope with a crisis.?
What a convenient political event this is. Some may believe it’s a primarily a medical issue. I believe it’s primarily a political event of some importance. Almost a watershed in the relationship between the private person and a political State that sees a once in a lifetime opportunity to assert total control.
There’s now more than one virus at work
I think more and more people are looking at the facts and seeing the bigger picture…
zorro
If I had written that it would have languished in moderation or been disappeared.
But I agree with you!
Is it not time that the banks Etc were told to freeze mortgage and loan payments for people in isolation? If this doesn’t happen then people will simply ignore it due to financial pressures.
A good time also to abolish the TV Licence and avoid all those potential super carriers from TVLA going into the homes of 75 year olds to investigate their TV viewing habits.
The EU is breaking up. Look at how the individual countries are pulling up the drawbridge. If their leaders believed in the EU they would keep their borders open and think as one, but they are returning to being nations, in spite of pleas from the EU leadership to defend the Project.
A house built on sand.
Indeed and this not even a real war! Thanks goodness we are leaving. Do not let anyone delay/extend using the corona virus as the ruse as Alistair Darling wants to.
Much talk on the BBC about manufacturing mechanical ventilators quickly. It was obvious this was needed month about but better late than never! They were going on about patent and design rights and medical certification! – Who on earth cares about that just get them build, supplied and working OK, train people to use them and ague about details like that later! Same for the drugs and other things needed. The mortality rate can clearly rise to very high levels (8% or so) if this medical intervention is not available.
Must be lots of basic oxygen masks sitting on all those unused aircraft sitting about I suppose.
The Prangwizard
“The EU is breaking up. Look at how the individual countries are pulling up the drawbridge”
A bit like here with Scotland, Ireland, Wales all following their own paths?
No doubt a precursor to the eventual Scottish/Irish independence vote and rejoining of the EU as independent members. It’s a near certainty . After all it was a union imposed on the people through war and ruthless power politics unlike EU membership.
It’s an interesting observation that the median age for intensive care treatment in Italian wards is 65 years old.
Is it possible that in light of overstretched facilities doctors routinely choose to prioritize care for younger people?
If ventilation isn’t available for younger people, is it possible or even likely that fatality rates might be substantially higher than predicted?
Is it possible that this is a health emergency for younger people too?
Why is it that countries with significantly more experience of SARS and MERS epidemics are using substantially different approaches than the ones proposed for the UK?
I suspect we may need to prepare for shortages in some imported foods. We do after all import a lot of greens from Kenya, tomatoes from Spain Holland and Morocco for example. We must change our thinking.
We are far too reliant on imported items of all kinds. And where are those who have claimed when discussing the supply of goods ‘we can always import them’.
Do not worry you can live happily on a few dried beans and cabbage & potatoes for quite some time. Most including myself could do with losing a few pounds.
@The Prangwizard; Indeed, eat what is in season, when in season, and preserve what you can from any extra supply.
I’m sure the BBC could dust off some old cooking and gardening programmes that show how to preserve various fruits and veg, often nothing more than knowledge is needed, what can be frozen, what just needs a cool dark place, what needs vinegar or sugar etc.
Government can already borrow money for next to nothing over very long periods so a grant scheme to all employees made redundant by the presence of the virus might hold things together until normality returns.
All I ask is that it is introduced swiftly via the employers existing organisation which has the means to do it. Airlines are a first obvious choice as they have been confronted with a sudden shrinking of their operation and an excess of staff. The problem is with us now so act now.
Some people will be so happy that ordinary people won’t be able to fly so much. The EU President was positively beaming about the supposed improvement in air quality because of the reduction in flights.
zorro
As in the words of St Greta – ‘your government has stolen my life’.
That is how I feel at the moment. A healthy 70 year old, very active, soon to be cocooned in my little house, shops with bare shelves, no exercise, end of the world as we know it. Dying of a virus is the least of my worries at the moment.
Why would it be only 20% of businesses that see a drop in turnover? Apart from essential goods like food and medical equipment a wholesale shutdown as we are seeing now will mean that 90% plus will see huge losses. It won’t be a 15% drop in turnover, more like 80% drop. If the government starts handing out money whilst the production of goods almost ceases there will be runaway hyper inflation. Look forward to bank runs, fuel shortages and very possibly civil unrest. On the current trajectory this will result in a depression much worse than 1929 due to far greater debt and far less resiliant living practices.
Reply 20% of the economy – the 40% that is state activity will not be suffering the same income loss
Please do not forget that there will be many self-employed people whose work will dry up, and that could start happening quickly and at very short notice. I know someone who had arranged for a SE builder to install their new bathroom suite the other day, this chap and his wife considered cancelling the night before, this before there is large scale rise in infections. As the saying goes, an Englishman’s home is his castle, and it will be like never before…
The Govt needs to remove restrictions on when and who can claim UB/UC.
The groups not being supported in any way by the current or suggested coronavirus policies are the self-employed, small sole-traders, and those on zero-hours contracts. Repaying sick pay to the business does not help the workers if they don’t receive it in the first place. Your policies suggested here do not resolve this.
As for new facilities to lend to companies, I believe you should ask a few of your consitutents with micro-firms to try and get loans. You may find their reports interesting, because business finance is certainly not available through banks in my area.
I hope someone has stepped up oxygen bottle production.
Get a stockpile going.
As a waspi woman with a 73 year old husband whose private pension was devastated when Labour trashed the economy, we rely on our b & b business here in Cornwall to make our lives more comfortable not to mention support our 23 year old son who is in his 5th year of medicine at Cambridge. In 5th and 6 years they are only given a student loan of £2,389 and parents are expected to pick up the difference.
It seems this Government is going to spend millions/billions to cover the lost earnings of employees who get the virus even if they self isolate without testing but will do ABSOLUTELY NOTHING for the self employed when my husband is forced to self isolate and we have to refund many thousands of pounds worth of bookings. Apparently the answer for us self employed is we can apply for benefits which many won’t do out of pride and the rest won’t qualify because they are over the threshold.
Talk about headless chickens, Matt Hancock is totally out of his depth and our cushioned politicians who will carry on receiving their £82,000 a year whether they are there or not haven’t got a clue what it’s like for the self employed.
@JoolsB; Sorry to pick at your comment but really, “[we run our] b & b business here in Cornwall to make our lives more comfortable”, perhaps you simply meed to lower your expectations, after all you do have an income via a pension, those cancelling might be doing so not out or fear but because their entire income has vanished. That said UBR and CT taxes collections should be reviewed (cancelled and postponed respectively).
As for your son “in his 5th year of studying medicine at Cambridge”, don’t worry, he will soon be fully employed within the NHS in some capacity or another I expect.
I agree with your latter point, but it’s not just Matt Hancock, the Govt is out of its depth, as is the White House in the USA, very similar styles of administration… Much kudos to our host for facilitating a open debate.
In another of our hosts blogs I suggested we need a National govt for the duration, this is beyond politics. This is not the time for political ideology, nothing is off the table, no one is indispensable, no one persona non grata.
We need more good people like your family working for the country as you are so busy working normally you never have time to give feedback to the Westminster bubble.
Having been self-employed myself it is sobering to hear your plight compared with some of the MSM in fairy-land on another planet.
As the saying goes when the tide goes out you find out who the true wealth creators are and they are not in the many paper moving offices of public services etc.
“The new facilities to lend to business”
With reports circulating that the elderly may be either advised or required to self-isolate for several months, I would like to draw attention again to the need for a just policy towards savers, by quoting something you wrote on this site five years ago:
“A society with too little savings would leave the elderly with insufficient means and the unfortunate with no reserves to fall back on.”
(Source: “Why I disagree with Mr Haldane of the Bank of England”, 22/9/2015)
All good ideas but I would also redirect the spending splurge at tax breaks, prioritising the economy over the political fortunes of the Conservative Party…
We have to hope this is one off and finite event it is easy to see how financial contagion could follow medical contagion as people lose confidence in the safety of their money
The government must be ready to stand by savings and the banks if necessary and I think the QE against which I have long argued should now be brought forward
I do think that clogging up the whole civil service with Brexit at this time will not be viewed as wise by any sort of voter .Everyone would understand a delay and remain voters would understand their responsibility to return the generosity
As far as possible any bail out funds need to be loans with interest rolling up, not grants. The money can then be repaid according to an agreed schedule when, as is likely, the economy bounces back. Though I regard myself as on the political free market right, I would also like the Govt to insist that any organisation or business which does receive public funds to keep it alive also imposes stringent controls on high pay. Directors, highly paid professionals etc, need to share the burden. During the crisis, and for as long as a business is in receipt of bail out funding, I suggest that any remuneration / profit share above eg £100,000 is placed in escrow and applied to repayment of bail out funds, again according to an agreed schedule.
A business trading at a ‘profit’ while in receipt of bail out funds is not making any true profit. This principle should of course have applied to banks during and following the Brown bank bailout. It will also ensure that only those businesses which really need it, ask for state funding.
The same principle should apply in the public sector. Big temporary pay cuts at the top end please.
Good idea. It’s people on low pay who need high levels of public support.
Corona Virus seems to disproportionately infect MPs, politicians and celebrities.
……..
Freemasons and people who work for the company making the testing kits.
OK here goes…. what is this virus in the world?
COVID 19 is supposedly extremely infectious does anyone here know anyone with COVID 19?….
This disease which is supposedly causing chaos, inducing mass hysteria and giving governments complete control over everything.
Since it was supposedly first reported, deaths from certain diseases:
COVID 19 – 5,700
TB – 314,000
HIV/AIDS – 154,000
Seasonal Flu – 54 – 130,000
Malaria – 80,000
Previous epidemics – deaths in the UK
Spanish Flu (1919) – 200,000
Asian Flu (1957/8) – 33,000
Hong Kon Flu (1968) – 80,000
Swine Flu (2009/10) – 457
Because of COVID 19:
The government now (mainly because of media hysteria it has let loose or not made any efforts to counter) effectively controls all sporting events, concerts, jobs, colleges, medical facilities, whether or not you can leave your house. Because of not combatting hoarding or communicating properly, it has depleted resources such as toilet paper and food. It now controls all travel…. A concert I was attending last night was cancelled at the last minute because the theatre had shut. The popular restaurant we ate at had a hundred cancelled covers and the waitress said that staff were scared to come into work.
Viruses are natural but also man-made and are very useful in scaring the public. They now control you and everything about your life – very easy to do without a murmur….. Mass panic, hysteria, complete control of literally the whole world…..
Over a virus that the survival rates are extremely high, all freedom has been limited overnight with people clamouring for it without a murmur. See how easy it was?
zorro
Yeeeees..that a bit like saying look only 5% of the house is on on fire everyone relax. Worst case( maybe) we could be looking at more civilian casualties than during the whole of the last war.
No need op panic but no need to pretend there is no problem either. I feel the government is judging it well but there are more things to be done and I worry , quite genuinely the people are not being made available
All businesses receiving such funding should be encouraged/required to provide training at home for the staff. The nations skills need upgrading. Even for restaurant workers there are any number of health and safety videos to watch. Or learn foreign languages. Or coding. Or cooking from raw ingredients.
Many people would do this themselves. But employers could provide guidance as to useful relevant materials.
Something for the nudge unit?
such employer bail outs will not help the self employed.
If the elderly and medically vulnerable are to be told to isolate for a long time in future, why not do it now? Then the younger and fitter could go about their usual business, catching and spreading the virus to build sufficient herd immunity as soon as possible. And the isolated could emerge the sooner, but without further destroying the economy.
I hope the British are collecting and analyzing data on the medication for pre existing conditions experienced by those individuals who are seriously ill as a result of Covid-19.
From this data it should be an easy matter to establish whether ACE and ARB medications such as Ramipril, Losartan, Lisinopril and Candesartan are involved in large numbers of cases which would go quite some way towards testing the hypothesis outlined in the British Medical Journal outlined here…..
https://www.bmj.com/content/368/bmj.m810/rr-2
”We need rapid epidemiological and preclinical studies to clarify this relationship. If this were the case, we might be able to reduce the risk of fatal Covid-19 courses in many patients by temporarily replacing these drugs”.
Polly
Thanks for posting this Polly.
Can the business (?) of the H of L be suspended by the Government? Stop the signing in of £300 daily expenses for each of the up to 800 members sleeping/ attending. I’m sure that would be a very cheap way of lifting the spirits of the population in a stroke!
Another celebrity and another MP just got it this morning. I had a news alert. In the real world no one knows anyone who has it yet. Read The Express comment section.
If billions could be spent on bailing out with generous conditions the greedy and feckless bankers (and I do understand why, for those bonuses could not fund themselves) then it must be proper for billions can be spent now in the ways you propose.
Speed-on herd immunity so the survivors can return to what will then pass for normal!
Should the IMF ask for govts to close/suspend their stock markets?