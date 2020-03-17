Half a statement

Yesterday the Health Secretary explained the government’s approach to the virus, going a long way to cut contacts between people to slow or prevent contagion. The measures mean the effective closure of a huge part of our economy in sport, leisure, culture, hospitality and transport.
There was no complementary statement from the Chancellor explaining how they will help the many businesses that will struggle as a result. Cash flow dries up with no customers. Many employees will be made redundant, and many businesses will fold.
We need the government to help, to prevent large scale loss of good businesses which will result from this policy. Individuals losing their job or their self employed work will need Income support. I asked about the scheme in yesterday’s blog in the Commons and got various MPs to voice the need for some such relief.
The media are saying we should expect a Statement from the Chancellor today. I hope it includes cash assistance to keep people in work, a business rate tax holiday for larger as well as the smaller businesses in the badly affected sectors, and income help for the self employed facing a big contraction in work and those losing their jobs.
3 Comments
I think you make a very valid point . I am becoming concerned that excessively draconian measures may cause more deaths than they save. My gut feel, though lacking expert medical knowledge, is that fit and healthy people would be better able to resist the Covid 19 and any other health threat. Large-scale redundancies and especially those losing businesses they have spent a lifetime building may become so shattered they are more liable to succumb. At the risk of repeating my previous posts, too, has the likely rise in suicides been considered?
John,
Do the politicians realise the magnitude of what Boris announced last night?
Everyone “entitled to free NHS flu jabs” is now defined as “vulnerable”, that’s
ALL diabetics, Heart problems, Asthma, Liver problems, Recently pregnant, On blood thinners, Kidney disease, High blood pressure, etc etc
Last time 25 million people in our population were entitled to free NHS flu jabs. From which you can minus children, but then you must add in again all the children where all of their carers are entitled to free flu jabs.
25 million is a significant proportion of our population and includes a lot of doctors, nurses, teachers, MP’s etc!
There is no way schools are going to be able to stay open.
And lots of people who don’t think of themselves as “vulnerable” are now defined as such and are being told to stay inside their house for 12 weeks starting Friday. Many of which will need help getting food & medicine.
This is going to put a big burden on the rest of the population.
Wow
https://www.imperial.ac.uk/media/imperial-college/medicine/sph/ide/gida-fellowships/Imperial-College-COVID19-NPI-modelling-16-03-2020.pdf
A cowardly political act that bends to the will of the powerful unionised, leftist public sector. It’s been the Tory way since 1990. For governments since 1990 the private sector exists for one purpose, to abuse it for tax to finance political spending.