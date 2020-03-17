Ploys to make a politician look bad

I try to accept interviews on topics I know something about and have well based or distinctive views on. Usually the media want to offer an interview on a topic where I am not an expert where they think I will have difficulty supporting the position of my party or government so they can create a split which does not yet exist. When I do get an offer that is worth accepting I spend my preparation time not on the topic itself, because I know the subject and know what I wish to say. I spend the time thinking about all the other things the interviewer might wish to deviate to in the hope of ensnaring me.
There are a series of regular ploys.
- The creation of a caricature. The BBC often claims to know the views of the interviewee better than the interviewee knows them himself. When the person explains their view to them they counter argue by asserting they must believe something else because they have invented a caricature of the person as a “right winger” or “left winger”, or “Eurosceptic” or whatever. It makes the interviews foolish, with the BBC setting out their version of the person’s view and the interviewee denying it. They then seek to suggest that their version of the view is the real view and so the interviewee is in someway dishonest to say otherwise.
- Undermining by false association. The BBC quickly diverts the interview of a politician who is doing well into an interview about the worst or stupidest thing some other member of that person’s party has said or done recently. The interviewee is forced to deny what the person has said or done to avoid contamination. An original interview about an important subject then becomes instead repeated pressure to get the interviewee to set themselves up as the moral arbiter and disciplinarian for their party with questions about whether the person who misspoke should be sacked, prosecuted etc.
- Subverting from past quotations. Someone setting out a cogent and appropriate case for current conditions is confronted with something they said or wrote many years before in different circumstances. It may be that the two views are fully compatible because circumstances are different, but precious interview time is lost trying to establish that. It may be that the interviewee has changed their mind owing to new facts and insights. This should not be a crime unless it is one of those cases where a party does do a major U turn in a dishonest or flagrantly political self serving way.
- Setting the interviewee up against others in his or her party. Someone making a good recommendation or providing informative background to policy may suddenly be faced with a contradictory quote from another senior person in their party, as if this invalidates their position.
- Quoting so called experts and insisting that because they are experts their opinion is correct and the politicians must be wrong. The politician is never allowed to debate with the experts and will not have advance warning to be able to explain why these particular experts may have flawed judgement or be coming at the problem from a biased vantage point.
- Mistaking fashionable viewpoints in media circles like Remain and a particular version of Green for facts and attempting to shout down or crowd out a politician who has a considered but different opinion.
- Trying to ascribe base motives to any politician expressing a different view from those deemed acceptable to the BBC. The interviewer alleges motives of personal career advancement or party interest when someone is putting forward their best judgement of what is in the public interest or the interests of their constituents.
7 Comments
Sir John,
You are unfailingly polite, but perhaps a bit more ‘won’t suffer fools or foolish questions’ might be employed. Usually the interviewer is overconfident, the occasional verbal smackdown puts them on the back foot, ‘you really must do better research’, or, ‘is there a sensible question in your last monologue.?’, ‘if you stop speaking (over me) you might learn something’ One word answers – Mrs T. was famous for it!
Mr. T Blair, for all his faults, handled all interviews the same way, he’s listen to the question politely, then say ‘ the REAL question here is……, possible on an unrelated issue, then proceed to answer his OWN question. The interviewers fell for it every time!!
It is a poor show when you have to anticipate and second guess any strokes the interviewer might pull. Obviously with decades of experience so it must be difficult to ambush you.
Of course from an interviewer’s viewpoint they will try to avoid the politician’s ploy of diverting any question into a well-rehearsed statement of the points the politician wishes to make. We have all seen that too. Capable interviewees who rarely draw a breath or allow the chance of interruption are a challenge.
You don’t mention the situation where particular interviewees are simply avoided. These are usually conviction politicians who are on top of their game. The interviewer will always come out second best if they try to make the talk an adversarial contest. Nigel Farage is a prime example. Despite many embarrassing statements by people in his parties over the years interviewers never managed to land a knock out blow. Others manage to address the interviewer in a friendly but patronising tone that gives the impression they know far more than the interviewer. Ken Clarke was a master at this and William Hague attempted to emulate him with varying degrees of success. On the left Tony Benn was a tough opponent whether or not you agree with his views. Harold Wilson too was wily. Then of course we had Tony Blair.
There is a big difference between those who are good on paper and those who are agile and persuasive with the spoken word.
Interesting that you commence with the generic ‘media’ but name-check the BBC specifically. They are, of course, the most egregious example but Sky reporters, often BBC alumni (or more appropriately illuminati), are becoming increasingly hostile to politicians, but for some strange reason only to Tory politicians.
Indeed and most Tory politician like May, Osborne, Hammond, Cameron, Grieve, Greg Clarke, Ken Clarke …… are essentially tax borrow and piss down the drain, climate alarmist socialists anyway. The BBC are particularly hostile to the very few MPs that have the right policies.
The ones who want a rather smaller state sector, cheap reliable energy, freedom of choice, lower taxes, to be out of the EU and who want to see a bonfire of red tape.
If you think thats bad you should see some of the judgments from the Financial Ombudsman Service. Really I mean it. Just absolutely obvious humbug.
You are exactly right in what you say and it makes the interviews very unsatisfactory. The sensible politicians who put forwards sound free market policies are always portrayed as being uncaring and nasty when in fact these policies are better for all.
The endless use of phrases like “the government must invest in this or that” when governments clearly have no money other that what they extract or borrow on the backs of their citizens. Money they would in general have used far more efficiently than governments.
Meanwhile (the very well prepared and “they will have everything they need”) NHS has insufficient protective equipment to protect staff, insufficient testing capacity and apparently just 4o00 ventilator (compared to 28,000 in Germany it seems – and even that is still not enough). In failing to delay the spread of the virus (to give the NHS time prepare) the government and government experts have made a huge error. They are still, even now, severely under reacting.
Neil Ferguson Imperial Collage and a member of the Sage Group has predicted about 260,000 deaths. Given the lack of NHS capacity this seem about right or even a bit low to me. In the many areas where the the Italian health system was totally overwhelmed then in some areas the mortality rate was well over 10%.