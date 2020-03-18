How should the government support the economy?

The Chancellor’s second package of support marshalled up to £330bn of guaranteed loans for a business sector facing shutdown of many enterprises.
It offered a welcome holiday for all businesses in the worst affected sectors from business rates for a year. It offered small grants to smaller businesses.
This is unlikely to be enough to prevent a wave of job losses from pubs and clubs, hotels and restaurants, from tourist attractions and events. As some of us pointed out in questions to the Chancellor yesterday evening, he needs to come up with a working burden sharing scheme soon that lets businesses with no revenue keep on their workforce waiting for the all clear on the virus.
Businesses cannot be expected to borrow indefinitely to pay the wages when there are no customers. They don’t need loans, they need revenues. Some restaurants will try take away meals. Some hotels will offer their services to the state as temporary hospitals. Many will contemplate closure to cut costs and reduce losses. The government should do what it takes to avoid this.
The root of the problem is that everybody needs to catch this virus. Hiding in our homes and waiting for a cure will take the economy back to the middle-ages. There will be runs on all the banks, tax revenues collapsing, supply chains of medicines collapsing and all those dependent on modern medicine will die along with many others.
On the plus side only people with underlying health conditions, who are being kept alive by modern medicine are vunerable.
So the ONLY way to tackle this is to isolate all vunerable people and let healthy people catch the flu. That is the strategy and everything follows from that. Paying vunerable people to isolate, telling healthy people to go out and live as normal. Getting volunteers to support isolated vunerable people. etc etc. It’s called decisive leadership.
Correct and I’m 74. This lockdown is nonsense. Anyone would think there was an agenda.
How about staring from the bottom up, there are people loosing their jobs or incomes streams through no fault of their own, these people had little from Budget Mk1, Budget Mk2 has passed them by yesterday too, and the help many want can be ticked on by HMT very easily (yeas at a borrowing cost), suspend or cancel much more UBR and CT payments for the next tax year for example, prevent the utilities/telecoms from sending out/demanding payments, preventing foreclosures by banks and credit companies were business or household debts are unpaid.
LOANS, as outlined by the Chancellor yesterday is not the answer to a business when they have no idea when or even if they will be able to reopen for business – some of my work might no longer exist after this virus has run its course, especially if my customers have also been driven into debt, my ‘products’ is highly discretionary in nature.
Sorry but whilst the Govt. keeps saying “What ever it takes”, so far what ever they announce always appears behind the curve or not enough – they need to be pro-active, not re-active.
I will ask again. Have we stopped the cross channel ferry service for illegal immigrants who are no doubt infected from France.
What an absolutely outrageous comment. How are they ‘no doubt infected’? I sympathise with them. Because they seek hope in this country and instead will find it stuffed with people like you.
Get the help direct to businesses (and not through the inefficient, expensive, uncompetitive, rationing, incompetent & very slow banks). Cut the red tape on banks. Allow people to borrow or withdraw from their pensions schemes without later restricting on building it up again, relax of the restrictive lending rules on buy to let and other property lending that has done such damage (the slotting rules and stress testing) and the absurd double taxation of non profits on landlords that has encourage even lower lending. Give large holidays on PAYE and VAT payments and get rid of the large penalties for late payment. Relax all red tape, get rid of late filing penalties, get off the backs of the productive. Stop HSBC and the other banks charging 40% or higher overdraft rates. Abolish the revenue attack on the self employed, suspend time consuming, fishing trip, random tax inquiries. Cancel HS2 and all the renewable lunacy to pay for it all.
“This is the nearest we have to a revelation even to an atheist” says Lord Johnathon Sacks. Not at all mate. Sensible people have always know humanity is at risk from all sorts of dangers (clearly if there actually were a God she must be a very nasty one if you look at nature – bloody red in tooth and claw with most animals born being just food for other animals). Are guests on Newsnight now going to have to wear neck ribbons advertising the BBC from now on?
Sir JR
You are absolutely right a few loans form the government will not help small businesses much or will it assist the self-employed. We need a much more massive grant supported system for the business community along the lines of what is now being offered in Denmark , to all employees and most businesses.
We need a much more active and grant supported policy from the government at this very important stage.
The airlines will have to be nationalised. That’s going to be complex given the ownership structures. Is British Airways for the Spanish or the British to rescue? Can the Irish government cope with Ryanair? Wizz is Hungarian but is listed in London. Add in Brexit and it’s all going to be difficult to navigate. But we will need airlines in some form in the future. And you can’t just park airplanes without maintaining them.
As a general point the government support for large businesses and corporations should not bail out shareholders. The businesses need to go through bankruptcy or administration first. Then focus efforts on the things we will need to reboot life after the virus.
I fear this is going to be a 2008 plus event.
What a difference three months makes. If Jeremy Corbyn had proposed such measures imagine the howls of outrage from tbt right.
Still. It is not enough.
What the Chancellor needed to say was this. “Every business that was a viable business on March 1st will still be a business on September 1st. Everyone who was earning on March 1st will still be earning on September 1st. Everyone will keep their home – whether they rent or own. Utility bills and council tax bills are scrapped for six months. Government will guarantee all of this.”
I think Business Rates should be scrapped for all businesses for at least two years, if not forever.
On a brighter note my 85 year old father is contacting his friends by video, somehow via Facebook