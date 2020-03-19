The markets are badly rattled

The last couple of weeks have been the most extreme in post war advanced country Stock market history. Never before has there been such a plunge into recession so quickly, and never before has there been such a large and uninterrupted fall.
What are they telling us? Why have so many investors decided to sell out at ever lower prices?
The rational part of the story is the sudden coming of the virus and the combined decision of governments on World Health Organisation advice to close down big parts of their economies to slow the spread of the disease.
Normally in a bad recession the parts of the economy serving the discretionary purchases people make when they are feeling reasonably confident and well off like holidays, higher end retail, restaurant meals get hit more. The businesses involved may see a 20-25% fall in turnover, often taking them into loss and maybe threatening the dividend. In this recession, created to fight the virus, many of these businesses will lose most of their revenue for a time or may be forced to close.
Some running a hotel or B and B or pub or restaurant or travel business will be asking themselves today whether they should sack their staff now to cut their outgoings, and negotiate soon with landlords and suppliers to get their other bills down. As more do this so there will be a further contraction in demand as their staff lose their jobs and experience a sharp fall in income and consumer confidence. It is vital governments do more to avoid staff losses and to help companies through what should be a temporary problem. I have put my proposal again to government to offer substantial cash support for paybills for companies with a large virus created drop in turnover in return for those companies keeping the staff on for the recovery.
The happiest outcome we can now look forward to is an early decline in new cases of the disease in the major countries followed by an early removal of controls. Then the economies can bounce back. If this is prolonged more businesses will go bankrupt, more jobs will be lost and the misery compounds.
In the markets there has been a big shortage of dollars. 5 leading Central Banks were aware of this and made more dollars available, but it has not proved enough so far. There has been a rush into cash, especially dollar cash. Even so called safe haven assets like gold have sold off recently.
Sir John,
You fail to mention that this recession is made worse because there is no monetary easing capacity; interest rates cannot be reduced as they would in normal times. The mismanagement of monetary policy as we came out of recession in 2009/10, ie not normalising borrowing and savings rates, will make this time much worse. We will now see massive ‘creation’ of money, and that will only make the problems worse.
@Peter Wood; Interest rates are not the only tool, and perhaps not even the best in this situation, there are many who are not affected interest rates, what many will need is some other form of cash injection, and no that doesn’t mean ‘mailing out’ helicopter money.
Jerry, from my earlier, it is clear I am aware of more than just monetary policy; however, QE or creating money from nothing, will result in the lessening of value of total money. That means asset price inflation, as we have experienced in property prices. But the greater risk can be summed up with simple logic; if you give something away for free, then it has no value. We are taking the Zimbabwe risk.
Another reason stock markets have fallen so far so fast is the puncture of the bubble of overvalued shares. Some of this has been built on debt and some boosted by the rise of ETFs many invested in the same group of shares. Monetary easing, post 2008, contributed hugely to this bubble.
The UK stock-market, like some others, most certainly was NOT overvalued before the crisis. I was buying before the crisis and I’ll continue to buy through it, in the hope of retrieving my paper losses caused by the tardy response to an emerging crisis by the government. Thank God they now show some signs of acting with urgency.
Sir JR
Please, keep pushing the government for much more support than has already been given as it is necessary for the survival of many busiensses
I pray, in only a manner of speaking, the government has the strength to get everyone back to work immediately . I should give a real example. Reality often conflicts with paper assessments however well meant and honest. So,
My tiny street yesterday. Old people puling up in cars visiting their sons and daughters as usual , looking very happy in truth, one laughing and joking with me over my garden wall. She must have been 15 years my senior and I am an OAP. In fact the general mood of people is happy. But not the fake happiness of crisis where anything goes for a laugh including dark humour. WE know this Virus, We have had fevers most severe no one has written about. It is a Paper Tiger to coin a Chinese phrase which has a new applicability.
There will be no real isolationism. Government is bowling the wrong wicket.
We are Yorkshire. We have been here before.
“Then the economies can bounce back. If this is prolonged more businesses will go bankrupt, more jobs will be lost and the misery compounds.”
If the Govt and BoE take the correct measures there is no reason why previously viable businesses can not bounce back, there is no reason for any business to go bankrupt, but will the Govt choose to do enough or will it stick to its outdated fiscal/economic mantra.
PMQs yesterday, without all the distracting jeering and hoopla, goals scored;
Mr Corbyn 6 : 0 Johnson
Time for a GNU for the duration? This is bigger than politics,. bigger than one party, for example whilst big business, SMEs Limited by Guarantee, have been offered direct help neither the Sole Trader or those in the gig economy have had any scrap of comfort, not even on measures that the Govt could easily sign off on, such as a total UBR and CT holiday for everyone, or at least pushing back payment deadlines that are fast looming.
Perhaps this is the idea.
Rule by the UN and WHO.
There must be a hidden agenda.
One for the DoT to consider if they have not already; if the virus progresses as predicted many companies and individuals may well find that they will not get their annual MOT test done, yes some will consider getting them early, but can the system cope with extra demand. Whilst many might well be able to stop using their vehicles others will not.
Measures might need to be put in place for the duration of the crisis, insurance cover should have to roll over even if renewals have not been paid, they should not become void for a lack of MOT, prosecution and seizures of vehicle should not couture for the lack of MOT, VED or were an immediately previous held insurance policy has lapsed.
I agree. Johnson was on the back foot. Though Corbin has the advantage of saying x or y needs to done, without figuring out how to deliver it.
Nevertheless, the Government needs to work very fast, on a plan to support basic net incomes (by giving workers money, subsiding their employment, cutting their outgoings….whatever mix of measures works quickly and effectively).
No thanks, I don’t trust the corbynistas.
Besides, Labour offered no GNU during the financial crisis, why should the democratic choice be laid aside now.
Intelligent, intuitive investors responding to political ineptitude, political arrogance and sheer incompetence on a grand scale
Politicians shouldn’t cross swords with traders. Lamont tried that with Soros.
Major tried that with Soros; Lamont was actually against that fiasco. However – Soros saved the £ by forcing idiot Major out fo the game.
I note the parasitic left is using this event to promote a wider State capture of our lives by pushing the idea, once again, for a minimum and mandatory national income for each citizen. This sinister idea is designed to assert politicisation. Labour’s become a despicable, grubby, sewer like entity so far removed from its original incarnation.
Weakening the work ethic, undermining ambition, destroying self-reliance and encouraging State dependence is the prime aim of the viral left.
Their plan must be attacked, ridiculed and exposed. It is nothing less than political. It has nothing to do with compassion and welfare and everything to do with emotional and psychological warfare
Fine, well total economic collapse and having everyone with a mortgage lose their homes when their lender goes bust – read the small print – would be better, would it?
I say a programme on the BBC last night. The reporter was in a GP surgery (Bradford I think). She attempted to sterilise one hand with the sanitizer, whilst keeping her mobile phone in the other. The poorly sterilised hand then went to her face soon after, and then she touched the GP’s arm, put her hand on the GP counter. In short, a one woman contamination disaster area.
There needs to be a clampdown of media travel for the sake of us all.
Boris says “the aim is to reduce the peak of the epidemic, that is the strategy and I am sure it will succeed”.
Well the aim should have been to delay, delay and delay as much as possible AND to reduce the peak too, so as to give the NHS more time to prepare, to increase ICU capacity and to find out more about the best treatments for survival. Of course we will get through it (or most of us will), the question is will the death toll be less then 0.5% of those infected or nearer 10% of those infected due to the lack of ventilator and medical capacity at the NHS.
Surely the means by which we “reduce the peak” is via “delay, delay, delay”: that is what reduce the peak (flatten the curve) means.
How come the toll in Germany is only about 0.1% of cases so far?
Why is no one publicising what is being done there?
Good morning.
I really cannot see why all the fuss over a germ is being made ? More people die from other diseases and accidents. Don’t see the markets going south over that !
What we need is positive news. Yes this is a contagious virus but, statistically it is not a mass killer. This should have been made clear from the outset and the markets calmed.
KEEP CALM & CARRY ON.
Incredible that we have allowed an extremely mild strain of a flu like illness to paralyse the world. In the six months since this virus appeared about 9000 have allegedly died from it. In the same time a total of 1,437.300 people have died from all communicable diseases. So for every 160 deaths in that period only one was from this particular disease. 30 to 72 times as many die from flu every year. Are we really this stupid?
In these extraordinary times the powers that be should close the markets for the duration.
We are now moving towards a command economy for the duration of this pandemic -at least.
I don’t know about investment advice – but it should be marvellous times for those with conspiracy theories they wish to establish.
This morning I have re-read a Daily Mail article on Dr. David Mackereth, which prompts me to ask the following question:
Can the Government, with its current razor-sharp focus on evidence and science, and an urgent need for availability of medical personnel, afford to consider as “unfit to work” an NHS doctor of 26 years’ experience, mostly in A&E, because he holds the opinion that a person’s sex is defined by biology and genetics, and wishes to keep his thinking clear on that subject?
I wonder whether the NHS will still be able to find the resources for all the sex change operations and children’s hormone alterations.
Badly rattled indeed but many markets were of course powered by irrational exuberance, itself sustained by maladroit central bank policies of the like of the Bernanke put.
CNBC now says via its China reporter “China is back at work” No further outbreaks”
Let me correct that. China never stopped working.
The city of Wuhan in a China which is not tiny was in “lockdown” which actually meant many people still working. Eventually factory workers after a while got back to work but not all sectors. China has had plagues before ..in places..
China will rule the world eventually unless the panic virus , mass hysteria, is not brought under control in the West, Kipling style “If”
That “I have put my proposal again to government…” is most disturbing. The May government perished after it did not listen to you: will this one suffer the same fate?
But nuncle you’ve always argued that it doesn’t matter how much public debt there is as the Bank of England can buy it up? So why not offer UBI of £10,000 for every person per month and let the Bank buy up £7 trillion of newly issued gilts using newly printed money.
Reply Not so. There is an inflation constraint on the printing of money