My intervention during the Economic Update from the Chancellor, 17 March 2020

John Redwood (Wokingham) (Con): I am delighted that the Chancellor recognises the need for burden-sharing on employment costs in badly affected sectors such as tourism, travel and hospitality, but will he also make sure that there is a package for the self-employed, because some of those people are losing a large amount of their business, too?

The Chancellor of the Exchequer (Mr Rishi Sunak): My right hon. Friend has written about the importance of employment support, and I look forward to getting his thoughts on those measures.