The twin crises

The government have many difficult decisions to make. They are mainly seeking to manage the virus. The science tells them it does not have medicines to prevent the virus nor to treat it. Understandably with a new virus there are many limits on what scientists can tell us about it. The science Ministers draw on is epidemiology. It comprises a series of guesses or forecasts of how the infection may spread around the population, and how many people may die as a result of it. They usually die by compounding other health problems.
These graphs rest on the figures from China, Italy and elsewhere where it is a bit more advanced than here. None of the figures can be that reliable. No country has been able to test enough people to know how many at one time in a country actually have the virus. There is an element of chance as to whether a death is ascribed to the virus because the person was tested, or ascribed to the other health conditions because they were not. There is still a lack of clarity over whether you can catch it twice.
The epidemiologists agree that if a country cuts the rate of increase and the total number of cases by enforcing segregation of people, the virus may spread again once the restrictive measures are removed. They also think people will become better able to fend it off after they have had it once, so as more people have experienced it so there are fewer hosts in the population for a new virus attack.
At the same time the government has to manage the economic crisis which the heavily restrictive measures to deal with the virus creates. As an economic commentator I can give the government a much clearer view of the economic damage the measures will inflict, and can explain how their economic response needs to be much bigger given the extent of the damage.
The short term hit to the economy is going to be a much bigger decline in output and incomes than is normal in the first quarter of a nasty recession like 2008-9. More than a fifth of the economy will face little or no custom as hotels, bars, restaurants, pubs, clubs, leisure and pleasure events close down. There will not be many discretionary purchases either, as people put on hold any plans for new cars, new homes, or larger household items. High Streets will be largely deserted or locked down.
If the state does not come up with ways to sustain employment many people will lose their jobs. Many businesses will go onto care and maintenance or will go into wind up, bereft of revenue and purpose.
The epidemiologists cannot give us a date by which the controls can be removed and the all clear sounded. The thought that this may drag on for many months, with some seeming to say we can only relax the controls when people have been successfully vaccinated with a vaccine still to be developed and approved, will ensure many more people lose their jobs and their businesses.
Government needs to weigh very carefully the balance between the health crisis and the economic crisis. Measures that damage the economy are only worth taking where there is considerable certainty they will save a material number of lives. The case for a major cash injection to offset the damage to companies and people is overwhelming if the close down has to endure more than a couple of weeks.
The daily increase in the UK death rate has slowed slightly, but it is still running at about a 53% day. Suggesting about 10,000 deaths in ten days time. Perhaps 100,000 needing ventilation with the NHS having the capacity for less than 10% of this. So why on earth did the UK make all the same errors as Italy in failing to clamp down earlier so that the NHS will be overwhelmed. It was very obvious this would happen given what had happened in Italy. Yet even today the children are still mingling at school. The government and government experts have under reacted massively and many thousands will surely die as a direct result.
Yes, your figures imply an adjustment to the otherwise generally good sense of what John says.
It is, that measures must be taken, where it appears that NOT to take them would involve a significant risk of increasing fatalities.
Failure to observe that principle would mean that in due course there would inevitably be a reckoning to be made.
It is worth noting that the mortality rate that you project for ten days time would be three times the total for China – where the epidemic has been suppressed – yet in a population of only about six percent of theirs.
Well we shall see, I do not really believe the China figures. Also it is a very large place and some areas of it are not yet affected very much at all so in effect separate countries. I very much hope something is discovered to reduce the death rate and we can fettle some new ventilators together. But we still have the vast majority of people vulnerable to infection and the NHS clearly has a severe lack of capacity.
Instead of looking at Italy and China and comparing ourselves why don’t we look at the low mortality rates in Germany and ask what they are doing.
They have a huge number of cases but few fatalities, are there many patients in their ICUs or are they managing to treat before hospitalisation is required?
There is something to learn here as they seem to have a less fatal infection than elsewhere.
Indeed why is this they are testing more people than the UK I think but is there anything else that can be learned?
It is worth remembering the common law principle of recklessness, which forms part of many criminal laws.
E.g. criminal damage is the causing of damage intentionally or *recklessly”.
There is plenty of case law as to what constitutes recklessness, but where virtually the entire national and international scientific community have been urging a course of action, and warning of the consequences of failing to implement that, it’s hard to see how such inaction would fail that test.
It is on a similar basis that the Precautionary Principle rests.
So not content with wanting Stalinist show trials for people who dared to vote to Leave the EU Martin, you now want similar action for anyone who in your opinion doesn’t act the way you think is correct over the current epidemic.
Presumably if old Mr Corbyn had taken the same actions you would be on here saying what a fine job he was doing.
I think this is a good insight what the economy will be like with zero carbon crap promoted by the govt. I hope it will now reverse any thought of it.
I agree with Javelin and Mark B. The elderly and vulnerable should be isolated the rest carry on working.
Johnson has caved to each uninformed media demand. He does not like to make unpopular decisions. He lacks a cogent direction. First ship passengers quarantined in Liverpool. Two weeks ago he let in thousands from virus hotspots without testing or quarantine. Now wants to lock us all up!
Glad to read in Con a Woman “the haziness in thought” of the four in charge of the NHS when questioned by Hunt. They were appalling. The sort LL and Dominic write about. It was clear for everyone to see how these people earn a fortune but do not have a clue in leadership, strategic thinking or decision making.
The economy should not be savaged it will cause far worse problems in the short and long term. People on extravagant benefits are fine they carry on as normal. Those doing the right thing, self employed, low paid, prudent, strivers and savers will also be savaged. Johnson and your Socialist Tory party jumping left. My fear is temporary measures made permanent.
Governments are far better at pontificating & ‘dealing’ with imaginary problems that won’t hit us in many year time than dealing with real ones that will hit us very hard – hear and now.
But you cant use Italy as a baseline norm for modelling as their Flu-Like-Illness deaths in recent years has been far higher than anywhere else
Read the study paper which was linked on yesterdays blog
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1201971219303285
I have spoken to the four banks I deal with so far and have had not any help from them at all as yet at all just helpful noises and they are already very well secured and could easily assist with zero risk to them and indeed make a profit. They are slow, expensive and largely useless.
Most of the government help is slow with details and methods of application, qualification rules still not clear. The approach of the banks is to not reply to calls, to demand endless pointless information from you to try to put you off or refer you long winded waffle on web sites rather than given you a quick decision. If you stop paying mortgages what will happen at credit reference agencies and with future loan applications. You will have to say you have missed payments and then be debarred?
HSBS personal overdrafts are now at nearly 40% (with one size fits all) this is now 400 times base rates. This had been encourages by the FCA under Andrew Bailey now at the BoE. Is he proud of this lunacy? It the historian totally economically and mathematically illiterate? Why no comment on this.
Perhaps some emergency lending rate restriction so that no bank or credit card company can charge anyone more that say 7%. This is already 70 times base rate and quite high enough given the current circumstances. Otherwise banks have an incentive to restrict credit and thus force customers to use their very expensive overdrafts and credit cards or to default or shut down.
If the BOE guarantees the loan then there is no need to price in risk so the banks, who are only creating the money not using working capital, could loan at very reasonable rates akin to those that they are being charged themselves
Do you have any feedback on scientists’/ministers’ views of the prospects of success from existing drugs such as chloroquine? Trials in France sound promising but it’s always dangerous to venture outside one’s own field in science. No doubt it would take a little time for trials analysis and peer review but superficially there seem grounds for hope.
Well if I was going to die anyway and given that the NHS clearly has only about 10% of the respirators they need then I would probably try almost anything!
May responsible for importing about 1 million immigrants and lost illegal immigrants under watch as HS and PM, against govt policy, has overwhelmed the NHS and other public services. We read 20,000 military on stand by to be put to use, that would the 20,000 police officers she got rid of. We heard and read the Windrush report yesterday where there were years of institutional failings, the sort she levelled at police powers, where she was in charge for ten years! Kitkat policy, Brexit etc. When does she get investigated censured or sanctioned? Her actions in office utterly appaling and underhand to say the least. Why is she not kicked out your Tory party because she epitomises everything she described as nasty and some more!
I too am not fan and tend to feel rather repulsed whenever I see or hear her on TV or radio.
Sir JR
Thank you very good and interesting summary
bill brown
+1
I believe it would help considerably if the doom-mongers in the media and on sites such as these learned to bite their tongues.
I am far from being a Pollyanna when considering life’s problems, but constantly peddling figures of doom based on worst-case computer modelling, praising other countries’ handling of this problem without acknowledging possible differences or shortfalls in their systems, describing possible courses of actions as actuality does damn all to help the situation, but a very great deal to unsettle the public.
As far as I am aware, as a daily reader of this Diary, none of the contributors here have professional expertise in disease or crisis management, or in actual government (other than our host – please forgive me if I have overlooked a medical doctor or scientist). It appears that a lot of posters get some sick pleasure out of attempting to scare or even terrify readers by comments along the lines of “the UK doesn’t know what it’s doing, everyone else knows better”, “the UK doesn’t know what it’s doing but I could have told them what to do”, “the Prime Minister wants 1000s of people to die” etc etc. Perhaps those of you do this just love the temporary adrenalin rush – but it is people like you who are fuelling panic-buying and scaring the vulnerable.
Well do you want the truth or do you want me to be PC and tell you lies and want you want to hear?
I am a mathematician/physicist/engineer by training. You do not need to be an expert just do the simple arithmetic. Plenty of experts are saying exactly the same as I am (Neil Ferguson OBE FMedSci is a British epidemiologist, professor of mathematical biology, who specialises in the epidemiology of infectious disease spread in humans and animals for example).
We knew what happened in Italy but the government under reacted hugely with the result the the NHS will now be totally unable to cope and many will die for want of proper treatment. We should have delayed the spread of the infection as far as humanly possible many weeks ago to delay and spread to NHS demand and give more time for the NHS to prepare. The government and their experts got “the science” wrong, why? It should have been very clear from experience in Italy.
I actually don’t want you telling me anything at all, LL. You appear to have an inordinate amount of free time to comment on anything and everything that appears on this blog, usually to say how correct you are and how wrong everyone else is.
Why don’t you start your own website? I’m sure that with your training and genius-level knowledge, you’ll become a legend in your own lunchtime!
They have become accustomed to dealing in the Politics Of Perception, as opposed to the Politics Of Fact.
That is how Johnson got where he is, and how other recent campaigns have succeeded.
It appears that he and his team were simply unable to get their minds out of those habits, I think.
The results have been disastrous, sadly.
Lifelogic says something logical – miracles do happen!
Our schools should have closed a month ago. Businesses shut down a month ago. We are dealing with this too late and too slowly.
Italy shows us a grim picture of where we will be in one month’s time.
Temporary morgues. Mass cremations. Carnage in hospitals and care homes.
Meanwhile we have a government elected by the minority introducing draconian powers. They are all over the place.
We need a government of national unity – one which represents us all, not just the Tory minority – we need a complete shutdown and we need guarantees for all businesses, all workers, and for both homeowners and renters – all of them.
The banking crisis did for Labour and it has been out of power now for a decade. As the body bags build up Mr Johnson’s inept response to this crisis will do for the Tories. You should have picked a proper leader and not a buffoon.
Reply Labour supports the Emergency powers to be taken in Parliament early next week. I and others have argued they must go through unopposed, so need to be negotiated with the Opposition.
I also said it a month ago. I have an Italian wife we knew exactly what was happening.
what is it with you leftists that you cant accept the results of elections?!
you weren’t complaining when the blair-brown govt had a 60 seat majority with 35% of the vote. and went on to bust the economy and sign all those dumb EU-federalising treaties.
You lost. Get over it.
BTW you should read the Imperial College study. it is very clear if you introduce measures too early you increase not decrease the risks. If we want to take lessons form elsewhere it should be from South Korea Hong Kong and Singapore, not Italy (and not just on COVID19…)
As Sir John is pointing out – there are choices to make between the economy and potential loss of life. From your posts, you seem to think it is possible for s government (not this one presumably) to solve both problems – when in fact there will clearly need to be compromises made to protect one or the other. I am very glad I am not having to manage this crisis and I don’t envy those who are.
@Lifelogic – the handling of the 1918 pandemic showed truth and full disclosure were essential to retain public trust.
(Thank you for your further thoughts yesterday following my rejoinder on flattening the curve. I understand and agree.)
Thanks,
Ll,
I have, in the past, well understood, and agreed with, many of the views you have posted on this site.
From a passionate advocate for, or against, so many important issues, I worry that, in respect of the Coronavirus, you may be becoming unduly alarmist – and repetitive.
The situation is serious, probably more on the economic front than the medical one, in my view. Many people will undoubtedly die, but most, from the evidence so far, will be the old and medically frail. The alarm you convey in your repetitive comments here is unlikely to help.
You may, of course, be absolutely correct in your predictions, but I really do believe it is time, for your own good at least, to start to look for the silver lining in these clouds of despair.
The only help that will be much use to small businesses will be immediate loans direct from government to the businesses and the direct deferral of VAT, PAYE and other taxes. The banks are a useless, too slow and are rip off middleman. Otherwise it will be too little, too late and many sound businesses and jobs will be gone.
Anyone who works for the state sector will of course be just fine, very well cushioned, their pensions will be just fine and will and remain on full pay. Apart that is from the front line medical staff, several of whom will die for lack of PPE protective equipment. 13 doctors in Italy have died already I understand.
Why of why did the government accelerate into this wall just like Italy when they had the clear warning as to what would happen. Doubtless the government experts will blame the people for insufficient social distancing failing to slow the growth in patients in a few day time. This rather than their own huge under reaction several weeks back.
Medics not doctors.
To be fair Lifelogic, neither you nor I nor anyone on this blog (left or right) ever said “Aren’t we missing the big picture here ? The coming virus ? We should be gearing ourselves for that – not arguing about green crap.”
I’m kicking myself – aren’t you ?
Hi Sir John,
I agree with you that there needs to be a balance between how protect peoples health and how much damage we do to the economy.
However three new studies just published ( including one in Nature ) show that the is an effective treatment for covid-19. It is Chloroquine, a long used drug against Malaria both for treatment and as a prophylactic.
These studies also show that not only can Chloroquine be used as a treatment but that it also has a prophylactic ( preventative ) effect on covid-19.
Given that it has a long a safe history of being used in humans, I hope that the Govt an look into approving its use for covid-19. I think Mps should start asking questions.
/ikh
@ikh; Is that not the family of drugs the POTUS was talking about yesterday in his daily press briefing, now he likes to talk-up when ever he can, but he merely said such drugs might work, that their testing is to be fast-tracked.
“Given that it has a long a safe history of being used in humans”
The fact that such drugs are already certified safe for use on humans is irrelevant, what needs to be established is how they interact with the Covid-19 virus and any damage the virus has done to the body systems, there has already been advice about certain over-the-counter pain killers that might actually make Covid-19 worse for those suffering symptoms.
There is an article in the Mail today about a young fit woman who is in a London hospital being treated for severe lung disease caused by the virus. She made a video as she recovered in order to warn her friends. She says that when she became ill she was prescribed a large dose of Ibuprofen, which the French have advised to avoid as it suppresses the immune system. Tell Hancock JR.
The French are trialling chloroquine and in combination with another drug. Let’s hope the NHS has ordered a lot of it. Have a word with Hancock JR.
Meanwhile, tonic water has sold out.
http://www.thelancet.com November 2003
‘Effects of chloroquine on viral infections: An old drug against today’s diseases’
I took it in my 50s during two two-week-long trips in malaria-infested areas. One tablet every week, starting two week before the trip continuing several weeks after. As indicated/warned by the doctor who prescribed these and in the information sheet accompanying the tablets, there could be/are also side-effects, and it would appear they are more likely the older the person taking that preventative medicine.
With economic activity low is the ideal time to leave the EU. We can then recover without the dead hand of EU bureaucracy.
This must not be used as an excuse to delay.
Indeed.
Ian Wragg
Second that
Well said.
Agreed. Now is the ideal time to leave. There is no need for the agreement the establishment are concocting.
Yes, reducing the scope of external markets by about a half would help no end, I’m sure.
@MiC; Indeed, remaining in in the EU would lock the UK out of the many external markets…
There will clearly be a delay – even if Johnson is still lying about it.
The massive economic change required of business to comply with all your pointless additional Brexit red tape is huge. And whether you like it or not now is not the time to be imposing that burden on firms.
Brexit has been all but dead since late 2016 when it became clear all of the Brexiteers promises were untrue. Coronavirus has now effectively killed it off for good.
Keep going, Andy.
At least you will be happy that so many oldies are succumbing.
@Andy; What a load of Europhile nonsense!
i doubt it, although that’s a possible interpretation. More likely is, after the current economic meltdown, WTO Brexit will be felt all round to be a doddle. and a new round of project fear will be drowned out in laughter.
Meanwhile, in case you hadn’t noticed, the euro-system is on life support. the ECB has in effect agreed to monetise the debt of the deficit countries. and the govt of Italy is begging for emergency subsidies from the rest – yes begging, thats what you have to do when you’re in a currency union.
There will be no appetite after all this to start a trade war with the UK. so the EU will agree to a sensible FTA just like they’ve done with other countries such as Canada and Japan.
It seems suspicious to me that a lock down in densely populated China is successful whereas a lock down in loosely populated Italy is failing.
Bluntly.
The NHS will not collapse because of demand. It will only collapse because of lack of funding from the jobs outside of it. Trying to explain this to a Left winger is like trying to explain calculus to a baby. They really do believe in the magic money tree.
Soon western economies are going to discover that the cure is more lethal than the virus. I fear that we are going to have to come out of our caves and suffer a cull.
In the meantime good – hard working – people are literally going hungry while the usual shysters still pick up their benefits, the risk of criminality from them is their version of strike action. How unfair !
This situation will not be tolerated.
Our leading companies go on sale to God knows whom at rock bottom prices. (we can have a good guess)
Opportunistic military incursions are taking place by some weird coincidence to add insult to the viral injury.
Airlines can still just about be rescued (the people are ready – the machinery is ready) Industries can just about be rescued too (the people are ready – the machinery is ready), the pubs can be rescued and the leisure jobs can be rescued but time is running out.
Western leaders lack the balls to say that money matters and without it such as the NHS is dead for sure and countless more will die of that (and suicide and poverty) than Boomers who refuse to isolate themselves.
The one good thing out of all this is that petty PC grievances will no longer be tolerated and we are getting a good look at what Thunbergism will be like and the young are not going to like it one bit.
Anonymous.
The one good thing out of all this is that petty PC grievances will no longer be tolerated and we are getting a good look at what Thunbergism will be like and the young are not going to like it one bit.
Can’t be all bad then. Welcoming them to the real world on planet earth.
RE you last sentence, the young in my household still have their technology and now don’t need to go to school which they quite like
Unless they can relate the shelves being stripped bare to environmentalism they will not change their ideals one bit. This is an old person’s disease to them, I am struggling to get mine to wash their hands.
A ray of light on the horizon is that Netflix is reducing streaming quality and I have throttled their WiFi bandwidth as I need priority when working at home so they will notice an effect of this potential return to earlier times.
@NS; “This is an old person’s disease to them, I am struggling to get mine to wash their hands.”
Of course this was and is still not helped by the mixed messages coming out of Govt, there wasn’t enough emphasis placed on the fact that children and young adults [1] can become very good super-spreaders of this or any other virus even if they do not suffer any symptoms, then passing it on to the more and highly-vulnerable, why has it taken Covid-19 for the govt and schools to drum home even the most basic of personal hygiene?!
Teenagers appear far more concerned about their exams, which can always be taken later, than the spread of Covid-19.
[1] why has the govt still not ordered the closing of all pubs, bars and clubs
If the NHS had the whole of GDP it would be short of resources.
It is a soviet style monolith which will never cope.
As I take my m in l for treatment I see so much waste and underemployment. Like all government agencies the rock face is short whilst the administration multiplies exponentially.
Exactly right.
Some medical staff are saintly but the system is dire.
@Ian Wragg; How is your marvellous private medicine coping in the USA, bleating for unlimited Federal funds, that.s what…
@Anonymous “Airlines can still just about be rescued” The UK does not have an airline industry those that operate here are domiciled elsewhere. So there is nothing to rescue there. Although there is an opportunity to buy.
However, the UK does have a lot of people employed in the airline industry – that’s the only bit to be rescued and secured. Maybe be using them the UK could have its own international airline
Yep! The young (those the ‘failed’ generation, the boomers, raised) were joyous when they thought they were immune and the Boomers would die. Turns out the ‘young’ are pretty unhealthy – faddy eating, no exercise, no mental resilience.
Pride before the fall?
@Lynn Atkinson; “The young (those the ‘failed’ generation, the boomers, raised)”
You missed out a generation, the Boomer generation are the grandparents of the young who think they are immune to this virus, please do not blame my generation for the failings of those who grew up in the economic and social utopia so many people on this site have worshipped.
I’ve just seen a clip of a Chinese medical officer in Italy saying that the so-called lockdown in Italy has been far too lax.
Government calls for retired medical staff to return to the NHS. Yet the NHS cannot even get proper protective PPE equipment to their existing staff (even though they claim to have it in store) and they cannot even test their staff when needed for the virus (so some are self isolating and thus not working).
These retired staff will generally be in the higher risk (60+ groups too). It does not sound a very appealing offer to me. 13 medics have died in Italy so far I understand and more than 2600 of them are infected.
.
My colleagues wife (district nurse) who was initially told not to wear a mask during home visits because it impairs communication with patients has now been told to check with the patient first to see if they are symptomatic and if so she is to return to the hospital to obtain a mask. She will not be given masks to carry with her, they will only be issued on a case by case basis as they are in short supply.
Sound appallingly inefficient.
Perhaps take a large plastic carrier bag full of fresh air in with you and just breath in out of that while you do the initial assessment of the patient!
The French approach is a good idea. Businesses which lose more than 50% of turnover will be compensated for their losses caused by the lock down.
The civil service has had three months to make plans and now that they have found that doing very little would most likely cause half a million deaths, including the young and people with controlled health conditions, they have no plans having stopped the economy. They are unfit for purpose.
The Civil Service delivers government policy. It is for ministers to decide.
And they decided to prioritised Brexit preparations – which we know will make us poorer – rather than a Coronavirus response.
When the dust settles on all this and the UK and the US have the worst death rates among developed countries I hope blame is correctly assigned at the failed governments in both countries.
Who knew?
Salary or income support is already needed. However if a percentage is applied, it should be related to the recipient’s wages: an executive might survive very comfortably for a few months on 50% salary, but someone on minimum wage would not, and might even need 90% or more to keep solvent.
It should be capped at the living wage then some people might wake up.
@BeebTax; Someone on minimum wage would likely need more than 100%, given the shortages (they will have to buy what they can get, not what is cheapest), the greater use of domestic energy, high than normal use of telephones etc.
Also if utility bills are off-set this help might need to be extended past when ever this crisis ends and people can get back (in) to work.
We are possibly seeing a social crisis develop not unlike that of the 1930s.
The Government is under enormous strain. Not only are they trying to manage the outbreak and save lives, but also to shore up the economy, and help all those businesses and people losing their livelihoods. They are under assault from all sides.
Too many people, aided and abetted by the Media, are wanting instant answers to every question. No government of any stripe could provide these.
I know its not easy, but I believe the Government are doing their very best for everyone, ably assisted by the impressive Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientist, who are keeping their cool. As for the Chancellor. Well, he has been thrown in at the deep end, and, in my opinion is doing a very good job trying to address the concerns of so many. I would guess he isn’t getting much sleep.
To get through this time, we should try to follow sensible health instructions, and look out for others, as best we can, and try to give the Government a break, and thanks for the impossible task they are undertaking.
Chehire Girl
+1
“Too many people, aided and abetted by the Media, are wanting instant answers to every question. No government of any stripe could provide these.”
Sorry but I’m not entirely convinced by such arguments, it has been the duty of HMG for decades to plan for these sorts of civil, economic or military emergencies, hence why the Civil Contingency Act is ready to be enacted with not much more than a nod of the head, it’s not as if a massive earthquake has hit without warning.
The likelihood of a near total lock-down (in the event of Covid-19 reaching the UK, and the almost inevitability of that) was known about since at least mid Jan, today is March 20th, neither substantive fiscal/economic measures are in place, nor has the food distribution system been stabilised.
‘relax the controls’. Surely, you mean abolish?
Why doesn’t the government give advice to help stop people getting sick. AS always they stick with their own establishment ‘experts’ and ignore the science behind nutritional medicine.
Simply taking vitamins A, C and D will help many to resist the virus.
Our bodies become resistant to a new virus by having been attacked by it – If we are better off, physically, our immune systems will contain the virus and keep it from causing trouble – we simply need to build up our immune systems to cope with a fresh attack.
If the government uses this ’emergency’ to take away freedoms, they certainly will not be doing the job we expect of them.
Why aren’t the vast majority of adults able to seek advice on how to live healthily – which is widely available – and use their own intelligence to take such boosters as are usually promoted to counter infections?
Because there is so much contradictory information, from government agencies, MSM, ETC – especially on nutritional medicine which these sources ignore in favour of drug solutions.
Are we going to see a partially tested vaccine imposed on us all, which is what happens with all previous vaccines?
Better to protect ourselves with good nutrition, rather than wait for a remedy that many not work for all people.
Good morning.
The virus is in the ‘system’. The best measure the government should have taken was to limit all travel from affected countries but, I guess, due to political and big business interests it decided not too. Therefore I argue, the government failed in its primary function and is now trying to put out the flames of a fire it could have avoided.
The best measure now is, as I said yesterday, is to KEEP CALM AND CARRY ON ! Let the virus spread, pass, and then hopefully, learn from it. One lesson we can take is that those we place our trust in to govern should be people more decisive in nature, able to see the big picture, like our kind host, and be prepared to make tough decisions. I am afraid to say that those in government have been like rabbits caught in the headlights of a speeding electric vehicle. /sarc
Finally I do not want to break the law. I have never broken the law and do not wan to but . . . ! If like in Italy and France I am placed, along with the rest of the populace, under House Arrest then I am going to !
Then you deserve to be punished as such lawbreakers were in China, I think.
@Mark B; You were wrong yesterday, you are wrong again today.
Spot on. Politicians need not have the same characteristics as popular actors! You are unlikely to fraternise with them, therefore you don’t have to ‘like’ them, you need to respect them! These are the people who will champion you in that great battle and the weapon is brains. Choose a WINNER – or lose!
We know for certain that the one thing Britain cannot afford is to have our host sitting about on the back benches because he has been true to his politics rather than courting popularity.
If you do, don’t come near me chum.
The government faces difficult choices. For the moment it has chosen to support the scientists in their attempts to flatten the Covid-19 incidence curve. This, as you say, is all based on guesswork that it will enable the NHS to cope with the demand. They have also chosen to shut down large areas of the economy. It takes no guesswork to calculate the consequences – insolvencies and job losses – as the just in time cash flow economy grinds to a halt with some irreparable consequences. At some point the decision will have to be made the reverse the advice to self isolate in an attempt to attempt to resuscitate the economy. Otherwise the sacred cow that is the NHS will kill the economy.
… and the economy will kill the NHS.
A Churchillian speech is needed more than ever. Perhaps one from the Queen too.
I get the impression you are thinking along the same lines as myself. All employed people and self employed people need the support of their salaries and wages to ensure that the structure of society continues to exist even when much of it is producing and doing nothing. The alternative is that employment erodes and disappears to the point where their is nothing to return to when it is considered safe to return to normality. If government have to print money to do it, so be it. It is hardly a new process for them, it is just the cause that is different.
and the recipient… generally it’s the capitalists paying to keep the Corporatists afloat. Time for a Corporate sacrifice.
The ITN news report on Italy was harrowing. People suffering from pneumonia need to be shown on TV more to ram home that this is serious and Boomers going to the pub while saying they’re not scared might change their minds, finally.
I’m pretty sure that it is not just ‘Boomers’ going to the Pub. Some of them look pretty young to me!
Hancock this morning – if the science suggests we need to do more we will. If? What on earth does he mean “IF”. The NHS is just not ready to cope perhaps by a factor of only having 1/10 of the ventilators etc. needed in just a few days time and he is saying If?
He still does really not get it does he?
“Government needs to weigh very carefully the balance between the health crisis and the economic crisis.”
Can the Government assure us that it considers everyone to be of equal worth regardless of their economic status at the time the health crisis struck?
The Tory government’s appalling refusal to reform Labour’s bloated, expanding, overmanned, deliberately wasteful and highly protective client state leaves it little wiggle room to provide the necessary liquidity to help the wealth generating sector that pays all the bills and keeps this nation afloat
The deliberate avoidance of reform will now be fully felt. If reformed had been implemented some time ago the Exchequer would now in a better position to help the wealth creators and the bill payers.
We see this in Italy and France where the State’s lethargy and waste provides minimal room for fiscal support for the wealth creators. Though Macron has tried to reform the backward public sector which has led to violence as State vested interest groups fight to protect their privileges from reform
This PM must reform and undermine Labour and their client state rather than listen to the constant promotion of their socialist ideas designed to embed and expand their influence and reach
well said.
Totally agree Dominic. 10 years since Labour were in office and nothing has been done to reduce the bloated, expensive, wasteful public sector including the H of L and H of C. I think the mistake we are making is assuming we have had Tory Governments in charge for the last 10 years. If only…..!!
Would you care to define your term “client state” please?
It has a well-used meaning, but which you seem to be completely wrongly applying.
But he is a self-confessed ‘socialist’. Why would he reform away from his core belief?
So based on completely reliable figures, far less deaths than an average year from flu and mass media hype we have succeeeded in panicing ourselves into cratering the world economy thereby creating supply chain collapse and probably very serious food shortages at a time when the climate is getting considerably colder and wetter. It is extremely likely we are going to suffer very greatly from this stupidity and I fully expect draconian legislation to force us to take dangerous vaccines and remove liberty wholesale simply to control the unrest.
Boris tells us to “stand by our workers as we will stand by you”, well my wages of circa £60k goes out in ten days so what are they doing. You cannot even apply for the government loans yet or even see if you qualify. All the government has done so far is encourage my tenants not to pay their rents on time.
So what exactly are the government going to do before the month ends?
We are in similar position with this virus and resultant economic crisis as were in 1940 at the beginning of WW2 and thank heaven we didn’t have Lifelogic around on a soap box at that time. All criticism and very little constructive thought.
We are getting signs that the PM found his Beaverbrook some weeks ago as ventilators were being purchased from the outset and now a consortium of manufactures are making them. The same is true of testing kits of all types and PPE.
The NHS is working flat out freeing up more hospital beds and the call to recently retired medics (many of whom will be in their early 60s) has gone out and will be successful.
We have had one significant package of help from the Chancellor and will be getting another today. All of this clearly illustrates that the team in No 10 is planning well ahead and successfully multi-tasking. Previous residents in Downing St were not very good at this.
So let’s help them with constructive thought and action and whilst life will be very uncomfortable and difficult for a time we will get through it and come out on top.
I fully agree with your article!
I think the best hope in the short and medium term lies in the use of antivirals or other drugs that are being trialled to make this a treatable condition. We can’t count on a vaccine – remember for example that there is still no HIV vaccine, although a Coronavirus vaccine is probably simpler to produce.
We read that many of the key ingredients for critical medicines that are needed to treat existing illnesses are made in India or China and that the supply is vulnerable. The government needs to act urgently to ensure that manufacturing capability is re-established in this country for existing and new medicines.
One other thought is Test Test Test. We need the facts.
For all I know I may already have had the virus and am sheltering in my house for nothing.
I am thankful that the death rate is fairly low. Imagine a virus that killed 50%, or more, of those contracting it. Nature will always try to reduce an overpopulation and these pandemics will become more frequent, and more damaging, due to overcrowded cities and unlimited international travel. It is a recipe for the world wide decimation of humans.
The Lifelogic show is alive and well.
It is essential such measures are temporary only for the current emergency. Leftists are attempting to try to get massive welfare, state interventionism and micro management of corporate strategies baked into the law for the long term. If we need the govt to guarantee the wages of employees in an organisation then fair enough let’s do it. But let’s make sure the organisation does its bit. Airlines for example are reported as having called for aid. Ok let’s guarantee wages up to eg £30k. But then the companies should divert resources from those paid more than that to ease the burden. So the highly paid pilots and of course the management need to accept a temporary pay cut. Legislation may be needed to disapply rights to claim constructive dismissal while such measures are in place.
Calls for nationalisation, permanent new benefits all sorts of mad green policies need to be rejected. Such policies must be debated and implemented or not for the long term in the normal way. After public debate, scrutiny and elections.
It appears that Chloroquine is effective as both a treatment for and a preventative against Covid 19.
Trump has announced the US is expeditinf further trials.
If the billions wasted on Public Health England & Scotland had been spent building stockpiles of Chloroquine and field hospitals, we would be in a much better place.
The UK has banned the export of Chloroquine since the 19th of Feb.
Can Sir John find out:
How many UK manufacturers can make it.
What are current UK stocks.
How many times has it been prescribed to treat patients in the UK since late Feb
Sir John,
I have concerns about the support being offered to businesses in that they will probably not be offered universally. As such healthy businesses who suffer a smaller downturn will not be compensated and will either ned to downsize slightly or use up[ reserves to keep trading.
Those supported businesses will emerge in the same state as before but the businesses that had reserves to invest will be disadvantaged and perhaps less competitive.
It is difficult to be fair in this situation but any action really needs to be universal rather than targeted.
Any wage interventions need to be based on essential outgoings not income.
The bucket list ‘must do a cruise before I die’ seems to be a self-fulfilling outcome rather sooner than expected.
I find it amazing how many stories are coming out of the seriously ill, disabled and life-extending drug reliant users who are going on these boring jaunts.
Anybody want a nearly new large floating hotel – going cheap?
Cost/benefit. Say the current plan costs the economy £50Bn over the next two years and say the current plan ‘saves’ 20,000. That means we spent £2.5 million to ‘save’ each life. Not normally worth it, but….
The alternative is not good either. Do nothing and maybe 50,000 die. The effect of that much illness on the economy is not negligible. Say 3% of GDP over one year, roughly £65Bn. So it is not obvious which is the better strategy.
Then there is the politics. The EU is following the former strategy, it may turn out well, it may not. But Boris would be taking a big risk to do any different. The second strategy would have to prove dramatically better than the EU’s strategy to justify the body count. Imagine the screaming from the DM. Boris has his sovereignty all right – but it is no use to him. Follow the EU.
Will you support the PM when he will inevitably ask in June for the transition period to be extended beyond 2020 in the light of the covid-19 outbreak or will you accuse him of betraying Brexit ?
Where do you stand on this issue ?
Reply I support his recent statement that there will be no delay
“Confined to Barracks!”
That’s my wife’s old-fashioned (British grit) take on this to cheer folks up.
The the first time in decades QT on BBC was deadly serious with minimal politics and more responsibility and respect to everyone’s view.
The importance of technology especially the internet keeping folks informed has been proven like never before and it’s important that everyone possible be empowered by it.
SJR deserves great credit for affording us insight into the future problems and opportunities over decades, often a lone voice in a mad world, via his many books and this blog, despite all the critics.
Great to hear 1400 firms are working on manufacturing ventilators already.
Great to see Professor Solomon of Lpool University giving prevention advice and shows the dilemma of time split between this and his key virus research work 24/7.
Great to hear the country coming together to help others.
Great to hear NHS being given free food, drink and even BP fuel!
Are there any countries that haven’t got any cases of it? If so – why? there must be a reason.
A man went to the chemist recently and asked:
” About the letter you sent me last year.
Can I have the the flu jab now please? ” (Thinking it will ward off Covid19)
The young lady went to the back room and came later saying :
“I’m sorry but we don’t have any left”……
I would have said “Sorry you missed your appointment 6 months ago…….”
You could make it up. Embarrassing all round.
That’s what happens when things are free
For two months the government did nothing (choice 1), then it spoke of flattening the curve (choice 2). A few days ago, the scientists from Imperial College published the Italian data and the government has been frightened into some action. There is a third option, which is a major, short, sharp quarantine, closing the schools and borders and stopping the vast majority of people from going to work, text book epidemiology. This would save more lives and cost the economy less than long drawn out (re)action. Why not try it? I believe it would have the support of the vast majority.
Note: there are still a few parts of the country where a quarantine would not be necessary, e.g. Orkney, Shetland perhaps, the Western Isles, perhaps a part of Wales. These could be isolated from the rest of the country, but there would have to be rigorous testing as in the rest of the country.
As I think I have mentioned in the past, I spend most of my life in Spain. Here the government have imposed a much more rigid shut down than is apparent in the UK. You only leave your home to visit food stores, chemists, the doctors or the bank. If you are caught socialising or out illegitimately you can expect a fine of around Euros 500.
Today I witnessed something I never expected to see in Spain. Spaniards queuing outside the supermarket and the farmacia, all spaced two metres apart and masked like bank robbers. At normal times the Spanish do not queue, it is not in their DNA. I look forward to witnessing cyclists stopping at traffic lights and pedestrian crossings. We could be on the brink of a social revolution. Just to emphasise the change it is raining today.
The Main stream Media still amuse with their constant haranguing with ‘how long is a piece of string’ questioning.
We are at war with an unseen enemy that could just as easily morph into another entity.
The only obvious point is that if ‘we’ are all in this together and pull in the same direction it will be starved and wither sooner. The MsM are I would assume part of the ‘we’ or the are agents of the virus. For the first time in their life they are part of the problem or part of the solution – they need to get real.
They need to start by making self isolating possible by also playing their part. Then when will it end can be answered.
An Amazon warehouse in the USA closed down as ONE employee is found to have the cor0novirus
My small supermarket today , out of bread by 10am, delivery was before 7am.
66% out of milk 66% out of potatoes, 75% out of whatever, etc etc
(2 items only rule)
Get our people back to work immediately. It isn’t rocket science”
If they are off work they will go in more and more to the supermarket and cruise round going to more.
Which b. fools in the Cabinet thought closing down workplaces a good idea?
These crises will increase. The Cabinet will be responsible for mass murder.This is not Italy where Mama’s mama has a pear tree and a goat outside the kitchen window for milk.
One obstacle in the food chain and everything stops. This is the worst government one can imagine. Such naive inexperienced fools.Teenagers
Not unexpectedly, the latest research from Italy indicates that 99% of Chinese Flu fatalities had underlying health conditions, and that age alone was not necessarily a factor.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8130479/99-patients-killed-coronavirus-Italy-existing-illnesses-study-finds.html
Therefore, would it not be more sensible for governments to focus heavily on isolation for high risk groups, including block bookings of hotels in isolated locations all expenses paid if individuals can’t isolate at home, rather than closing the country down virtually completely and wrecking the economy ?
This research also, not unexpectedly, strongly suggests the hypothesis in The Lancet and British Medical Journal relating to the newer ACE and ARB medications is true and therefore alternative older medications should be reintroduced……
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanres/article/PIIS2213-2600(20)30116-8/fulltext
https://www.bmj.com/content/368/bmj.m810/rr-2
There should also be a national campaign against the use of Ibuprofen which acts in a similar manner and makes the condition worse. The NHS advises against it’s use but very few people appear to be aware of the advice.
Polly
As with a lot of advice this is totally at odds with what WHO ( World Health Organisation) is saying.
Dated 18th March 2020 WHO knows of no adverse effects of Ibuprofen re virus.
Strange. Which opinion is disinformation?
the key worker list is going to have to be rejigged
do they know what the raw ingredients are for loo roll?
etc
The experience of my regional mayor in anything to do with these food and logistics matters and anything at all in civvy street is exactly zero. Worse, he is a little boy.
Everybody will be receiving their Council Tax demand this week with a 4-5% increase
The fear of unemployment and paying bills in the private sector is real
John, How is the broadband going to cope with all these children out of school from next week, people working from home, people isolating at home all suddenly wanting to watch their streaming channels, is this going to knock offline all of the home workers? Are our business systems going to fall over because kids are all whatsapping each other and gaming and youtubing.