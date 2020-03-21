People are mainly sociable. Most of us enjoy company, and like leisure pursuits based on sport or culture, dining out or drinking, adventure or romance.
The decision to ban these leaves a big hole in people’s lives. Governments have to allow people to go out to buy food, so the trips to the supermarket become more frequent as they represent one of the few reasons to allow people to go out as they wish.
The pressures on the supermarkets are mainly from the demand side. There are five principal reasons
- Some have to buy more food more often because we are no longer eating in works canteens or attending working meals when working from home. Many people have to replace missed meals out with home cooking. This means food that used to go to wholesalers for the catering trade now needs to be diverted to supermarkets. This must now be happening and will help. Supermarket models of true demand need adjusting for the increased home meals effects. There is no overall increase in food demand.
- Some people have decided to greatly increase their stocks of food. Some have cleaned the stores out of new freezers to increase their storage capacity. Some have written unhelpful articles telling people what can be frozen, to swell the phenomenon. Most saw this as anti social and refrained, but a significant minority cleared whole shelves of items they liked .
- The government’s stronger guidance on 7 and 14 day isolation at home, and long term isolation for the elderly and ill, led more people to feel they had to lay in food for a longer stay at home, which increased the number of people building abnormal stock piles.
- The media fanned hoarding by highlighting empty shelves at periods of the day furthest from the restock deliveries, to encourage a feeding frenzy.
- The statement that one of the few legitimate reasons to go out is to buy food meant people became likely to do it more often. Having got there they proceed to buy things they cannot eat anytime soon.
The government and supermarkets need to agree a tougher approach to limiting purchases, so we deter people from further large stock build. Once this can be achieved supply and demand should come into better balance, reducing the tensions and showing people we are not about to run out of food. Astute farmers will be watching all this and see an opportunity to plant and rear more food this spring and summer given the appetite for it.
no trips to the shop become more frequent because you are not allowed to buy the quantity you would in a normal weekly shop, and what you want is no longer on the shelf so you have to come back repeatedly.
“and what you want is no longer on the shelf so you have to come back repeatedly.”
What I do is fill a trolley, then go to loo rolls for example. If no loo rolls, change my mind and walk.
There is no law that compels you to buy from a store and you can change your mind at any time – use the fact to good effect. i.e ‘what no bread ?’……”ok you can keep that lot it’s no use to me without it.”
I do not give a damn about food or loo rolls! What I want to see is very many more ventilators and people who know how to operate them and who have the right protective clothing.
I want to see Government and people taking the speed of this infection far more seriously so that the NHS is not overwhelmed. I do not what perhaps as many as 100,000 people to die for want of fairly simple medical equipment and care.
Reply The government has ordered as many as people can produce
Let us hope they arrive in time. Let us hope the rate of increase in the number of patients needing such hospital treatment declines very rapidly indeed, over the next few days. Despite the government appalling lack of sufficient action to delaying the infection.
The government should have ensured we could manufacture such equipment in a hurry when needed as part of their pandemic strategy. They have had two months notice too.
Deaths up another 32% just today to 233 a faster rate of increase than in Italy. If this rate continues the 1.32^14*233=11,360 in 14 days or 80,000 in 21 days. With very many times this number needing hospital care.
Why oh why did the government and their “experts” decide to accelerate the infection spreading by failing to take early action to clamp down on pubs, restaurants and mass gatherings! This despite watching what was happening in China and Italy and despite know how hopelessly inadequate the NHS capacity is!
The foolish Mayor of London even encouraging people onto the tube and assuring them it was safe but a few days ago.
Yes our capacity to treat serious cases of coved 19 has been disastrously depleted over time and there is no fat in the system .
Compare and contrast with Germany where there is ample intensive care available .
Even they have put up national borders and will not allow the single market to operate so far as medical supplies and medicines are concerned.Their export is banned.
A bit like their We will take a million refugees ploy which exposed the EU to a disaster , not least Brexit.
This time they have learned their lesson and are going for the National vote .
You should care because unavailability causes panic and a whole concatenation of problems.
Apart from food, retail PPE and substances seem all to have been bought up, often by black marketeers. That’s everything from dust masks at DIY stores to handwash at the supermarkets, along with painkillers and vitamin supplements. They are to be found for resale on the internet at preposterous prices.
Could John perhaps introduce a Bill to make the selling on of retail purchases of this class of item a criminal offence?
GTech swaps vacuums for ventilators in bid to ease NHS coronavirus supply crisis
A Midlands company which specialises in making home and garden appliances has designed a medical ventilator to be used in hospitals in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Gtech said the ventilator could be manufactured in a “matter of days”, amid concerns that critical care facilities in the UK will come under pressure as the crisis intensifies.
The owner of Gtech began working on the project on Sunday, when the Government’s chief commercial officer asked if the company could assist in increasing the number of ventilators in the UK.
Apparently they have submitted 2 prototypes for government approval.
Lifelogic: “What I want to see is very many more ventilators ..”
Usually, you are fairly sensible. But on this you are not.
If you have a respiratory condition, and your lungs are full of mucous, a ‘ventilator’ is no use.
When did they do that? On March 13th we had Vallance saying the government is trying to ‘flatten the curve’ not to ‘suppress’ COVID-19 in order to build up ‘herd immunity’; meanwhile China is claiming that their epidemic peaked on February 4th and South Korea on March 1st. Why is the government listening to Vallance instead of getting advice from e.g. South Korea how to get a grip on this epidemic before it does untold damage to the economy and people’s lives? There seems to be no co-ordinated plan of action even at this late stage other than to suppress activity.
“South Korea introduced what was considered the largest and best-organised program in the world to screen the population for the virus, and isolate any infected people as well as tracing and quarantining those who contacted them.[13][14] The rapid and extensive measures taken by South Korea has been judged successful in limiting the spread of the outbreak despite not using the drastic measure of quarantining entire cities.” wiki
Is the government tacitly admitting that the South Korean Solution is impossible because of the numbers of people living here who not amenable to co-operation with the authorities for whatever reason?
I fully agree with your comments JR.
If people will still not listen, then afraid rationing of some sort be it by quantity or product will become inevitable.
Let us hope common sense will prevail.
Food rationing is fine.
Ventilator rationing is not so good!
There has been continual talk on the media for days that there is more toilet roll in storage than you could ever need and that they can ramp up production without any issue, but for some reason, it is still not reaching the stores either. Why is that?
The reasons you mention paint the picture of inefficient government machinery and seemingly complementary reporting too (mainstream media) conspiring to screw things up. So they are either really useless, or there may be some other problem – reaction – solution scenario playing out?
Tesco were completely cleaned out of baked beans, frozen chips, cheese strings and doggie chews when I last visited.
However, in another supermarket, there was plenty of taramasalata, guacamole, quinoa and walnut oil etc.
I think that this indicates who is and who is not buying stupidly.
I think that I could be reasonably sure how the two groups generally voted in the referendum and last General Elections too.
“but for some reason, it is still not reaching the stores either.”
It IS reaching the stores, and gets put out just after you have gone to work. Go figure.
Thieves stole half a million from a wholesale warehouse recently as they are not secured like gold billion but will be in future? Known as bog-rollers….these thieves stand to make profits at others expense….
I work as an ANP. Last thursday I developed a hacking dry cough which kept me awake all night , together with a fever and aching all over. Due to the symptoms I did not go into work assuming it was corona virus . I awoke today feeling a lot better so went to work making raised beds to grow vegetables, however the cough is partially back and although I am tired don’t really feel ill.I cannot get an exact diagnosis as we cannot take swabs locally , but the symptoms fit. I now have to stay off work 7 days( even though I could work) and making extra work for my GP colleague and this is presuming tonight I don’t have a set back because of my misplaced determination to grow my own food.
It is so difficult not to keep on keeping on and relax as I, like many others, have an appetite for life and all the things we want to experience before we expire. It becomes more difficult as we get older, as time is running out.
I bet somewhere in the bowels of Whitehall there are millions of old World War 2 Ration Books, just like the petrol coupons that were issued for the 1973 oil crisis but never used.
As for the Anglo-Saxon supermarket shelf raiders, Michael Douglas as corporate raider Gordon Gekko in “Wall Street” said, “Greed, for lack of a better word, is good.”
Redwoods gone into total mind lockdown mode. deviating from the hysterical and emotional narrative now would be bad for his career, whats left of it. This is the problem we have.
Good afternoon.
This morning I went out to buy a pint of milk. I could have bought more as there is ample room in both my cupboard and fridge-freezer, but all I wanted was just milk.
The first store had nothing. The second store made people stand in a very long queue while they allowed only a few people at a time. The last one I finally got some milk. I stood in the queue and was told by other customers who were buying more that, as I only had milk I could go first. This was a very kind and generous act at a time of mass greed and selfishness. Perhaps if people were so not greedy and selfish, and the media stopped pedaling fear in order to sell copy, then maybe I might have not have to walk a good few miles just to get some milk.
On one hand I am disgusted by some peoples behaviour and then, on the other, I am heartened how some people are kind and quite sensible.
If we just all keep calm and and carry on then people like me just might be able to get some basics like bread and milk.
Thank you.
“The government and supermarkets need to agree a tougher approach to limiting purchases,”
Couldn’t agree more Mr Redwood. Most decent minded people would have no objection to this, but what we don’t want is to go to the supermarket with intention of buying only what we need at the time, and finding the shelves are empty because the manager has stashed what’s left in the back store – ready to put it out overnight for the next day’s greed buyers.
“The media fanned hoarding by highlighting empty shelves ”
Yes they did, and it was a hugely irresponsible thing to do. It begs the questions; do those in the media have any idea of distress they’ve caused ? Do they have any conscience about how they must have caused tension in families, thereby affecting the kids ? And what of that poor care worker lady at her wits end ?
All caused by irresponsible media.
Time to make an example, start with the BBC – make them air a big grovelling apology, then take the licence fee away – because I for one object to paying an organisation to scaremonger and terrify people like the care worker we all saw.
If I’d have seen a bloke in the street terrifying a woman like that I’d lay him out, so what right does the media have to terrify people ?
Given what the media have caused on a national scale and at a time of national crisis, I think some form of terrorism related prosecutions should take place. e.g the purpose of terrorism is to cause mass panic, which is exactly what they have done. If they did this during wartime they would have been incarcerated for sure.
This is an entirely media and government driven panic. Don’t criticise people for reacting in a logical manner. Criticise the panic mongers for their actions. This panic has all the hallmarks of an agenda driven false flag and some people are going to get even richer because of it.
JR: “Most of us enjoy company, and like leisure pursuits based on sport or culture, dining out or drinking, adventure or romance.
The decision to ban these leaves a big hole in people’s lives.”
Just a brief question. What legislative instrument has given the power the government is using to impose this ban?
True. People have time on their hands and herd instincts will out.
Two supermarkets near me – Sainsbury in Epsom and Tesco on the A3 made the newspapers. Sainsbury had the story of the old fellow with a shopping list and empty shelves. Tesco then topped that with photos of queues around the block at 5:30 in the morning.
The latest panic is booze. Now the pubs have closed folk are stocking up for drinking at home.
I am not sure farmers will benefit. There are plenty of potatoes and vegetables left and a selection of meats too. Hoarders are buying tins and frozen food.
I think I could get by on tea and porridge everyday. Just need hot water and whatever fruit is available – a little milk would be a bonus. It’s filling and reasonably healthy too.
It’s becoming harder to self isolate ,whereas I went shopping once a week I’m finding that to get the food items I need I have to go 3 to 4 times visiting 3 to 4 shops a day. So as far as self isolating goes shortages of items are having the opposite effect.
Bergamo Hospital used to have 20 ventilators before the virus and now has 139 it seems. How is the Government and the NHS getting on with this scale of increase? Yet still the hospital simply cannot cope.
If you decide to go with experts and listen to banks and business people you will be broke by the end of the next quarter in July, the bills and schemes they will be sending you will cost an arm and a leg and could even take down gov with all the bad press, that why you need a command and control system in place now, you gov does all the heavy lifting while CEO sits at home and get their 300 pounds a week for working from home for the government and that would include you to Sir John, sitting at home doing your job for your voters for 300 pounds a week while having your food delivered. You will soon lose control of events because won’t know who did what and what costing what and the press will have field day with stories and if the banks go down and lose all people money with the stock market and bond markets, the quick fix you are doing for businesses will go wrong because they are all greedy if your party fails the people now you and your party will be over and out for all time as a political party going forward, with thousands dead all over the country and their money gone with no money coming in because the gov got no money to give them because the pound note has disappeared down a hole and its bonds are ballooning up in price. that is gov that is out of control and I will take no joy in watching while thousands of people are dying.
I was surprised, and annoyed that the Government ‘requested ‘ again today, that people shop responsibly. This is the third or fourth time they have done this. what’s the betting that the shelves will be stripped again tomorrow! It is obvious that the message is falling on deaf ears.
If it goes on much longer, my Son, who is having to isolate because he has an underlying health condition , will be forced to go out, and see if he can get some basic items, thereby putting himself at risk of getting infected. There are no slots at any of the Supermarkets for home delivery for at least three weeks.
When is the Government going to wake up? We don’t all have delivery vans, such as those that go to Downing Street!
Never mind.
I received an e mail from a large chain store today telling me:
“We are all in this together”.
I seem to remember that being said before…..
No food, no law enforcement, no health service.
All of this previously known and nothing done.
Plane to Milan just went over.
Look on internet flight tracker…sky over Europe full of planes.
1 billion people confined to their homes.
What’s all that about then?
I don’t believe people are being greedy by buying abnormal levels of shopping. It’s a natural response to the scaremongering and offensive exaggeration by the media, the BBC and political parties who have disgracefully politicised this issue.
Let’s hope that once this issue is put to bed the increasingly authoritarian, leftist British State delivers back to the citizens our hard fought for freedoms
Not everyone enjoys the comforting arm of the State. Most of us live in the real world in which uncertainty and unpredictability become commonplace.