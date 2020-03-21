Help for childminders

Many childminders have written to me asking what help there can be for self employed people. I am asking the government again to put in an Income support scheme for the self employed, and have renewed this request today.
One Comment
If the government refuses to help the self employed as it always does then it’s about time they were exempted from taxation. The whole excuse for the taxation theft is that the state will provide a safety net. If it doesn’t fulfil it’s part of the bargain why should we?