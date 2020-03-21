Help for childminders

By johnredwood | Published: March 21, 2020

Many childminders have written to me asking what help there can be for self employed people. I am asking the government again to put in an Income support scheme for the self employed, and have renewed this request today.

This entry was posted in Wokingham and West Berkshire Issues. Bookmark the permalink. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

One Comment

  1. Dave
    Posted March 21, 2020 at 6:02 pm | Permalink

    If the government refuses to help the self employed as it always does then it’s about time they were exempted from taxation. The whole excuse for the taxation theft is that the state will provide a safety net. If it doesn’t fulfil it’s part of the bargain why should we?

    Reply

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

  • About John Redwood


    John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, and graduated from Magdalen College Oxford. He is a Distinguished fellow of All Souls, Oxford. A businessman by background, he has set up an investment management business, was both executive and non executive chairman of a quoted industrial PLC, and chaired a manufacturing company with factories in Birmingham, Chicago, India and China. He is the MP for Wokingham, first elected in 1987.

  • John’s Books

  • Email Alerts

    You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.

    Enter your email address:

    Delivered by FeedBurner

    The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.

  • Map of Visitors

    Locations of visitors to this page