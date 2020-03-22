Flight out of Peru

Following extensive lobbying by many people the FCO has said it hopes Peru will now allow a flight to get UK citizens home who want to soon. They are trying to sort one out.
5 Comments
From deepest Peru. Perhaps they should show the Paddington and Paddington II movies on board to cheer people up.
I’m not sure which is the greater danger, this coronavirus or the global epidemic of the travel-for-travel’s-sake mentality which has swept the planet.
There have been numerous complaints that our Foreign Service has been unhelpful, slow or just not interested in helping people in trouble around the world. This is has been a frequent occurrence in recent years, not just related to the current virus problem.
In recent weeks, we have clearly seen our citizens having to wait longer to be repatriated than those of other countries.
Is there any information in the H of C library comparing the performance of the Embassies and Foreign Offices of comparable Countries ?
It’s clear that Foreign Service has been found wanting in recent weeks yet we have one of the most comprehensive networks of Embassies around the world. We should therefore aim to have the best and most responsive Foreign services of any country.
MPs should be demanding a drastic improvement in performance.
No one who has seen and read about what is going on in Italy would think the UK is hugely under reacting., We are just
two weeks or perhaps less away from this. Please get Boris and his experts to talk to the Italian medics and their experts now.
The deaths so far in Wales have just more than doubled in one day!
Sadiq Khan totally deluded on Marr just now. He still does not get it nor does Andy Burnham. It seems Dominic Cummings now finally does get it (after getting it wrong at first such are these History graduates). But still, even now, they are dithering and hugely under reacting. Get locked down now and get the NHS ready – four week late but better late than never!