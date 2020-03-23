Heading for a big economic downturn worldwide

The new Governor and the Bank of England have risen to the task in the last few days. They have thrown everything into keeping banks and markets liquid. They are offering huge facilities for banks to lend on to the many individuals and companies that will need credit, and have now signalled they want gilt yields to stabilise. They have announced substantial new buying of government bonds, and operated at scale on Friday to stabilise the market of gilts where prices had been falling. The commercial banks must now show speed and purpose in offering loans to companies that need them, and need to curb their appetite for ultra high rates on the money they advance as overdrafts.
The government last week upped their fiscal response to try to match the challenge. I have always argued the priority is to avoid mass unemployment from widespread redundancies. The new scheme to burden share on wages should go a long way to help businesses keep their teams together while we await an upturn in demand. The business rate holiday for the worst affected sectors and the direct cash grants also help. We still have not seen any decent response for the self employed, who are also an important part of our economy and should be helped.
Some argue that the large sums the government plans to borrow and the huge sums the Bank of England is committing to this task are excessive and dangerous. In a situation where there would be a very large fall in economic output some offsetting action is needed. Millions of people are temporarily banned from working in their jobs or have to stay at home to look after children or to isolate themselves so the government and Bank do need to offset some of this unprecedented hit to jobs, incomes and activity.
As the government has decided to close down a large part of the private sector, banning tourism, leisure, much travel, entertainment and hospitality, it needs to see it has to do more to plan for the consequences. Lots of discretionary spending areas from new homes and cars to clothes and many household appliances and furnishings will also drop sharply or effectively be banned.
Meanwhile there will be a continuing surge in demand for more food, food retail and home delivery. As many people used to have more than 5 out of their 21 meals a week at their place of work or in a restaurant of fast food place there will be a big transfer of food demand to the supermarket as they eat at home. This requires switching food from caterers products to retail products and needs volume changes to the delivery system to households. There will be strong demand for smartphones, laptops and digital services, for home entertainment and for business digital systems. There will be more strain on domestic utilities as families stay home and load the broadband and electricity networks.
The government is busy trying to divert more resources into NHS and social care. It is buying up bed spaces, hiring in more medical staff, offering to buy huge quantities of tests, ventilators, pharmaceuticals and protective clothing to handle a big outbreak. It also needs to help the private sector direct resource to home deliveries for all who have to self isolate, to ensure quick adjustment to the new patterns of food buying and consumption and the delivery of drugs where prescribed..
As the government is discovering, if it disrupts one thing like closing schools it has to help ensure enough people can still get to work in all the areas that do need to continue. As it closes restaurants, school lunches and works canteens it has to ensure all that food can be replaced through supermarket purchases. As it takes out train and tube travel and slashes services, it has to leave enough working for the key workers to get to the hospitals, broadband systems and electricity grid to keep things working.
Sir John,
You ray that the retail banks must now provide loans and facilities to assist small businesses; where is the incentive/compulsion to do this? From a lenders perspective why would he lend to a small business that is more likely now, than at any time in the last 7 years, to go bust?
Second, with the Treasury issuing enormous amounts of risk-free Gilts, which have a 0 risk weighting, why wouldn’t the prudent banker purchase and sit on those?
This method of ‘creating liquidity’, or new money, is inefficient at transferring cash to those who need it, it is mostly kept by financial institutions to spend on investment assets.
So the BoE supplies money to the banks, who then use it to buy UK gilts. Why does the government not cut out the middle man and get the money from the BoE direct?
I have already spoken to four banks they have been fairly useless. They say you, the owner, have lots of other property assets and should borrow against those not from us. This of course takes a long time so sort out with approvals valuations and legal charges especially in the current situation and the damaging professional landlord red tape. The banks are useless expensive middle men the help needs to be direct from government.
Peter Wood: “You ray that the retail banks must now provide loans and facilities to assist small businesses; where is the incentive/compulsion to do this?”
How can a businessman or businesswoman possibly put together a business plan if the government can just step in and close the business for three months?
The horrendous irony of a supposedly Tory government turning the whole economy into a command economy over the space of a weekend, is actually, if I weren’t living through it, UNBELIEVABLE.
My apologies if this strays a little from your post today, but scientist Roy Spencer PhD has done an analysis with results so remarkable they must surely be the most promising prospect of quickly bringing Covid 19 under control.
He has found an astounding inverse correlation between the prevalances of malaria and Covid 19. In the 40 countries worst affected by malaria incidence of coronavirus is 0.2 per million population whereas in the 154 countries where malaria is absent, the equivalent is 68.7 per million, 334 times higher. It is highly probable this is due to use of anti-malarial drugs such as choroquine.
Combined with apparently successful trials of these drugs against the virus in France, China and perhaps elsewhere and good results where it is used “compassionately” in US hospitals, this must be one of the best hopes we have of containing the epidemic. Are ministers directing priority research on this line of attack and ensuring large-scale supplies of these drugs?
How come Singapore is coping without trashing the economy.
Overkill in Europe
Because they acted promptly, followed WHO advice, when the number of cases was small.
The UK did not.
Singapore took it seriously from the start – unlike Europe and the US. Singapore was affected by SARS and MERS so had some experience.
It caught affected cases, it tested and tested and tested some more, it contact traced and isolated those contacts. The wisdom of its response and the failure of Europe – but particularly the UK and US is staggering.
Johnson and Trump were caught napping. Johnson was too busy with Brexit and Trump is just incompetent,
What about its size (268 sqm, roughly 26m by 14 m), 5.85 m people on such a reduced area (density 21,600 per sqm) and a political system where freedom of expression is ‘contained’. There are Covid-19 cases in a bit more than half of the city.
Being a major international flight hub it is likely to have contributed to the wider infection abroad in particular to other South-East Asian countries. Is that what you want for the UK?
As for the economy, please wait for Singapore’s 2020 Q1 and 2 economic figures and then you might be able to repeat your comment, which is only true based on 2019 figures.
Hmmm …. why is a tiny city state which is one of the richest per capita in the world based mostly on financial services different to a large country with a population over ten times bigger and much lower GDP spread across many sectors such as tourism and retail ? It’s a mystery isn’t it.
It’s a bit rum for Boris and Khan who both have enthusiastically overpopulated London and which has the highest deaths by plague to call for people to keep their distance..now
I here there is an exodus going on from the cities now.
Very good point.
Sorry I copied the wrong number over – it was a 20% increase in deaths yesterday in the UK not 17%.
Lifelogic: “Sorry I copied the wrong number over – it was a 20% increase in deaths yesterday in the UK not 17%.”
You are a right little Casandra. You and the BBC.
Give us the percentage of Covid-19 deaths in the NHS as a percent of total deaths in the NHS.
The government need to relax the pension rules so owner can borrow or draw from their pension funds to lend to their businesses. Then repay the money later to the fund without any penalties or taxes from the restrictive pension rules. Why has this not yet been done.
Why hasn’t overseas aid been stopped? They’ve been borrowing money to throw away for years and now we’re left with nothing in reserve. Only when the tide goes out do you discover who’s been swimming naked.
As a former business owner LL – I used my Directors pension fund to support my business through hard times and I can tell you that it is a very dangerous thing to do. When it came to also betting our home on the business, I realised it was finally time to let go. A very hard decision at the time but the right one with hindsight. as we at least still have a roof over our heads.
You can start up in business again if necessary but it’s very hard (if not impossible) to rebuild a decent pension or start over in the housing market when older.
Many small businesses are facing this nightmare situation now – and my advice is simple. Don’t risk everything you have to keep your business going and frankly – don’t trust your Bank to be your friend either – they are not.
Well there is nothing going on around my way. At the local railway station there were no other passengers and nobody in any of the carriages when the train arrived. All the countless restaurants and cafes were closed apart from few offering a takeaway-only service.
So there was drastically reduced economic activity and also a very boring state of affairs despite the glorious sunshine in the middle of the day.
On a more upbeat note, there were toilet rolls on the shelves of the local Iceland in the middle of the day. It’s almost like a modern version of seeing the first cuckoo of spring.
I am suspicious that this event is now being abused for political ends. The contemporary western political leader is quite simply not to be trusted. There’s no doubt authoritarian governments will use this event to impose excessive social control but political leaders of western democracies must understand that this event cannot and must not be used to institute laws that contravene ancient liberties and freedoms
Not at all sure about this 2 metre distance guide, you can smell cigarette smoke or vaping smells from over ten yards away showing that you are often breathing in air from other people’s lungs even at this distance. I know someone with a horse allergy who had a severe reaction when a horse ran past her well over ten yards away (the wind was in coming her direction). The BBC had pictures of people exercising in very close proximity in outdoor part exercise areas or outdoor exercise bars etc.
Clearly the guidance in the UK should be expressed in yards, feet or fathoms anyway.
Certainly agree supermarket home delivery needs to be ramped up if we want to keep people off the streets, typical wait at the moment 3-4 weeks , that is if you can even book a slot.
Good morning.
This is what happens when you fail to fix the leaky roof when the Sun is shining.
Off topic
Although people may be happy that the likes of McDonald’s are closing their doors, be aware of the downside that this means more people needing to use other food suppliers which will be more crowded.
Is this a good idea?
I assume that Mr. Johnson has no intention of giving the 27 member states of the EU – whose direct responsibility is for the common good of their own peoples – extended legislative authority over ours.
Tories in government, Labour in power. It’s been this way since 2010 but even more so at this point. Political principles sacrificed on the altar of political convenience.
McCluskey, the TUC and McDonnell cannot believe socialism has been delivered without them firing a shot
The Life insurance issue needs addressing too, no one should lose existing cover at this time if they are just unable to pay the monthly premium unless this is for more than 12 moths or something similar.
JR
Yep, things are not going to be the same after this. I suspect there will have to be a change to the west’s relationship with China. This is now the fourth global disaster to come out of that country, Viz; H5N1, H1N1, SARS ….Covid 19.
Is it a price worth paying? personally I don’t think it is.
In any event economies around the world will need many years to recover, some of them possibly comatose for decades.
So workers – who have been told to stay at home to protect the elderly – are losing their jobs by the thousands or are being told they will only get 80% of their salary. (Less if they earn more than £30k).
Will my council accept 80% of my Council Tax Bill? Will my electricity company accept 80% of my electric bill? More to the point when will the pensioners whose lives we are saving be asked to cough up some cash too? And collect only 80% of their state pensions?
or, they could have spent the money on building capacity in the health service!
You point out the simple consequences of the actions being undertaken which need to be mitigated by government action to ensure that supplies are properly diverted and reinforced. The government had better get this right or it will cause more damage and create more deaths which will not be COVID 19 related even if it becomes easier to put it on the death certificate as so in the future.
The cure must not be more disastrous than the threat!
zorro
The government have had to take a decision due to media coverage. Let pictures of overwhelmed hospitals be shown which would bring them down when opposition parties claimed (like Lifelogic at the moment) that the hospitals should have been prepared for a several hundred percent increase in requirement, all that latent capacity being paid for just for this moment or they can trash the economy and adopt MMT monetary policy, printing and spending.
They chose slow death rather than quick death.
Interesting to see the media demanding police out on the street during the conference yesterday, good to see that at least that made Mr Johnson startled (I think he has risen to the challenge OK).
I was very impressed with Dr Harrries yesterday. She will not be able to cure us but I did feel she had the knowledge to build and deliver a strategy.
Sir John
Out of these real life situations there always seem to appear beacons to give us hope that all is not failing. Two ex high profile footballers nowbusinessmenhaveofferedtheir hotel for the use of NHS staff on difficult shift patterns to try and help them and also to try and keep their staff together. Yes itmayhelptheir business in the longrunbutfull praise to Mr Neville and Giggs for putting themseves forward to try and make things better. What an example to some of our multi millionaire social, sports, and pop stars not just wringing their hands out and banging their gums but doing something helpful and worthwhile. Cynically i do wonder if they would ever be considered for recognition similar to that of the multi millionaires previously mentioned. Also for all these every day local heroes doing their bit to try and make a difference.
Mayor Khan has attended the security meeting and decided that his contribution will be to reduce the number of tube trains to help the staff, with the result that the trains are too crowded to social distance. It’s even better than when he advised that the trains would be cleaned in the morning and be a safe way to avoid infection.
The typical Tory response continues, throw life lines to big corporate business (some foreign owned) but leave the self employed to the wolves – often the very big corporate business the SE taxes are bailing out.
This morning it is announced that they have nationalised the debt, but the privatised TOCs will retain their future profits once the crisis passes, if the TOC were (about to become) insolvent then simply take all the franchisees back in house as per normal – as happened to Northern Rail only a month or so back.
Sir John
Efforts by all of us will help to limit the epidemic
A couple of suggestions:
A register of citizen suggestions should be established to ensure that none slip through the net
As the virus passes through the population it will create a cadre of immune previously infected people, many young, who may be detected by testing. It would be good to organise the increasing numbers of these people to limit spread eg by allowing them to fulfil high contagion risk tasks be they on supermarket checkouts, driving taxis or assisting in hospitals
Great advances are being made to provide more ventilators. The pinch point may be competent people to operate them. Existing medical staff are insufficient. Let’s look at training up volunteers. This is most urgent.
Thank you for all your efforts
A lot of the photos that I see used to illustrate concerns about people failing to maintain distance are very misleading. They are taken from a distance with telephoto lenses resulting in a foreshortening effect which makes people look much closer to one another than they really are. It’s very dishonest.
If families are living in the house together how is it a problem if they go for a walk in the park together?
Please don’t respond to the media hysteria. Base decisions on facts and science. The Mail Online is particularly deplorable in causing unnecessary anxiety in its readership.
Two excellent articles on Saturday and Sunday from BrexitFacts4EU (link at top of page) put the virus into perspective. The main point:
‘Some basic facts to remember
Today on an average March day, 1,430 people will die in England
In an average year 123,500 people will have died in England by the first day of spring (today)
In the whole of the UK this year so far, 144 people are reported to have died from the Coronavirus’
I added: I suspect that the ‘panic’ will kill far more people than the virus itself. The damage of these panic measures to the world economy is huge. If it continues for any length of time there will be an economic depression. That will result in further impoverishment of our health services; and further impoverishment of peoples in the Third World, leading to a massive loss of life over time. Too, with people in home confinement for any length of time, and no social outlet for their frustrations: for those with partners there will be a marked increase in divorce, domestic violence and murder; for those alone, there will be increased anxiety, depression, suicide, or just the lack of will to live. Too, many self-employed, and many investors, face financial ruin, with similar social consequences.
The government really needs to explain this to the public, face down the fearmongering media, and change course. Far more people will die of this ‘panic’ than anything else.
Some very good news. WHO has finally got its act together to fast track testing internationally of four treatments that have shown promise in small scale testing, including chloroquine and remdesivir.
Large scale testing will allow the effectiveness of these treatments to be established to help calibrate what they do to reduce illness severity and duration. I suspect they ought to be looking at the claims about chloroquine as a prophylactic, lowering the chances of getting the disease as well.
If these treatments reduce severity then it will lower the demand on hospitals and ICUs, as well as reducing the mortality. A really successful treatment might even allow a change in strategy altogether, aiming at the currently discredited herd immunity.
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/03/who-launches-global-megatrial-four-most-promising-coronavirus-treatments
At last, a voice of reason amid the hysteria caused mainly by the mainstream press. The Italian National Institute of Health are examining the supposed fatalities caused by Corona Virus and at present have reported that the average age of the patient that dies is 79 and over 99% have had serious underlying conditions and that they cannot say with any certainty that the virus caused these deaths. In other words they could well have died of their underlying conditions anyway.
Moreover, a recent Chinese study has stated that up to 75% of supposedly confirmed cases could be false positives. This is not surprising as the Polymerase Chain Reaction test used is notoriously unreliable and is known to produce many false positives.
It is also accepted that a lot of suspected cases are then defined as confirmed and yet only 10% of suspected cases turn out to be actual cases.
The Italians have been on lockdown for more than two weeks and yet the numbers of cases are not decreasing, suggesting that these draconian measures do not work. It is obvious that many more people will suffer due to financial hardship and extreme stress that will ever succumb to the virus.
Oh dear… it increasingly looks like Prime Minister Johnson has got it all wrong and that his ”cure” will be far worse than the disease. Thanks in part to over hyped media comment, media pressure and ”hot heads” dominating rational thought and analysis.
At last some detailed examination of the statistics in Italy………..
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/global-health/science-and-disease/have-many-coronavirus-patients-died-italy/
”“On re-evaluation by the National Institute of Health, only 12 per cent of death certificates have shown a direct causality from coronavirus, while 88 per cent of patients who have died have at least one pre-morbidity – many had two or three,” he says.”
…and sensible opinion from Conservative Woman……..
https://conservativewoman.co.uk/its-not-just-about-the-nhs-its-about-all-of-us/
”The government is introducing emergency legislation that looks to be unnecessary and gives unprecedented powers to the police to arrest people and forcibly isolate them. It’s what you do in wartime. But whatever your views on the right course of action, we are not at war.”
Is Chinese Flu similar to bubonic plague ?
No it is not, so why is the reaction approximately the same ?
Polly
The government started with a broadly sensible approach (I have some criticisms, but it was broadly fine). To my dismay, and I’m sure this view is shared by many others, the government has now given in to the media hysteria.
I am not a medic or a nurse or healthcare worker, or even a key worker, but there are some facts I do know:
(i). One day I am going to die.
(ii). One day you will die.
(iii). We will all die one day.
No doctor or nurse or other clinician, no matter how brave, skilled or qualified, can save you.
I accept there is a risk from the virus, in that symptoms – if suffered – will be unpleasant and cause me great inconvenience. Some people will also die. That’s terrible, and nobody wants to be infected, but most of us will be and most will either quickly recover or not suffer symptoms at all. Therefore, why do we need a lockdown and all these other measures? We need reasonable precautions, yes, but what is happening now is not reasonable.
I anticipate one response will be that we need to exaggerate in order to minimise the stress on the NHS, but this is based on statistical assumptions, and why can’t the government mobilise resources and target vulnerable groups instead of sacrificing the liberties of everybody? I also refer you back to (i), (ii) and (iii) above. You are going to die, one day, anyway.
If I die amidst all this panic, so be it. I would rather die as a free, dignified individual than live to old age as a slave.
In the meantime, if I do contract this virus, then I would think the best remedy is a brisk walk out in the spring sunshine, not to be cooped-up indoors. And that’s what I will do.
A recent Chinese study has stated that up to 75% of supposedly confirmed cases could be false positives. This is not surprising as the Polymerase Chain Reaction test used is notoriously unreliable and is known to produce many false positives.