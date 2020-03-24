Food supply and home deliveries

There is plenty of food but still some problems getting enough into shops. There is a shortage of home delivery capacity for the elderly and ill needing that.
I have put the issue to Ministers again and asked that they broker further talks between the catering and supermarket companies over diverting food from catering packs to retail packs, and possible use of catering delivery assets and drivers to shift more for supermarkets. The government should suspend competition rules to allow collaboration.
Now most non food shops are closing the government could also ask the logistics companies shifting non foods to shops to see what they could do to boost food deliveries, and to see if some of the home delivery capacity of non foods could be used for foods.
43 Comments
My brother is a food logistics consultant, he informs me that they know the daily consumption rate in any given area and the food supply and delivery has remained constant….it’s the buying behaviour that’s changed
There’s enough food and deliveries its just the idiots that are multi buying beyond the norm and only in certain areas
However delivery companies are a network that don’t just deliver food goods, so when non-food shops close that multi delivery company has to readjust its schedules and lay-off truck drivers therefore there will be a knock on effect to all deliveries as the whole network is reduced
Reply There’s also a big switch from caterers to shops as people no longer eat out. That increases retail food demand whilst cutting catering food
Also we are instructed to shop as seldom as possible. So we are doing bigger, fewer shops as instructed!
My neighbor works logistics for a large pub chain. They have millions of pounds worth of chilled and dried food for sale. Some entrepreneurs could make a fortune repacking and selling on to small outlets.
Morrisons Group are making up £35 retail boxes and using DPD and the like for delivery. This should be mandated by Boris across the food sector. The two metre barrier can be maintained through the supply chain.
How is the rather more important deliveries of ventilators, medical equipment, virus tests and PPE supplies coming along. Also the emergency training of people to operate them and other medical staff?
Yesterday Hancock said they’d increased the number of ventilators from 5000 to 12000 with lots more on the way, don’t you think that’s impressive at all?
enough for a small town I suppose.
Good – but very many more will be needed, plus all the 24hour staff who can work them (if you look at the numbers currently needing ICU care in Italy). Why oh why was the government so slow to take any serious action? Can the ventilators that vets use be used on humans and can the vets be allowed to assist in using them?
Let us hope the voluntary actions take by people, several days back will lower the rate of increase again today significantly from the 19% of yesterday.
Alas deaths were up a further 26% in one day today.
How many people are in intensive care in the UK. I cannot find are good figures?
The health secretary just now said “the more people obey the (distancing) rules the sooner we will get through it”. Rather showing he has rather missed the point.
The reason for the rules is to delay the spread of the infection so that NHS can (hopefully) cope well with the demand and people do not die (who did not need to die) for lack of ICU facilities. It means it will almost certainly take more time to get through it and not less time!
sounds suspicious, apart from the extra ones they have gained by signing up private hospitals (which are not really new), and the ones taken from vets, where have the rest come from?
No point in keeping people alive if they then die of starvation, is there?
It is quite hard to die of starvation, it takes quite a while. You do not need that much food to keep alive.
Buy a huge bag of dried chick peas or beans, a gallon tin of olive oil, there is plenty of wild garlic all over the place and dandelion leaf etc salads around, load of nettles too, a large bags of flour for flat breads and you will be fine for months. Perhaps plant a few things too – now is a good time.
This will easily get you through until all the fruits and nuts start falling off the trees. If you want meat then get an air riffle for rabbit or pigeons perhaps?
Prevention is better than treatment:
“Dr. Vladimir Zelenko from New York state announced he has found a treatment against the coronavirus with a 100% success rate on 350 patients… with Hydroxychloroquine and Zinc. His treatment resulted in the shortness of breath issue being resolved in 4 to 6 hours. Dr. Zelenko in his study had zero deaths, zero hospitalizations and zero intubations!” https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/03/stunning-ny-doctor-vladimir-zelenko-finds-100-success-rate-in-350-patients-using-hydroxychloroquine-with-z-paks-video/
Didier Raoult also had 100% success: http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2020/03/22/letter-to-matt-hancock/#comment-1098318
Coronavirus: Sadiq Khan warns ‘stop Tube travel or more will die’
Rather a change from telling everyone how perfectly save it was and how it was being cleaned by “hospital grade” cleaning solutions that he told everyone just a few days back.
Finally these dopes are getting real what has taken them so long?
Khant doesn’t seem to have realised that if LT runs fewer trains for the people going to work then the trains get more crowded. Maybe he thinks that everyone living in London works in clubs, pubs, restaurants, and clothes shops. The driver is the luckiest person on the train in a sealed cab in the front away from the passengers coughing who pass the virus it down the single compartment behind. Now he’s telling the passengers who want to work to stay at home. You would think he would understand these things , what with his dad being a bus driver.
His dad probably had more sense than he does. He was telling people how wonderfully safe the Tube was and was being cleaned with hospital grade cleaners a few days back.
Are we in lockdown?
I really am not sure.
Buses are running.
Neighbours going to work.
People are surprised when I cancel appointments and I have to EXPLAIN.
Seems like a general holiday for kids out playing.
Can someone throw some light on this?
pharmacies struggling to get medicine to people who are not supposed to leave the house.
why dont we just give that job to the local taxi companies that have no other work?
Burger King have just announce that in spite of the £25k per branch cash grant and no rates, they will not be paying their rent to Landlords. The Govt had prohibited landlords from recovering their property even if these arrears are never paid.
Can the Govt therefore give landlords commensurate debt forgiveness. On these properties please? Landlords are getting NOTHING presumably assuming that the grant to tenants will mean that rents are paid!
John, civilization is breaking down, like some dystopian nightmare. In my local area the people are traumatized beyond comprehension, violence, anger. You are a Christian, please act.
I can’t get the basics I need to have to try multiple shops , if the government can’t get the basics delivered it will lose confidence of the people. Why can’t the army deliver my bog roll? They surely can’t be that busy?
First priority for tomorrow during my daily walk is to visit 5 shops enroute to seek toilet rolls out, getting a bit desparate, may have to use Metro paper, and I’m not kidding.
LL
“After about ten minutes they cut the call off and said try again later.”
Yeah it’s happening a lot, with the NHS, utilities etc.
Steve Reay
“may have to use Metro paper, and I’m not kidding.”
Well at least you don’t have to use bank notes……yet.
No one on God’s Earth would have got everyday people in anyone’s House unless they got a laugh what with what was outside that House in the 1600s…or in the Globe Theatre a well of iniquity
we’d probably all agree, if we knew what you were writing about.
Burger King about to receive £12,500,000 tax free from the taxpayer plus £12,500,000 in business rates forgiveness. In addition their staff will receive 80% of their wages. And Burger King refuses to pay the rents but the landlords have to keep paying the mortgages on these shops, many landlords were also forced to pay the fit out costs circa £300,000 per unit.
Landlords need to receive the rents direct from the Government if they don’t want the banks to go pop again.
You’re doing a good job SJR and I’m sure your heart is in the right place.
Useless banks again! I just rang a major UK bank to move some money about (that cannot be done on line) message says waiting time is over an hour due the CORONAvirus. I decide that I had to hold at is was rather important. After about ten minutes they cut the call off and said try again later.
The big problem you’ve got now that everyone whose business has shut thinks they’ll get 80% of salary guaranteed to do nothing for 3 weeks, transferring employed staff will be more difficult. I’d have thought the many self-employed drivers would have been jumping all over this to keep themselves in business? How would they know where to go to get the extra work though and how much would the supermarkets pay them per day?
I wish Ministers would answer questions with much greater clarity. When asked about the number of ventilators available the answer came that we started with around 5000 and x number had been purchased. ‘Purchased’ is all very well but how many more have been delivered. Do we still have only 5000? I’m a simple soul and I don’t want to have interpret answers or guess meanings.
Same goes for test kits.
Aware some foods need chilled vans but most food does not need to be chilled at all.
Why not use a self employed man with a Van he just needs to turn up in the morning and is given a route for deliveries. its not rocket science is it !!
Good grief its obvious isn’t it.
The man supplies his own van, his own fuel, provides a copy of his insurance, driving licence his National Insurance number, and a Tax reference. Job done.
Have tried for 10 days now to get either a home delivery or click and collect, nothing available not even a date in a months time.
This is getting bloody silly.
Supermarket delivery vehicles are refrigerated because they are delivering perishables.
Catering packs could not be repackaged for retail distribution. Presumably food manufacturers are based on generic product not pack size so they should focus on retail product packs and the excess of catering packs could be absorbed by institutions that can’t close down viz hospitals, prisons, canteens for essential on the job workers.
OFF TOPIC.
Just watched the TV news — am staggered how many Police out patrolling streets etc.
Have a mugging, burglary in progress, juvenile punch-up not a chance of getting one.
Telephone scams, door-knocking scams, bank fraud – you are on your own.
Two days later you might get a call – no CCTV follow-up, no prints taken…
PM gets tough and C.Dick has the lot out in the sun.
We need a review on what we have Police for.
Oh of course, to reload cameras and fine/points drivers for 31mph, or getting 2 passenger side tyres stray over the bus lane with nobody in sight…
Exactly right – I know a surgeon who got a ticket for doing 3 MPH too fast in Central London. He was on his was to an emergency operation on a child in Central London. He appealed, got the hospital to confirm this but was told he had to go to some hearing in order to take if further. As that would have meant cancelling other NHS surgery so he had to pay up and take the points on his licence!
Ms Dick and the top brass just do photo ops and PR stunts. She even had time to consult her hate crime “experts” over Boris’s post box comments!
Fred H
“We need a review on what we have Police for.”
Didn’t you know Fred, it’s to fine people a hundred quid when a rear brake light bulb blows and to enforce anti – free speech laws, stuff like that.
Supermarkets are trying to help the elderly, but as you say – already run out of slots, and that’s for 3 weeks … Not sure that will improve short term, so physically doing the weekly shop is unavoidable.
The other issue is that there are still things missing from the shelves, meaning we have to shop around and try different stores – All of this needs to be taken into account before some authoritian figures start to bully people to stay at home.
Online Health stores are considered vital by many people – I trust special arrangements will be put in place to allow them to stay open – some have already closed down – What can be done for the rest that service orders to maintain our health?
JR
“There is plenty of food but still some problems getting enough into shops. ”
Just a minute Mr Redwood Sir, all the big supermarkets said there was no supply problem.
So either they were lying, or, they’ve been holding stock back in order to capitalise from the situation. ‘Informal rationing’ as you yourself called it.
Take your pick, but I am extremely angry that my local was very willing to allow swathing hoards of greed buyers to clear the shelves, but rationed those who merely tried to buy what they genuinely needed at the time.
Fortunately in my area a competitor is due to build a super – supermarket, as and when that happens my current retailer is out of business, serves ’em right.
As for said greedy people, when all the food they grabbed goes rotten I think they should be made to eat it. Best way to deal with selfishness & gluttony.
Steve Baker. A true libertarian and a politician that this nation desperately needs and now desperately lacks
Matt Hancock said –
“those who cannot work from home should go to work “to keep the country running”.
I say – get the shops open and stocked up for those who do work… otherwise we aint gonna work.
No food, no supplies, no clothing……we don’t work, and why should we?
People still need a shirt on their backs, shoes on their feet, bread on the table etc.
Not difficult to grasp.
I need steel capped boots to do my work, the soles on mine have gone. Because of this government I cannot now simply go out and buy a new pair. Got any answers Johnson, eh ?