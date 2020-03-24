Food supply

Some constituents who need to self isolate or stay home tell me there are still problems getting home deliveries or shopping organised.

I have asked Wokingham Borough to assist with organising volunteers who could help with shopping. Will those offering help and those in need of it please see www.volunteerwokinghamborough.org.uk.

I have also written again to Ministers to ask them to do more to try to mobilise the large logistics industry that supplied caterers and non food shops, to use their resource to help with food movement and home delivery.