I am going to submit my scheme to help the self employed to the Treasury again, as we have still not had an announcement from them.
Thank you John and Good luck as it really does feel at the moment as though this Government have thrown 5 million self employed to the wolves.
And good luck JoolsB
Why is it that the most entrepreneurial people in our society are often left to fend for themselves, and are the last to get any support, but often the first in line for controls
Given these people have to think outside the box on a day – day basis, do not be surprised at what they may get up to in an attempt to survive.
All of a sudden they will become an on line businesses enabling them to try to carry on trading as much as possible., being able to deliver products and services.
Emergency plumbers, carpenters, roofers, electricians, breakdown service, etc, etc.
Thought we were supposed to be all in this together.!
Been retired for years now so will not affect me but that is not the point.
Thank you for your attempts JR.
“Why is it that the most entrepreneurial people in our society are often left to fend for themselves”
They are the least likely to be manipulated and accept the man in the mirror is responsible. That don’t have the ‘give me’ gene
True !
That is precisely the point. You have been retired for years – so financially it ‘will not affect you’.
It will affect me and we ARE entrepreneurial. Our company directly employs 30 people. It has been profitable and successful for years. But our customers have been told to stay away. There are none left and while some of our work can be done online most of it cannot. This has happened in 10 days.
So as a business we now have the choice, within the next two weeks or so, of sacking our loyal staff. Or of risking a default on our mortgage which could see us lose our home. The government scheme mitigate this a bit but not much.
So, financially, I really wish we were all in this together. But we are not. One again the home-owning Baby Boomers with their gold plated final salary pension schemes, multiple state handout and guarantees state pension are really not in it financially at all. You are shielded from it all. And your generation has the most too. This cannot be right.
Alan – but it will affect you and most of us. There are dozens of jobs, skilled and not so skilled done by self employed. The broad population needs them to function. If more and more millions start feeling the pinch, unable to pay for the work, the self employed will become the new unemployed.
I agree with your assessment the affects are real and happening now
The vast majority of the self employed since the 2008 crash, are not entrepreneurs, they just work for themselves and don’t employ anyone.
The problem HMRC has is they don’t know what a person who claims to be self employed, real, total income is; particularly those that take dividend income and those that always pay with cash on nights out. Self employed’s tax returns tend to be, let’s say, a bit iffy.
IR35 is trying to level the tax playing field but the solution to the self employed taxing problem lies in the VAT registration system.
Government is going to have to make an example of bosses of sports direct for staying open.
@Iain Gill; Hopefully the public, and investors, will do that post crisis, just as they did with Ratners, no one and no one company are to big to fail.
Why shouldn’t it stay open all other businesses are open….all we’re doing is making people unemployed
If its okay to continue using a post office or a supermarket or petrol station or public transport if you stay 2 meters apart why oh why isn’t okay to buy sports goods under the same conditions
None of this would have been necessary, had the WHO (overwhelmingly funded by the Chinese communist regime) not recommended in early January that “it was not necessary to ban international travel” after observing “the situation is under control in China”
The world’s leaders failed to review this recomendation with a critical eye and so imported the Chinese plague virus into their countries. I recall our hapless Health Secretary Matt Hancock pronouncing two weeks ago ” we will not be stopping flights from Italy….”
To put this into context, Bloomberg TV at the weekend noted that the China Mobile company, based in Beijing, reported that they had lost 6.112 million subscribers from 1st Jan to 18th Feb 2020. 6.112 million!
I wonder where they went, to another provider? Another reason not to believe anything the Chinese regime says about their epidemic
The government’s science led approach to this has failed because we did not close our borders a month ago when it would have made a difference. We failed to test enough contacts. We failed to enforce the necessary quarrantine for the contacts of those that did get tested. We left our schools etc open. In spite of assurances from the Health Minister, there was not and is not enough PPE for the nurses and now they are a source of community transmission, as they go to the supermarkets after their shifts
If our government taken the unpleasant but now necessary extreme measures to protect the public earlier, we may have slowed the progress of this awful epidemic. We should bring in experts from Taiwan, S Korea, Hong Kong and Singapore to advise on this and treble our financial contribution to devop and test new vaccines and treatment drugs
Good morning Sir John
My understanding is that the Government/Chancellor in assessing self employed earnings is that we are measured at least 12 months behind. As in the current assessment period is up to April 2019.
Circumstances change, earnings change so what ever happens there is no way in any judgement could be fair and equal across the whole spectrum, as last year is different to this.
Maybe not for all, but for most of the self employed (me included) submitting a tax return for 2019/2020 by the end of the April is very straight forward. It is called computerization. Other wise like me it is just left in the to do box until a bit later in the year.
While my income has now basically stopped and will not return for the foreseeable future. I am not comfortable with it but will do my bit of being holed for the duration. The challenge is as we have seen is food (as in the basics). Despite all the assurances there is no such thing as home delivery. How could their be, previously just 5% of total spend how can that double, treble, quadruple over night – its an impractical suggestion. The mayhem at the supermarkets I would guess is that the same people are doing the rounds of all of them just to get the basics to be able to isolate for a short while.
No one is to blame, it is just the situation we find ourselves in because of this dreaded virus. The only hind sight thought is that if the shutters had gone up as soon as the first case was identified we might just have got away with it – society is no longer built for that.
Keep safe, distance means distance.
Long overdue John. Remember the Treasuries salaries and pensions are paid irrespective of performance. Paid I might add by the taxes paid by the self employed and everyone else. The self employed are in part the seed corn. Once you destroy that how do you recover.
There seems to be a lot of manufactured or imagined difficulty in identifying those who are entitled to financial support if and when their employer ceases operating. The employer knows who they are as does the tax office and the national insurance office. The employer should be able to transfer these employees to a support register that allows the paying agency to respond.
The self employed, who can no longer work, could make this known to HMRC and HMRC could take responsibility for paying them whatever their entitlement is. HMRC can confirm from their own records everything they need to know about a claimant.
The only people not covered are either in the black economy or they are covered by all the unemployment benefits system or the income support system.
Perhaps this pandemic will motivate rapid positive solutions for all those who sleep on the streets.
I see no administrative reasons why government cannot respond to all these categories of potential claimants and rapidly. We do not wish to see the sensible response of government defeated by a bureaucratic balls up.
Vitally important to help the self employed and those of us still working should be prepared to share and support as long as we can.
I am bothered that the underclass could soon turn into lawless mob as they don’t know how to manage money or food.
Of all the epidemiology studies I have seen none – not one – includes the mortality rate owing to a collapsed economy due to their recommendations. Though terrible this isn’t quite ebola.
We should have isolated the vulnerable, scrapped HS2 and used that money to pay for their assistants for 18 months. Alas here we are.
Jeremy Clarkson has it right here
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/11221596/any-fool-can-start-a-war-on-coronavirus-but-it-will-take-skill-to-end-it/
Anyway. All this negativity is going to kill me if CV doesn’t. So I’m off to happy and funny blogs from now on ***”Thank God for that !” goes the crowd****
I wish everyone the very best of luck, strength and fortitude.
I thank our host for all his good works and wish him well too.
and in other silly news my local refuse/recycling centre has closed….wait for it…due to coronavirus
Next the binmen will stop collecting and we will start to get other infections
We are creating problems and issues that appear to be media led
That may get my previously mentioned Brexit voter neighbour now anti Boris and how, back on ship
This is certainly needed urgently.
SE people make up 15% of the UK labour market. State employees make up 16.5% of the UK’s labour market. The former asks for NOTHING and holds zero political leverage over government policy while the latter demands EVERYTHING and strike if they don’t get it.
It is my belief that this PM’s actions are driven by political pressure from the leftist public sector. This pressure is constantly imposed by Labour’s network of allies such as the unions, activist groups and the infection of the corridors of power by leftist pressure groups
There is no balance today from your party. You have been captured and are held to ransom and it’s disheartening to say the least. I know something, all that leftist tosh we’ve seen since 2010 wouldn’t have happened with a proper Tory party in Parliament
Dominic, 93% of the public approve of the Government’s latest measures according to a Curtis poll.
Your minority is over-represented on the internet yet again, however.
It’s clear that some people are falling through the cracks, much as always in emergencies.
Greatly as I oppose Conservative rule, I do not think that they are conspiring against that group.
If you want to torment yourself by imagining these sorts of things then please, go ahead, on the other hand.
Thank you SJR as it’s a very important sector as these folks show great initiative and survive only on their wits against all the odds and are absolutely the keys drivers in modern advanced countries like USA , Canada , NZ / Oz etc.
They have to perform well, provide Solutions to diverse problems and only paid by results!
They are hired or fired if they don’t deliver – the exact opposite of the bureaucracies that stifle them.
I am retired but after 20 years feel it is necessary to explain they are little understood and undermined by the big consultancy firms who lobby govt.
I would strongly recommend they use any slack time to learn new skills to add and complement them especially project management and the govt help them too.
Yes, it’s a rough deal for them.
They need to organise, to syndicalise, form co-operatives where possible, and become a collective force.
However, too many in this country refuse to embrace the virtue of solidarity, and instead rely upon cynicism.
This is really not complicated. Take 80% of last year’s SAR income and divide by 12 to give the monthly amount.
Sceptics might say the self employed can continue working and pile up income later. Well that will come out in the wash, as they pay tax later on the extra. If they take cash, they won’t qualify on that basis, anyway. The only possible leakage would be self employed who convert from taking SAR money previously to taking cash now, and frankly that would only be those working for private clients which has all but been banned.
There seems to be an anti-self employed head of steam in the Treasury, proven by this inaction. Who can blame the self-employed for not feeling protected by the system in future if this goes on?
That isnt a measure of income, Self Assessment (annual accounts) are a measure of activity assets and health of an organisation just like a Ltd company
Income can only be measured as ‘daily rate’ of pay issued via an invoice
People employed have a daily rate of pay so do the self employed
Good Morning,
Why is our Prime Minister being ignored? I watched his presentation yesterday, he was certainly trying to convey a sense of seriousness and urgency. What is missing, IMHO, was a change of persona. BJ has created a jovial, comedic, attractive character; this is how we see the PM. This needs to change. When he comes in front of the cameras, he must look different from that which he has espoused so far.
He needs to change his look, smarted-up and wear well cut suits. He must standup straight and speak directly and with gravity, no arm waving or gazing around. Get someone to write better speeches. No smirking. All this can be achieved quickly with an expert in the field.
He has spent his career clowning around, telling jokes and having an open relationship with the truth. Why are you surprised people now don’t take him seriously?
He is popular with the voters and gained a huge majority in the general election and polls high figures as leader.
Old Mr Corbyn has one of the lowest satisfaction ratings of any labour leader in history.
Lib Dems are polling very badly too.
@Edward2; No, ‘we’ did not vote for Boris, other than those Tory voters who live in the constituency he is the MP for, all other people voted for their local MP and their party manifesto. Why do you always have such difficulty understanding how our democracy works?
As the number of body bags goes up Johnson’s polling numbers and tbt number of jobs will be go down.
He will not be so popular when people see his incompetence has cost lives. Which it has.
@Peter Wood; The PM would need a total make-over! Sorry but I do not think it possible. I’ve suggested in other comments that either Rabb takes over or we have an official spokesperson for the duration, just as we had during the Falklands war.
We need concise facts and instructions, not pointless retelling of what we either already know or is blindingly obvious – in other words no more waff……
Some people cannot help but be what they are – maybe that’s just what he is after all?
The left hate him.
Always a good sign.
The fishermen may well need a special scheme as whilst they are technically self employed they are paid on a share of the catch. I gather their market has shrunk by over 60% almost over night and for some fish the wholesale price has dropped 50%
Both crew and skipper/owner will suffer and the owner/skipper will need a long break in the payment cycle for his boat as almost without exception they are bought on HP with costs in the hundreds of thousands. Also tax/duty on fuel needs a similar holiday if we want a fishing fleet after this virus
Just ordered some Cornish fish online for the first time.
We need to create an efficient streamlined system for getting UK sovereign caught catch to UK sovereign subjects. This is an opportunity coming out of adversity. When we take back control of our waters on 31/12, we need the food and the fishermen need that market here in the UK.
I’m sure that’s just what the millions wondering how they will be able to pay their bills and keep their homes are thinking too, Joey.
Just can’t get it out of my mind either.
You have your finger right on the pulse of public concerns, clearly.
I heard on radio this morning that Michael Gove said that Rishi Sunak will be addressing this matter this afternoon, so hopefully all will work out fairly.
Well at HMT questions, currently, the Chancellor’s attitude was basically ‘Jam Tomorrow’ for the self employed…
‘Jam Tomorrow’ is indeed an apt phrase and an accurate description of current events
Jam tomorrow wont pay for the council tax, utility bills, vehicle tax, insurance bills etc etc that are due this month
Rishi Sunak says this is difficult because they’re relying on SARs which are 18 months’ old. If they’ve entered an SAR for 2018-19 by 30 December 2019, per HMRC regulations, then their figures are frankly less than 12 months old.
I can see no problem with taking those figures as a benchmark, providing outstanding tax has been met per end July, end January etc.
Sorry online SAR deadline 31 January 2020, but the sense of the comment remains unaltered.
The “excuse” by Sunak that some self-employed people might be enjoying more income now just doesn’t wash!!!
If it turns out they earned substantially more in 2020-21 than in 2019-20 then claw the support back plus taxes!!!
We are at an ideal time of year within 2 weeks of the end of tax year to implement this!!
While we wait, reflect upon the option to compound the last three years self employed taxed income with this and next years income, while permitting the offset of total qualifying expenses, a rebate of ‘excess’ tax paid (quarterly), as if PAYE, and the suspension of current year assessments, which are invariably optimystic.Simply done on a spreadsheet.
The government doesn’t rely upon a large companies set of accounts when determining to rate nor eligibility to receive staff safe guarding funding
So why are the government using accounts to determine self employed safe guarding funding
Employed staff have pay-slip which states income and self employed have an invoice which states income
Your business has to be viable glen if sme’s don’t have cash up front they won’t be around to make a furlough claim for pay next month. It’s not clear exactly when the government are repaying the bill. It is very unclear for business.
Plus every month Glen the government has digital paye information transmitted to them for every employer, detailing every 1p of tax, employees ni and employers ni all 48.5% tax of it at basic rate over the lower earnings levels. VAT businesses have to electronically submit their VAT quarterly so they do track most businesses.
Heard on the radio this morning that “our bodies are now potential murder weapons” – -and this was coming from someone who was about to go into Parliament to vote.
The mass hysteria hype rolls on.
Yes, it’s nearly as silly as “we are ruled by an unelected fascist dictatorship in Brussels”.
People generally should weigh their words.
As I mentioned recently, many buy-to-let landlords are in a much more difficult position than I am and if their tenants in receipt of housing benefit don’t pass it on, they will be unable to pay their mortgages on the property, yet will be unable to evict their tenant.
I would urge you to ask the government to change the system so that where a landlord reports that rent is unpaid, future housing benefit payments are automatically transferred direct to the landlord.
Thank you, this is desperately urgent.
I brought forward some roofing work thinking it would help keep a small business afloat. Unfortunately the roofers and scaffolders that do the work are sub-contracted self-employed (sole traders) so whilst I have kept them in work for a week+ and they have one more job this week, that’s it. Their materials supplier has suspended trading and so they will be without any income and frankly the statutory sick pay is too low.
If we truly are in all this together then they need help in some form.
In the meantime a good antibody test is needed just as much as a cure to get these people back to work.
Thankyou John
Thank you.
Any chief police officer who broadcasts that he won’t be able to deal with crime because of under resourcing needs to be sacked without pension immediately.
This is highly dangerous talk when decent menfolk are already off the streets. It is undermining the government campaign.
Policing was only ever an illusion.
Indeed in all my dealing with reporting crimes and suffering crimes over the last 20 years at my home to my cars and at my businesses I always got the impression the police were not remotely interest in doing anything (even when plenty of evidence was available). It was invariably a waste of your time even ringing them unless you need a form for the insurance.
This is unless of course is it is something trivial they can fine you for like an MOT that ran out two days ago or something. They even “announced and publicised” that for shoplifting under £100 they will do nothing to encourage it I assume. How many shoplifts of £100 each can one do in day?
Anonymous
Stop focusing on Hate Crime and other PC nonsense and return to what the police should be doing
Catching criminals
Rather, as Peter Hitchens points out, on deterring crime with a visible presence, so that fewer criminals need catching, and there is less crime per se.
Hate crime is a crime. Why don’t you want police to deal with it? Is it because it’s a crime which you, mistakenly, believe may never affect you?
Hurt feelings and being offended isn’t a crime.
Nearly 900 officers diverted on this, from proper Policing in London.
Ageism is a crime too,’ harassment, alarm or distress ‘ .Await the knock on your door.
Then why have you not been arrested.
When considering aid for the Self Employed, please do not forget those many thousands (or hundreds of thousands) of us who are obliged to run a ‘personal service company’ by customers who are afraid of being caught for tax and NI when hiring temporary contract staff.
Work has totally dried up for mine, (most services have to be rendered ‘on site’), but I am its Director not an employee, and I am not paid a salary since often there is no money to pay a regular monthly income, usually because customers are taking sixty-plus days credit. So I just take dividends when I can.
Also means you haven’t paid NI (that’s National Insurance) on those dividends. Also if you haven’t taken a regular income in the past, then I guess you don’t need one now?
Sorry, limited sympathy here.
You pay tax on dividends not NI
And by other arrangement you pay your NI stamp
Look to amend the HMRC Tax Credit computer system. This is already set up to pay the self employed top-up income and can link into their previous earnings to assess their need. Clone the current computer system and strip out what isn’t required. This used to be done when DWP paid Tax Credits when the Government wanted to trial a scheme in a particular area.
Presumably the current crisis signals the end of HS2 and Net Zero so something of benefit will emerge?
Agree but please include scraping foreign aid
we need to support the self employed now
I had to laugh at the Chancellor saying in parliament that they are in dialog with “stakeholder groups” re the self employed measures they are working on.
Its been clear for a long time (IR35 etc) that they have NO LINKS WHATSOEVER into the majority community of freelancers, who are open in their disgust on the various specialist web forums. And the trade unions and labour party even less so.
Maybe one learning from this whole mess is that government really needs to try harder to get links out into that community. The top of the civil service, political class, trade unions, lobbyists, are all so badly mistaken.
Ah well, stay safe.
I know lots of self-employed people who have taken on temporary work at supermarkets. Why don’t the supermarkets engage some laid-off self-employed drivers with vans to do their home deliveries on a daily rate? Why don’t the government put a link out to cut the requirements for benefits for so many people who are able to work in these essential key roles.
Refrigeration of vans could be an issue for fridge goods, drivers would have to go out for no more than 30-60 minutes before returning for their next postcode route.